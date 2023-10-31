You are here

Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical

Police stand outside the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand metro and regional train station in Paris, France, October 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Police stand outside the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand metro and regional train station in Paris, France, October 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Police stand outside the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand metro and regional train station in Paris, France, October 31, 2023.
  • Woman was struck by a bullet to her abdomen and was transferred to a nearby hospital
  • France is on its highest state of alert after the Oct. 13 murder of a schoolteacher in a suspected extremist attack
Reuters
PARIS: Paris police shot and critically wounded a woman wearing a hijab in a metro station on Tuesday morning, after commuters reported her shouting extremist slogans and behaving in a threatening manner, the government said.
France is on its highest state of alert after the Oct. 13 murder of a schoolteacher in a suspected extremist attack, which officials have linked to what they called a “Jihadist atmosphere” linked to the Israel-Gaza war.
The fully-veiled woman was shot at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France station. Commuters had earlier reported her “uttering aggressive, Jihadist comments,” government spokesman Olivier Veran said.
When police arrived, “they pulled the woman aside and first asked her to calm down but also to show her hands to show they presented no particular danger,” he added.
“What happened then was that law enforcement officers had no option but to open fire on this woman given the danger of the situation.”
The fire service, which provided emergency care for the woman, said she was shot in the abdomen. She was transferred to a nearby hospital.
Veran said the woman had in the past threatened urban patrols of the counter-terrorism Sentinelle operation.
The metro station, on the RER C line, was evacuated after the incident, police said.
Two investigations were opened, one against the woman and a second into the use of weapons by police, the government spokesman said

Buddhists hold interfaith protest in Colombo to stop Israel's war on Gaza

Buddhists hold interfaith protest in Colombo to stop Israel’s war on Gaza
Buddhists hold interfaith protest in Colombo to stop Israel's war on Gaza
  • Multi-religious crowd calls for end to Israeli attacks, chants ‘free Palestine’
  • Protest organizers submit plea for action to UN office in Colombo
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Hundreds of Sri Lankans joined a protest organized by the World Fellowship of Buddhists in Colombo on Tuesday to stop Israel’s aggression on Gaza.

Buddhist, Christian, Muslim, and Hindu leaders were all part of the rally together with residents of the Sri Lankan capital who chanted, ‘Free, free Palestine” and carried banners reading “Stop the massacre,” “Stop bombing Gaza,” and “Pray for Gaza,” along with Palestinian flags.

Dr. Sudath Dewapura, president of the Sri Lanka chapter of the World Fellowship of Buddhists, told Arab News that all those who joined the protest could “no longer bear” the killing of innocent civilians as Israel’s war on Gaza entered its fourth week.

Israeli forces have been besieging and bombarding the densely populated region in retaliation for a surprise attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Since the beginning of the escalation, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 8,000 people and injured tens of thousands more.

“All the Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, everybody here today, everybody wants to stop the war,” he said. “They must stop the war.”

After the rally, protest organizers submitted a plea for action to the UN office in Colombo.

“I feel very strongly about what is happening there,” Brother Lionel Peiris said. A Franciscan from the Anglican Church in Colombo, he was part of a World Council of Churches fact-finding mission to report on the structural injustice and abuse of Palestinians by Israel.

“It is a racist state that practices apartheid, which does not allow Palestinians to have their rights,” he told Arab News. “Their lands have been taken from them, their water has been taken from them, their livelihood, their orchards. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”

Like others, he took part in the Colombo rally in the hope that his presence would add to voices from all over the world.

“The world has got to stand for justice and truth, and for fairness,” he said.

The rally in Colombo became a multi-religious display of solidarity with Palestinians, who have been facing “systematic annihilation of their culture, their territory, their homeland, their right to life,” said Shreen Abdul Saroor, a women’s rights activist and one of the protest’s leaders.

“All these things in the last 75 years have been taken away by Israel,” she told Arab News, as she called for all religious groups to come together to “ensure that Palestinians have the right to their homeland, and to call for an immediate ceasefire, and put an end to this brutal war right now.”

Russia tightens security in Muslim-majority south after weekend airport riot

Law enforcement personnel march past as protestors (background) gather at an airport in Makhachkala. (File/AFP)
Law enforcement personnel march past as protestors (background) gather at an airport in Makhachkala. (File/AFP)
Reuters
Russia tightens security in Muslim-majority south after weekend airport riot

Law enforcement personnel march past as protestors (background) gather at an airport in Makhachkala. (File/AFP)
  • The unrest followed several other anti-Semitic incidents in recent days in North Caucasus in response to Israel’s war against Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza
  • Israel has urged Moscow to protect Israelis and Jews in Russian jurisdictions
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia tightened security in its Muslim-majority North Caucasus region on Tuesday after a weekend anti-Semitic riot there, and the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya ordered that rioters be shot dead if they fail to heed warnings.
President Vladimir Putin held an emergency meeting with top security officials on Monday evening after rioters in the southern region of Dagestan stormed an airport on Sunday to “catch” Jewish passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv.
The unrest followed several other anti-Semitic incidents in recent days in North Caucasus in response to Israel’s war against Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza. Israel has urged Moscow to protect Israelis and Jews in Russian jurisdictions.
The airport riot, which some Jewish leaders likened to Tsarist-era pogroms, left at least 20 people injured and resulted in over 80 detentions. It also seemed to catch authorities off-guard — it was hours before security forces regained control of the airport in Makachkala.
The Kremlin said Putin, who has accused the West and Ukraine of stirring up the trouble via social media — an allegation the US and Kyiv have rejected — used Monday’s meeting to discuss strengthening measures to counter external interference.
It did not disclose what those measures were, but Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed head of Chechnya, was reported to have issued an order to shoot and kill anyone trying to riot in his Muslim-majority republic, which borders Dagestan.
“If we have even one person who goes out for unauthorized riots, detain and imprison him. Or fire three warning shots in the air and after that if the person does not obey the law make the fourth shot in the forehead. No more will come out (after that). This is my order,” Russia’s state RIA news agency cited Kadyrov as telling security officials.
Rabbi Alexander Boroda, the president of Russia’s Federation of Jewish Communities, called on the Kremlin on Monday to ensure that police found and punished all those who took part in the Dagestan riot “in the strictest possible manner.”
Putin did not condemn the rioters or their actions in his public statement on Monday evening, dedicating much of it to criticizing the West instead.

’INVESTIGATIVE ACTION’
But Dmitry Peskov, his spokesman, said on Tuesday that it was obvious that the authorities were responding appropriately and investigating what had happened.
“Of course, the relevant authorities will, firstly, take investigative action. This has already been announced,” Peskov told reporters.
“And after that, of course, the situation will be analyzed to see what is necessary in order to minimize the risk or completely rule out such illegal incidents in future.”
Sergei Melikov, the governor of Dagestan, has vowed no leniency for the rioters. Dagestan is one of Russia’s poorest regions and has long suffered from high unemployment levels with a large number of young men out of work.
Like some other majority-Muslim regions, Moscow has long given it more autonomy than other Russian regions. In September 2022 when Moscow sought to mobilize men to fight in Ukraine, clashes between protesters and police broke out.
On Monday, the Telegram messaging app banned a local channel which had on Sunday urged people to go to the airport in Makachkala, Dagestan’s capital, to catch Jews. Peskov said Putin and top security officials had discussed how malicious information designed to stir up trouble could be countered.
“The focus will be on strengthening measures to counter external interference, including external information manipulation capable of inflaming the situation in our country by exploiting the theme of the same events in the Middle East,” he said.
In another anti-Semitic incident in the past few days, a Jewish center under construction in Nalchik, capital of the nearby Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, was set on fire, emergency officials said.
The unrest in Dagestan, where Russian security forces once fought and defeated an Islamist insurgency, is a headache for Putin, who is waging a war in Ukraine and is keen to maintain stability at home ahead of an expected presidential election next year.
Russia, which wants an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and backs a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has tried to maintain contact with all sides but has angered Israeli authorities by inviting a Hamas delegation to Moscow. Israel’s foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador on Sunday.

Cyprus talks to EU, neighbors on humanitarian corridor for Gaza

Cyprus talks to EU, neighbors on humanitarian corridor for Gaza
Reuters
Cyprus talks to EU, neighbors on humanitarian corridor for Gaza

Cyprus talks to EU, neighbors on humanitarian corridor for Gaza
  • Nicosia is pursuing the option as fighting rages for a fourth week between Israel and Hamas, deepening a humanitarian crisis in the enclave
  • Details of how the corridor would work were still being discussed
Reuters

NICOSIA: Cyprus on Tuesday said it was in talks with parties in the Middle East and the European Union over its suggestion to establish a humanitarian aid corridor from the island to Gaza.
Nicosia is pursuing the option as fighting rages for a fourth week between Israel and Hamas, deepening a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.
“We are continuing diplomatic contacts with states of the region, the EU and the United Nations for this very important humanitarian corridor to become possible,” Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told a news briefing.
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who floated the proposal at an EU leaders’ summit last week, was due to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Letymbiotis said.
Cyprus is the closest EU member state to Gaza, lying approximately 370 km (230 miles) north-west of the enclave at its closest point.
Details of how the corridor would work — including which authority would be running it and security issues — were still being discussed, sources said.
Cyprus believes the idea has merit because of its close proximity to the Middle East and good relations with all its neighbors, one Cypriot official said.
The Cypriot foreign minister, Constantinos Kombos, visited Jordan and the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah on Sunday and Monday, officials said. The Cypriot President has also raised the matter with the President of Egypt.
The island was the springboard for several missions of foreign pro-Palestinian activists sailing to Gaza between 2008 and 2010, challenging Israel’s blockade of the coastal territory.

Indian deputy IT minister investigated over online post after attack on Jehovah's Witnesses

Indian deputy IT minister investigated over online post after attack on Jehovah’s Witnesses
Reuters
Indian deputy IT minister investigated over online post after attack on Jehovah’s Witnesses

Indian deputy IT minister investigated over online post after attack on Jehovah’s Witnesses
  • Homemade bombs exploded, killing three people and wounding 50 at event of Christian-based religious movement
  • Rajeev Chandrashekhar condemned blast but accused Kerala ruling Communist party of appeasing Hamas
Reuters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: Police in Kerala opened an investigation against India’s deputy minister of Information Technology on Tuesday for allegedly stirring religious hatred on social media after bomb blasts at a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in the southern state.
Homemade bombs exploded, killing three people and wounding 50 in the attack on Sunday that targeted a three-day event organized by the Christian-based religious movement a few miles northeast of the city of Kochi.
More than 2,000 people were attending the convention in the state, where the Jehovah’s Witnesses have a strong presence.
Police arrested a man after he posted a video claiming responsibility for the attack, accusing the religious group of being anti-national.
Hours after the blasts, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government condemned the blast in a post on social media that went on to accuse Kerala’s ruling Communist party of appeasing radical organizations such as the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.
Chandrashekhar used former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s 2011 quote “You can’t keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbors. You know, eventually those snakes are going to turn on whoever has them in the backyard” and used hashtags #HamasTerrorists and #KochiTerrorAttacks.
Last week the former head of Hamas, Khaled Mashal, virtually addressed a rally organized by a local Muslim group in Kerala calling for solidarity with Gaza, media reported.
Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was trying to destabilize the state, home to millions of Hindus, Muslims and Christians.
Vijayan said Chandrashekhar’s allegations that the Kerala government permitted protests against Israel were false.
Chandrashekhar’s aide told Reuters the criminal case filed by the Kerala police would be addressed by the minister’s lawyer.
 

UN experts call on Taliban to free two women rights defenders from custody

UN experts call on Taliban to free two women rights defenders from custody
AP
UN experts call on Taliban to free two women rights defenders from custody

UN experts call on Taliban to free two women rights defenders from custody
  • The Taliban have barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade
AP

ISLAMABAD: UN experts on Tuesday demanded the Taliban immediately release two women rights defenders who have been in detention for more than a month with no reason given for their arrest.
The Taliban have barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures they imposed after taking power in 2021, as US and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan following two decades of war.
UN experts, including the special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, described the release of Neda Parwan and Zholia Parsi and their family members as an urgent matter. They have not been granted legal representation, charged with a crime or brought before a court.
“We are increasingly concerned about their physical and mental wellbeing,” the experts said in a statement. They urged Taliban authorities to demonstrate respect for rights and freedoms and said there was no justification for the detention.
The experts say people must not lose their freedom just for expressing dissenting views, and women human rights defenders are particularly at risk and more likely to be targeted because of their gender.
“The Taliban seem to be continuing to intensify their restrictions on civic space, especially through silencing of the voices of women and girls, thus creating a chilling effect,” the statement said.
The experts welcomed the recent release of French-Afghan journalist Mortaza Behboudi and campaigner Matiullah Wesa, the founder of the nongovernmental group Pen Path, which champions girls’ rights to education.
Wesa, who was arrested seven months ago, has been outspoken in his demands for girls to have the right to go to school and repeatedly called on the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to reverse its bans on female education.
Afghanistan is the only country in the world with restrictions on female education.

