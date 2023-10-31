Saudi Arabia’s flynas bolsters fleet with 4 new aircraft 

You are here

The company has been expanding as part of the “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” initiative. flynas.
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has taken delivery of four A320neo aircraft in the last 14 days, the company said in a statement.   

The airline has been expanding as part of its “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” initiative, which aligns with Saudi Arabia’s national strategy for civil aviation.     

The national strategy aims to accommodate 330 million passengers and attract 100 million tourists by 2030. Moreover, it seeks to significantly increase the number of international destinations connected to the country, with a target of over 250 within the same time frame.   

Bander Al-Mohanna, the CEO and managing director of flynas, affirmed that the substantial expansion of the company’s fleet amid industry and supply chain challenges underscores the airline’s reliability.   

He added that the company’s strategic partnership with the top aircraft producers in the world continues with its plans to increase its fleet size.   

“We are delighted to receive 15 new aircraft during 10 months of the total 19 A320neo aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2023, within an order of purchasing 120 aircraft from Airbus for a total amount exceeding SR32 billion ($8.5 billion),” he said. 

The CEO added that this reflects the airline’s commitment to the Pilgrims Experience Program to streamline access to the two holy cities.  

The airline has a fleet of 60 aircraft, including 43 A320neos, 13 A320ceos and four A330s. 

On Monday, it announced a new travel route from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain.  

According to a statement, the airline is set to launch seven direct flights a week connecting Bahrain International Airport and Riyadh beginning Nov. 15.  

The decision to introduce this route resulted from a memorandum of understanding signed between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbor. 

Additionally, flynas will inaugurate a direct flight connecting Jeddah and Brussels as part of its ongoing partnership with the Air Connectivity Program and its international expansion.  

The route will see three flights a week, with the maiden trip departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Dec. 2. 

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has launched a shipping service to enhance connections with seven additional global destinations. 

Operated by France’s container carrier CMA CGM, the India Gulf Express shipping service was unveiled by the Saudi Ports Authority. 

The new service has established a direct connection between the Dammam port and seven major maritime hubs, including Nhava Sheva, Mundra, and Mangalore in India. These hubs also include Colombo in Sri Lanka, Jebel Ali and Khalifa in the UAE, and Umm Qasr in Iraq. 

With a capacity exceeding 39,000 containers, the new service includes four ships weekly, strengthening trade capacity, competitiveness, and connectivity of the King Abdulaziz Port. 

The move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to bolster maritime links, provide faster transit times, and offer cost-effective solutions for local exporters, establishing the Kingdom as a leading logistics and economic powerhouse.

The new service is the 25th addition to the ports authority’s expanding network of maritime links this year. This has contributed to the country’s improved score of 77.66 points in the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index during the third quarter, up from 76.16 points in the second quarter. 

According to the 2023 Lloyd’s List of Top 100 Ports, Saudi Arabia is ranked 16th globally in terms of annual container throughput volumes.  

In 2022, the Kingdom’s ports handled 10.44 million containers, with plans to increase capacity to more than 40 million containers by 2030. 

NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah

NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah
Updated 42 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah

NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah
Updated 42 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM has partnered with UK-based Dive Butler International to enhance the aquatic and diving experience at luxury island Sindalah. 

In a press statement, NEOM noted that the partnership will provide visitors with a deluxe experience both above and below the waters of the Red Sea. 

Under the agreement, Dive Butler will operate a five-star Professional Association of Diving Instructors dive center in Sindalah, providing a wide range of aquatic activities for visitors. 

Moreover, the firm will also operate electric and hybrid vessels that exclusively use environmentally friendly moorings. 

“We are proud to collaborate with Dive Butler International to provide our visitors with the opportunity to explore the marvels of Sindalah’s waters and facilitate unique experiences across a multitude of marine activities,” said Antoni Vives, NEOM’s chief urban development and islands officer. 

He added: “Sindalah, located in the north of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline, will offer the world a new destination for sustainable and cutting-edge underwater exploration activities all year round.” 

Alexis Vincent, founder of Dive Butler International, said that the company’s partnership with NEOM will offer a one-of-a-kind marine experience to visitors. 

“All Sindalah guests will have access to unique underwater excursions tailored to their preferences, ultimately giving them the best of marine exploration experiences,” added Vincent. 

Scheduled for a grand opening in 2024, Sindalah is expected to emerge as NEOM’s premier tourism destination.

Developing NEOM into a world-class tourist hub is one of the key goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the region is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil. 

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy is to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 while raising the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to more than 10 percent.

Earlier in August, NEOM had appointed JLS Yachts as a “key partner superyacht agency” for Sindalah. 

The partnership aims to transform the island into a sought-after destination for yachting enthusiasts worldwide, according to a press statement. 

In August, NEOM also inked a deal with IMG Golf Course Services to launch a nine-hole beachfront facility on Sindalah Island.

NEOM and BlueNalu join hands in sustainable food ecosystem push

NEOM has signed a memorandum of understanding with BlueNalu, a company known for developing cell-cultured seafood. 

According to a press statement, this partnership aims to progress the commercialization, marketing, and distribution of BlueNalu’s cell-cultured seafood products, along with developing sustainable solutions that will ensure food security in the Kingdom. 

Under the deal, both companies will work together to establish an incubation and food innovation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. They will also engage with regulatory agencies to obtain the approval and sale of these novel foods. 

This partnership follows NEOM Investment Fund’s $20 million backing in BlueNalu, aimed at commercializing healthy and sustainable seafood around the globe. 

“Our investment in BlueNalu goes beyond mere financial backing; it marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to fostering sustainable regenerative aquaculture and resilient food ecosystems,” said Majid Mufti, CEO of NEOM Investment Fund. 

He added: “By aligning NEOM Food with BlueNalu’s trailblazing approach, we’re not just envisioning a sustainable future— we’re investing in the transformative technologies that make it achievable.” 

BlueNalu’s founder, President and CEO Lou Cooperhouse said the partnership with NEOM will help ensure an accessible seafood supply in Saudi Arabia. 

“By combining our global expertise in cell-cultured seafood and the tremendous number of strategic partnerships we’ve developed to date at BlueNalu, together with NEOM’s extraordinary vision and resources, we can accelerate the development of innovative, renewable food solutions via cell-cultured seafood,” he added.

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes at 10,691 with gains, while Nomu slips 

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes at 10,691 with gains, while Nomu slips 
Updated 55 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi main index closes at 10,691 with gains, while Nomu slips 

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes at 10,691 with gains, while Nomu slips 
Updated 55 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend for the third day in a row, as it advanced 154.22 points to close at 10,690.09 on Tuesday.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.30 billion ($1.68 billion) as 137 of the listed stocks advanced, while 77 declined.

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 141.08 points to close at 22,349.61.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index went up by 1.82 percent to 1,380.04 on Tuesday. 

The best-performing stock in the main index was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., with its share price rising by 10 percent to SR145.20. 

Other top performers were Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co., whose share prices surged by 9.97 percent and 6.42 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price edged down by 7.15 percent to SR213.  

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, reported a net profit of SR686.92 million for the first nine months of this year, down 92 percent compared to the same period in 2022. 

In a Tadawul statement, Ma’aden attributed the drop in profit to a decline in sales on the back of lower commodity market prices of all business segments except base metal and new mineral segment. 

 In the third quarter of this year, the mining firm swung into a loss of SR83.43 million, compared to a net profit of SR2.10 billion in the same period of the previous year. 

Driven by its negative financial earnings, the share price of Ma’aden dipped by 2.70 percent to SR36.  

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. also released its financial results. According to a statement on Tadawul, the company reported a net profit before zakat of SR20.76 million for the first nine months of this year.

This is an improvement compared to the net loss of SR13.57 million incurred during the same period in 2022. 

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co.’s share price edged up by 0.37 percent to SR10.94. 

Meanwhile, First Milling Co. announced that it witnessed an 18 percent drop in its net profit for the first nine months of 2023 to SR162.70 million, compared to SR197.19 million in the same period of the previous year.

The company’s share price slipped by 0.44 percent to SR67.80. 

Saudi firms make up 30% of Fortune 500 Arabia list

Saudi firms make up 30% of Fortune 500 Arabia list
Updated 25 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi firms make up 30% of Fortune 500 Arabia list

Saudi firms make up 30% of Fortune 500 Arabia list
Updated 25 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy firm Aramco has taken the top position in a list of 500 firms across the Arab world ranked by their annual revenue. 

Pulling in SR2.3 trillion ($603.8 billion) in 2022, the oil giant is one of 152 companies from the Kingdom to make the ranking, assembled by Fortune Arabia, a global platform for corporate, business and economic policy news. 

After Saudi Arabia, the UAE ranked second with 17 percent of the list’s companies, followed by Egypt, Kuwait, and Qatar, respectively. 

While Saudi companies accounted for the highest percentage of revenues and profits among the groups listed, the UAE accounted for the greatest percentage of the most profitable corporations. 

Driven by rising electricity production from its plants during the year, Saudi Electricity Co. came ninth on the Fortune 500 list and reported a 3.87 percent annual growth in its revenue for 2022, while Saudi Telecom Co. ranked eleventh, directly behind Qatar National Bank.

“Being part of the Fortune 500 list is significant, as it carries specific criteria that hold great importance for shareholders, investors and analysts, and offers substantial opportunities for the companies included in this classification,” noted the magazine’s Editor-In-Chief Hamoud Al-Mahmoud. 

The list enclosed government and private enterprises not included in the financial markets and disclosed their income through official channels or communications with the Fortune Arabia team. 

The approach to creating the inaugural ranking of the most prominent Arab corporations was exclusively based on reported and verified revenues. 

Over $1.6 trillion was made by the firms included in Fortune 500 Arabia in total revenue this year, and $343 billion was made in net profits. 

The banking and insurance sectors topped the list with a 28 percent share, followed by the real estate and construction division and oil and gas with a 7 percent share. 

Private companies not traded on the stock market made up 9 percent of Fortune 500 Arabia, while publicly traded companies made up 91 percent, the magazine stated. 

Fortune 500 Arabia aims to incentivize significant organizations not listed on the financial markets to achieve a higher degree of data openness to be rated on the list. This is achieved by including private companies within the ranking. 

Prominent business leaders from various industries have joined as launch partners in the Fortune 500 Arabia release, including Transtek Systems, BAE Systems, Saudi Logistics Services Co., and Eyad Reda Law Firm. 

Saudi climate tech startups attract $68m in investments since 2018: report

Saudi climate tech startups attract $68m in investments since 2018: report
Updated 38 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi climate tech startups attract $68m in investments since 2018: report

Saudi climate tech startups attract $68m in investments since 2018: report
Updated 38 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attracted $68 million in venture capital investment for climate technology startups from 2018 through the first half of 2023, a report has discovered. 

The funds were spread across 21 deals, according to research by venture data firm MAGNiTT. 

Titled “State of Climate Tech VC,” the report disclosed the combined venture capital funding for the Middle East and North Africa region and Turkiye amounted to $651 million over five years, distributed across 225 deals. 

The research emphasized the region’s growing commitment to climate action, as evidenced by hosting two consecutive United Nations Conference of the Parties events. 

“In addition to COP, Saudi Arabia leads further efforts with the Middle East Green Initiative,” the report added. 

The UAE emerged as the front-runner in funding value, amassing $401 million from 45 deals. 

Moreover, startups in Turkiye secured $124 million across 80 deals during the same timeframe.  

Egyptian ventures, on the other hand, garnered $42 million from 35 deals, while Tunisia saw $6 million through six. 

Additionally, the report highlighted that the UAE saw a compound annual growth rate of 120 percent in terms of funding during the timeframe, followed by Turkiye at 60 percent, Egypt at 38 percent and Saudi Arabia at 7 percent. 

The study also highlighted that climate tech now constitutes 5 percent of the region’s total venture capital funding, marking an elevenfold growth over the last five years. 

The sector peaked last year, with $270 million accumulated from 50 deals. In contrast, the first half of 2023 saw an investment of $40 million spread over 30 ventures. 

In a sectorial breakdown, the report highlighted that 52 percent of all funding went to climate startups in the agriculture sector, followed by 20 percent in the energy industry and 12 percent in logistics and transport. 

In terms of amounts raised, the horticulture sector, which is the science of cultivating plants, fruits and vegetables, secured $288 million across the same timeframe, while renewable energy bagged $118 million. 

