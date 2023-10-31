Saudi Arabia’s flynas bolsters fleet with 4 new aircraft 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has taken delivery of four A320neo aircraft in the last 14 days, the company said in a statement.

The airline has been expanding as part of its “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” initiative, which aligns with Saudi Arabia’s national strategy for civil aviation.

The national strategy aims to accommodate 330 million passengers and attract 100 million tourists by 2030. Moreover, it seeks to significantly increase the number of international destinations connected to the country, with a target of over 250 within the same time frame.

Bander Al-Mohanna, the CEO and managing director of flynas, affirmed that the substantial expansion of the company’s fleet amid industry and supply chain challenges underscores the airline’s reliability.

He added that the company’s strategic partnership with the top aircraft producers in the world continues with its plans to increase its fleet size.

“We are delighted to receive 15 new aircraft during 10 months of the total 19 A320neo aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2023, within an order of purchasing 120 aircraft from Airbus for a total amount exceeding SR32 billion ($8.5 billion),” he said.

The CEO added that this reflects the airline’s commitment to the Pilgrims Experience Program to streamline access to the two holy cities.

The airline has a fleet of 60 aircraft, including 43 A320neos, 13 A320ceos and four A330s.

On Monday, it announced a new travel route from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain.

According to a statement, the airline is set to launch seven direct flights a week connecting Bahrain International Airport and Riyadh beginning Nov. 15.

The decision to introduce this route resulted from a memorandum of understanding signed between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbor.

Additionally, flynas will inaugurate a direct flight connecting Jeddah and Brussels as part of its ongoing partnership with the Air Connectivity Program and its international expansion.

The route will see three flights a week, with the maiden trip departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Dec. 2.