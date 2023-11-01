You are here

Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire

Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags while protesting outside of Chatham House in central London on October 31, 2023, where Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (unseen) was delivering a speech. (AFP)
Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags while protesting outside of Chatham House in central London on October 31, 2023, where Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (unseen) was delivering a speech. (AFP)
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire

Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire
  One video showed the group chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" — a chant which interior minister Suella Braverman has previously criticized as an antisemitic demand for the destruction of Israel
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
LONDON: More than a hundred pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at London’s Liverpool Street station on Tuesday, hanging banners from balconies and occupying the main concourse while demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Videos posted online by the ‘Sisters Uncut’ protest group showed a large group of demonstrators inside the station during rush hour, chanting and waving pro-Palestinian flags and banners.
One video showed the group chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a chant which interior minister Suella Braverman has previously criticized as an antisemitic demand for the destruction of Israel. Other groups dispute that interpretation of the chant.
Sisters Uncut describes itself as a feminist group against domestic violence, but held a similar pro-Palestinian demonstration at Waterloo station on Saturday.
The City of London Police and Britain’s Transport Police did not immediately comment.

 

Updated 01 November 2023
AP
Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors
  Chile said Israel's operations amounted to "collective punishment" of Gaza's Palestinian civilian population, the ministry said
Updated 01 November 2023
AP

LA PAZ, Bolivia: Bolivia’s government severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of carrying out “crimes against humanity” in Gaza, and Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the Israeli military offensive against Hamas militants.
Bolivian officials cited the number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza that have resulted from the latest Israel-Hamas war, but made no mention of the Hamas attack on Israel at the start of the conflict.
“Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Freddy Mamani, Bolivia’s deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference.
Chile decided to recall its ambassador “in the face of the unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip,” the South American country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, also announced he was recallinghis country’s ambassador to Israel.
“If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot remain there,” Petro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Bolivia, Chile and Colombia all have leftist governments.
María Nela Prada, Bolivia’s minister of the presidency who is acting foreign minister, accused Israel of “committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people.”
She went on to call on Israel to “cease attacks in the Gaza Strip that have already resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and the forced displacement of Palestinians.”
Chile also called for “an immediate end to hostilities.” It condemned Israel’s operations, saying they “constitute collective punishment against the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza.”
Like Bolivia, Chile made no mention of the Hamas attack on Israel.
Bolivia also said that it “rejects the Israeli hostile treatment of international actors providing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip,” Prada said, adding that Bolivia will send aid to the Gaza Strip, although she did not detail what that could entail.
Neither Prada nor Mamani mentioned the Hamas attack on Israel, continuing with a pattern for the Bolivian government that never condemned the Oct. 7 assault in which more than 1,400 people were killed in Israel.
On Oct. 7, Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry said only that it had “deep concern over the violent events that occurred in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Palestine.” On Oct. 18, the Foreign Ministry condemend Israeli attacks and emphasized “our solidarity and unwavering support for the Palestinian people.”
The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war.
The government of this Andean nation of 12 million, now led by leftist President Luis Arce, has long been critical of Israel, and it previously severed diplomatic ties in 2009 over fighting involving Gaza. Diplomatic relations were reestablished in 2020.
Arce expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian people following a Monday meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Bolivia Mahmoud Elalwani.
“We cannot remain silent and continue to allow the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially of the children, who have the right to live in peace. We condemn the war crimes being committed in Gaza,” Arce wrote on social media following the meeting.
Bolivia’s influential former president, Evo Morales, who was once allied with Arce but has turned against him, celebrated the government’s decision to break off relations, although said it did not go far enough.
“Bolivia must declare the state of Israel as a terrorist state and file a complaint with the International Criminal Court,” Morales wrote on social media.
 

 

UK's Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need minimise Gaza civilan casualties

UK's Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need minimise Gaza civilan casualties
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
UK's Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need minimise Gaza civilan casualties

UK's Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need minimise Gaza civilan casualties
  Sunak discussed the situation in the West Bank and "the long-term goal of a two-state solution" with Netanyahu
  He has also spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of taking all possible measures to minimise casualties and protect civilians in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.
"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s resolute backing for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism, while emphasising the importance of taking all possible measures to minimise civilian casualties," the Downing Street statement said.
The readout from Sunak's office said he also discussed the situation in the West Bank and "the long-term goal of a two-state solution" with Netanyahu.
"The Prime Minister noted the importance of all sides avoiding actions that would inflame tensions and keeping hope alive for a more secure and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians," the statement said.
The British prime minister's office said Sunak has also spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.
"He said the UK would continue to support diplomatic action to protect Palestinian civilians, prevent wider escalation and secure a peaceful and lasting resolution to the crisis," a separate Downing Street statement said.

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council
Updated 31 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council
  Will you allow the 'jigsaw of war' to be completed 'by your disunity or by sheer neglect,' or 'will you take the courageous and necessary steps back from the abyss?' asks Filipo Grandi
  'Humanitarians are tough,' he says, but growing shortfalls in aid funding mean they are 'near breaking point — and what will you be left with when they have to go?'
Updated 31 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The UN’s high commissioner for refugees, Filipo Grandi, on Tuesday pleaded with members of the Security Council to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, telling them the world is waiting for the UN’s most powerful body to act.
Lamenting the fact that disregard for the basic rules of war is becoming “the norm and not the exception,” he said innocent civilians are being killed in unprecedented numbers “in the Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians, and in the killing of Palestinian civilians and massive destruction of infrastructure caused by the ongoing Israeli military operation.”
Two million Gazans, half of them children, are going though “hell on earth,” said Grandi. “A humanitarian cease-fire can at least stop this spiral of death and I hope that you will overcome your divisions and exercise your authority in demanding one — the world is waiting for you to do so.”
He was speaking during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Ukraine. The war there has entered its 21st month, with hostilities remaining concentrated in the eastern Donbas region and the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas.
The total number of refugees and displaced people worldwide now stands at 114 million, Grandi told council members, attributing this large number to the “current extreme disorder” around the world, of which the war between Israel and Hamas is the latest symptom.
Calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, he expressed hope that such a move would be just the initial stage in restoring the path toward a resolution of the long-running conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
“Over many years, (I) have observed how solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was always described as ‘elusive,’” he said. “But it has not been elusive; it has been repeatedly and deliberately neglected, cast aside as something no longer necessary, almost ridiculed.
“Dealing with the chronic resurgence of violence, followed by temporary cease-fires, was deemed more expedient than focusing on a real peace, one able to provide Israelis and Palestinians with the rights, recognition, security and statehood that they deserve.
“I hope that now, amid the horrors of war, we can at least see how grave a miscalculation that has been. There will be no peace in the region, and in the world, without a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the end of the Israeli occupation.”
Grandi repeated the UN’s warning that this current, “deadliest round of violent conflict risks infecting the wider region and beyond with catastrophic consequences.”
The conflict in Gaza is, however, just the latest piece of a “most dangerous jigsaw of war that is rapidly closing in around us,” he said.
He urged council members to also reflect on the situation in Sudan, where the violence is spreading in both “scope and brutality,” solely affecting the Sudanese population while the world remains “scandalously silent” despite the ongoing violations of international humanitarian law.
It is “shameful,” he said, that the same kind of atrocities witnessed in Darfur 20 years ago are recurring now with minimal attention from the world, leading to the displacement of nearly 6 million people from their homes, more than a million of whom have sought refuge in neighboring, often fragile nations. Some have even made their way to Libya and Tunisia before embarking on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean on precarious vessels in an attempt to reach Italy or elsewhere in Europe.
Grandi applauded the resumption of the Jeddah talks between the warring generals in Sudan and expressed hope that they will lead “at least” to an imminent cease-fire.
He urged council members to consider the plight of the millions of people displaced as a result of political instability, economic collapse, and the conflicts and “brutal violence” plaguing places such as Lebanon, the Central Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Ukraine, Armenia, Central and Latin America, Myanmar and Afghanistan.
“Each new crisis seems to push the previous ones into dangerous oblivion — but they stay with us,” Grandi said.
“Look at all these crises, and let this lifelong humanitarian worker say that we need your voice to address each one of them. Not your voices — your voice. Your strong, united voice, carrying the authority which the (UN) Charter vests in this council but which the world does not hear any more, drowned as it is in rivalries and divisions.”
With major state donors cutting levels of humanitarian funding, Grandi also spoke of his concern about the prospects for all UN agencies next year.
“UNRWA (the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), whose crucial role is now clear to all, has been chronically underfunded,” he said. “The World Food Program, UNICEF (the UN Children’s Fund), and the International Committee of the Red Cross all face the same financial crunch in their humanitarian activities.
“So, we prioritize and reprioritize. We cut rations, shelter, staff, hoping to maintain a lifeline to those in need. But in many places that lifeline is becoming thinner by the day.
“Being alone, being exposed, being short of resources make me wonder for how much longer we can continue. Humanitarians are tough. But humanitarians (are) near breaking point. And
what will you be left with when they have to go?”
He continued: “The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated. The choices that the 15 of you make — or fail to make — will mark us all, and for generations to come.
“Will you continue to allow this jigsaw of war to be completed by aggressive acts, by your disunity, or by sheer neglect? Or will you take the courageous and necessary steps back from the abyss?”

India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones

India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers' iPhones

India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of trying to hack into senior opposition politicians’ mobile phones, after they reported receiving warning messages from Apple.

Some of the lawmakers shared screenshots on social media of a notification quoting the iPhone manufacturer as saying: “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.”

“Hack us all you want,” Gandhi told a news conference in New Delhi, in reference to Modi. “But we (opposition) will not stop questioning you.”

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed concern at the lawmakers’ statements and said the government had asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter.

The company said it did not attribute the threat notifications to “any specific state-sponsored attacker.”

State-sponsored attacks were evolving over time. Detecting them “relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete,” it said. “It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected.”

Jairam Ramesh, spokesperson for Gandhi’s Congress Party, called Apple’s clarification a “long-winded non-denial” of a security breach.

In 2021, India was rocked by reports that the government had used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to snoop on scores of journalists, activists and politicians, including Gandhi. The government has declined to reply to questions whether India or any of its state agencies had purchased Pegasus spyware for  .

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Muslim Americans and some Democratic Party activists say they will work to mobilize millions of Muslim voters to withhold donations and votes toward President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection unless he takes immediate steps to secure a Gaza ceasefire.

The National Muslim Democratic Council, which includes Democratic Party leaders from hotly contested states likely to decide the election, such as Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, called on Biden to use his influence with Israel to broker a ceasefire.

In an open letter titled “2023 Ceasefire Ultimatum,” the Muslim leaders pledged to mobilize Muslim voters to “withhold endorsement, support, or votes for any candidate who endorses the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people.”

“Your administration’s unconditional support, encompassing funding and armaments, has played a significant role in perpetuating the violence that is causing civilian casualties and has eroded trust in voters who previously put their faith in you,” the council wrote.

Former US Representative Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s attorney general and the first Muslim elected to Congress, and Representative Andre Carson of Indiana are the organization’s founding co-chairs.

The letter is the latest sign of growing anger and frustration in Arab and Muslim American communities about Biden’s failure to condemn Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American lawmaker from Michigan, on Monday released a 90-second video on X decrying Biden’s support of what she called “Israel’s genocidal campaign in Palestine,” adding “Don’t count on our vote in 2024.”

Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Sacramento Valley Council on American-Islamic Relations, said Muslim votes could be crucial for Biden in his 2024 bid for a second term, noting that Michigan’s 16 electoral votes were won by a narrow margin of just 2.6 percent in 2020.

Muslim Americans in Minnesota, where Biden plans to visit, last week issued a similar ceasefire ultimatum. They said they planned a protest when the president visits their state.

Biden’s reelection campaign had no immediate comment.

Biden hosted a meeting last Thursday with a handful of Muslim leaders, a White House official said, adding that administration officials continue to meet with Arab and Muslim community members concerned by Biden’s handling of the crisis.

Palestinian Americans and aid groups in the US are raising funds for Gaza but they have as yet limited ability to get supplies into the besieged enclave.

Aid organizations that serve civilians in Gaza say they are receiving record amounts of donations in a sign of public support for relief efforts even as a growing stock of supplies remain stalled at Egypt’s Rafah border crossing.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in donations, unlike we’ve ever seen before,” said Steve Sosebee, president of the US-based Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, which has a staff of 40 in Gaza that provide medical support. He said the fund, which usually has an annual budget of around $12 million, had raised $15 million in just 10 days.

However, with a web of political and logistical obstacles on getting aid in, much of the money and supplies intended for Gaza is in limbo.

