You are here

  • Home
  • G10 central banks hit rate plateau in October, emerging markets diverge

G10 central banks hit rate plateau in October, emerging markets diverge

G10 central banks hit rate plateau in October, emerging markets diverge
A rapid recent rise in global bond rout had changed the backdrop significantly thanks to the increase in yields. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7res

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

G10 central banks hit rate plateau in October, emerging markets diverge

G10 central banks hit rate plateau in October, emerging markets diverge
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: Central banks across major developed economies in September delivered no rate hikes for the first time since January 2022 while emerging markets extended their split between easing in Latin America and much of central Europe and tightening in Asia, according to Reuters.

October saw five of the central banks overseeing the 10 most heavily traded currencies hold rate setting meetings, with policy makers at the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada opting to keep their benchmarks unchanged, Reuters data showed.

Central banks in Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, and the US held no rate setting meetings.

That compares to September, where three major developed central banks delivered a last-gasp set of rate hikes, which took 2023 the year-to-date tally for G10 central banks to a total of 1,150 basis points across 36 hikes.

While inflation was still high compared to central banks’ targets, a rapid recent rise in global bond rout had changed the backdrop significantly thanks to the increase in yields at the long end of the yield curve across both developed and emerging markets, analysts said.

“The higher yields may be doing some of the tightening work for the Fed, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and a pause from central bankers to monitor the impact of previous hikes on the economy is increasingly likely,” said Fabiana Fedeli, chief investment officer at M&G Investments.

The US Federal Reserve — which will announce its interest rate decision later on Wednesday — was most likely the closest to the end of its rate hike cycle, Fedeli added.

Meanwhile, diverging rate trajectories continued to be on display in emerging economies where 12 out of the 18 central banks in the Reuters sample held meetings in October.

Latin America and central and eastern Europe are at the forefront of the easing cycle, with Chile, Hungary and Poland extending their rate cutting cycles to lower benchmarks by a cumulative 150 bps.

“Cuts are returning swiftly because the hiking cycle was arguably too fast and too furious for some,” said credit strategist Barnaby Martin at BofA Securities, adding emerging markets had last seen rate cuts akin to the current ones during the summer of 2020 when policy makers battled the fallout from the COVID-19 rout.

Meanwhile, Asian central banks were still in their tightening cycle with both Indonesia and the Philippines raising rates by 25 bps each. And Russia and Turkiye — both battling pressures on their currencies due to idiosyncratic stories rather than the global backdrop — lifted benchmarks by 200 bps and 500 bps respectively.

Central banks in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, Malaysia and Czech Republic did not meet in October.

The total tally for the year on rate hikes stood at 4,225 bps through 34 hikes, while policy makers also delivered 570 bps of rate cuts across 11 moves.

Topics: central banks interest rates

Related

Fed raises interest rates, leaves door open to another increase
Business & Economy
Fed raises interest rates, leaves door open to another increase

Saudi Central Bank’s total assets rise by 3.4% to $490bn in September 

Saudi Central Bank’s total assets rise by 3.4% to $490bn in September 
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Central Bank’s total assets rise by 3.4% to $490bn in September 

Saudi Central Bank’s total assets rise by 3.4% to $490bn in September 
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, reported a 3.4 percent increase in total assets to SR1.82 trillion ($490 billion) in September, up from SR1.76 trillion in August, according to official data. 

The SAMA monthly statistical bulletin indicated that the total assets in July and June were SR1.78 trillion and SR1.83 trillion, respectively. 

However, in September, the central bank’s total assets declined by SR168.4 billion compared to the same period last year. 

The report also revealed that SAMA’s investments in foreign securities decreased by 11.5 percent year-on-year in September, amounting to SR997.9 billion.

Topics: SAMA Central Bank

Related

SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 
Business & Economy
SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 

Saudi company eyes 77% stake in Shell Pakistan

Saudi company eyes 77% stake in Shell Pakistan
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi company eyes 77% stake in Shell Pakistan

Saudi company eyes 77% stake in Shell Pakistan
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi company has expressed interest in acquiring majority ownership of 77.42 percent in Shell Pakistan Ltd., according to a stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The SPL revealed plans for its parent organization, Shell Petroleum Co., to exit the Pakistani market in June of this year. This move was said to be part of SPC’s global strategy to rationalize its portfolio.

The divestment plan included the sale of SPC’s 77.4 percent stake in the local business, encompassing all of SPL’s downstream operations as well as its 26 percent ownership in Pak-Arab Pipeline Co. Ltd.

“It is hereby informed that M/s Shell Pakistan Limited (Target Company) has received firm intention from WAFI Energy LLC (Acquirer) to acquire control of 165,700,304 (up to 77.42 percent) voting shares of the target company,” said the stock filing.

It requested the relevant authorities to make the information immediately available to the shareholders to fulfill a necessary legal requirement.

According to documents submitted at PSX, WAFI Energy LLC is a “fast growing retail gas station network and sole licensee of Shell Retail Network (Gas Stations) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Based in Riyadh, the company was incorporated in September 2012 with a paid-up capital of SR3 million.

WAFI Energy has engaged Arif Habib Ltd. in Pakistan to manage its acquisition offer.

Topics: Shell Pakistan Saudi Arabia acquisition

Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months

Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months

Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The volume of real estate transactions in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province reached 28,000 worth SR36 billion ($9.6 billion) by the end of the third quarter, said a top official.

Abdullah Saud Al-Hammad, CEO of the Real Estate General Authority, noted that 45 percent of these transactions involved commercial real estate properties. In comparison, 39 percent were residential properties, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Hammad said the contribution of real estate activities to the Kingdom’s overall gross domestic product reached 6.1 percent by the end of the third quarter.

On the other hand, the contribution of the real estate sector to the non-oil GDP of the Kingdom stood at 12.7 percent during the same period.

Developing the property sector is crucial for Saudi Arabia, as it is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil.

Earlier this month, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rose by 0.7 percent in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period, fueled by an increase in residential estate values.

In August, Saudi Arabia unveiled a real estate market initiative to streamline the sector.

Topics: real estate Commercial Residential Market Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: To advance petrochemical conversion technologies in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Energy, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Under the agreement, the three entities will collaborate to develop and test technologies to help convert crude to petrochemicals, the ministry said in a tweet.

The deal will also see Saudi Aramco and KAUST develop opportunities for cooperation and strategic partnerships in applying petroleum conversion technologies.

Earlier this month, Saudi Aramco agreed with ENOWA, NEOM’s energy and water company, to establish a synthetic electro-fuel demonstration plant in the Kingdom.

As part of the deal, NEOM will oversee the plant’s construction, while Aramco and ENOWA will jointly manage operations and invest in relevant research programs.

According to a press statement, the primary aim of this initiative is to showcase the technical feasibility and commercial viability by producing 35 barrels daily of low-carbon synthetic gasoline using renewable-based hydrogen and capturing carbon dioxide.

Topics: saudi energy ministry Aramco KAUST

Related

Saudi Aramco to pump $7bn into biggest petchem investment in South Korea 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco to pump $7bn into biggest petchem investment in South Korea 

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has launched a shipping service to enhance connections with seven additional global destinations. 

Operated by France’s container carrier CMA CGM, the India Gulf Express shipping service was unveiled by the Saudi Ports Authority. 

The new service has established a direct connection between the Dammam port and seven major maritime hubs, including Nhava Sheva, Mundra, and Mangalore in India. These hubs also include Colombo in Sri Lanka, Jebel Ali and Khalifa in the UAE, and Umm Qasr in Iraq. 

With a capacity exceeding 39,000 containers, the new service includes four ships weekly, strengthening trade capacity, competitiveness, and connectivity of the King Abdulaziz Port. 

The move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to bolster maritime links, provide faster transit times, and offer cost-effective solutions for local exporters, establishing the Kingdom as a leading logistics and economic powerhouse.

The new service is the 25th addition to the ports authority’s expanding network of maritime links this year. This has contributed to the country’s improved score of 77.66 points in the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index during the third quarter, up from 76.16 points in the second quarter. 

According to the 2023 Lloyd’s List of Top 100 Ports, Saudi Arabia is ranked 16th globally in terms of annual container throughput volumes.  

In 2022, the Kingdom’s ports handled 10.44 million containers, with plans to increase capacity to more than 40 million containers by 2030. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dammam logistics maritime trade

Related

Container volumes at Saudi ports rise 17.6% to 2m tons in Q1: Mawani
Business & Economy
Container volumes at Saudi ports rise 17.6% to 2m tons in Q1: Mawani

Latest updates

G10 central banks hit rate plateau in October, emerging markets diverge
G10 central banks hit rate plateau in October, emerging markets diverge
Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thriller
Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thriller
Etihad Arena transforms into dirt track ahead of World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Etihad Arena transforms into dirt track ahead of World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Thailand makes strong start as regatta launches in Abu Dhabi
Thailand makes strong start as regatta launches in Abu Dhabi
Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September
Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.