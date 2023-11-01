Data Saudi will be the unified platform for the Kingdom’s socioeconomic data

You are here

Abdulaziz Azzouqa, adviser and head of digital transformation at the Ministry of Economy and Planning
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: The Data Saudi platform, launched by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, will include comprehensive social and economic data as the Kingdom embarks on an economic diversification journey, said a representative of the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

In an interview with Arab News, Abdulaziz Azzouqa, adviser and head of digital transformation at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, said that the Data Saudi platform is a unified platform that consolidates socio-economic data from various official sources, and transforms the data to easy to understand stories, ultimately empowering decision makers to make informed decisions. 

“We are definitely covering and expanding on data across diverse economic sectors, and it is one of the critical objectives of Data Saudi. We are currently analyzing over 20 sectors based on the ISIC classification, and we are looking at over 30 dimensions across the sectors to really enable decision-makers to infer deeper insights into these sectors,” said Azzouqa. 

He added: “So, yes, this is definitely an objective. And in the coming months and upcoming releases, you will see much more detailed data across diverse economic sectors.” 

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning launched the Data Saudi platform in September 2023 with the aim of creating a consolidated reference for Saudi socioeconomic data. 

He revealed that the Data Saudi platform which is available now is just the “tip of the iceberg,” as the ministry is planning to expand data coverage and roll out more features.

“We’re planning to expand the platform on multiple fronts, starting with expanding the national and regional indicators beyond what’s there already on the platform. We’re looking to incorporate bilateral indicators of over 200 countries,” he said.

Azzouqa added: “We’re looking to include further data and details on the diverse economic sectors. Also, one of the features we are really excited about is to enable users with additional visualization features, and essentially empower them to build additional visualizations on the platform. There’s much more to come, so stay tuned.” 

According to Azzouqa, the Data Saudi platform seeks to facilitate access to socioeconomic and sectoral data and enhance the transparency of information regarding the national economy in line with the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

“The objective of Data Saudi is to enable transparency when it comes to Saudi socioeconomic data. We want to cover the key sectors. In line with Vision 2030, we want to make sure that we cater to everyone; all the different types of decision-makers, whether they’re, business owners, investors, entrepreneurs or government officials,” he said. 

Azzouqa added that the Data Saudi platform will play a crucial role in materializing the goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. 

“The aspirations of the Kingdom with Vision 2030 is to become a leading data-driven economy and to be among the top ten global ranking digital governments. One of the success factors in achieving these aspirations is open government, where open data is leveraged to enhance participation and to enhance transparency,” said Azzouqa. 

He added that one of the critical objectives of Vision 2030 is enhancing and assuring transparency, as Saudi Arabia is currently on a path of economic diversification. 

Azzouqa further noted that the Data Saudi platform may also consider including data from third-party sources including publications, but currently, the platform will be releasing data consolidated by the Ministry. 

He added that the Data Saudi platform has economic and social indicators of Saudi Arabia at the national and regional levels, which includes, indicators on the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, inflation, international trade, employment indicators, housing, population indicators etc. 

The official revealed that the Data Saudi platform is designed in such a manner that the information available will provide the user with historical data of the economic indicators which will help them compare the figures easily to make decisions. 

“So what you can essentially do with any indicator; you have the visualization where you can slice and dice the data or look at the data from different perspectives based on the available dimensions. So, for example, I can look at the GDP on a quarterly basis, or on an annual basis by a simple click of a button, and the chart transitions with a nice animation effect,” said Azzouqa. 

He added: “You can download the data in various formats, including Excel and JSON (Javascript). You can also browse underlying data online. We also have the link to the actual source of the data, so you know exactly where the data is coming from.” 

Azzouqa added that Data Saudi is built on a mix of robust open-source technologies and modern web technologies, which provide users with all types of visualizations including line charts, bar charts, hierarchies, maps etc. 

“The site is also responsive-designed, meaning that you can use and access the site through any device and with any screen size or aspect ratio that essentially adapts to that size and to deliver the optimal user experience,” he said. 

He added: “We’re definitely going to expand the datasets on a continuous basis. We have a pretty aggressive roadmap and we are going to definitely release these features in phases in the coming months. So we are continuing to explore features and data sets. It’s an ongoing journey and we’ll never stop.” 

Azzouqa went on and concluded that the current focus of the Ministry of Economy and Planning is to further develop Data Saudi which will contribute to the realization of Vision 2030’s main objective of enabling the growth and diversification of the economy.

Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Bahrain will soon have access to alternative financing support thanks to a new agreement signed by the Labour Fund, also known as Tamkeen. 

The fund partnered with Safaghat, a crowdfunding investment platform licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, to empower Bahraini startups and MSMEs. 

According to the Bahrain News Agency, Tamkeen will finance loans by using a portion of its profits to support eligible Bahraini MSMEs, helping them to raise funds from local and international consumers and investors.  

These funds will be facilitated through Safaghat's crowdfunding platform, ensuring compliance with Shariah principles. 

Reuters
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Oil prices edged up in Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of key meetings of global central banks this week, including the US Federal Reserve, while the market closely watched the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Reuters.

Brent January crude futures rose 0.8 percent, or 66 cents, to $85.68 a barrel by 10:26 a.m. Saudi time, after falling more than 1 percent on Tuesday. Brent December futures settled 4 cents lower at $87.41 a barrel at the contract’s expiry on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.6 percent, or 52 cents, to $81.54 a barrel after losing about 1.6 percent in the previous session.

“Crude prices are steadying ahead of a key issuance update by the Treasury and FOMC rate decision,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee that sets the direction of US monetary policy.

“Geopolitical risks remain and that seems to be offsetting some of the record production levels that are coming from the US.”

Crude oil inventories in the US rose by about 1.3 million barrels last week, while fuel stockpiles fell by about 360,000 barrels, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Distillate inventories fell by about 2.5 million barrels.

Interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand, while rate cuts to spur spending could increase oil consumption.

The Fed, which will end its meeting on Wednesday, is expected to hold rates steady, according to a poll by CME’s Fedwatch tool.

In Europe, October inflation in the Eurozone was at its lowest level in two years, falling to 2.9 percent from 4.3 percent in September, a Eurostat flash reading showed, leading to expectations the European Central Bank is unlikely to hike interest rates soon.

The Bank of England will meet on Thursday.

In China, factory activity unexpectedly contracted in October, a private survey showed on Wednesday, adding to downbeat official figures a day earlier and raising questions over its fragile economic recovery at the start of the fourth quarter. China is the world’s largest oil importer.

Taking a longer view, Goldman Sachs analysts forecast Brent prices would reach $100 per barrel by next June as stocks descend gently.

While the market is now tightening at a moderate pace, it “may become very tight in a more distant future,” although productivity and oil demand trends will also be critical, the analysts added in a note.

In the Middle East, Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will visit Israel on Friday, said the US and other countries are looking at “a variety of possible permutations” for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control.

Reuters
Reuters

LONDON: Central banks across major developed economies in September delivered no rate hikes for the first time since January 2022 while emerging markets extended their split between easing in Latin America and much of central Europe and tightening in Asia, according to Reuters.

October saw five of the central banks overseeing the 10 most heavily traded currencies hold rate setting meetings, with policy makers at the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada opting to keep their benchmarks unchanged, Reuters data showed.

Central banks in Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, and the US held no rate setting meetings.

That compares to September, where three major developed central banks delivered a last-gasp set of rate hikes, which took 2023 the year-to-date tally for G10 central banks to a total of 1,150 basis points across 36 hikes.

While inflation was still high compared to central banks’ targets, a rapid recent rise in global bond rout had changed the backdrop significantly thanks to the increase in yields at the long end of the yield curve across both developed and emerging markets, analysts said.

“The higher yields may be doing some of the tightening work for the Fed, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and a pause from central bankers to monitor the impact of previous hikes on the economy is increasingly likely,” said Fabiana Fedeli, chief investment officer at M&G Investments.

The US Federal Reserve — which will announce its interest rate decision later on Wednesday — was most likely the closest to the end of its rate hike cycle, Fedeli added.

Meanwhile, diverging rate trajectories continued to be on display in emerging economies where 12 out of the 18 central banks in the Reuters sample held meetings in October.

Latin America and central and eastern Europe are at the forefront of the easing cycle, with Chile, Hungary and Poland extending their rate cutting cycles to lower benchmarks by a cumulative 150 bps.

“Cuts are returning swiftly because the hiking cycle was arguably too fast and too furious for some,” said credit strategist Barnaby Martin at BofA Securities, adding emerging markets had last seen rate cuts akin to the current ones during the summer of 2020 when policy makers battled the fallout from the COVID-19 rout.

Meanwhile, Asian central banks were still in their tightening cycle with both Indonesia and the Philippines raising rates by 25 bps each. And Russia and Turkiye — both battling pressures on their currencies due to idiosyncratic stories rather than the global backdrop — lifted benchmarks by 200 bps and 500 bps respectively.

Central banks in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, Malaysia and Czech Republic did not meet in October.

The total tally for the year on rate hikes stood at 4,225 bps through 34 hikes, while policy makers also delivered 570 bps of rate cuts across 11 moves.

Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, reported a 3.4 percent increase in total assets to SR1.82 trillion ($490 billion) in September, up from SR1.76 trillion in August, according to official data. 

The SAMA monthly statistical bulletin indicated that the total assets in July and June were SR1.78 trillion and SR1.83 trillion, respectively. 

However, in September, the central bank’s total assets declined by SR168.4 billion compared to the same period last year. 

The report also revealed that SAMA’s investments in foreign securities decreased 11.5 percent year-on-year in September, amounting to SR997.9 billion. 

Moreover, SAMA’s deposits with banks abroad amounted to SR376.29 billion, rising 7 percent compared to September last year. 

The central bank had assets worth SR256.53 billion in foreign currencies and gold. At the same time, cash in the vault amounted to SR24.87 billion in the month under review. 

The report further noted that banks operating in Saudi Arabia witnessed a 22 percent rise in their aggregate profits before zakat and taxes to SR7.14 billion in September, compared to SR5.84 billion in the same month of 2022. 

SAMA’s monthly statistical bulletin covers the results of banks listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange and some foreign banks operating in the Kingdom. 

According to the report, the aggregate assets of these banks annually grew 9.43 percent to SR3.90 trillion in September. 

On the other hand, deposits in these banks also increased 8.34 percent to SR2.45 trillion compared to September 2022. 

Highlighting the growth of the private sector in Saudi Arabia, the SAMA report indicated that loans provided to privately operated firms in September increased by 9.33 percent year-on-year to SR2.47 trillion. 

In August, SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari revealed that Saudi Arabia is the most prominent Islamic finance market in the world, with total assets exceeding SR3.1 trillion. 

He added that Saudi Arabia is the largest sovereign sukuk issuer in the world. 

According to Al-Sayari, the total value of the Islamic finance sector currently stands at SR11.2 trillion, displaying an average growth of 9.6 percent over the last three years. 

“Saudi Arabia has a deep-rooted and historical relationship with Islamic finance. It houses the largest Islamic finance market in the world, with total Islamic assets across sectors exceeding SR3.1 trillion. The Islamic banking sector alone accounts for 33 percent of the global Islamic bank assets,” Al-Sayari said at the time. 

Arab News
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi company has expressed interest in acquiring majority ownership of 77.42 percent in Shell Pakistan Ltd., according to a stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The SPL revealed plans for its parent organization, Shell Petroleum Co., to exit the Pakistani market in June of this year. This move was said to be part of SPC’s global strategy to rationalize its portfolio.

The divestment plan included the sale of SPC’s 77.4 percent stake in the local business, encompassing all of SPL’s downstream operations as well as its 26 percent ownership in Pak-Arab Pipeline Co. Ltd.

“It is hereby informed that M/s Shell Pakistan Limited (Target Company) has received firm intention from WAFI Energy LLC (Acquirer) to acquire control of 165,700,304 (up to 77.42 percent) voting shares of the target company,” said the stock filing.

It requested the relevant authorities to make the information immediately available to the shareholders to fulfill a necessary legal requirement.

According to documents submitted at PSX, WAFI Energy LLC is a “fast growing retail gas station network and sole licensee of Shell Retail Network (Gas Stations) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Based in Riyadh, the company was incorporated in September 2012 with a paid-up capital of SR3 million.

WAFI Energy has engaged Arif Habib Ltd. in Pakistan to manage its acquisition offer.

