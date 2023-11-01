You are here

  • Home
  • Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef Al-Saud said that these projects aim to augment throughput capacity and elevate the infrastructure to superior standards. SPA
Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef Al-Saud said that these projects aim to augment throughput capacity and elevate the infrastructure to superior standards. SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/ytdx5

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: In a move to enhance the transport and logistics sector, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province unveiled several strategic initiatives at Jubail Commercial and Industrial Ports on Wednesday.

Prince Saud bin Nayef Al-Saud said that these projects aim to augment throughput capacity and elevate the infrastructure to superior standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“By launching world-class projects at Jubail’s ports, we are not only boosting the Kingdom’s foreign trade but also strengthening our global competitive edge,” the governor said.

Among the launched projects is a railway initiative connecting the northern and eastern networks. It also integrates the internal railway system with Jubail Industrial City and its accompanying industrial and commercial ports.

These enhancements aim to alleviate congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and amplify shipping operations.

At the inauguration ceremony, Omar bin Talal Hariri, president of the Saudi Ports Authority, expressed appreciation to the governor for attending the launch of these initiatives.

Hariri underscored the alignment of these projects with Vision 2030’s strategy for transportation and logistics, which aims to cement the Kingdom’s reputation as a global logistics hub and a converging point for three continents.  

Further, the projects are designed to meet the goals of the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative by enhancing the Kingdom’s logistics network.

Another highlight is establishing a petrochemical hub featuring 10 berths and a dedicated storage area.  

Echoing the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative, the projects will also champion environmental conservation by planting over 5,000 saplings within the King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail.

Notably, King Fahad Industrial Port, recognized as the world’s largest industrial dockyard, accommodates 34 berths and processes over 100 distinct petrochemical products annually, including agricultural fertilizers, sulfur, and petroleum coke.  

It also serves as a pivotal receiving station for large machinery, boasting a handling capacity of up to 70 million tons.

On the other hand, Jubail Commercial Port possesses 16 berths equipped to manage over 1.5 million containers annually and a capacity reaching 36 million tons.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 logistics

Related

Jubail Industrial City to see $2.1bn investment boost: Saudi industry minister 
Business & Economy
Jubail Industrial City to see $2.1bn investment boost: Saudi industry minister 

AI to play a part in future of education: minister

AI to play a part in future of education: minister
Updated 01 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati
Follow

AI to play a part in future of education: minister

AI to play a part in future of education: minister
Updated 01 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati

RIYADH: Cybersecurity conversations in schools need to extend beyond security concerns, the Saudi education minister has insisted.

In what he described as his first appearance in a business setting since being appointed to the role in September 2022, Yousef Al-Benyan addressed the Global Cybersecurity Forum, calling for a new approach within the sector. 

During the discussion, he encouraged a more comprehensive, individualized process focusing on awareness, prevention, and “change management programs,” eliminating the emphasis on fear factors. 

“We need to expand the view on cybersecurity to a different approach. I think if we look at it only from a compliance perspective, or basically a system issue, continuously we will struggle,” Al-Benyan said.

“It's beyond security. It requires a huge change in management programs. Let’s move away from the terminology ‘security’ or ‘protection.’ I'm not fond of this because you cannot really operate on a fear factor. You need to operate on a more sophisticated transformation awareness protocol … because we need to protect ourselves, our family, our society, and the entire community we operate,” he added.

He further noted that within the Kingdom, organizations such as the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority are assuming measures to ensure that new power technologies, such as AI, are harnessed to aid rather than harm the educational sector. 

“As of today, we in the ministry formed a team to look at how the school will look like in 2035/2040. I do believe technology and AI is going to play a major role in this. It’s going to be an integral part of our education. Cybersecurity is going to be an integral part of it,” the minister said.

“Any new technology has its own risks. But as of today, I think we have a very strong technology innovation and indications, more or less in a controlled environment. They will be less risk than others. They will allow teachers and also faculty in universities to enhance their skill set, their research using AI, in a more safe way,” he added

In October, the ministry initiated test runs utilizing AI in various schools, as well as developmental programs for teachers that the minister noted are in their “final stages.”

Al-Benyan said the trials showed the Kingdom has “very innovative teachers” who used the technology in their own ways.

“Those (developmental) programs will basically touch every aspect of teachers’ developmental needs, and their digital needs, because teachers have to be digitally equipped in terms of knowledge in order for them to deal with the current and future generations – and cybersecurity is going to be part of it,” he said.

 

Topics: Global Cybersecurity Forum artificial intelligence (AI) Yousef Al-Benyan

Related

Global Cybersecurity Forum to kick off in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Global Cybersecurity Forum to kick off in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president

Saudi-based Tabby achieves unicorn status with new funding round

Saudi-based Tabby achieves unicorn status with new funding round
Updated 54 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-based Tabby achieves unicorn status with new funding round

Saudi-based Tabby achieves unicorn status with new funding round
Updated 54 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Tabby, Saudi Arabia’s “buy now, pay later” platform, has become the first fintech firm in the Middle East and North Africa to have achieved “unicorn” status after securing $200 million in a series D funding round. 

A unicorn rating is achieved when a business reaches a valuation of $1 billion without the need for a stock market listing. 

In a press release, the company shared that its valuation has reached $1.5 billion, ahead of its anticipated initial public offering in the Kingdom. 

The latest funding has bolstered Tabby’s financial standing, enabling it to cater to the demand for its flagship BNPL solution, which oversees over $6 billion in annualized transaction volume. 

“Tabby set out with a purpose to reshape financial services — one that’s fair and responsible — and with this investment, we can advance our mission across Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” noted Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of the company. 

Initially established in the UAE, Tabby recently shifted its headquarters to the Kingdom in line with its IPO plans. 

Moving to Saudi Arabia was a strategic step for Tabby, as 80 percent of its users were from the Kingdom. 

The financing was led by Wellington Management, one of the world’s leading independent investment management firms, besides existing investors like STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures and Arbor Ventures. 

The company boasts 10 million users and collaborates with over 30,000 brands, encompassing 10 of MENA’s top retail groups.   

It recently introduced Tabby Shop, featuring over 500,000 items from brands, aiding consumers in locating and monitoring prime products and deals.  

Tabby’s adoption in brick-and-mortar stores via the Tabby Card is growing and now accounts for over 20 percent of total volumes, the company claimed. 

“Tabby created a new industry and is transforming the way people consume and pay across MENA. Hosam and team built an iconic enterprise that is a reference model in terms of discipline and disruption, two things that are hard to crack in tandem,” Abdulrahman Tarabzouni, founder and CEO of STV, said. 

“We are excited to see Tabby become an integral part of Saudi’s fintech landscape, nurturing growth and empowering the broader economy,” Tarabzouni added. 

Topics: Tabby BNPL fintech unicorn

Related

UAE’s Tabby gets ready to relocate HQ to Saudi Arabia ahead of IPO on Tadawul
Business & Economy
UAE’s Tabby gets ready to relocate HQ to Saudi Arabia ahead of IPO on Tadawul

Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president

Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president
Updated 01 November 2023
Nadin Hassan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president

Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president
Updated 01 November 2023
Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can serve as a “platform for cooperation” and the advancement of digital developments, as it is a “great place” for global conversation, according to a former European Commission president. 

Speaking at the third Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Jose Manuel Barroso, who also served as prime minister of Portugal, emphasized that this cooperative platform can be further developed and expanded to go beyond discussions and result in concrete actions to address various issues.  

He said: “I believe we need places like Saudi Arabia that can offer a platform for cooperation, and I hope that can be developed so that this conversation, not only conversation, hopefully some action can take place.”   

During the panel discussion, Kersti Kaljulaid, former president of the Republic of Estonia, emphasized that the Kingdom has the potential to drive and positively impact developments. 

She used her country, Estonia, as an example of how it can catalyze progress in digital development within the EU, particularly concerning digital identities. She stressed that in the past, technology in this area was outdated. 

“The European Union has decided that all EU countries had to offer all their citizens digital identities and in addition, they had to interoperate. So absolutely this country can be a catalyst for positive things,” Kaljulaid said. 
She underscored that in the 20th century, technological development was primarily led and controlled by governments. In the 21st century, there appears to be a shift toward more collaborative and diverse efforts, potentially involving both governments and the private sector in advancing technology. 

Highlighting the complexities of international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, Barroso pointed out that some major global powers are reluctant to fully share their expertise in the field of cybersecurity.

“They may share some, but not everything,” he noted. 

For instance, Barroso added, that when it comes to combating cybercrime in the business sector, it is feasible. According to the best available statistics, he estimated the cost of cybercrime amounts to $8 trillion per year, and it is projected to increase to $10.5 trillion in the next two years.

During the Saudi-EU Investment Forum in October, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih highlighted the crucial role of Saudi-EU coordination in the Kingdom’s ongoing economic transitions. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to meet Europe’s needs “like no other.”  

The GCF, hosted by the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Information Technology Co., is dedicated to addressing some of the most urgent challenges in cyberspace. 

Furthermore, it aims to promote multi-stakeholder collaboration on a global level, bringing together industry experts, decision-makers, CEOs, senior government and academic representatives, as well as international companies from over 120 countries. 

Topics: Global Cybersecurity Forum Jose Manuel Barroso

Related

Global Cybersecurity Forum to kick off in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Global Cybersecurity Forum to kick off in Riyadh

Turkiye emerges as UAE’s 6th top growth partner with $13.5bn bilateral trade

Turkiye emerges as UAE’s 6th top growth partner with $13.5bn bilateral trade
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Turkiye emerges as UAE’s 6th top growth partner with $13.5bn bilateral trade

Turkiye emerges as UAE’s 6th top growth partner with $13.5bn bilateral trade
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bilateral non-oil trade between Turkiye and the UAE reached $13.5 billion in the first half of 2023, marking an 87 percent increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

This figure is nearly equivalent to the total non-oil trade for 2021 and is twice the amount achieved in 2020.

Turkiye has become the UAE’s fastest-growing trading partner among its top 10 international commerce allies and ranks as the sixth largest overall, accounting for more than 3 percent of the country’s total non-oil trade, according to the Emirates News Agency. 

In terms of investment, the UAE’s foreign direct investment in Turkiye now stands at $7.8 billion.

The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, led a delegation of representatives from the public and private sectors to participate in the inaugural session of the UAE-Turkiye Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Istanbul.

Established following Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE in July of this year, the commission’s primary objective is to enhance and diversify the trade and commercial relations between the two nations. 

It aims to fulfill the goals of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into force on Sept. 1, with the aspiration of boosting non-oil trade to $40 billion within the next five years.

During this meeting, Al-Zeyoudi and Omer Bolat, Turkiye’s minister of trade, celebrated the progress of UAE-Turkish relations and expressed optimism regarding the potential for further economic integration. 

Discussions encompassed various sectors, including agro-food, automotive, fintech, healthcare, water technology, infrastructure, logistics, and collaborative projects in third countries. 

With the upcoming 2023 UN Climate Change Conference scheduled to take place in Dubai in November and December, both parties reiterated their commitment to collaborating on energy transition projects, transitioning to a low-carbon practice, and supporting the development of a circular economy.

Al-Zeyoudi emphasized: “This Joint Economic and Trade Commission is a crucial platform for achieving our ambitious non-oil trade targets.”

He also stressed the importance of active participation from the private sector, stating: “The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has opened the door to greater trade and investment, but it requires the cooperation and collaboration of our private sectors to fully realize its benefits.”

The minister echoed this message in a series of business events held alongside the joint commission, which included the Turkiye-UAE Business Forum and a high-level roundtable. 

Representatives of leading companies and investors from both countries participated in these sessions, where they held a series of bilateral meetings to exchange ideas and explore high-potential investment and partnership opportunities.

As a result, three memorandums of understanding were exchanged between Emirati and Turkish entities, including an MoU between the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and DEİK, the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye. 

Another agreement was signed between the UAE-based Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park and Turkiye’s Yıldız Technopark. 

SRTIP also signed an MoU with the World Business Angel Forum.

Reflecting on the success of the events in Istanbul, Special Envoy to the Republic of Turkiye Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansoori, said: “The UAE recognizes the immense potential of our relationship with Turkiye, a like-minded, pro-growth nation that has emerged as one of the region’s most dynamic economies.”

On his part, Trade Minister Bolat stated: “UAE-Turkish relations are currently experiencing a remarkable period of growth, owing to the shared commitment from both sides to deepen our economic ties.”

He added: “This can be observed in the record growth of our bilateral non-oil trade, which continues to flourish compared to previous years. We anticipate that the value of non-oil trade will further climb, supported by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Turkiye, which came into effect in early September.”

He concluded: “Other areas of cooperation are also witnessing tangible positive developments. For instance, Turkish construction companies have undertaken 141 projects worth $12.6 billion in the UAE to date, positioning the Emirates as the tenth globally for the number of projects undertaken by Turkish companies.” 

The visiting delegation to Istanbul included 79 participants, including senior federal and local government officials, along with representatives from major UAE companies operating across various sectors, such as trade and investment, logistics, industry, energy, technology, healthcare, environment, agriculture, food security, and financial services.

The second session of the JETCO will be held in the UAE, with the date to be agreed upon in the near future.

Turkiye’s tourism surges, manufacturing contracts

Meanwhile, Turkiye’s tourism income increased by 13.1 percent in the third quarter of 2023, reaching more than $20 billion, with 16.5 percent of tourism income obtained from its citizens resident abroad.

Turkish tourism expenditure, which is the expenditure of the Turkish citizens resident in Turkiye and visiting abroad, grew by 74.8 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, reaching $1.9 billion.

In October, Turkish manufacturing saw its fourth consecutive month of contraction, as businesses faced challenges in securing new orders and reduced their production, according to an S&P Global report.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing dropped from 49.6 in September to 48.4, as reported by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and S&P Global, indicating a move further below the critical 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction.

An Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkiye Manufacturing PMI survey revealed a significant slowdown in new orders, reflecting weakened demand both domestically and internationally. Production decreased, leading to staffing reductions. 

Manufacturers also scaled back their procurement, purchase stocks, and finished product inventories in response to declining order volumes. The survey noted that rising prices were often linked to currency depreciation, but the rates of increase in input costs and output prices moderated.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Demand conditions were the main limiting factor on the Turkish manufacturing sector in October, with firms struggling to secure sufficient volumes of new orders to support production and maintain staffing levels.”

He added: “There was some further respite in terms of inflation, however, which may provide some grounds for optimism that an improved demand environment can become established soon.”

Topics: tukiye UAE trade

Related

KSA, Oman to boost trade ties through cooperation over free zones
Business & Economy
KSA, Oman to boost trade ties through cooperation over free zones

Entrepreneurs in Bahrain to benefit from new crowdfunding investment plan

Entrepreneurs in Bahrain to benefit from new crowdfunding investment plan
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Entrepreneurs in Bahrain to benefit from new crowdfunding investment plan

Entrepreneurs in Bahrain to benefit from new crowdfunding investment plan
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Bahrain will soon have access to alternative financing support thanks to a new agreement signed by the Labor Fund, also known as Tamkeen.   

The fund partnered with Safaghat, a crowdfunding investment platform licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, to empower the country’s startups and MSMEs, the Bahrain News Agency reported. 

This move will further foster growth in Bahrain’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and economy. 

“Tamkeen is dedicated in supporting Bahraini entrepreneurs and helping them access financial solutions needed to scale their ventures, particularly when traditional banking options might be out of reach,” said Labor Fund CEO Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez. 

He added: “This collaboration with Safaghat aligns perfectly with our mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship and to stimulate high-potential growth sectors such as ICT (information and communication technologies ).”  

Under the new agreement, Tamkeen will finance loans by using a portion of its profits to support eligible Bahraini MSMEs, helping them to raise funds from local and international consumers and investors.    

These funds will be facilitated through Safaghat’s crowdfunding platform, ensuring compliance with Shariah principles.   

“Safaghat is proud to be at the forefront of financing-based crowdfunding investment platforms in Bahrain,” said CEO Husain Ali Sayed. 

He continued that the program is projected to address critical challenges faced by startups and MSMEs in securing funds for their businesses, especially those in the tech sector. 

“Our alignment and compliance with Sharia laws position us as a trusted partner for businesses seeking financing,” Sayed said. 

The program provides access to debt-based financing that is specifically tailored for tech businesses as well as those that are heavily dependent on intangible assets. 

It offers rapid access to capital and imposes minimal collateral requirements, which guarantees that even small businesses with limited assets can benefit. 

In addition to this, the program is also open to MSMEs operating for less than three years. 

Established in 2006, Tamkeen’s mission is to drive economic growth in the country by providing programs and support for enterprises and individuals. 

Topics: micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (mSMEs) Bahrain

Related

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 
Business & Economy
Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 

Latest updates

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance
Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance
Israel bombed ‘safe’ zones in southern Gaza: BBC analysis
Israel bombed ‘safe’ zones in southern Gaza: BBC analysis
Health Ministry, VitalAire to set up center of excellence for diabetes care
Health Ministry, VitalAire to set up center of excellence for diabetes care
WHO says thousands in Gaza need medical help
WHO says thousands in Gaza need medical help
Riyadh to host translation forum on Friday
Riyadh to host translation forum on Friday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.