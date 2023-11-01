You are here

Iran and Iraq pledge to forge stronger trade ties during official visit

Iran and Iraq pledge to forge stronger trade ties during official visit
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani engaged in discussions with Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Abbas Ali-Abadi. Iraqi News Agency.
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Iran and Iraq pledge to forge stronger trade ties during official visit

Iran and Iraq pledge to forge stronger trade ties during official visit
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
RIYADH: Iran and Iraq have underscored the importance of using their national currencies to boost trade exchanges during high-level meetings in Baghdad, emphasizing the pivotal role of economic ties between the two nations. 

In a meeting held in the Iraqi capital, Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani engaged in discussions with Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Abbas Ali-Abadi, to expand mutual trade and deepen partnerships across various sectors, reported the Iraqi News Agency. 

Both sides expressed a strong commitment to strengthening their bilateral relations, with a specific focus on collaborative ventures in sectors such as petrochemicals and fertilizers. 

Al-Sudani emphasized his country’s eagerness to enhance cooperation, highlighting the potential for significant progress in these key industries. 

In response, Ali-Abadi stressed the urgency of advancing trade and economic projects, especially in the face of ongoing economic challenges, both regionally and globally. 

Accompanied by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, Ali-Abadi's visit aimed to engage with top Iraqi officials and explore potential opportunities for economic collaboration. 

During the visit, the Iranian minister held discussions with key figures, including Iraq’s Minister of Industry and Minerals Fawzi Hariri, and the head of the Iraq Chamber of Commerce, underscoring the depth and significance of the ongoing economic dialogue between these neighboring nations. 

Topics: Iran Iraq trade

Microsoft CEO says Saudi Arabia uses AI in unique ways to accelerate productivity 

Microsoft CEO says Saudi Arabia uses AI in unique ways to accelerate productivity 
Updated 15 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Microsoft CEO says Saudi Arabia uses AI in unique ways to accelerate productivity 

Microsoft CEO says Saudi Arabia uses AI in unique ways to accelerate productivity 
Updated 15 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

RIYADH: Saudi companies’ push toward artificial intelligence has increased their productivity, driven innovation and created new economic opportunities, believes Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the “Microsoft AI, a New Era” event in Riyadh, Nadella said his customers in the Kingdom were using AI to create cutting-edge technology for the world. 

“I had a chance to meet customers like ACWA Power, Saudi Airlines, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center. They’re all using technology in unique ways to accelerate productivity,” he told Arab News.   

He added: “Especially with the age of AI coming, this is a fantastic time for us to bring world-class technology to Saudi Arabia so that it can create world-class technology for the world.” 

Nadella was in the city to meet local business leaders, government officials and developers and convey the role of AI in unlocking new opportunities that can accelerate the Kingdom’s digital economy. 

Using AI, Nadella said small businesses in the Kingdom could become more productive, large multinationals could become globally competitive, and startups could become unicorns. 

“Our goal is to be able to really bring the usage of cloud, data, and AI … to Saudi,” he said, adding that this would enable companies to create better technology for themselves and other markets. 

Nadella also highlighted some of the critical innovations Saudi companies have spearheaded using AI, including King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, one of the top medical facilities in the Middle East. 

“The hospital is trialing AI clinical documentation features in Nuance DAX. The speech-to-text solution is three times faster than typing and is helping clinicians at King Faisal Hospital to increase their productivity, reduce documentation errors, and spend more time with patients,” said Nadella while speaking at the customer event. 

Also at the gathering, Communications and Information Technology Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha lauded the strategic partnership with Microsoft as a pillar of the Kingdom’s innovative future. 

He highlightedthe partnership between the Saudi Basic Industry Corp. and Microsoft as an example of how technology can support sustainability. The two companies are recycling plastic found in the ocean and then using it to produce electronic devices. 

Commenting on Microsoft’s initiatives in fostering digital skills in the Kingdom, Nadella said they are doing a lot in the transformational program to empower women in the workplace. 

“When it comes to women and their skills, I had a chance to meet even with women at Microsoft. I had a chance to see some developers and professionals working in various organizations using our tools to advance their careers,” Nadella told Arab News. 

He was also excited about the developer community and encouraged them and upcoming startup companies to use the latest tools, such as GitHub Copilot, which drives more than 50 percent productivity.  

“Everybody uses Copilot, just like the PC or the mobile phone. I think two or three years from now, we will be seeing people using Copilot to get whatever it is, their task or job, done faster and more productively,” he said.  

Nadella was also upbeat about Microsoft’s investments in the gaming industry and said the company has a long history in this domain and expanding its horizons. 

“Flight Simulator was built even before Microsoft Office. And we have a long history here. And now, with obviously Activision Blizzard closing, we are doubling down on being the best game publisher there,” he said.   

He added that with Xbox as its platform, the company intends to have over 13 big franchise games on all platforms.

Topics: Microsoft Satya Nadella artificial intelligence (AI)

Closing Bell: TASI up for fourth consecutive day, SAL Logistics makes strong debut

Closing Bell: TASI up for fourth consecutive day, SAL Logistics makes strong debut
Updated 52 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
Closing Bell: TASI up for fourth consecutive day, SAL Logistics makes strong debut

Closing Bell: TASI up for fourth consecutive day, SAL Logistics makes strong debut
Updated 52 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index extended its four-day winning streak on Wednesday, with a boost from the successful debut of SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. on the main index. 

The TASI closed at 10,814.89, marking a gain of 124.80 points for the day. 

SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. made an impressive debut on its first day of trading, with its share price surging by 26.60 percent to SR132.60 ($35.35).

Another top performer of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co., which saw its share price rise by 7.81 percent to SR35.90. 

On the downside, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer of the day, as its share price declined by 7.14 percent to SR0.13. 

The total trading turnover for the benchmark index amounted to SR8.37 billion, with 108 listed stocks advancing and 109 declining. 

In contrast, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dropped by 164.17 points to close at 22,185.44, while the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.49 percent, reaching 1,400.64. 

In corporate announcements, Nahdi Medical Co. reported a 4.96 percent decrease in net profit for the first nine months of the year, amounting to SR722.1 million, compared to the same period in 2022.  

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed this decline to lower gross profit and a 2.4 percent increase in operating expenses. As a result, the company’s net profit decreased by 5.22 percent to SR134.40. 

Arabian Pipes Co. also announced positive financial results, reporting a net profit of SR91.4 million for the first nine months of this year, a significant turnaround from the SR7.5 million net loss in the same period the previous year.  

According to a bourse filing, the rise in net profit was driven by a 153 percent increase in the company’s year-on-year sales revenue. The company was one of the top performers in the main index, as its share price soared by 9.98 percent to SR105.80. 

SHL Finance Co. saw a decline in net profit to SR9.81 million for the first nine months, compared to SR80 million in the same period in 2022. However, the company’s share price increased by 1 percent to SR18.18. 

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. reported widening losses, with a net loss of SR57.35 million in the first nine months of this year, compared to a loss of SR6.25 million in the same period the previous year. The company’s share price dipped by 0.43 percent to SR13.92.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh sees deals worth $3.55bn

Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh sees deals worth $3.55bn
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh sees deals worth $3.55bn

Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh sees deals worth $3.55bn
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Agreements worth SR13.3 billion ($3.55 billion) across 138 deals were signed at the three-day Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.  

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, the event brought together over 300 companies from 29 countries, encompassing local, regional, and international entities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Under the theme “Invest in Health,” the event, which concluded on Oct. 31, provided a platform for industry leaders and experts to explore various topics, including digital health and the influence of artificial intelligence on the sector. 

Speaking at the forum, Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel discussed investment opportunities in the Kingdom and highlighted the growth of technology, research, and innovation in the sector. 

The sixth edition of the event offered health practitioners 30-credit-hour Continuing Medical Education programs, presented by 100 speakers in 30 dialogue sessions. 

The exhibition comprised several pavilions, with one dedicated to showcasing the latest government initiatives and developments in the healthcare sector, while another highlighted cutting-edge medical innovations and techniques. 

During the forum, Al-Jalajel unveiled Saudi Arabia’s plan to provide comprehensive state-funded insurance coverage for all citizens by 2026.  

The National Insurance Program will not require annual renewal and will ensure lifelong coverage for all citizens in the Kingdom, without a specific ceiling, eliminating the need for prior approvals and streamlining the process for beneficiaries. 

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef also announced that the government aims to localize between 80 percent and 90 percent of the Kingdom’s overall insulin needs.  

Alkhorayef expressed his ministry’s eagerness to attract investments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. 

During the event, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. signed three cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Health, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center. 

The first agreement aims to support the localization of medical industries in the Kingdom, while the second deal eyes to work on developing products and applications in the health sector and transferring technologies in the sector. 

Under the third cooperation agreement, SABIC will provide support and advice related to the establishment, design and development of the shared services model for the Ministry of Health. 

Topics: Global Health Exhibition Healthcare

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to enhance the transport and logistics sector, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province unveiled several strategic initiatives at Jubail Commercial and Industrial Ports on Wednesday.

Prince Saud bin Nayef Al-Saud said that these projects aim to augment throughput capacity and elevate the infrastructure to superior standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“By launching world-class projects at Jubail’s ports, we are not only boosting the Kingdom’s foreign trade but also strengthening our global competitive edge,” the governor said.

Among the launched projects is a railway initiative connecting the northern and eastern networks. It also integrates the internal railway system with Jubail Industrial City and its accompanying industrial and commercial ports.

These enhancements aim to alleviate congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and amplify shipping operations.

At the inauguration ceremony, Omar bin Talal Hariri, president of the Saudi Ports Authority, expressed appreciation to the governor for attending the launch of these initiatives.

Hariri underscored the alignment of these projects with Vision 2030’s strategy for transportation and logistics, which aims to cement the Kingdom’s reputation as a global logistics hub and a converging point for three continents.  

Further, the projects are designed to meet the goals of the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative by enhancing the Kingdom’s logistics network.

Another highlight is establishing a petrochemical hub featuring 10 berths and a dedicated storage area.  

Echoing the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative, the projects will also champion environmental conservation by planting over 5,000 saplings within the King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail.

Notably, King Fahad Industrial Port, recognized as the world’s largest industrial dockyard, accommodates 34 berths and processes over 100 distinct petrochemical products annually, including agricultural fertilizers, sulfur, and petroleum coke.  

It also serves as a pivotal receiving station for large machinery, boasting a handling capacity of up to 70 million tons.

On the other hand, Jubail Commercial Port possesses 16 berths equipped to manage over 1.5 million containers annually and a capacity reaching 36 million tons.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 logistics

AI to play a part in future of education: minister

AI to play a part in future of education: minister
Updated 01 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati
AI to play a part in future of education: minister

AI to play a part in future of education: minister
Updated 01 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati

RIYADH: Cybersecurity conversations in schools need to extend beyond security concerns, the Saudi education minister has insisted.

In what he described as his first appearance in a business setting since being appointed to the role in September 2022, Yousef Al-Benyan addressed the Global Cybersecurity Forum, calling for a new approach within the sector. 

During the discussion, he encouraged a more comprehensive, individualized process focusing on awareness, prevention, and “change management programs,” eliminating the emphasis on fear factors. 

“We need to expand the view on cybersecurity to a different approach. I think if we look at it only from a compliance perspective, or basically a system issue, continuously we will struggle,” Al-Benyan said.

“It's beyond security. It requires a huge change in management programs. Let’s move away from the terminology ‘security’ or ‘protection.’ I'm not fond of this because you cannot really operate on a fear factor. You need to operate on a more sophisticated transformation awareness protocol … because we need to protect ourselves, our family, our society, and the entire community we operate,” he added.

He further noted that within the Kingdom, organizations such as the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority are assuming measures to ensure that new power technologies, such as AI, are harnessed to aid rather than harm the educational sector. 

“As of today, we in the ministry formed a team to look at how the school will look like in 2035/2040. I do believe technology and AI is going to play a major role in this. It’s going to be an integral part of our education. Cybersecurity is going to be an integral part of it,” the minister said.

“Any new technology has its own risks. But as of today, I think we have a very strong technology innovation and indications, more or less in a controlled environment. They will be less risk than others. They will allow teachers and also faculty in universities to enhance their skill set, their research using AI, in a more safe way,” he added

In October, the ministry initiated test runs utilizing AI in various schools, as well as developmental programs for teachers that the minister noted are in their “final stages.”

Al-Benyan said the trials showed the Kingdom has “very innovative teachers” who used the technology in their own ways.

“Those (developmental) programs will basically touch every aspect of teachers’ developmental needs, and their digital needs, because teachers have to be digitally equipped in terms of knowledge in order for them to deal with the current and future generations – and cybersecurity is going to be part of it,” he said.

 

Topics: Global Cybersecurity Forum artificial intelligence (AI) Yousef Al-Benyan

