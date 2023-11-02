You are here

  Earthquake hits Timor region of Indonesia, no deaths or injuries reported

Earthquake hits Timor region of Indonesia, no deaths or injuries reported

Earthquake hits Timor region of Indonesia, no deaths or injuries reported
A villager looks at his damaged house at Ndelikan village in Wonogiri regency on July 1, 2023, a day after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit the area. (AFP/File)
Updated 02 November 2023
AP
Earthquake hits Timor region of Indonesia, no deaths or injuries reported

Earthquake hits Timor region of Indonesia, no deaths or injuries reported
  • The 6.1 magnitude quake had a depth of 36.1 kilometers and its epicenter was located 21 kilometers north-northeast of Kupang
Updated 02 November 2023
AP
JAKARTA: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Indonesia’s Timor island on Thursday, causing panic and light damages in several buildings and houses but no immediate reports of casualties.

The US Geological Survey reported the quake had a depth of 36.1 kilometers (22.4 miles) and its epicenter was located 21 kilometers (13 miles) north-northeast of Kupang, the capital city of East Nusa Tenggara province.

Daryono, who heads the Earthquake and Tsunami Center at Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, said the land-based quake was causing panic as it was strongly felt in several cities and villages and in the province.

The agency measured a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 for the quake and then revised it to 6.3. Variations in early measurements of quakes are common. The USGS reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.1.

“The quake has caused light damages in several buildings and houses,” wrote Daryono, who goes by a single name, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding there was no danger of a tsunami.

Video circulating on social media showed residents in Kupang panicking as houses and buildings swayed just after dawn. Some witnesses said ceilings at the governor and mayor offices were damaged.

Indonesia is a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people that is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin known as the “Ring of Fire.”

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake last year killed at least 602 people in West Java’s Cianjur city, It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed more than 4,300 people.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters
US destroyer, Canadian frigate transit Taiwan Strait

US destroyer, Canadian frigate transit Taiwan Strait
  • The two warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a northerly direction on Wednesday night
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters
BEIJING: The US destroyer USS Rafael Peralta and a Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ottawa transited the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement, making their third joint transit in the region since June.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said the two warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a northerly direction on Wednesday night, adding it monitored the movement and the situation was “normal.”
China followed and monitored the transit and handled the situation in line with the law and regulations, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said in a statement on Thurday.
The US and Canadian navies made a similar transit in September.
In June, the US navy released a video of what it called an “unsafe interaction” in the Taiwan Strait in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a US destroyer. Chinese foreign ministry said its military’s measures were completely reasonable, legitimate, and professional and safe.
The US destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canadian frigate Montreal were conducting a “routine” transit of the strait in June.

Relics of huge primordial collision reside in Earth’s deep interior

Relics of huge primordial collision reside in Earth’s deep interior
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Relics of huge primordial collision reside in Earth’s deep interior

Relics of huge primordial collision reside in Earth’s deep interior
  • The blobs may be relics from a collision between primordial Earth and a Mars-sized object called Theia, say researchers
  • The cataclysm early in planet Earth's history is hypothesized to have spawned the moon
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Seismologists have recognized since the 1970s that two mysterious continent-sized blobs reside in the deepest part of Earth’s mantle, one under Africa and the other under the South Pacific region.
These blobs, denser than the material surrounding them, may be relics from a cataclysm early in our planet’s history hypothesized to have spawned the moon — the collision between primordial Earth and a Mars-sized object called Theia, researchers said on Wednesday.
This giant impact, which recent research determined occurred more than 4.46 billion years ago, blasted molten rock into space that orbited Earth and coalesced into the moon. But chunks of Theia may have remained inside Earth, sinking to a location just above our planet’s wickedly hot spherical core of iron and nickel.
The researchers ran computer simulations examining the impact event, geophysical properties of the material that likely made up Theia and the evolution of Earth’s mantle — the broadest of the layers that comprise our planet’s interior structure at about 1,800 miles (2,900 km) thick.
Based on these simulations, they proposed that most of Theia was absorbed into Earth, forming the blobs, while residual debris formed the moon.
“The bottoms of these blobs are 2,900 kilometers below our feet. The two blobs are about 2 percent of Earth’s mass. They were detected by seismology as seismic waves travel slower within these two regions compared to the surrounding mantle. Each of the blobs are twice the mass of the whole moon. So, the blobs are massive,” said Caltech geophysicist Qian Yuan, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.
If the study’s conclusions are correct, these blobs would represent elusive evidence right here on Earth of the hypothesized moon-forming collision.
“There hasn’t been much consensus on whether we can find evidence for this event not just in the moon but also in some observable property of the modern Earth,” Caltech geology and geochemistry professor and study co-author Paul Asimow said.
The two blobs, Asimow added, “are the biggest deviations in Earth structure from a simple layered planet.”
“It is incredible because we can uncover relics of another planet — Theia — if we dig deep enough in Earth’s mantle,” added planetary scientist and study co-author Hongping Deng of the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Shanghai Astronomical Observatory.
The increased density of the blobs is thought to arise from their high level of iron — much like moon rocks, which would make sense if they are made of the same source material from Theia.
“After the impact, these impactor materials would sink down to the core-mantle boundary because they likely have higher density than ambient mantle, and it is the extra density that allows them to survive Earth’s whole history,” Yuan said.
The moon, which orbits Earth at an average distance of about 239,000 miles (385,000 km), has a diameter of about 2,160 miles (3,475 km), a bit more than a quarter of our planet’s diameter.
Asimow said that if their conclusions are correct some volcanic rocks that reach Earth’s surface may provide samples of a vanished planet.
“If our model is correct, the blobs should have isotopes — trace elements — that are similar to the lunar mantle rocks, which can be tested in future lunar missions,” Yuan said.
Gaining a greater understanding of the hypothesized giant impact may provide insight concerning the evolution of Earth and other rocky planets in our solar system and beyond.
“Earth is still the only confirmed habitable planet, and we do not know why,” Yuan said. “This collision likely set the initial condition of Earth’s evolution. Studying its consequences may help us to figure out why Earth is different than other rocky planets.”

 

Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference

Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference
Updated 02 November 2023
AP
Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference

Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference
Updated 02 November 2023
AP

Pope Francis says he’ll spend 3 days in Dubai for COP28 climate conference
ROME: Pope Francis said Wednesday that he will travel to Dubai in early December for the COP28 conference of climate change, a global challenge that he had deeply worried about during his papacy stressing care for the environment.
Francis announced the trip during a 45-minute-long interview on Italian television network RAI. “I believe I depart on the first (of December) and stay till the 3rd,” the pontiff said. “I’ll be there 3 days.”
Francis offered no details of his trip’s program, including any appearance at the conference. It seemed likely he would want to address the delegates, especially because of the attention he has paid since becoming pope in 2013 to raising concern about the gravity of environmental damage, especially to poor people.
The travel comes about two weeks before his 87th birthday. When asked about his health — after setbacks that included abdominal surgery just a few months ago to repair a hernia and remove intestinal scarring — Francis quipped in reply in what has become his standard line — “Still alive, you know.”

He described two abdominal surgeries he has undergone during his papacy. Francis sounded upbeat when he said his chronically bum knee was improving. The pontiff uses a wheelchair to navigate long distances during public appearances and hobbles when he does walk.
The international climate conference in Dubai begins on Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 12.
Francis has made the need for urgent care for the environment a hallmark priority of his papacy, penning a landmark encyclical about the Earth’s devastated natural resources in 2015.
In a sign of his frustration over often sputtering efforts by countries to try to put the brakes on climate change’s advance, last month, the pope shamed and challenged world leaders to commit to binding targets to slow the change before it’s too late.
Asked in the interview about the setbacks to climate goals, Francis replied: “Courage is needed.”
“We’re still in time to stop it” by demonstrating “a little responsibility.” He added: “We’ve been ugly, ugly here in caring for Creation.”
In the distinctly bleak update to the 2015 encyclical, Francis warned that God’s increasingly warming creation is fast reaching a “point of no return.” He heightened alarm about the “irreversible” harm to people and planet already underway and lamented that once again, the world’s poor and most vulnerable are paying the highest price.
The Dubai edition is the latest in a series of COP meetings on the impact of climate change and on measures pledged by governments to deal with it, including limits on involving greenhouse-gas producing activity. The first Conference of the Parties, as COP is formally called, was held in 1995 in Berlin, and the gathering has since been held in various cities and on different continents.

UN peacekeepers wounded in blast while pulling out from insurgency-wracked Mali

UN peacekeepers wounded in blast while pulling out from insurgency-wracked Mali
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
UN peacekeepers wounded in blast while pulling out from insurgency-wracked Mali

UN peacekeepers wounded in blast while pulling out from insurgency-wracked Mali
  • A vehicle carrying troops hit an explosive device as the peacekeepers left their camp in Kidal, says UN spokesman
  • The UN force, called Minusma, pulled out of Mali upon the demand of the country's military junta
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Several peacekeepers from the UN mission in Mali, currently in the process of withdrawing from the country, were “seriously injured” on Wednesday when their convoy fell victim to an improvised explosive device, a UN spokesman said.
On Tuesday, peacekeepers from the mission, known as Minusma, left their camp in Kidal in a long convoy of dozens of vehicles bound for Gao, a major northern city some 350 kilometers (220 miles) away.
“Today, we were just informed that the convoy hit an improvised explosive device,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told reporters at the United Nations in New York.
Preliminary information indicates that “several peacekeepers were seriously injured,” he added. Minusma later said on its X (formerly Twitter) account that eight peacekeepers had been wounded, all of whom were evacuated to Gao.
“Today’s attack follows two similar incidents yesterday in which two peacekeepers experienced minor injuries” and were treated on site, Dujarric said.
The convoy was the last to leave Kidal for the Minusma base in Gao, “under extremely difficult security conditions.”
The convoy was thus “forced to depart without any air support due to a lack of flight authorization by the Malian authorities, which of course has increased the threat to the safety of our peacekeepers as they travel hundreds of kilometers in very unsafe territories,” Dujarric said, calling again for Bamako’s “full cooperation” in the Minusma withdrawal.
In June, the Malian junta demanded that the peacekeepers leave “without delay,” forcing the UN Security Council to launch an unprecedented hasty withdrawal, due to be completed by the end of the year. UN forces had to destroy equipment left behind and risk their lives on the road out, campaigners said on October 27, 2023. 
Minusma, constrained by the deteriorating security situation between all the armed actors vying for control of the terrain — including separatists, jihadists, and the regular army — has accelerated its withdrawal, much to the irritation of the junta. 
It left its positions in Kidal without waiting for the army to arrive, allowing the separatist rebellion, which is predominantly Tuareg, to take control of the area and beat the Malian army in the race for territory between the central state and the armed groups in the north.

Russian drone hits oil refinery, frontline attacks repelled: Ukraine military

Russian drone hits oil refinery, frontline attacks repelled: Ukraine military
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Russian drone hits oil refinery, frontline attacks repelled: Ukraine military

Russian drone hits oil refinery, frontline attacks repelled: Ukraine military
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters

KYIV: A Russian drone attack set ablaze the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine and knocked out power supply in three villages, while battlefield reports said Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks in frontline sectors in the east and northeast.

The fire at the Kremenchuk refinery, which Moscow has targeted many times and the Kyiv government says is not operational, was quickly put out, said Filip Pronin, head of Poltava region’s military administration. The extent of the damage was not clear.

Ukraine’s Air Force said air defenses shot down 18 of 20 drones and a missile fired by Russia overnight before they reached their targets in an attack that sought to strike military and critical infrastructure.

“The focus of the attack was Poltava region, it was attacked in several waves,” Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told national television.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said troops had repelled eight Russian attacks near Kupiansk in the northeast, five near the shattered eastern town of Bakhmut, held by Russian forces, and five further south near Avdiivka, a focal point of Russian assaults since mid-October.

A video posted by the Ukrainian military showed its forces destroying a Russian flamethrower system near Avdiivka, an attack it said could be observed for dozens of kilometers.

Military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, in an article posted online, said some 40,000 Russian troops were now massed outside Avdiivka, widely viewed as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

“Despite its losses, the Russian command still intends to capture Avdiivka, which is now a political, rather than a tactical, aim,” Kovalenko wrote.

Natalia Khomeniuk, a military spokesperson in the south, said Russian forces had dropped 20 aerial bombs in Kherson region from positions they now hold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River after abandoning the region’s main town last year. Russian forces shell the river’s western bank almost daily.

In Poltava region, three villages lost electricity after power lines and an unnamed infrastructure facility were damaged, the Energy Ministry said on Telegram.

Railway power lines were damaged by falling debris in central Kirovohrad region, but the damage was quickly repaired, Governor Andriy Raikovych said.

The Ukrainian military said Russia carried out another missile attack on Poltava region and southern Odesa region later on Wednesday, and two of the missiles in Odesa region were downed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Russia made no immediate comment on the Ukrainian reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s accounts said its forces had hit Ukrainian troops and equipment in villages south of Bakhmut.

