  Tunisian president says prison break well planned

Tunisian president says prison break well planned

Tunisian president says prison break well planned
Five prisoners convicted of "terrorism" escaped Tunisia's largest prison on Tuesday, the interior ministry said in a statement. (Facebook/Tunisian Interior Ministry)
Updated 38 sec ago
AFP
Tunisian president says prison break well planned

Tunisian president says prison break well planned
Updated 38 sec ago
AFP
TUNIS: Tunisia’s president said Wednesday that the escape of five prisoners convicted of “terrorism” was a well-planned operation that had clearly been in the pipeline for “months.”
The government has urged Tunisians to be vigilant following the escape of the five from Mornaguia, Tunisia’s largest prison, on Tuesday.
President Kais Saied said the prison break had been a “premeditated operation.”
“All the elements indicate that the operation had been planned for several months,” he said during a meeting with Interior Minister Kamel Feki.
“What happened is not acceptable, it is a failure for the security forces and certain individuals and they must be prosecuted,” he added.
He accused certain people, who he did not name, of wanting to “harm the state.”
Among the escapees was 44-year-old Ahmed Al-Malki who was serving 24 years in prison on terrorism charges following the killing of opposition figures including Chokri Belaid.
The February 2013 assassination of Belaid — who was leader of the leftist Democratic Patriots’ Unified Party — shocked the country and set off a political crisis that forced the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party to cede the power it wielded since the 2011 revolution.
Several months later, Mohamed Brahmi, a left-wing member of parliament, was also killed. An investigation into both of their deaths has remained open ever since.
Both Belaid and Brahmi opposed Ennahdha, which dominated both parliament and government throughout most of the last decade.
The assassinations were claimed by jihadist militants.

France 'concerned' by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp

France ‘concerned’ by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
France ‘concerned’ by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp

France ‘concerned’ by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp
  • Israel said Tuesday’s raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander
Updated 13 sec ago
PARIS: France said Wednesday that it was “deeply concerned” about Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip’s largest refugee camp, calling for a humanitarian pause to allow aid through.
Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days, killing and wounding dozens, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.
Israel said Tuesday’s raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari.
“France is deeply concerned about the very heavy toll on the Palestinian civilian population from the Israeli strikes against the Jabalia camp, and expresses its compassion for the victims,” the government said in a press release.
Paris reiterated a call for “an immediate humanitarian truce so that aid can reach those who need it in a sustainable, safe and adequate way.”
Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in the country’s history.
Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, mainly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.

Israel criticizes South American countries after they cut diplomatic ties and recall ambassadors

Israel criticizes South American countries after they cut diplomatic ties and recall ambassadors
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
AP
Israel criticizes South American countries after they cut diplomatic ties and recall ambassadors

Israel criticizes South American countries after they cut diplomatic ties and recall ambassadors
  • Cutting diplomatic ties with Israel means “the Bolivian government is aligning itself with the Hamas terrorist organization,” says Israel’s Foreign Ministry
  • Called on Colombia and Chile to “explicitly condemn the Hamas terrorist organization, which slaughtered and abducted babies, children, women and the elderly.”
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Israel criticized Bolivia, Chile and Colombia on Wednesday after the South American countries undertook a series of diplomatic moves to protest Israel’s military operations against Hamas in Gaza.

Other Latin American countries, including Argentina and Brazil, have also increased their criticism of the impact that Israel’s military operations are having on civilians.
Israel on Wednesday called on Colombia and Chile to “explicitly condemn the Hamas terrorist organization, which slaughtered and abducted babies, children, women and the elderly,” according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The call came hours after Chile and Colombia both recalled their ambassadors to Israel on Tuesday evening amid criticism of the killing of civilians in Gaza.
“Israel expects Colombia and Chile to support the right of a democratic country to protect its citizens, and to call for the immediate release of all the abductees, and not align themselves with Venezuela and Iran in support of Hamas terrorism,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.
Although the statement from Chile’s Foreign Ministry regarding the recall of its ambassador did not mention Hamas, President Gabriel Boric did mention Hamas in a separate statement on X, formerly Twitter, in which he said “innocent civilians” were the “main victims of Israel’s offensive.”
Chile “doesn’t doubt in condemning the attacks and kidnappings perpetrated by Hamas,” Boric wrote. “Humanity cannot sustain itself through ties that dehumanize.”
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has been more direct as he has shared lots of messages on social media condemning Israel’s actions.
“It’s called genocide; they’re doing it to remove the Palestinian people from Gaza and take it over,” Petro wrote on X. “The head of the state committing this genocide is a criminal against humanity.”
Earlier, Israel had condemned Bolivia’s decision Tuesday to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, characterizing it as a “surrender to terrorism and to the Ayatollah’s regime in Iran.” Although Sunni, Hamas has grown increasingly close to the Shiite powerhouse, Iran.

 

Cutting diplomatic ties with Israel means “the Bolivian government is aligning itself with the Hamas terrorist organization,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said. Bolivia had previously severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 only to resume them in 2020.
The diplomatic moves by the three South American countries, all of which are led by leftist leaders, come as others in the region have ramped up their criticism of Israel’s military activity.
Argentina on Wednesday criticized Israel’s attack in the Jabaliya refugee camp and said the “humanitarian situation in Gaza is ever more alarming.”
“Argentina has unequivocally condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7 and recognizes Israel’s right to its legitimate defense. However, nothing justifies the violation of international humanitarian law and the obligation to protect the civilian population in armed conflicts,” Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said.
There are 21 Argentine citizens still missing and presumed to be held hostage by Hamas, according to estimates by the Foreign Ministry, which says nine Argentines have been killed in the conflict.
Argentina’s statement came hours after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on Israel to end its bombing of Gaza.
“We are seeing, for the first time, a war in which the majority of those killed are children,” Lula wrote on X. “Stop! For the love of God, stop!”
The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, criticized Bolivia, Chile and Colombia for their diplomatic moves.
“Bolivia’s alliance with Iran is becoming clearer every day considering that the breakup is not due to the real interests of the Bolivian people,” Ariel Gelblung, the center’s director for Latin America, said in a statement Tuesday.
The center characterized the decision by the governments of Colombia and Chile to recall their ambassadors on Tuesday evening “a clearly coordinated action.”
“Both leaders have always been hostile toward Israel and both have a history of diplomatic disagreements with representatives of the Jewish State,” the Simon Wiesenthal Center said.
 

Israel's defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout

Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout

Israel’s defense and finance ministers clash over Palestinian tax payout
Updated 02 November 2023
JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense and finance ministers clashed on Wednesday over whether some West Bank tax revenues should be transferred to the Palestinian Authority, underlining the tensions straining the government as Israeli forces push on with the war in Gaza.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called for tax revenues collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinians in parts of the West Bank under direct Israeli control, to be disbursed without delay.
“The State of Israel is interested in maintaining stability in Judea and Samaria, always and especially during these times,” Gallant said in televised remarks, using the term used by many in Israel to refer to the West Bank, where there has been a sharp rise in violence since the war with Hamas began three weeks ago.
“The funds should be transferred immediately so that these may be used by the operational mechanism of the Palestinian Authority and by the sectors of the Palestinian Authority that are dealing with the prevention of terrorism,” he said.
“I think it is only appropriate to uphold the decision of the cabinet as decided several days ago,” he said.
Under interim peace accords, Israel’s finance ministry collects tax on behalf of the Palestinians and makes monthly transfers to the PA, which has limited self rule in the occupied West Bank, but there have been constant wrangles over the arrangement.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose hard-line religious nationalist party has strong support among Jewish settlers in the West Bank responded that Gallant was making a “serious mistake” in demanding the release of the funds.
Smotrich had already said he would oppose a payout of the funds, which go to pay for public sector salaries and other government expenditure, accusing Palestinians in the West Bank of supporting the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
“I do not intend to let the State of Israel finance our enemies in Judea and Samaria who support the terrorism of Hamas and finance the 7/10 terrorists who murdered and massacred us,” he said in a statement.
The two ministers had already found themselves at odds earlier this year when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked Gallant over his opposition to the government’s bitterly contested plans to overhaul the judiciary, before revoking the decision in the face of huge public opposition.

Jordan's king meets leaders of Qatar, Bahrain

Jordan’s king meets leaders of Qatar, Bahrain
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Jordan’s king meets leaders of Qatar, Bahrain

Jordan’s king meets leaders of Qatar, Bahrain
  • King Hamad lauded Jordan for its role in championing Arab causes
Updated 02 November 2023
LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah met separately with Bahrain’s King Hamad and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday to reaffirm the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 
King Abdullah’s Gulf tour also included a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
In his meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, King Abdullah expressed concern about the deterioration of the situation in Gaza, and emphasized the importance of ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance in the territory. 
He also highlighted the urgent need for a clear political solution to the Palestinian issue, advocating for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
Both leaders underscored the importance of civilian protection and immediately establishing humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of medical and relief aid to Gaza. They also agreed to maintain close collaboration.
King Hamad lauded Jordan for its role in championing Arab causes, especially the Palestinian issue, and acknowledged King Abdullah’s efforts toward regional peace. 
In his talks with Qatar’s emir in Doha, King Abdullah voiced his concern about the potential spread of violence in the region, and asserted that no military or security solution would adequately address the Palestinian issue. 
He also reaffirmed Jordan’s opposition to any efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians in Gaza.
Both leaders expressed their desire for Palestinians to achieve their legitimate rights and establish an independent state on the June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.
King Abdullah commended Qatar’s support for the Palestinians, and its efforts to coordinate with Arab countries and other stakeholders for a ceasefire. 
 

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli human rights violations in Gaza 

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli human rights violations in Gaza 
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli human rights violations in Gaza 

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli human rights violations in Gaza 
  • Al-Budaiwi underscored the immediate need for a ceasefire
Updated 02 November 2023
RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi firmly reiterated the collective stance of the GCC nations, denouncing the severe Israeli infringements of international humanitarian law in Gaza, particularly its consistent and direct targeting of civilians.

Al-Budaiwi also underscored the immediate need for a ceasefire, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The remarks came during a meeting on Wednesday with a delegation from the European Parliament led by Hannah Neumann, chair of the delegation for relations with the Arabian Peninsula.

Al-Budaiwi briefed the delegation on the most recent events in Gaza, highlighting the GCC’s unwavering support for initiatives aimed at halting the progression of Israel’s military actions. He advocated for the establishment of secure passageways to ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian and medical aid. 

He also firmly opposed any propositions to forcefully displace the Palestinian inhabitants of Gaza, asserting that such actions violate fundamental human rights and global standards.

The meeting also explored GCC-European relations and other pressing international and regional developments.
 

