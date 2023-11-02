You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged
Brent crude futures rose 82 cents, or 1 percent, to $85.45 a barrel by 9:57 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/ruxrn

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

RIYADH: Oil gained 1 percent on Thursday to snap its three-day decline, as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the US Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates on hold.

Brent crude futures rose 82 cents, or 1 percent, to $85.45 a barrel by 9:57 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 83 cents, also 1 percent, to $81.27 a barrel.

Both benchmarks settled at their multi-week lows in the previous session.

Oil’s rally comes along with gains across financial assets after the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent-5.50 percent at its latest meeting on Wednesday.

Policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be tight enough already to control inflation, or whether an economy that continues to outperform expectations may need still more restraint.

“It is likely that the Fed will once again pause in December, keeping the door open for further hikes if necessary ... This could potentially stabilize the risk-off movements experienced over the past few months,” Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X ETFs, said in a note.

Investors are also watching for developments in the Middle East which has kept investors on edge as a wider conflict could disrupt oil supplies around the region.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslim states to cease oil and food exports to Israel, demanding an end to its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, state media reported.

Iran, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, produced around 2.5 million barrels per day of crude in 2022, according to US energy data.

Market participants awaited a Bank of England meeting, expected Thursday. In Europe, October inflation in the Eurozone was at its lowest in two years, a Eurostat flash reading showed, stoking the view the European Central Bank is unlikely to hike interest rates soon.

J.P.Morgan analysts estimated global oil demand averaged 102.1 million barrels per day in October, about 100,000 bpd below their previous projection for the month.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration showed that the country’s crude stocks increased as refiners undergoing seasonal maintenance restarted units more slowly than expected.

But despite lower refining runs, US gasoline stocks rose by 0.1 million barrels in the week to 223.5 million barrels, the EIA said.

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

Related

Oil Updates — crude rises ahead of Fed meet as Middle East conflict rages
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude rises ahead of Fed meet as Middle East conflict rages

Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, acknowledges economic strength

Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, acknowledges economic strength
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, acknowledges economic strength

Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, acknowledges economic strength
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON:The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but left the door open to a further increase in borrowing costs in a policy statement that acknowledged the US economy’s surprising strength but also nodded to the tighter financial conditions faced by businesses and households.

“Economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter,” the US central bank said in a policy statement after a two-day meeting in which officials unanimously agreed to leave the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25 percent-5.50 percent range where it has been since July.

The language marked an upgrade to the “solid pace” of activity the Fed saw as of its September meeting, and followed on recent data that showed US gross domestic product grew at a 4.9 percent annual rate in the third quarter.

US stocks edged higher following the release of the policy statement while the US dollar pared gains against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields fell to session lows.

“The statement leans to the dovish side,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. “The fact that they left rates unchanged for the second time in a row suggests the Fed might leave rates unchanged in December. And if they do, that means the Fed is done.”

Topics: US Fed Interest Rate policy

Related

Oil Updates — crude rises ahead of Fed meet as Middle East conflict rages
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude rises ahead of Fed meet as Middle East conflict rages

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenues jump by 53% in Q3

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenues jump by 53% in Q3
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenues jump by 53% in Q3

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenues jump by 53% in Q3
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s oil revenues amounted to SR147 billion ($39 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, the Ministry of Finance said in its quarterly budget performance report on Wednesday.

Non-oil revenues, according to the ministry, surged by 53 percent on an annual basis to reach SR111.5 billion.

The Kingdom recorded a budget deficit for the fourth consecutive quarter totaling SR35.77 billion as expenses during the quarter ending on Sept. 30 amounted to SR294.3 billion.

The total revenues were recorded at SR258 billion, the report showed.

Public debt during the nine months of the fiscal year reached SR994.26 billion, with domestic debt at SR628.637 billion and external debt at SR365.623 billion.

Observers may recall that the Kingdom issued a preliminary budget statement last month lowering its growth forecast for 2023.

It showed that the largest Arab economy expects real gross domestic product to grow by 0.03 percent this year compared with a previous forecast for growth of 3.1 percent.

Saudi Arabia will continue its fiscal and structural reforms as the Kingdom is steadily embarking on its economic diversification journey in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan had said.

The document also projected the government would post a budget deficit of 1.9 percent of the gross domestic project in 2024, 1.6 percent of GDP in 2025, and 2.3 percent of GDP in 2026. It said “limited budget deficits” would continue in the medium term.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia revenue budget

Related

Special Saudi Arabia revises budget estimates for 2023 on ‘expansionary spending’ policies video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia revises budget estimates for 2023 on ‘expansionary spending’ policies

Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO

Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
Mahmoud Shukri 
Follow

Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO

Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
Mahmoud Shukri 

RIYADH: Establishing “global or regional” command and control centers in Saudi Arabia to counter cyber threats is seen as a “win-win” in enhancing international cooperation, according to Walid Abukhaled, CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries. 

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, Abukhaled highlighted that such a “hub”, which various countries can be part of, could facilitate the sharing of regulatory reforms, information on threat types, best practices, and mutual learning. 

He said: “There is a direct relationship between the safety, security, and prosperity of any nation. Foreign investments are always linked to the safety and security of any nation, so if a country wants to invest in another country, they look at the safety and security of that nation.”  

The SAMI CEO added: “The future is all about cyber, and this is huge security about protecting strategic assets and investments.” 

Megat Zuhairy bin Megat, CEO of the National Cyber Security Agency in Malaysia, emphasized that “global collaboration” is “the fifth pillar of national cybersecurity strategy.” 

He said: “We have been communicating and collaborating with our cybersecurity entities around the world.” 

The CEO added: “We have our command center in Malaysia. We share our intelligence with Singapore, Indonesia, and the rest of the world. However, without the capability and capacity of us receiving the information, we will not be able to translate that better whether it is a real threat or not, for example.” 

Felix Barrio Juarez, director general of the Spanish National Cybersecurity Institute, indicated that in the EU, they are currently enhancing standardization processes to establish a set of requirements.  

Juarez added: “We have to talk about national sovereignty in terms of technology, and cybersecurity allows this.” 

Abdulrahman Ali Al-Malki, president of the National Cyber Security Agency in Qatar, said: "Nations that dedicated large budgets for cybersecurity have benefited in the short and long term from attracting the global solutions and establishing the appropriate infrastructure for new future projects.” 

This has attracted “international companies plus safeguarding assets in the country from cyberattacks and their consequences in restoring services." Al-Malki added. 

Topics: Global Cybersecurity Forum Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

Related

Aramco chief calls for ‘innovation’ backed by cybersecurity regime
Business & Economy
Aramco chief calls for ‘innovation’ backed by cybersecurity regime

Aramco chief calls for ‘innovation’ backed by cybersecurity regime

Aramco chief calls for ‘innovation’ backed by cybersecurity regime
Updated 01 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati
Follow

Aramco chief calls for ‘innovation’ backed by cybersecurity regime

Aramco chief calls for ‘innovation’ backed by cybersecurity regime
Updated 01 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati

RIYADH: The energy sector is notably susceptible to cybersecurity attacks by new technologies, warns Aramco CEO.

In an address at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Amin H. Nasser outlined that while rapid digitalization has greatly improved efficiency, new technologies pose “unique risks” that energy companies are more susceptible to.

Last year, 97 zettabytes of data – equivalent to 97 trillion gigabytes — were generated internationally.

As the world digitalizes, the volume is predicted to reach 175 zettabytes by 2025. According to the CEO, this unprecedented growth has also increased susceptibility.

“While all industries face threats, the energy sector in particular, is an attractive target to those who want to do harm. We play a critical role in the lives of billions of people. We supply the products that the world economy needs to make modern life possible,” Nasser said.

“Any large-scale disruption to the steady supply of energy would have an immediate and significant impact around the world,” he added.

Warding off potential threats cannot be the responsibility of a sole institution or sector. The CEO emphasized that a global obligation between all entities is needed to ensure collective protection.  

“We know that cyber incidents really localized to any one organization or industry. Our collective security requires close collaboration between all stakeholders regionally and globally,” he said

He further outlined initiatives by Aramco, such as the founding of the new operational Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and a master’s program in collaboration with the Georgia Institute of Technology. The program focuses on a “cutting edge cybersecurity curriculum” and has already witnessed 140 graduates.

New technologies, such as generative AI, which serves to contribute between $2.6 to $4.4 trillion to the global economy, according to Nasser, must be assessed to identify how they may pose new threats, and any vulnerabilities must be addressed before it is fully deployed.

“AI, it’s new, it is exciting. And it is a game-changer for many industries including energy with generative AI tools now part of the daily life for hundreds of millions of people that economies potential is truly astounding,” he said.

“It is absolutely critical that we keep our guard up. This approach enables us to harness the powerful potential of new digital innovation while mitigating their risk,” he added.

Nasser outlined that the Kingdom has already established impressive guidelines to advance AI capabilities in a safe, secure, and responsible manner.

He noted that moving forward, collaboration between all stakeholders can help to establish international standards and best practices that keep up with the rapid pace of development.

The CEO also used the forum to warn against complacency and to ensure vigilance in all sectors.

“This forum is a great opportunity to carry on that work at Aramco. We believe that continuous innovation backed by comprehensive cybersecurity regime is critical to our future,” he said.

Topics: Global cybersecurity forum Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Microsoft CEO says Saudi Arabia using AI in unique ways to accelerate productivity 
Business & Economy
Microsoft CEO says Saudi Arabia using AI in unique ways to accelerate productivity 

Iran and Iraq pledge to forge stronger trade ties during official visit

Iran and Iraq pledge to forge stronger trade ties during official visit
Updated 01 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Iran and Iraq pledge to forge stronger trade ties during official visit

Iran and Iraq pledge to forge stronger trade ties during official visit
Updated 01 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Iran and Iraq have underscored the importance of using their national currencies to boost trade exchanges during high-level meetings in Baghdad, emphasizing the pivotal role of economic ties between the two nations. 

In a meeting held in the Iraqi capital, Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani engaged in discussions with Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Abbas Ali-Abadi, to expand mutual trade and deepen partnerships across various sectors, reported the Iraqi News Agency. 

Both sides expressed a strong commitment to strengthening their bilateral relations, with a specific focus on collaborative ventures in sectors such as petrochemicals and fertilizers. 

Al-Sudani emphasized his country’s eagerness to enhance cooperation, highlighting the potential for significant progress in these key industries. 

In response, Ali-Abadi stressed the urgency of advancing trade and economic projects, especially in the face of ongoing economic challenges, both regionally and globally. 

Accompanied by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, Ali-Abadi's visit aimed to engage with top Iraqi officials and explore potential opportunities for economic collaboration. 

During the visit, the Iranian minister held discussions with key figures, including Iraq’s Minister of Industry and Minerals Fawzi Hariri, and the head of the Iraq Chamber of Commerce, underscoring the depth and significance of the ongoing economic dialogue between these neighboring nations. 

Topics: Iran Iraq trade

Related

Turkiye emerges as UAE’s 6th top growth partner with $13.5bn bilateral trade
Business & Economy
Turkiye emerges as UAE’s 6th top growth partner with $13.5bn bilateral trade

Latest updates

More than 165,000 Afghans flee Pakistan in a month after government order
More than 165,000 Afghans flee Pakistan in a month after government order
Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged
Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged
2 Filipino doctors serving in Gaza evacuated to Egypt
2 Filipino doctors serving in Gaza evacuated to Egypt
Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company
Saudi Information Technology Company, Privafy announce JV for XDR company
King Salman and Crown Prince direct launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
King Salman and Crown Prince direct launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.