Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Putin revokes Russia’s ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
The West has accused Russia of using reckless nuclear rhetoric since it launched its offensive on Ukraine last February(AFP)
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Putin revokes Russia’s ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Putin revokes Russia’s ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
  • Putin said last month he was “not ready to say” whether Russia would carry out live nuclear tests
  • The bill to revoke the treaty passed through Russia’s parliament last month in a fast-track process
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.
The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons, though it never came into force because some key countries — including the United States and China — never ratified it.
The West has accused Russia of using reckless nuclear rhetoric since it launched its offensive on Ukraine last February.
Putin last week oversaw ballistic missile drills in what Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said was practice for a “massive” retaliatory nuclear strike against an unnamed enemy.
Putin also said last month he was “not ready to say” whether Russia would carry out live nuclear tests.
The bill to revoke the treaty passed through Russia’s parliament last month in a fast-track process.
During parliamentary hearings, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the move to revoke the treaty was a response to the United States’ “cynicism” and “boorish attitudes” on nuclear weapons.
Although it never entered into force, the agreement was ratified by 178 countries, including nuclear powers France and Britain, and has symbolic value.
Its backers say it established an international norm against live tests of nuclear weapons, but critics say the potential of the deal remains unrealized without the ratifications of major nuclear powers.
Russia’s parliament ratified the agreement in June 2000, six months after Putin first became president.

Russia jails two more captive Ukrainian soldiers

Russia jails two more captive Ukrainian soldiers
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
AFP
Russia jails two more captive Ukrainian soldiers

Russia jails two more captive Ukrainian soldiers
  • Ukrainian soldiers Roman Andrienko and Volodymyr Gorbatyuk were found guilty of shooting at a car carrying civilians in Mariupol
  • The Russian-installed court in Ukraine’s Donetsk region sentenced them both to 26 years prison
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday it had sentenced two more Ukrainian soldiers who fought in the city of Mariupol to jail, as it continued to put dozens of captive soldiers on trial.
Thousands of Ukrainian fighters were taken prisoner after Russia seized control of Mariupol last May, some of whom were sent to Russia or tried by Moscow-backed courts in occupied east Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers Roman Andrienko and Volodymyr Gorbatyuk were found guilty of shooting at a car carrying civilians in Mariupol, killing one man, Moscow’s Investigative Committee said.
It said the Russian-installed court in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, which Moscow refers to as the Donetsk People’s Republic, sentenced them both to 26 years prison.
“Andrienko and Gorbatyuk pleaded guilty in full and repented of their actions,” it said.
Their sentences came after the same court jailed three captured Ukrainian troops on Wednesday, and three more to life imprisonment the day before.
Rights groups and Western countries have criticized Moscow for holding trials against captured Ukrainian soldiers, which have taken place in occupied Ukrainian territory or Russia itself.

Abusive pushbacks of migrants 'normalized' in Greece: MSF

Abusive pushbacks of migrants ‘normalized’ in Greece: MSF
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Abusive pushbacks of migrants ‘normalized’ in Greece: MSF

Abusive pushbacks of migrants ‘normalized’ in Greece: MSF
  • Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, have entered Greece in recent years
  • “MSF teams have borne witness to how normalized pushbacks have become, and to the stark absence of protection for people who seek safety in Greece,” MSF said in a report
Updated 02 November 2023
ATHENS: Greece has “normalized” abusive pushbacks of migrants under a broader EU policy that ignores violence against people in need, the international charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday.
Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, have entered Greece in recent years from the sea and land borders with Turkiye.
Greece has stepped up patrols in the Aegean Sea with the help of the European Border Surveillance Agency, Frontex.
“MSF teams have borne witness to how normalized pushbacks have become, and to the stark absence of protection for people who seek safety in Greece,” MSF said in a report.
“Despite extensive and credible evidence, Greek authorities, the EU and its member states have failed to hold to account the perpetrators of these violations,” it added.
In June, a dilapidated and overloaded former trawler capsized and sank off Pylos in the Peloponnese, drowning 82 people, while hundreds were reported missing.
Forty of the survivors have filed a group lawsuit against Greek authorities for failing to take appropriate action before the boat sank.
MSF said the current situation at Europe’s borders “is the result of EU policies that condone and enable continued violence against individuals in need.”
Despite extensive documentation and reporting of violent pushbacks at both land and sea “there is a striking and longstanding lack of accountability at Greek and Europe,” it said.
The charity says it has provided emergency medical assistance to nearly 8,000 individuals over the past two years, including over 1,500 children.
Most patients treated by the group said they had survived multiple pushbacks while many “were trapped in cycles of violence on arrival,” MSF said.
The organization said it had recorded testimonies of “violence, physical assault, strip searches and intrusive body searches on children, women and men” by uniformed officers and unidentified masked individuals.
The Greek migration ministry has been contacted by AFP for comment.
Between August 2021 and July 2023, MSF said its teams on the Aegean islands of Samos and Lesbos treated 467 survivors of sexual violence and 88 patients who had survived female genital mutilation in their country of origin.
Many of these women and girls were also suspected survivors of trafficking, while some were pregnant or had given birth after being raped.
The group also acknowledged reports of pushbacks on land, with people detained, forcibly placed on life rafts and left to drift back to Turkish waters.
On several occasions, MSF said its teams rushing to provide assistance to people in distress on Greek islands were delayed for checks by local law enforcement.
On five occasions, they were actively blocked from reaching the scene.
Greece and Turkiye in December are expected to discuss a renewal of a 2016 EU deal restricting migration.
Greece’s migration ministry this week said arrivals began increasing in mid-2022, peaking in September before declining in October.
In the first nine months of the year, migrant arrivals in Greece spiked to over 29,700 people, compared to 11,000 in the same period in 2022, the ministry said.

Ukraine: Russian shelling hits critical infrastructure, kills two in Kherson region

Ukraine: Russian shelling hits critical infrastructure, kills two in Kherson region
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Ukraine: Russian shelling hits critical infrastructure, kills two in Kherson region

Ukraine: Russian shelling hits critical infrastructure, kills two in Kherson region
  • Russian troops control territory on the eastern bank of the major Dnipro river
  • “There were more than 40 hits in the village,” regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said
Updated 02 November 2023
KYIV: Russian shelling on Thursday killed two people in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region and damaged a critical infrastructure facility there, causing power cuts, local officials reported.
Russian troops control territory on the eastern bank of the major Dnipro river dissecting region. The city of Kherson and Ukrainian-held areas on the western bank come under regular Russian shelling, facing numerous air alerts throughout the day.
“Hell’s night in Stanislav. There were more than 40 hits in the village,” regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app, referring to overnight attacks by Russian invasion forces.
An elderly woman was killed and private houses, a school and local medical buildings were damaged, Prokudin added.
In separate Russian shelling in the morning, a 60-year-old man was killed in the village of Vesele, he said.
Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson city’s military administration, gave no details on the nature of the critical infrastructure site hit by Russia, but added on Telegram: “There are temporary power outages for some consumers.”

Donald Trump Jr. to testify for second day in New York fraud trial

Donald Trump Jr. to testify for second day in New York fraud trial
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Donald Trump Jr. to testify for second day in New York fraud trial

Donald Trump Jr. to testify for second day in New York fraud trial
  • Donald Jr. is one of four family members set to take the witness stand in a New York civil fraud trial
Updated 02 November 2023
NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. is due to testify for a second day on Thursday about the family company’s financial statements that a New York judge has ruled were fraudulently inflated to mislead lenders and insurers.
Donald Jr. is one of four family members set to take the witness stand in a New York civil fraud trial that could hobble the real-estate empire that built his father’s reputation as a business mogul before he entered politics.
The former US president is due to testify on Monday — the latest in many courtroom appearances by the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least $250 million in damages, as well as a permanent ban on Trump, Donald Jr. and his son Eric from running businesses in the state.
Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that the three defendants and the company fraudulently inflated the values of trophy properties and other assets to win favorable financing terms.
Engoron has ordered the dissolution of companies that control pillars of Trump’s real estate portfolio, including Trump Tower in Manhattan. That ruling is on hold while Trump appeals.
In testimony on Wednesday, Donald Jr. sought to minimize his involvement with the company’s financial statements, saying they were largely prepared by company accountants.
He drew occasional laughter in the courtroom with self-deprecating quips about his lack of financial acumen, in a contrast to the sharp-edged persona he has cultivated as his father’s political attack dog.
The trial is one of many legal troubles Donald Trump must contend with as he campaigns to retake the White House. He faces a total of 91 felony charges in four separate criminal prosecutions, including two cases stemming from his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
Nevertheless, Trump holds a commanding lead over his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.
Trump has denied wrongdoing in all of his criminal and civil cases and has accused James and Engoron of political bias.
He has not faced sanctions for those attacks, but Engoron has fined him $15,000 for twice violating a limited gag order that bars him from speaking publicly about court staff.
He is also under a limited gag order for the federal election subversion trial in Washington. Trump has alleged that both violate his right to free speech.

Air pollution sparks alarm, dims World Cup cheer in India 

Air pollution sparks alarm, dims World Cup cheer in India 
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Air pollution sparks alarm, dims World Cup cheer in India 

Air pollution sparks alarm, dims World Cup cheer in India 
  • Toxic haze blanketing New Delhi raised fears of another public health emergency in the Indian capital
  • With AQI levels above 400, New Delhi and Pakistan’s Lahore topped eal-time list of world’s most polluted cities
Updated 02 November 2023
NEW DELHI: Toxic haze blanketed New Delhi on Thursday, raising fears of another public health emergency in the Indian capital, as government agencies warned that pollution levels could worsen over the next few days despite efforts to reduce them. 

Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 415 on a scale of 500 in the capital’s Anand Vihar area on Thursday, indicating “severe” levels of pollution that can affect healthy people and those with existing ailments. AQI between 0-50 is considered healthy. 

The dip in air quality in the region during the winter months is often accompanied by a spike in respiratory illnesses, spurring school and factory closings. 

The New Delhi government has announced a ban on the entry of diesel buses and said construction activities will be halted if the situation persists. 

With AQI levels above 400, New Delhi and Pakistan’s Lahore on Thursday topped a real-time list of the world’s most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir. India’s Mumbai also features among the world’s 15 most polluted cities. 

The worsening air quality has cast a shadow over the cricket World Cup as fans flock to stadiums across Indian cities. 

AQI in Mumbai hovered around the 200 mark ahead of Thursday’s match between India and Sri Lanka. The city is expected to welcome large crowds as it hosts the semifinal of the tournament on Nov. 15. 

India’s cricket board (BCCI) this week announced a ban on firework displays during the remaining matches of the tournament as a measure to combat pollution. 

Players have expressed concern about the toxic air, with England’s Joe Root complaining of breathing difficulties during a game and India’s Rohit Sharma urging change for “future generations.” 

