You are here

  • Home
  • Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, SAMENA Telecommunications Council CEO Bocar Ba said the idea of 5G as a mere evolution of 4G is a misconception. AN photo
Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, SAMENA Telecommunications Council CEO Bocar Ba said the idea of 5G as a mere evolution of 4G is a misconception. AN photo
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6m8n

Updated 19 sec ago
Manal Al-Barakati
Follow

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO
Updated 19 sec ago
Manal Al-Barakati
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region are leading the adoption of 5G technology in infrastructure compared to others operating in the consumer space, said a top telecom professional.

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, SAMENA Telecommunications Council CEO Bocar Ba said the idea of 5G as a mere evolution of 4G is a misconception.

“Many countries have promoted 5G as a consumer platform, a simple evolution from four to five. The way we address it in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and UAE is (via) infrastructure and environment,” said Ba while speaking at the forum.

The council is a nonprofit industry association based in Dubai that serves as a unifying voice for telecom operators across 25 countries, focusing on 5G since 2018.

“While other regions of the world may speculate the rate at which 5G technology has delivered on its promise, Gulf countries have seen it as a shift in the infrastructure of connectivity and are on the right path to deliver on its initial promise,” Ba added.

However, Kyriacos Kokkinos, Cyprus’s former minister of innovation and digital policy, felt that the technology is far from gathering a global affirmation.

“It did not deliver on the promise yet; it’s gaining traction. We’ve made the mistake of overexaggerating it. It is evolutionary rather than revolutionary from the 4G,” said Kokkinos while adding that there has been no successful 5G deployment at scale.

He also countered Ba’s view that the marketing of 5G as a consumer service rather than an ecosystem has stifled the potential of the technology.

Other panel participants opined that it was too early to comment as the technology was still in its infancy and could not be written off as a failure.

“By saying no, it did not deliver up to the expectations doesn’t mean that 5G failed. On the contrary, it’s been a very successful deployment technically. Remember, 5G is just three years old,” said Mohammed Ben Amor, director general of the Arab Information and Communication Technology Organization.

Tunis-based AICTO is a regional organization that promotes the development of information and communication technologies infrastructure and services.

Looking to the future, the panelists expressed their hopes for 6G technology, which is in the early stages of research and is expected after 2030.

“One thing for sure is that 6G will deliver incredible speeds, 100 times faster or more than 5G. But it’s not just that it’s much more than high speed,” said AICTO’s Amor.

He added that 6G will see a network of networks that will work hand in hand with other connectivity technologies like satellite and space communication, and the industry should collectively look at exploiting it effectively.

Topics: cybersecurity forum

Related

Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO
Business & Economy
Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s educational technology startup Noon closed a SR153 million ($41 million) series B funding round co-led by Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures and RAED Ventures. 

Offering a peer-to-peer social learning app, Noon aims to utilize the funding to enable artificial intelligence-powered solutions to personalize its learning experiences further. 

“As we extend our presence into physical classrooms, our goal is to introduce unparalleled engagement levels within the classroom while providing students with the opportunity to learn from exceptional educators,” Mohammed Al-Dhalaan, cofounder and CEO of Noon, said. 

Founded in 2013 by Al-Dhalaan and Abdulaziz Al-Saeed, Noon has gained traction in large markets, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Pakistan. 

The company claims to have more than 12 million registered users, with the aim of expanding that figure to 190 million across the aforementioned markets. 

Topics: Edtech funding Investment expansion

Related

Saudi-based edtech platform Faheem upbeat, plans regional expansion
Business & Economy
Saudi-based edtech platform Faheem upbeat, plans regional expansion

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited have partnered to introduce digital fixed-income securities to the region’s capital markets.

This initiative capitalizes on ADX’s expertise in investment products as the fastest-growing exchange in the Middle East, according to a press release.

It also underscores HSBC’s capabilities in investment banking, capital markets, and blockchain technology.

Digital bonds are financial instruments managed using blockchain and smart contract technology to streamline operations in capital markets. 

CEO of ADX, Abdulla Salem Al-Nuaimi, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “We are thrilled to partner with HSBC, one of the world’s leading banks, to create a digital fixed-income product. We firmly believe that digital assets will gain increasing importance in the future, and ADX aims to be at the forefront of this innovation.”

He added: “This project underscores our commitment to ADX’s digital transformation journey and complements our ongoing efforts to provide innovative products to our expanding investor base. ADX and HSBC will jointly explore a framework that enables digital assets, such as digital bonds, to be accessible through HSBC Orion, the bank’s digital assets platform, and to be listed on ADX.”

CEO of HSBC UAE, Mohammed Al-Marzouqi, said: “HSBC is embracing digital transformation on a large scale by adopting technologies like blockchain to facilitate the issuance, custody, and trading of digital assets.”

He added: “This capability promises to enhance efficiency and create new, innovative opportunities for investors. HSBC and ADX are working together to leverage HSBC Orion, our proprietary digital assets platform, and our combined expertise in capital markets and custody to bring this exciting development to the market.”

By utilizing blockchain technology, a broader range of assets, including equities, fixed income, real estate, and private equity, can be tokenized, democratizing asset ownership and making securities markets more accessible to a broader range of investors.

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region, and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of income aligns with the guiding principles of the UAE’s “Towards the next 50” agenda.

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, with a presence in nine regional countries.

The institution is a 31 percent shareholder of Saudi British Bank and a 51 percent shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of $71bn as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Topics: HSBC Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Related

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 
Business & Economy
HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says
Updated 02 November 2023
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says
Updated 02 November 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Climate change discussions have grown increasingly emotional and are often overshadowed by "hypocrisy," according to a Saudi official.

During a fireside chat at the third Global Cybersecurity Forum, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir emphasized the urgent need to instill a “logical and rational” mindset to resolve climate change issues scientifically and effectively. 

“We see a lot of emotions when it comes to climate change discussions and we frankly see a lot of hypocrisy, and that doesn't serve anyone. We have a problem, we need to fix the problem,” Al-Jubeir, also a member of the Council of Ministers, said.

He added: “The temperatures are not coming down. The air is not becoming cleaner and no matter how much we argue, we need to roll up our sleeves and work together to solve the problems in a rational and effective manner and we need to do it quickly.”

Topics: Global Cybersecurity Forum climate change Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir

Related

Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO
Business & Economy
Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Central banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region have seen their interest rates remain unchanged after the US Federal Reserve opted to keep its benchmark level at between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent.   

As most currencies in the Gulf are pegged to the US dollar, monetary policy follows the decisions taken in Washington, with policymakers opting to lock the rate at the level it has been since July.  

The freeze comes as rate setters balance trying to control inflation with supporting the economy, having previously hiked interest rates 11 times in succession in a bid to put the brakes on rising prices.   

The decision means the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, will keep its repo rates at the current 6 percent level. 

Repo rates represent a form of short-term borrowing, primarily involving government securities.  

This decision underscores the close economic ties and financial dynamics between the GCC countries and the global economic landscape, particularly the US.   

Most other Gulf central banks kept their interest rates unchanged. 

The Central Bank of Oman maintained the repo rates for local banks at 6 percent, as reported by the Oman News Agency.  

This decision is consistent with the apex bank’s monetary policy, which is focused on preserving the fixed exchange rate system for the Omani riyal. 

The Central Bank of the UAE announced that it will keep the base rate on overnight deposit facilities at 5.40 percent, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported.  

This rate, linked to the US Federal Reserve’s interest on reserve balances, reflects the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy and serves as an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates in the UAE.  

Additionally, the CBUAE has also decided to keep the rate applicable to short-term liquidity borrowing from banks through existing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate. 

The central banks of Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain also followed the Fed’s decision. 

After almost 20 months of aggressive tightening of monetary policy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that there is willingness to raise rates again if progress on inflation lingers. 

He acknowledged that inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2 percent target, and it is uncertain whether overall financial conditions are restrictive enough to curb inflation. 

Topics: interest rates US Federal Reserve Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, acknowledges economic strength
Business & Economy
Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, acknowledges economic strength

Microsoft partners with stc Group to accelerate corporate digital transformation

Microsoft partners with stc Group to accelerate corporate digital transformation
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Microsoft partners with stc Group to accelerate corporate digital transformation

Microsoft partners with stc Group to accelerate corporate digital transformation
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stc Group, majority owned by the Public Investment Fund, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with global tech giant Microsoft. 

To advance innovation across the Kingdom, the companies will unite to deploy cutting-edge technology solutions that will accelerate the digitalization journey of organizations across various industries in Saudi Arabia, according to a press statement. 

The partnership agreement was formalized during Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Nov. 1.

“Our strategic partnership with Microsoft marks a defining moment in the history of digital transformation for both stc Group and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group. 

He added: “Together with Microsoft, we will work to bring the latest technologies to Saudi Arabia and help businesses of all sizes to embrace digital transformation, advance economic diversification, and create a more vibrant and prosperous future for our country.”

The press statement noted that this strategic collaboration will help stc subsidiaries explore new markets, develop disruptive business models, and bring innovative products and services. 

“Our aim is to empower businesses of all sizes and industries with tailored digital solutions that enable them to innovate and solve their unique challenges to drive equitable business growth,” said Ralph Haupter, president of Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agthia Group inks deal with Microsoft

Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company Agthia Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft to accelerate its digital transformation journey by embracing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence. 

Under the deal, Agthia Group will also aim to leverage MS Dynamics Retail and Point of Sales solutions to establish digital stores for the group. 

“Our work with Microsoft will play a pivotal role in Agthia’s ongoing digital transformation, utilizing new tools to navigate the digital landscape and identify opportunities for market expansion, operational excellence and commercial success, while accelerating innovation and responsible, sustainable business practices throughout the FMCG value chai,” said Alan Smith, Group CEO of Agthia Group. 

Vanderlei Santos, chief digital officer of Agthia Group, said that the partnership with Microsoft will help provide its customers with a personalized experience. 

“We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with Microsoft that enables us to offer our customers a truly personalized experience, and we look forward to providing unparalleled value to our customers and employees, leveraging Microsoft’s experience and comprehensive suite of technologies,” said Santos. 

Topics: STC group Microsoft

Related

Special Microsoft CEO says Saudi Arabia using AI in unique ways to accelerate productivity 
Business & Economy
Microsoft CEO says Saudi Arabia using AI in unique ways to accelerate productivity 

Latest updates

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO
Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO
Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 
Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 
ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
Bangladesh’s apex business body in Riyadh for trade, energy, infrastructure talks
Bangladesh’s apex business body in Riyadh for trade, energy, infrastructure talks
Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says
Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.