Russian drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, officials say

Russian drones struck civilian targets and triggered a fire early on Friday in and near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and officials said they were clarifying whether there were any casualties.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on Telegram, said the attacks targeted civilian infrastructure in the city, in Ukraine’s northeast, and also struck a locality in the region.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the fire was being brought under control, without elaborating.
Half an hour after the initial reports in Kharkiv, air raid alerts remained in effect many regions in central, western and eastern Ukraine. They did not, however, extend to the capital Kyiv and the surrounding region.
The Ukrainian air force said Russian drones were still in the air in areas outside Kharkiv and warned of possible attacks in western Ukraine, including Lviv region, on the Polish border.
WASHINGTON: The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is pushing ahead Thursday toward passage of $14.5 billion in military aid for Israel, a muscular US response to the war with Hamas but also a partisan approach by new Speaker Mike Johnson that poses a direct challenge to Democrats and President Joe Biden.
In a departure from norms, Johnson’s package is requiring that the emergency aid be offset with cuts in government spending elsewhere. That tack establishes the House GOP’s conservative leadership, but it also turns what would typically be a bipartisan vote into one dividing Democrats and Republicans. Biden has said he would veto the bill.
Johnson, R-Louisiana, said the Republican package would provide Israel with the assistance needed to defend itself, free hostages held by Hamas and eradicate the militant Palestinian group, accomplishing “all of this while we also work to ensure responsible spending and reduce the size of the federal government.”
Democrats said that approach would only delay help for Israel. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has warned that the “stunningly unserious” bill has no chances in the Senate.
The first substantial legislative effort in Congress to support Israel in the war falls far short of Biden’s request for nearly $106 billion that would also back Ukraine as it fights Russia, along with US efforts to counter China and address security at the border with Mexico.
It is also Johnson’s first big test as House speaker as the Republican majority tries to get back to work after the month of turmoil since ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker. Johnson has said he will turn next to aid for Ukraine along with US border security, preferring to address Biden’s requests separately as GOP lawmakers increasingly oppose aiding Kyiv.
The White House’s veto warning said Johnson’s approach “fails to meet the urgency of the moment” and would set a dangerous precedent by requiring emergency funds to come from cuts elsewhere.
While the amount for Israel in the House bill is similar to what Biden sought, the White House said the Republican plan’s failure to include humanitarian assistance for Gaza is a “grave mistake” as the crisis deepens.
Biden on Wednesday called for a pause in the war to allow for relief efforts.
“This bill would break with the normal, bipartisan approach to providing emergency national security assistance,” the White House wrote in its statement of administration policy on the legislation. It said the GOP stance “would have devastating implications for our safety and alliances in the years ahead.”
It was unclear before voting Thursday how many Democrats would join with Republicans. The White House had been directly appealing to lawmakers, particularly calling Jewish Democrats, urging them to reject the bill.
But the vote could be difficult for lawmakers who want to support Israel and may have trouble explaining the trade-off to constituents, especially as the large AIPAC lobby and other groups urge passage.
To pay for the bill, House Republicans have attached provisions that would cut billions from the IRS that Democrats approved last year and Biden signed into law as a way to go after tax cheats. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says doing that would end up costing the federal government a net $12 billion because of lost revenue from tax collections.
Republicans scoffed at that assessment, but the independent budget office is historically seen as a trusted referee.
As the floor debate got underway, Democrats pleaded for Republicans to restore the humanitarian aid Biden requested and decried the politicization of typically widely bipartisan Israel support.
“Republicans are leveraging the excruciating pain of an international crisis to help rich people who cheat on their taxes and big corporations who regularly dodge their taxes,” said Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee.
“The Republicans say they are friends to Israel. If I was Israel, I would un-friend them.”
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said he looks forward to voting for Biden’s full aid package, but the GOP bill “is insulting to Jewish Americans and an insult to our ally Israel.”
The Republicans have been attacking Democrats who raise questions about Israel’s war tactics as antisemitic. The House tried to censure the only Palestinian-American lawmaker in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, over remarks she made. The censure measure failed.
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said he was “so thankful there is no humanitarian aid,” which he argued could fall into the hands of Hamas.
In the Democratic-controlled Senate, Schumer made clear that the House bill would be rejected.
“The Senate will not take up the House GOP’s deeply flawed proposal, and instead we’ll work on our own bipartisan emergency aid package” that includes money for Israel and Ukraine, as well as humanitarian assistance for Gaza and efforts to confront China.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is balancing the need to support his GOP allies in the House, while also fighting to keep the aid package more in line with Biden’s broader request, believing all the issues are linked and demand US attention.
McConnell said the aid for Ukraine was “not charity” but was necessary to bolster a Western ally against Russia.
In other action Thursday, the House was scheduled to vote on a Republican-led resolution that focused on college campus activism over the Israel-Hamas war. The nonbinding resolution would condemn support of Hamas, Hezbollah and terrorist organizations at institutions of higher education.
JERUSALEM/BERLIN/PARIS: Israel has asked foreign countries to send hospital ships to help treat wounded Palestinians who are allowed to leave the war-ravaged Gaza Strip for neighboring Egypt, the Israeli ambassador to Germany said on Thursday.
France said last week it was sending the naval vessel Tonnerre to the eastern Mediterranean on what it described as a mission to support Gaza hospitals. Egypt this week began admitting limited numbers of wounded across its Gaza border.
In an Israeli public broadcast interview on Kan radio, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, was asked whether Israel had asked France and other European countries to send hospital ships for receiving Gazan wounded at Al-Arish, an Egyptian port close to the Palestinian enclave.
Prosor described this scenario as correct, saying he had submitted such a request to Berlin.
“I don’t know yet if it is happening,” said Prosor, a former director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry. “We asked for this. I suppose it is being discussed. There is a leaning, here in Europe, to help in humanitarian matters in any way possible.”
A spokesperson for the German defense ministry said Berlin was in close contact with its Israeli partners and each request would be thoroughly looked into. He declined, however, to comment on the specific request for a hospital ship.
“I ask for your understanding that I cannot comment on the content and details of confidential conversations,” he said. With that, he appeared to refer to a meeting between German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Prosor on Tuesday.
A French military source said the Tonnerre, which has about 60 beds and two operating blocs, could only be used temporarily and as back-up for a larger hospital on land.
“The medical support capacities of the ship make it possible to provide a rapid response but only temporary and only complementary to heavier hospital installations capable of treating significant flows of injured people effectively and over time.”
The source said that at this stage the Tonnerre remained off the coast of Cyprus and no decision had been made on where it could dock and how it would be used. The immediate priority for France was to provide humanitarian aid through air lifts via Egypt.
Speaking to France Info radio, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Paris had decided to send a second helicopter carrier, the Dixmude, to the region and it was being transformed into a hospital vessel.
When asked how practical it would be to bring people from land to sea, Lecornu said things were still in the planning stages and discussions were ongoing with Egyptian and Israeli authorities.
“The idea is to tell all the actors in this conflict that we cannot leave civilian populations exposed to danger and, above all, without a health care solution on a humanitarian level,” Lecornu said.
He said he hoped that France’s decision to send ships would encourage others to follow their lead.
A French diplomatic source said it was unlikely that the Tonnerre would be used as an offshore field hospital for Palestinians or foreigners from Gaza.
The source said the idea was to see how the ship, along with other vessels in the region, could eventually be used to help establish a field hospital in southern Gaza, although all that would depend on the situation on the ground and discussions with regional authorities.
Prosor said Israel also asked Italy to send a hospital ship but has yet to hear back.
LONDON: British travel agents and businesses will come together in London on Sunday to drive innovation in the Umrah sector and enhance products and services aimed at pilgrims from the UK.
The Umrah+ Connect business to business event will bring together industry leaders, professionals, and visionaries from around the world to help improve and expand the experience of pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
The event, to be held on the eve of the World Travel Market, will offer an opportunity to network, collaborate, and share knowledge within the travel industry to streamline services offered to pilgrims and create opportunities for them to explore the wider Kingdom outside the holy cities.
Umrah+ Connect CEO Rashid Mogradia told Arab News: “We are excited to announce the third annual Umrah+ Connect 2023 business to business event, and we look forward to bringing together industry leaders, professionals, and visionaries from around the world.
“In partnership with Nusuk, the official gateway to Makkah and Madinah, this event promises to be a transformative experience.
“Join us in London on Nov. 5, 2023, for a day of inspiration, insights, and building the future of Umrah travel together.”
Nusuk is the first official planning, booking and experience platform where pilgrims can create their Umrah itinerary to Makkah, Madinah, and other areas of the Kingdom. Pilgrims from all over the world can organize their visit via the platform.
Sponsors of this year’s event include Dur Hospitality, Makarem Hotels, Makkah Hotel & Towers, Saudia, Mawasim, DS Car Rental, and Saudi Arabia Railways.
SAO PAULO: Amid the intensifying Middle East conflict and the subsequent rise in Islamophobia worldwide, Muslim leaders in Latin America have said they feel abandoned by their counterparts from other faiths at a time when interfaith solidarity is most needed to cut across religious hatred.
The attack on southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7 that saw 1,400 Israelis killed and around 230 taken hostage, including 15 Argentinians, has been followed by deadly Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which so far is estimated to have killed more than 8,000 people.
Protests have been held in cities across the globe in solidarity with both sides in the conflict, leading to intense polarization, increasingly violent rhetoric, and a rise in both random and targeted attacks on Muslims and Jews.
In most Latin American countries, Muslim institutions are part of commissions for interfaith dialogue, designed to promote understanding. However, many among the Islamic faith in the region feel that empathy among other religious communities has been lacking.
The Islamic Center of the Republic of Argentina, known as CIRA in Spanish, published a public letter to participants of interfaith dialogue on Oct. 27, saying it was “surprised that religious institutions promote hatred of Islam through their publications in different media.
“We hold all of these institutions responsible for the Islamophobic attacks that are occurring throughout our beloved Argentina.”
The letter also criticized religious communities’ failure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying: “We appeal to your conscience as believers to defend the lives of God’s creatures and commit to demanding an ‘immediate ceasefire,’ unconditional and definitive, in the Gaza Strip. There is no way to peace, peace is the way.”
Hassan El-Bacha, secretary-general of CIRA, said Muslims have been part of Argentinian interfaith dialogue for decades, and have always tried to protect other members when they were attacked.
“One of the presidential candidates in Argentina, Javier Milei, has insulted Pope Francis several times during the campaign (due to his social justice ideas),” El-Bacha told Arab News.
“We publicly criticized the use of insults against the pontiff, the same way I’d like the other members to protect us. But that has never happened.”
Argentina’s religious institutions have remained silent since CIRA published its letter regarding rising Islamophobia.
“On Oct. 7, several religious groups issued statements in solidarity with Israel. Those people ignore that there’s a history of 76 years of disrespect and killing of Palestinians,” said El-Bacha.
There have been some statements from churches calling for peace and dialogue between Israel and Palestine, but without more concrete measures such as a ceasefire. The term “genocide” has not been mentioned at all.
“The press doesn’t invite Muslims to talk about their own problems. Despite that, great pro-Palestinian marches were carried out in Buenos Aires,” said El-Bacha.
While Muslim communities in other Latin American countries have not issued public letters criticizing the silence of religious institutions concerning Gaza, many Islamic leaders in the region feel the same way as those in Argentina.
Egyptian-born Sheikh Mahmoud Marghany, who lives in El Salvador, told Arab News that the Muslim community is part of a council of religions for peace in the Central American nation.
The council issued a statement condemning the killings in Gaza and asking for an immediate ceasefire and permission for humanitarian aid trucks to enter Palestine.
“Except for that, there has been no protest promoted by a religious institution in order to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians or Muslims,” Marghany said, adding that when the war in Ukraine broke out, churches publicly expressed support for that country.
“We’d like those churches to support Palestinians for the human aspect of the problem, no matter what their religion is,” he said.
“Most people in the country are against the Palestinians, despite the fact that they have a sizable community in El Salvador.”
In Mexico, Sheikh Mohamed Mansour praised two pro-Palestinian demonstrations that had taken place in the country, bringing together large crowds of non-Muslim activists.
“But there’s no support from religious organizations,” he told Arab News, adding that even Muslim leaders have preferred to remain silent.
Instances of Islamophobia appear to be on the rise, with aggression against Muslim women being reported in different parts of Mexico. Mansour said he has received death threats but is not worried about them.
“I used to be invited for interviews on TV and radio stations, but now that the war began, they never call me. The coverage is totally pro-Israel,” he added.
A conference of Catholic bishops released a statement one week after the start of the war, strongly condemning “any terrorist attack against innocent civilians.”
There was no mention of Israel’s bombing of civilians in Gaza, nor the need for an immediate ceasefire.
In Brazil, pro-Israel media coverage of the conflict has disturbed many Muslim leaders. “Some TV stations disseminate such a perspective. We can’t stand their lies,” Sheikh Abdelhamid Metwally, an Egyptian-born imam based in Sao Paulo, told Arab News.
He has been addressing such problems during Friday sermons at his mosque since the start of the war.
Sheikh Hosnir Badawi, another imam, said no religious organization in Brazil has called for an immediate ceasefire, and some — such as evangelical Zionists — he accused of propagating lies.
“There are extremist segments in that movement. Dialogue with such groups is almost impossible. There’s a kind of hysteria among them,” he told Arab News.
Ualid Rabah, who heads the Palestinian Arab Federation of Brazil, said the movement for interfaith dialogue in Latin America has not dealt adequately with Islamophobia.
“At the same time, those commissions fail to condemn the genocide in Palestine and the apartheid state implanted by Israel. They don’t respond to what’s happening,” he told Arab News.
Rabah said Israel uses religious rhetoric to perpetrate atrocities against Palestinians, and that is never criticized by interfaith groups.
“Zionism seems to have some kind of permit for political manipulation by using God,” he said.
“This way, it has been promoting atrocious violence in the world’s center of monotheism, a region where Judaism, Christianity and Islam emerged. While that problem isn’t dealt with, no serious interfaith dialogue will be possible.”
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday criticized Russia for leaving the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and called on Moscow to commit not to test.
“Unfortunately, it represents a significant step in the wrong direction, taking us further from, not closer to, entry into force” of the treaty, Blinken said in a statement.
“This continues Moscow’s disturbing and misguided effort to heighten nuclear risks and raise tensions as it pursues its illegal war against Ukraine,” he said.
“Russian officials say Russia’s planned move to withdraw its ratification does not mean that it will resume testing, and we urge Moscow to hold to those statements.”
The United States as well as China, unlike Russia, have never ratified the treaty, a key obstacle for it coming into force.
President George H.W. Bush in 1992 signed into law a unilateral ban on US nuclear testing that has since been extended. But the Senate rejected ratifying the test ban treaty in 1999.
President Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessors have supported ratification but treaties under the US Constitution require two-thirds support, a prohibitive threshold with many Republicans wary of any international limits on US power.