Stellar women's field takes aim at New York City Marathon record on Sunday

Stellar women’s field takes aim at New York City Marathon record on Sunday
Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, wins the women's division of the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, 2022. The New York City Marathon women’s record, which has stood for 20 years, could go down Sunday with one of the strongest fields assembled in the history of the race. (File/AP )
Updated 04 November 2023
AP
Stellar women’s field takes aim at New York City Marathon record on Sunday

Stellar women’s field takes aim at New York City Marathon record on Sunday
  • All will be aiming for the $50,000 bonus if they can beat the NYC event record of 2:22:31 set by Margaret Okayo in 2003
  • The temperatures on Sunday are expected in the high 50s, considerably better for the 50,000 runners expected to start the race
Updated 04 November 2023
AP
NEW YORK: The New York City Marathon women’s record, which has stood for 20 years, could go down Sunday with one of the strongest fields assembled in the history of the race.

Reigning champion Sharon Lokedi looks to defend her title against a stellar group of female runners that includes Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, Olympic gold medalist and 2021 New York champion Peres Jepchirchir and former marathon world-record holder Brigid Kosgei.

“It was very life-changing,” Lokedi said of winning last year. “Very excited to be back here again.”

She’ll have some added support from her mother, who flew to New York from Kenya and will be waiting at the finish line in Central Park.

All will be aiming for the $50,000 bonus if they can beat the NYC event record of 2:22:31 set by Margaret Okayo in 2003. Obiri won the Boston Marathon in April, lowering her personal best to 2:21:38.

“The field will be very strong when I’m together with them,” Kosgei said.

Lokedi won in her marathon debut last year, taking the New York laurel wreath crown in 2:23.23. She pulled away in the final two miles of the race, winning in unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s. It was one of the hottest days in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986.

The temperatures on Sunday are expected in the high 50s, considerably better for the 50,000 runners expected to start the race.

“I’m happy it will be cooler,” Lokedi said.

The four Kenyans all have a chance to win the race. There likely won’t be many American runners in contention because the US Olympic marathon trials are three months away. Kellyn Taylor and Molly Huddle are the top US runners in the race, returning after giving birth to daughters in 2022. Huddle finished third at the 2016 NYC Marathon in her debut at the distance.

“We’ve got a really strong group,” Taylor said. “When I look at the people seeded ahead of me, I’m like ‘holy moly.’ Their accolades are light years ahead of mine. But that’s the beauty of New York is that you can put all of that aside and anything can happen on that day.”

The current women’s world record is 2:11:53, set by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia at the Berlin Marathon in September.

While the men’s field may not have the star power of the women’s side, there’s still a lot of intrigue. Defending champion Evans Chebet and two-time winner Geoffrey Kamworor pulled out of the race a few weeks ago, leaving it more wide open.

World Championship medalists Maru Teferi of Israel and Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia could win the race, along with 2021 New York Marathon champion Albert Korir. There’s also marathon newcomer Edward Cheserek, who moved to the US in 2010 and won 17 NCAA titles in his college career.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola also hopes to improve on his consecutive fourth-place finishes in in 2018-19. He placed third in the 2022 Toyko Marathon and the London Marathon this year. He’s seeking is first major marathon victory.

TICKET TO PARIS

The New York City Marathon serves as the US Paralympic Trials, with up to four wheelchair racers set to become the first athletes across all sports to make the team for the 2024 Paris Games.

The top two Americans in the men’s and women’s NYC Marathon will qualify, provided they also record a minimum qualifying time since last October and are ranked high enough.

Susannah Scaroni has already posted that time and ranking.

“It would mean a lot. So much gratitude,” she said. “Would love to make the team in one of those two slots Sunday. It would be incredible to know I’m going to the Paralympics.”

Daniel Romanchuk is an eight-time major winner, most recently in Boston in 2022. He has consistently been the top American in majors, only surpassed by Swiss Marcel Hug, who has dominated the sport.

EXTRA PROTECTION

The New York Police Department will implement heightened security measures for the marathon.

“As tensions rise around the globe, there is a growing concern over the impact it will have here at home,” said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban. “There are currently no credible or specific threats to the marathon or to our city. But having said that, we will still implement a comprehensive security plan.”

There have been numerous protests in New York City since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last month.

Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off

Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off

Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off
  • First win of new competition went to the Indiana Pacers
  • All games in new tournament count in the regular season standings except for the final on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Golden State star Stephen Curry drained the winning layup with two-tenths of a second remaining Friday as the Warriors opened the NBA’s new in-season tournament with a dramatic 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a game featuring 23 lead changes, it was tied at 139-139 when Curry drove to the basket and rose to bank in a shot.

But teammate Draymond Green, whose hand was near the rim, was called for offensive goaltending — only for the call to be overturned to allow the Warriors to celebrate the win.

Curry finished with a game-high 30 points, connecting on five of 10 three-pointers and nine of 15 overall.

Green scored 15 points with five rebounds and Chris Paul handed out 13 assists.

Lu Dort scored 29 points and Chet Holmgren added 24 for Oklahoma City, who were without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, sidelined by a knee injury.

Even without him, the Thunder weren’t about to go quietly. The Warriors led by two at halftime, but Dort scored 11 points early in the third to put Oklahoma City up by five before the Warriors battled back, knotting the score at 106-106 heading into the fourth.

“They took it to us the whole game,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who admitted he feared the worst when officials reviewed the interference call on Green.

From courtside, Kerr said, Curry’s shot looked good.

“When I saw the replay on the scoreboard, it looked like Draymond touched the rim,” Kerr said. “And I guess it’s just a determination of did it affect the shot.

“I was sort of expecting them to overturn (Curry’s basket), but obviously they allowed it and we escaped.”

It was among the most dramatic moments on the first night of the new Cup-style tournament that commissioner Adam Silver hopes will fire players’ competitive instincts and give added interest to games early in the season.

The 30 clubs were drawn into six groups of five, and each team will play a total of four tournament games this month to decide six group winners and two wildcard qualifiers for the quarterfinals.

All games in the new tournament count in the regular season standings except for the final on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

Reigning NBA champions Denver took the opportunity to hand the Dallas Mavericks their first defeat of the season, 125-114.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic scored 33 points on 14-of-16 shooting, adding 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Nuggets bounced back from their lone defeat so far this season.

Denver scored 20 second-chance points, dominating in the paint to deny a Mavs team led by 34 points from Luka Doncic. Kyrie Irving, back after missing two games, scored 22 for Dallas.

The first win of the new competition went to the Indiana Pacers, who were fueled by 27 points from Myles Turner in a 121-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, who led by as many as 18 but had to claw back after the Cavs, led by 38 points and nine assists from Donovan Mitchell, grabbed a four-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

It was close in Chicago, where Dorian Finney-Smith scored 21 points and Mikal Bridges added 20 for the Brooklyn Nets in a 109-107 victory over the Bulls.

In Portland, the Trail Blazers edged the Memphis Grizzles 115-113 in overtime.

Bridges’s dunk with 1:13 remaining gave the Nets a 108-104 lead. Zach Lavine answered with a floater but then missed two shots, and with the Nets up 109-107, LaVine was off-target again as time expired.

“We’ve got a lot of grit — and we want to win,” Bridges said of the Nets’ determined fourth-quarter effort.

In Milwaukee, Damian Lillard scored 15 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, draining the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:03 to play as the Bucks held off the New York Knicks 110-105.

Milwaukee withstood 45 points from Jalen Brunson, whose three-pointer with 1:10 remaining put the Knicks up for the first time since the second quarter, 103-101.

Lillard drained a three-pointer and converted a three-point play to rebuild the Bucks’ lead, and two big blocks from Brook Lopez — who had eight — helped the Bucks maintain the edge.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who had six players score in double figures.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets
  • Ali dismissed New Zealand’s Devon Conway for 35 in 11th over of the innings to reach the milestone in 66th match 
  • Ali is 22nd bowler from Pakistan to take 100 or more ODI wickets, legendary Wasim Akram leads the way with 502 
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

BENGALURU: Pakistan medium pace bowler Hasan Ali completed 100 one-day international wickets during the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The 29-year-old dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway for 35 in the 11th over of the innings to reach the milestone in his 66th match.
Hasan is the 22nd bowler from his country to take 100 or more ODI wickets, with legendary left-armer Wasim Akram leading the way with 502 in 356 matches.
Shaheen Shah Afridi also reached the 100-wicket mark in Pakistan’s last match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Pakistan bowl against New Zealand in must-win World Cup clash

Pakistan bowl against New Zealand in must-win World Cup clash
Updated 04 November 2023
Follow

Pakistan bowl against New Zealand in must-win World Cup clash

Pakistan bowl against New Zealand in must-win World Cup clash
  • As Pakistan run rate does not paint a promising picture, Babar Azam’s side needs to win big in today’s encounter
  • New Zealand also need two wins in their next two matches to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the tournament 
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl against New Zealand in their must-win World Cup match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in India’s Bangaluru city.
Pakistan, after losing four of their first five games, had their campaign sinking in the 50-over tournament. But their win over Bangladesh and South Africa’s massive victory over New Zealand have given the green shirts a much-needed boost.
As Pakistan’s run rate fails to paint a promising picture, Babar Azam’s side will need to win big in their next two matches.
“We will have bowling first because of little bit moisture on the pitch,” Azam said after winning the toss.
New Zealand won their first four matches, but then suffered three losses in as many games. The black caps also need two wins in their next two matches to seal a semifinal spot.
Both teams now meet at Chinnaswamy Stadium to keep their semifinal hopes alive. 

New Zealand's Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra run between the wickets as Pakistan's Hasan Ali watches during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP)
Pakistan players and the match officials gesture during the national anthems before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (REUTERS)

Teams
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wkt), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas
Updated 04 November 2023
AP
Follow

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas
  • For Las Palmas the victory was their first win against Atletico this century
  • They had previously lost all of their last eight encounters between the sides
Updated 04 November 2023
AP

LAS PALMAS, Spain: Atlético Madrid wasted their chance to go joint top of the Spanish league on Friday after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas.

The capital side started the day in third place — three points behind Real Madrid and Girona but with a game in hand.

Having won their previous six league games, Atletico were a hot favorite to make it seven straight but second-half goals from Kirian Rodriguez and Benito Ramírez gave the home side a healthy lead.

Alvaro Morata pulled a goal back for the visitors with seven minutes remaining but it was not enough to salvage a point.

For Las Palmas the victory was their first win against Atletico this century. They had previously lost all of their last eight encounters between the sides.

The defeat was just the second all season for Diego Simeone’s side and they remains in third place.

“Our run is over, which is a shame,” Atlético keeper Jan Oblak said. “But now we need to lift our heads.”

Las Palmas moved up to ninth. It has now won four of its last five league games.

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1
  • Luis Enrique’s new-look PSG seem to be clicking into gear with Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha bagging the goals in a dominant win
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain beat Montpellier 3-0 to climb provisionally top of France’s Ligue 1 on Friday, with Ousmane Dembele providing much of the ammunition.

Luis Enrique’s new-look PSG seem to be clicking into gear with Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha bagging the goals in a dominant win.

Reigning champions PSG moved two points clear of Nice at the top.

“What I see is positive, the objective is to continue to be effective in each match and improve,” said coach Luis Enrique.

“I undoubtedly saw at the Parc des Princes this evening one of the most beautiful PSG performances (since the start of the season).”

Lee’s left-foot shot into the top corner on 10 minutes opened the tally and sparked joy after Kylian Mbappe set him up with a clever dummy.

“He is very likeable for any supporter,” Luis Enrique said of South Korean international Lee.

“He is young, makes an effort in attack and defense, makes very good decisions and is hungry to play.”

Mbappe was largely kept quiet by some robust defending ahead of PSG’s visit to AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek.

Just before the hour mark, Zaire-Emery made it 2-0 after a back-heel from Dembele left the 17-year-old in space on the edge of the six-yard box for a nerveless finish.

Substitute Vitinha scored with almost his first touch, slamming home from the edge of the area as goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte dived the right way marginally too late.

Dembele himself came close on 26 minutes and Mbappe, who scored his 250th and 251st goals for the club last week, was wasteful from an ensuing corner.

Mbappe nodded one in late on but walked away laughing sheepishly because he was so far offside.

Having started their European campaign with a 2-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund, PSG lost at Newcastle but top Group F with six points ahead of their trip to Milan in the Champions League after beating the Italians last week.

On Saturday all eyes will be on Marseille’s match against Lille, a week after the Lyon bus was pelted with heavy objects by OM fans, one of which left Lyon coach Fabio Grosso with a serious facial injury that caused the game to be called off.

Nice can climb back on top of the league when they host Rennes Sunday with third-placed Monaco hosting Brest the same evening.

