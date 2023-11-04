You are here

16-1 shot Fierceness wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile for trainer Todd Pletcher

16-1 shot Fierceness wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for trainer Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez riding Fierceness wins the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile (Grade 1) at Santa Anita Park on Friday in Arcadia, California. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 04 November 2023
AP
  • Pletcher earned his 15th Cup victory, while John Velazquez notched his 20th, second among jockeys on the career list
  • Fierceness ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.90 and paid $35 to win at 16-1 odds
ARCADIA, California: Mike Repole has been down this path before. A promising colt of his wins the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, goes to the Kentucky Derby as the early favorite and then nothing.

Now, he’s pausing before getting consumed by Derby fever.

Fierceness won the $2 million Juvenile by 6 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita on Friday, a race won by trainer Todd Pletcher and owner-breeder Repole last year with Forte.

“They will all tell you to start thinking about the Derby,” Repole said. “I’m not going to think about the Derby with this race.”

Forte came into the Kentucky Derby on a five-race winning streak and was the morning-line favorite only to be scratched hours beforehand because of a bruise in his right front foot. Repole’s Uncle Mo, the early Derby favorite in 2011, had to be scratched the day before the race because of a gastrointestinal infection.

“I might be skipping it,” Repole said of the 150th Derby next May.

Fierceness made quite the turnaround from a 20-length defeat in the Champagne Stakes nearly a month ago. He won his debut in the mud at Saratoga by 11 lengths before getting trounced.

“The Champagne was a head scratcher,” Pletcher said. “We had to go based on what we had been seeing from him all summer, before he was training for the Champagne and after the Champagne. Mike’s not afraid to take a shot. He said if you like the way he’s training, let’s take another shot.”

Pletcher earned his 15th Cup victory, while John Velazquez notched his 20th, second among jockeys on the career list.

Fierceness ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.90 and paid $35 to win at 16-1 odds.

“This one’s really special because 14 years ago the horse that won this race called Uncle Mo put the Repole Stable on the map. And Johnny Velazquez rode him,” Repole said. “We were in our 30s, now we’re in our 50s. These wins feel a lot better now.”

Muth, trained by Bob Baffert, was second. Locked, the 2-1 favorite also trained by Pletcher, was third in front of 43,377 fans on a sunny and warm day.

Baffert’s other entries, Prince of Monaco and Wine Me Up, were fifth and eighth, respectively. Pletcher’s third horse, Noted, finished last in the nine-horse field. The Wine Steward and Ecoro Neo were scratched.

Five of the seven horses that were scratched from Cup races Friday were for veterinary reasons, while the other two were by order of the stewards.

Racing resumes Saturday with nine Cup races, including the $6 million Classic.

Two potential contenders died in the days leading up to the two-day world championships. Geaux Rocket Ride was injured in a workout and didn’t recover after having surgery. Practical Move collapsed after a gallop in what Cup officials said was a “suspected cardiac event.”

Unquestionable won the $1 million Juvenile Turf to salvage the day for Irish trainer Aiden O’Brien.

River Tiber, his best prospect, was scratched earlier Friday by the veterinarians. O’Brien said the colt was “a little bit stiff” in the morning.

“I think with all the hysteria and everything that’s gone on, nobody wanted to take any chance,” O’Brien said. “We respected that.”

That left O’Brien with two horses in the field and they went 1-2 as Unquestionable beat Mountain Bear by 1 1/2 lengths.

Mountain Bear was vanned off in an equine ambulance. He sustained a non-displaced condylar fracture, in which the bone fragment hasn’t broken away from the cannon bone and remains in its original position. O’Brien said the colt is expected to fully recover and race next year.

Unquestionable paid $5 to win as the 3-2 favorite. He ran a mile in 1:33.65.

Big Evs kicked off the day’s five races for 2-year-olds with a half-length victory over Valiant Force in the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Starlust took third as European runners swept the first three places in the five-furlong dash. The winning time was 55:31 seconds.

Big Evs paid $8.40 to win as the 3-1 second choice. The colt improved to 4 for 6 as the first North American starter for both trainer Michael Appleby and jockey Tom Marquand.

Just F Y I extended her unbeaten streak to three with a 7-1 win in the $2 million Juvenile Fillies, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his 13th Cup win.

Tamara, the 4-5 favorite, grabbed the early lead but soon had company as Just F Y I, breaking from the outside post in the 12 horse field, quickly took up the chase. The relentless pressure paid off as Tamara faded at the top of the stretch, finishing seventh. Just F Y I and jockey Junior Alvarado were all out to hold off Jody’s Pride by a neck at the wire with Candied third.

Just F Y I paid $16 to win. The time was 1:44.58 for the 1 1/16 miles.

Trainer Chad Brown continued his dominance of the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf with his sixth win in the race as 9-1 shot Hard to Justify dug in for a half-length victory over Ireland-bred Porta Fortuna.

It was Brown’s 17th Cup win.

Hard to Justify ran a mile in 1:34.42. The daughter of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify paid $20.20 to win.

Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off

Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off

Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off
  • First win of new competition went to the Indiana Pacers
  • All games in new tournament count in the regular season standings except for the final on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Golden State star Stephen Curry drained the winning layup with two-tenths of a second remaining Friday as the Warriors opened the NBA’s new in-season tournament with a dramatic 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a game featuring 23 lead changes, it was tied at 139-139 when Curry drove to the basket and rose to bank in a shot.

But teammate Draymond Green, whose hand was near the rim, was called for offensive goaltending — only for the call to be overturned to allow the Warriors to celebrate the win.

Curry finished with a game-high 30 points, connecting on five of 10 three-pointers and nine of 15 overall.

Green scored 15 points with five rebounds and Chris Paul handed out 13 assists.

Lu Dort scored 29 points and Chet Holmgren added 24 for Oklahoma City, who were without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, sidelined by a knee injury.

Even without him, the Thunder weren’t about to go quietly. The Warriors led by two at halftime, but Dort scored 11 points early in the third to put Oklahoma City up by five before the Warriors battled back, knotting the score at 106-106 heading into the fourth.

“They took it to us the whole game,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who admitted he feared the worst when officials reviewed the interference call on Green.

From courtside, Kerr said, Curry’s shot looked good.

“When I saw the replay on the scoreboard, it looked like Draymond touched the rim,” Kerr said. “And I guess it’s just a determination of did it affect the shot.

“I was sort of expecting them to overturn (Curry’s basket), but obviously they allowed it and we escaped.”

It was among the most dramatic moments on the first night of the new Cup-style tournament that commissioner Adam Silver hopes will fire players’ competitive instincts and give added interest to games early in the season.

The 30 clubs were drawn into six groups of five, and each team will play a total of four tournament games this month to decide six group winners and two wildcard qualifiers for the quarterfinals.

All games in the new tournament count in the regular season standings except for the final on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

Reigning NBA champions Denver took the opportunity to hand the Dallas Mavericks their first defeat of the season, 125-114.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic scored 33 points on 14-of-16 shooting, adding 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Nuggets bounced back from their lone defeat so far this season.

Denver scored 20 second-chance points, dominating in the paint to deny a Mavs team led by 34 points from Luka Doncic. Kyrie Irving, back after missing two games, scored 22 for Dallas.

The first win of the new competition went to the Indiana Pacers, who were fueled by 27 points from Myles Turner in a 121-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, who led by as many as 18 but had to claw back after the Cavs, led by 38 points and nine assists from Donovan Mitchell, grabbed a four-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

It was close in Chicago, where Dorian Finney-Smith scored 21 points and Mikal Bridges added 20 for the Brooklyn Nets in a 109-107 victory over the Bulls.

In Portland, the Trail Blazers edged the Memphis Grizzles 115-113 in overtime.

Bridges’s dunk with 1:13 remaining gave the Nets a 108-104 lead. Zach Lavine answered with a floater but then missed two shots, and with the Nets up 109-107, LaVine was off-target again as time expired.

“We’ve got a lot of grit — and we want to win,” Bridges said of the Nets’ determined fourth-quarter effort.

In Milwaukee, Damian Lillard scored 15 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, draining the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:03 to play as the Bucks held off the New York Knicks 110-105.

Milwaukee withstood 45 points from Jalen Brunson, whose three-pointer with 1:10 remaining put the Knicks up for the first time since the second quarter, 103-101.

Lillard drained a three-pointer and converted a three-point play to rebuild the Bucks’ lead, and two big blocks from Brook Lopez — who had eight — helped the Bucks maintain the edge.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who had six players score in double figures.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets
  • Ali dismissed New Zealand’s Devon Conway for 35 in 11th over of the innings to reach the milestone in 66th match 
  • Ali is 22nd bowler from Pakistan to take 100 or more ODI wickets, legendary Wasim Akram leads the way with 502 
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

BENGALURU: Pakistan medium pace bowler Hasan Ali completed 100 one-day international wickets during the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The 29-year-old dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway for 35 in the 11th over of the innings to reach the milestone in his 66th match.
Hasan is the 22nd bowler from his country to take 100 or more ODI wickets, with legendary left-armer Wasim Akram leading the way with 502 in 356 matches.
Shaheen Shah Afridi also reached the 100-wicket mark in Pakistan’s last match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Pakistan bowl against New Zealand in must-win World Cup clash

Pakistan bowl against New Zealand in must-win World Cup clash
Updated 04 November 2023
Follow

Pakistan bowl against New Zealand in must-win World Cup clash

Pakistan bowl against New Zealand in must-win World Cup clash
  • As Pakistan run rate does not paint a promising picture, Babar Azam’s side needs to win big in today’s encounter
  • New Zealand also need two wins in their next two matches to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the tournament 
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl against New Zealand in their must-win World Cup match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in India’s Bangaluru city.
Pakistan, after losing four of their first five games, had their campaign sinking in the 50-over tournament. But their win over Bangladesh and South Africa’s massive victory over New Zealand have given the green shirts a much-needed boost.
As Pakistan’s run rate fails to paint a promising picture, Babar Azam’s side will need to win big in their next two matches.
“We will have bowling first because of little bit moisture on the pitch,” Azam said after winning the toss.
New Zealand won their first four matches, but then suffered three losses in as many games. The black caps also need two wins in their next two matches to seal a semifinal spot.
Both teams now meet at Chinnaswamy Stadium to keep their semifinal hopes alive. 

New Zealand's Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra run between the wickets as Pakistan's Hasan Ali watches during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP)
Pakistan players and the match officials gesture during the national anthems before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (REUTERS)

Teams
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wkt), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas
Updated 04 November 2023
AP
Follow

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas
  • For Las Palmas the victory was their first win against Atletico this century
  • They had previously lost all of their last eight encounters between the sides
Updated 04 November 2023
AP

LAS PALMAS, Spain: Atlético Madrid wasted their chance to go joint top of the Spanish league on Friday after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas.

The capital side started the day in third place — three points behind Real Madrid and Girona but with a game in hand.

Having won their previous six league games, Atletico were a hot favorite to make it seven straight but second-half goals from Kirian Rodriguez and Benito Ramírez gave the home side a healthy lead.

Alvaro Morata pulled a goal back for the visitors with seven minutes remaining but it was not enough to salvage a point.

For Las Palmas the victory was their first win against Atletico this century. They had previously lost all of their last eight encounters between the sides.

The defeat was just the second all season for Diego Simeone’s side and they remains in third place.

“Our run is over, which is a shame,” Atlético keeper Jan Oblak said. “But now we need to lift our heads.”

Las Palmas moved up to ninth. It has now won four of its last five league games.

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1
  • Luis Enrique’s new-look PSG seem to be clicking into gear with Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha bagging the goals in a dominant win
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain beat Montpellier 3-0 to climb provisionally top of France’s Ligue 1 on Friday, with Ousmane Dembele providing much of the ammunition.

Luis Enrique’s new-look PSG seem to be clicking into gear with Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha bagging the goals in a dominant win.

Reigning champions PSG moved two points clear of Nice at the top.

“What I see is positive, the objective is to continue to be effective in each match and improve,” said coach Luis Enrique.

“I undoubtedly saw at the Parc des Princes this evening one of the most beautiful PSG performances (since the start of the season).”

Lee’s left-foot shot into the top corner on 10 minutes opened the tally and sparked joy after Kylian Mbappe set him up with a clever dummy.

“He is very likeable for any supporter,” Luis Enrique said of South Korean international Lee.

“He is young, makes an effort in attack and defense, makes very good decisions and is hungry to play.”

Mbappe was largely kept quiet by some robust defending ahead of PSG’s visit to AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek.

Just before the hour mark, Zaire-Emery made it 2-0 after a back-heel from Dembele left the 17-year-old in space on the edge of the six-yard box for a nerveless finish.

Substitute Vitinha scored with almost his first touch, slamming home from the edge of the area as goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte dived the right way marginally too late.

Dembele himself came close on 26 minutes and Mbappe, who scored his 250th and 251st goals for the club last week, was wasteful from an ensuing corner.

Mbappe nodded one in late on but walked away laughing sheepishly because he was so far offside.

Having started their European campaign with a 2-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund, PSG lost at Newcastle but top Group F with six points ahead of their trip to Milan in the Champions League after beating the Italians last week.

On Saturday all eyes will be on Marseille’s match against Lille, a week after the Lyon bus was pelted with heavy objects by OM fans, one of which left Lyon coach Fabio Grosso with a serious facial injury that caused the game to be called off.

Nice can climb back on top of the league when they host Rennes Sunday with third-placed Monaco hosting Brest the same evening.

