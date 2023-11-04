Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club dominates at Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI: Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club made an impressive start at the 15th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dominating the youth division medal standings on the first day of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at the Mubadala Arena.
Boys aged 10-17 are competing across the infant, junior, teen and youth categories in the tournament, set to run until Nov. 10.
Friday saw Kazakhstan National Team academy secure the second position, with Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club taking third place.
Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, highlighted the significance of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship for the UAE capital.
“Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the championship is the participation of academies and clubs from countries around the world, including Brazil, France, Ukraine, Australia, the United States, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait,” he said. “Some of these academies have been part of previous editions of the tournament, while others are participating for the first time. The strong international participation demonstrates the global jiu-jitsu community’s eagerness to be a part of the most prominent event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.”
Al-Batran hailed the impressive performance of the UAE athletes, which he said reaffirmed the key role played by local clubs and academies in qualifying and preparing athletes for competition at the highest levels.
“We are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming days as there are exciting competitions lined up, including the amateur, masters and professional categories, featuring an elite group of world-class athletes,” he said.
Hamdan Mohamad Alnajar, who claimed a gold medal for Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club in the boys GI/teen/yellow/42kg division, said: “I want to dedicate this achievement to the wise leadership of the UAE, the UAEJJF, my family, and the fans who supported me throughout my preparation for this tournament. I hope that this achievement on the global platform will propel my career forward at a fast pace.”
Brazilian Arthur Sousa from Gracie Barra International, who won gold in the boys GI/junior/orange/78kg division, said: “Today’s victory is the result of continuous training, regular exercise, determination and perseverance, which are among the most important values associated with jiu-jitsu. I want to dedicate this achievement to my family, friends and everyone who supported me throughout this journey.”