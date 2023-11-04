You are here

  • Home
  • Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club dominates at Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club dominates at Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club dominates at Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship
15th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship will run until Nov. 10. (UAEJJF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pf7mm

Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club dominates at Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club dominates at Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • Kazakhstan National Team academy takes second place followed by Al-Ain in third
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

ABU DHABI: Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club made an impressive start at the 15th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dominating the youth division medal standings on the first day of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at the Mubadala Arena.

Boys aged 10-17 are competing across the infant, junior, teen and youth categories in the tournament, set to run until Nov. 10.

Friday saw Kazakhstan National Team academy secure the second position, with Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club taking third place.

Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, highlighted the significance of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship for the UAE capital.

“Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the championship is the participation of academies and clubs from countries around the world, including Brazil, France, Ukraine, Australia, the United States, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait,” he said. “Some of these academies have been part of previous editions of the tournament, while others are participating for the first time. The strong international participation demonstrates the global jiu-jitsu community’s eagerness to be a part of the most prominent event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.”

Al-Batran hailed the impressive performance of the UAE athletes, which he said reaffirmed the key role played by local clubs and academies in qualifying and preparing athletes for competition at the highest levels.

“We are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming days as there are exciting competitions lined up, including the amateur, masters and professional categories, featuring an elite group of world-class athletes,” he said.

Hamdan Mohamad Alnajar, who claimed a gold medal for Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club in the boys GI/teen/yellow/42kg division, said: “I want to dedicate this achievement to the wise leadership of the UAE, the UAEJJF, my family, and the fans who supported me throughout my preparation for this tournament. I hope that this achievement on the global platform will propel my career forward at a fast pace.”

Brazilian Arthur Sousa from Gracie Barra International, who won gold in the boys GI/junior/orange/78kg division, said: “Today’s victory is the result of continuous training, regular exercise, determination and perseverance, which are among the most important values associated with jiu-jitsu. I want to dedicate this achievement to my family, friends and everyone who supported me throughout this journey.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Sharjah Abu Dhabi

Related

The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?
Sport
The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?
7,000 grapplers expected for 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
7,000 grapplers expected for 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Fakhar Zaman hits maiden World Cup century to give Pakistan hope

Fakhar Zaman hits maiden World Cup century to give Pakistan hope
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Fakhar Zaman hits maiden World Cup century to give Pakistan hope

Fakhar Zaman hits maiden World Cup century to give Pakistan hope
  • The 33-year-old left-hander played against the Netherlands before poor form, knee injury kept him out of the side
  • Zaman was undefeated on 106 while Babar Azam was 47 not out as Pakistan reached 160-1 when rain halted play
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP

BENGALURU, India: Swashbuckling opener Fakhar Zaman scored a maiden World Cup century on Saturday as Pakistan attempted to chase down New Zealand’s mammoth 401-6 to stay in the World Cup.

The 33-year-old left-hander hit a boundary followed by a six off spinner Mitchell Santner to complete his 11th hundred in his 81st one-day international.

Zaman clubbed nine sixes and six boundaries in his 63-ball hundred as Pakistan chased victory as well as boosting their net run-rate to keep alive their hopes of making the semifinals.

Zaman was undefeated on 106 while skipper Babar Azam was 47 not out as Pakistan reached 160-1 in the 22nd over when rain halted play.

Before this match, Pakistan had three wins and four losses in seven games.

Zaman played the first game of this World Cup against the Netherlands before poor form and a knee injury kept him out of the side.

He only returned in Pakistan’s last game against Bangladesh, smashing 81 in a seven-wicket victory in Kolkata.

Earlier, New Zealand made 401-6 with Rachin Ravindra hitting his third World Cup century and skipper Kane Williamson making 95.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan Fakhar Zaman

‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe

‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
Updated 04 November 2023
Khaled Alarafah
Maedeh Sharifi 
Follow

‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe

‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
  • Launched in 2019, the Saudi Ministry of Sports initiative operates in the Spanish city of Salou
  • The program is aimed at Saudi footballers aged 18 and above
Updated 04 November 2023
Khaled Alarafah Maedeh Sharifi 

BARCELONA: In 2019, the Saudi Scholarship for Developing Football Talent was launched by the Ministry of Sports with the aim of providing young players from the Kingdom with a pathway to play the game at professional level at home and in Europe.

The program, “Future Falcons,” is targeted at Saudi youth aged 18 and above, and has since grown to include a base in the city of Salou, near Barcelona, Spain.

Those that qualify for the initiative get the opportunity to live in Spain under the supervision of international coaches as they train and compete in matches against European clubs.

Arab News visited the program’s base as the Future Falcons faced Dinamo Zagreb, with the Croatian youngsters eventually running out 2-1 winners.

Ghassan Felemban, general director of the program, explained how the initiative has evolved in the past few years.  

“In the third year, what we did was we actually started to provide Saudi players to (other clubs in) Europe,” he said. “One of the requirements for other clubs to join this tournament is to bring their scouts and to follow our matches, and then they have to provide trials for our players.

“I do believe that Saudi players have a lot of talent, the only thing they need is the opportunity, so this program is to give them the opportunity to prove themselves.”

In the past four years, the Future Falcon program has successfully signed 37 contracts with European clubs for its graduates.

“Eleven of them are active now,” Felemban said. “For example, Abdumalik Al-Jabel, he is now playing in the Bosnian championship as a starting player.

“At the same time we have Rayan Hamza Idris, he was playing in OFI Crete and now he is on a loan to a different team,” he said. “Mohammad Al-Rashidi is playing with PAOK in Greece.”

The program has ambitious goals to produce the next generation of professional Saudi football players, and Romeo Jozak has been appointed technical director to execute this mission.

The Croatian coach has an impressive resume, including coaching the Kuwaiti national football team, prior to him joining Future Falcons.

Jozak’s approach with the young players is to implement his own philosophy, which he developed over the years.

“Our philosophy is fulfilling the dreams,” he said. “Each one of them wants to be the young footballer, and it’s not easy to make it nowadays. There is a huge competition, coming to Europe, for example to Spain, where we are at. It’s the middle of the football world, let’s put it this way.”

Jozak calls the program a “space shuttle,” which will have a positive impact on the football world.

“I think it’s worth that the whole world knows about it, about what the Saudi Arabia government is investing and doing to help the younger players,” he told Arab News.

“Believe me, one day, after a couple of years, people are going to speak about the program because then they will see its effects.”

The program has been carefully tailored to include a daily training schedule where the players learn football skills, ethical discipline, healthy nutrition and the experience of living in a different environment. It also includes general studies such as English language and university courses, should a player wish to continue their academic education.

“The adaptation and professionalism is something that you feel responsible for,” Jozak said. “You are representing Saudi Arabia here (in Spain).”

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Future Falcons

Related

The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?
Sport
The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?
Saudis saddened by civilian deaths but also angry at global failure to help Gazans, says UN envoy 
Middle-East
Saudis saddened by civilian deaths but also angry at global failure to help Gazans, says UN envoy 

Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo

Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo
Updated 04 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo

Al-Shabab pile more pressure on Al-Ittihad and Santo
  • 1-0 loss in the capital leaves the reigning champions in danger of losing touch with title race
Updated 04 November 2023
John Duerden

Al-Shabab piled the pressure on Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo on Friday with a 1-0 win over the defending champions. The result means that the Jeddah giants have failed to win any of their past five games in the Roshn Saudi League and they are in danger of falling out of contention for the title.

Going into the clash in Riyadh, Al-Ittihad were 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal who had earlier defeated Al-Fateh 2-0, and that is how the margin has stayed after the latest loss.

With the recent downturn in form and results, there were reports that the Portuguese boss had two games in which to save his job. It remains to be seen what happens but there is little doubt that Ittihad’s title defense is hanging by a thread after this defeat.  

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss, who led the team to the title last season in such style, is looking increasingly forlorn on the sidelines as his team stays in sixth in the standings. “We controlled the match but a lapse in concentration cost us,” Santo said. “We made chances but were not able to take them.” 

Carlos Junior opened the scoring after 14 minutes for Al-Shabab who are trying to recover from a poor start to the season under new coach Igor Biscan.

Fawaz Al-Saqour curled over a cross from the right and there was the Brazilian to get between two yellow-shirted defenders and send a header into the bottom corner past the dive of Marcelo Grohe.

Al-Ittihad, who don’t have the best of records at beating their rivals from the capital, pushed forward with Kim Seung-yueng saving from Karim Benzema. Al-Shabab’s South Korean goalkeeper was beaten in the second half but Romarinho’s strike was ruled out for offside.

The home team hung on for a famous win and moved into ninth with 15 points, and while Al-Ittihad have six more, a season that looked to be full of promise is in need of a win — and soon — not just to save the slim hopes of a challenge for the title but to keep Nuno Santo in a job.

“We now have to prepare for the next match and we will continue to work hard,” the coach said. Al-Ittihad and their boss can’t afford too many more slip-ups, especially with Al-Hilal in such great form.

Topics: Al-Shabab Football Club Nuno Santo Al Ittihad

Related

Asia’s best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again
Sport
Asia’s best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again
Al-Hilal striker Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 to 12 months
Saudi Football
Al-Hilal striker Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 to 12 months

Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail

Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail

Al-Nassr fans to receive 3,000 tickets for AFC Champions League clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail
  • Riyadh club lead Group E with nine points ahead of Tuesday’s clash in Doha
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News

Al-Duhail have allocated 3,000 tickets to Al-Nassr supporters expected to make the trip to Qatar for the Riyadh club’s AFC Champions League clash at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Tuesday night.

It is a significant proportion of the total capacity as the stadium can accommodate 9,000 fans.

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Duhail 4-3 in Riyadh in their last Champions League fixture and currently lead Group E with a maximum of nine points from three matches.

Persepolis of Iran are second with six points while Al-Duhail are third with only one point, ahead of Istiklol of Tajikistan on goal difference.

Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday night before heading to Doha on Monday.

Topics: AFC Champions League Al Nassr FC Al-Duhail

Related

Six of the best as Al-Hilal storm to victory over Mumbai City in AFC Champions League
Saudi Football
Six of the best as Al-Hilal storm to victory over Mumbai City in AFC Champions League
Ronaldo lights up Asia as Al-Nassr edge 7-goal thriller in AFC Champions League
Saudi Football
Ronaldo lights up Asia as Al-Nassr edge 7-goal thriller in AFC Champions League

New Zealand pile up 401-6 to push Pakistan closer to World Cup exit

New Zealand pile up 401-6 to push Pakistan closer to World Cup exit
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
Follow

New Zealand pile up 401-6 to push Pakistan closer to World Cup exit

New Zealand pile up 401-6 to push Pakistan closer to World Cup exit
  • Ravindra continued his superb form with a 94-ball 108 and was matched stroke for stroke by Williamson who scored 95 
  • Pakistan, needing a win to avoid exit, have never chased more than 348 runs they achieved against Australia last year 
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP

BENGALURU: Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the tournament while Kane Williamson just missed a hundred as New Zealand pushed Pakistan closer to World Cup elimination by piling up 401-6 on Saturday.
Ravindra continued his superb form with a 94-ball 108 with 15 boundaries and a six and was matched stroke for stroke by Williamson whose 79-ball 95 was spiced with two sixes and ten boundaries.
This was Ravindra’s third century of the tournament — in addition to two half centuries — and he was in total control until he holed out at deep mid-wicket off Mohammad Wasim in the 36th over.
On a dry looking Chinnaswamy pitch, Pakistan entered the match with four fast bowlers and two part-time spinners and with rain forecast in the afternoon sent New Zealand in to bat.

New Zealand's Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra run between the wickets as Pakistan's Hasan Ali watches during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP)

 In contrast, New Zealand brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in addition to three other slow bowlers including an in-form Mitchell Santner.
Pakistan, needing a win to stay in the tournament, have never chased more than the 348 they achieved against Australia in Lahore last year.
Ravindra and Devon Conway scored 66 in the first power-play before Conway fell to a short pitched ball from Hasan Ali after scoring a 35-ball 39 with six boundaries.
Williamson, who recovered from a knee surgery just before the World Cup, had just played one game against Bangladesh before fracturing his thumb.
But the regular New Zealand skipper showed no signs of rustiness and added 180 for the second wicket with Ravindra.

 New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson tosses a coin as Pakistan's captain Babar Azam watches before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP)

 Williamson fell with the score at 248, holing out off Iftikhar Ahmed at long-off while an over later Ravindra also miscued a lofted shot and was caught at the boundary off Mohammad Wasim.
Daryl Mitchell (29) and Mark Chapman (39) added a quickfire 57 for the fourth wicket as none of the Pakistani bowlers could stem the flow of runs.
Glenn Phillips hit a 25-ball 41 with four boundaries and two sixes while Santner was not left behind, smashing two sixes in his 17-ball 26 not out.
Wasim was the best Pakistan bowler with 3-60 but Shaheen Shah Afridi conceded 90 and Haris Rauf 85 respectively in their ten overs — the worst-ever figures by Pakistan bowlers in all World Cups.
The worst previous World Cup performance by a Pakistani bowler was Hasan’s 1-84 against India at Old Trafford in 2019.

Pakistan players and the match officials gesture during the national anthems before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (REUTERS)

 

Topics: Pakistan vs New Zealand Rachin Ravindra Cricket World Cup 2023 World Cup 2023

Latest updates

Lifestyle conference Hia Hub opens in Riyadh 
Lifestyle conference Hia Hub opens in Riyadh 
Hits from iconic musicals light up Riyadh’s opera festival
Hits from iconic musicals light up Riyadh’s opera festival
Journalists denounce Israel’s ‘obnoxious’ attempts to control Indian media
Journalists denounce Israel’s ‘obnoxious’ attempts to control Indian media
Erdogan says Netanyahu ‘no longer someone we can talk to’
Erdogan says Netanyahu ‘no longer someone we can talk to’
‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe
‘Future Falcons’ scholarship offers Saudi football talent pathway to professional careers in Europe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.