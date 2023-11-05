North Korea creates new holiday to mark ICBM test launch

You are here

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, walks around what a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the launcher at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 24, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/via AP, File)
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says are intercontinental ballistic missiles on display during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Feb. 8, 2023. (KCNA via KNS/AFP)
AFP
  • The holiday is in celebration of the North Korea's anniversay of the first full flight test of its Hwasong-17 ICBM
  • East Asia's impoverished nation often carries out major weapons tests on key holidays
AFP
SEOUL: North Korea has created a new holiday to celebrate the anniversary of the successful test launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile last year, state media reported Sunday.
On November 18, 2022, Pyongyang carried out what is believed to be the first full flight test of the Hwasong-17 — dubbed the “monster missile” by analysts.
The North’s Korean Central News Agency said on Sunday that the anniversary had been designated as a holiday at a meeting of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly.
“The establishment of Missile Industry Day marks a special event in our sacred journey of national defense development,” KCNA said.
With the launch, it added, North Korea had “demonstrated to the world the majesty of a world-class nuclear power and the nation with the strongest intercontinental ballistic missile.”
North Korea often carries out major weapons tests on key holidays, and Seoul’s spy agency said last week that the country was in the final stages of preparing for a third launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.
After a failed second attempt in August, Pyongyang said it would carry out the third launch in October, though it never materialized.
Analysts have said there is significant technological overlap between space launch capabilities and the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, from which Pyongyang is banned under multiple UN sanctions.
North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year, ignoring warnings from the United States, South Korea and their allies.
In September, Pyongyang enshrined its status as a nuclear power in its constitution, with leader Kim Jong Un calling for more modern atomic weapons to counter perceived threats from the United States.
 

