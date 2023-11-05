Egypt’s PMI hits 5-month low, signaling non-oil sector downturn: S&P 

RIYADH: Egypt’s economic landscape faced fresh challenges in October as the North African country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to a five-month low, standing at 47.9.
The S&P Global Egypt PMI report reflected a 0.8-point decline from the previous month’s 48.7, signaling a deterioration in the non-oil private sector.
Furthermore, new order intakes plunged deeper into negative territory, with an increasing number of companies reporting a decrease in new work, as indicated in the report.
Concurrently, employment numbers experienced a modest decrease, the fastest rate of decline since February, while inventory levels fell.
On a more positive note, backlogs of work increased in October, though to a lesser degree than in the previous month. In September, backlogs of work rose at the fastest rate on record. Work-in-hand has now seen growth for four consecutive months.
“Expectations towards the year-ahead outlook for activity improved to their highest in 2023 so far in October, after reaching record lows earlier this year. Firms were moderately hopeful of a recovery in economic conditions, with 13 percent of respondents predicting growth for the next 12 months,” the report added.
Additionally, Fitch Ratings downgraded Egypt’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating from "B" to "B-" while maintaining a stable outlook.
According to the firm’s report, the downgrade is attributed to increased risks in Egypt’s external financing, macroeconomic stability, and government debt.
Slow progress on key reforms, such as transitioning to a flexible exchange rate regime and delayed International Monetary Fund program reviews, has eroded confidence in exchange rate policies and intensified external financing challenges.
Nevertheless, Fitch anticipates that reforms will gain momentum following the presidential elections in December, potentially leading to a larger IMF program and increased support from the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The report elaborated: “GG (General Government) debt to GDP (gross domestic product) jumped to about 95 percent in FY23, from nearly 87 percent in FY22, mostly due to the weaker currency.”
Fitch Ratings forecasts that the general government debt-to-GDP ratio will decrease to 90 percent in the financial year 2024 and further decline to 87 percent in the financial year 2025. This positive trend is expected to be bolstered by primary surpluses, negative real interest rates, and an average GDP growth rate of 3.8 percent.
“This is considerably above Fitch’s 2023 ‘B’ median of 56 percent. A 10 percent currency depreciation above our forecast would increase debt by about 3pp of GDP, in our projections. We forecast interest-to-revenues will exceed 50 percent in FY25, one of the highest among the sovereigns we rate and pointing to marked solvency pressure,” the report revealed.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s investment in research and development soared to SR19.2 billion ($5.1 billion) in 2022, marking a 32.7 percent increase from the previous year, according to a recent report.
The Research and Development Statistics Report for 2022, published by the General Authority for Statistics, revealed that the government sector infused SR11.1 billion into R&D, constituting 58 percent of the nation’s total R&D budget.
Furthermore, the private sector also showed a strong commitment to research, contributing SR7.5 billion, which accounts for 39 percent of the overall funding.
Notably, the education sector was allocated SR558 million, making up the remaining 3 percent of the R&D investment.
Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China’s Sinopec
RIYADH: Qatar’s state-owned energy firm has entered into a 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China Petrochemical Corp., also known as Sinopec, to supply 3 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually.
According to a press statement, QatarEnergy and Sinopec will collaborate on the second phase of the Gulf state’s North Field South expansion project.
As part of the partnership agreement, QatarEnergy will transfer a 5 percent stake to Sinopec in a joint venture company that owns the equivalent of 6 million tons per annum of LNG production capacity in the NFS project, the press statement added.
This marks the third long-term LNG supply deal between Qatari and Chinese firms. The two companies previously signed a 10-year LNG purchase and sales agreement in 2021 and a 27-year contract in 2022.
Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Sherida Al-Kaabi, said: “Qatar has firmly supported the role of natural gas as a central component of any energy mix on the road to a realistic energy transition. We are providing the world with the cleanest hydrocarbon source of energy, which enjoys both economic and environmental qualities to support sustainable growth and a better future.”
He added: “In fact, by 2029, about 40 percent of all new LNG supplies will be provided by Qatar. Therefore, we believe a stronger relationship between the world’s largest LNG producer and the world’s largest energy consumer is a natural development of the realities shaping the energy map today.”
In October, QatarEnergy also signed a 27-year LNG supply agreement with Eni to deliver 1 million tons of LNG annually to Italy.
In the same month, the state-owned energy firm inked another deal with French firm TotalEnergies to supply up to 3.5 million tons per annum of LNG to France for 27 years.
In a press statement, QatarEnergy revealed that LNG volumes to France will be sourced through their two joint ventures with TotalEnergies, which hold interests in the Gulf nation’s northeastern oil fields.
In July, QatarEnergy reported a net profit of 154.6 billion Qatari riyals ($42.47 billion) in 2022, a 58 percent rise compared to 2021, driven by increased demand for LNG following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia’s PMI rises for 2nd consecutive month in October amid strong business conditions
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index rose for the second consecutive month in October, increasing to 58.4 from 57.2 in September, driven by robust business conditions within the Kingdom, as reported by an economic tracker.
The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report, compiled by S&P Global, revealed that in the last month, the Kingdom experienced its highest employment rate in the non-oil private sector since October 2014.
“In October, the Riyad Bank PMI surged to 58.4, indicating robust growth in the non-oil sector. This positive development was primarily driven by the significant rise in employment levels, reflecting increased hiring activity and a boost to the workforce,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.
He added: “The employment expansion is a promising sign for the Saudi economy, as it suggests a growing demand for labor and a potential improvement in the job market.”
Regional startup investments flourishing thanks to Saudi VCs
SpiderSilk raises $9 million from Aramco’s venture capital arm Wa’ed
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s venture capital landscape has profoundly influenced the regional ecosystem, with startups attracting investments from the Kingdom’s speculators.
One of these startups is Emirati-based SpiderSilk, which raised $9 million from Aramco’s venture capital arm Wa’ed Ventures with participation from Saudi-based STV and the UAE’s Global Ventures.
Founded in 2019 by Rami El-Malak and Mossab Hussein, SpiderSilk will mainly utilize its funding to expand to the Saudi market by relocating its headquarters to the Kingdom.
The company offers organizations with an artificial intelligence-powered cyber defense platform and exposure detection technologies.
“While the Gulf Cooperation Council region is a key technology market, there is hardly any intellectual property being built in the region for the region and beyond, and we believe that it is increasingly important to achieve self-reliance in this sector for the benefit of the public and private organizations,” El-Malak said.
Set to establish its Saudi headquarters in 2024, SpiderSilk aims to generate high-skilled employment opportunities in advanced technology sectors including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and research and development.
Aramco Ventures leads $10m funding round for Singapore’s REDEX
Aramco Ventures, the investment arm of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, has taken the lead in a $10 million series A funding round for Singapore’s REDEX, a renewable energy certificate service provider.
The strategic investment is designed to catalyze REDEX’s expansion beyond Asian borders. Notably, the funding round also attracted a diverse group of new backers from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan.
Established in 2018 by Jen-Wee Kang, REDEX offers an all-encompassing suite of REC management solutions.
Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding
Saudi Arabia’s educational technology startup Noon closed a SR153 million ($41 million) series B funding round co-led by Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures and RAED Ventures.
Offering a peer-to-peer social learning app, Noon aims to utilize the funding to enable artificial intelligence-powered solutions to personalize its learning experiences further.
Our goal is to introduce unparalleled engagement levels within the classroom while providing students with the opportunity to learn from exceptional educators.
Mohammed Al-Dhalaan, Co-founder and CEO of Noon
“As we extend our presence into physical classrooms, our goal is to introduce unparalleled engagement levels within the classroom while providing students with the opportunity to learn from exceptional educators,” said Mohammed Al-Dhalaan, co-founder and CEO of Noon.
Founded in 2013 by Al-Dhalaan and Abdulaziz Al-Saeed, Noon has gained traction in large markets, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Pakistan.
The company claims to have more than 12 million registered users, with the aim of expanding that figure to 190 million across the aforementioned markets.
Noon also aims to use the capital to boost its global expansion strategies within the next two to three years.
“We’re proud to double down on our investment in Noon and co-lead its series B round. The company has built an exceptional platform experience for students and teachers that delivers new approaches to learning and has demonstrated the ability to scale in various markets across multiple geographies,” Omar Al-Majdouie, founding partner at Raed Ventures, said.
Moreover, Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed Ventures, expressed his trust in Noon’s position to significantly grow.
“Noon has become one of the very few emerging companies to establish a lasting impact on the regional startup ecosystem by being both a successful business model in a typically challenging sector and a true agent of change,” he said.
The funding round also saw participation from notable investors, including SVC, STV, and Riyadh Valley Co. Other participants were Endeavor, Sanabil 500, Qyem Development Holding, and Nahlat Alarab Holding.
Saudi-based Tabby achieves unicorn status with new funding round
Tabby, Saudi Arabia’s “buy now, pay later” platform, has become the first fintech firm in the Middle East and North Africa to have achieved “unicorn” status after securing $200 million in a series D funding round.
A unicorn rating is achieved when a business reaches a valuation of $1 billion without the need for a stock market listing.
In a press release, the company shared that its valuation has reached $1.5 billion, ahead of its anticipated initial public offering in the Kingdom.
The latest funding has bolstered Tabby’s financial standing, enabling it to cater to the demand for its flagship BNPL solution, which oversees over $6 billion in annualized transaction volume.
“Tabby set out with a purpose to reshape financial services — one that’s fair and responsible — and with this investment, we can advance our mission across Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” noted Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of the company.
Initially established in the UAE, Tabby recently shifted its headquarters to the Kingdom in line with its IPO plans.
Moving to Saudi Arabia was a strategic step for Tabby, as 80 percent of its users were from the Kingdom.
The financing was led by Wellington Management, one of the world’s leading independent investment management firms, besides existing investors like STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures and Arbor Ventures.
Saudi Arabia’s VMS invests in two Egyptian startups to accelerate their Saudi expansion
Saudi Arabia’s venture studio Value Maker Studio invested in Egypt’s OBM Education and Awfar to accelerate their expansion into the Kingdom.
Founded in 2020 by Omar El-Barbary and Ezz El-Din Farag, OBM supports students with career guidance.
Awfar, on the other hand, is a software as a service platform for commerce businesses. It was established in 2020 by Abdelrahman Galal.
Morocco’s ORA Technologies raises $1m in a pre-seed round
Morocco’s homegrown super app, ORA Technologies, recently announced the successful closure of a $1 million pre-seed funding round, backed by local private investors.
Established in 2023 by Omar Alami, along with six other co-founders, the ORA app boasts a diverse range of functionalities.
From facilitating peer-to-peer transactions and hosting an e-commerce platform to offering on-demand services, the platform also integrates chat functionality and social networking features.
In a bid to expand its services, ORA aims to introduce a digital wallet. Since its inception, the app has witnessed 140,000 downloads.
Egypt’s Almouneer raises $3.6m seed round
Egyptian healthtech startup, Almouneer, has successfully secured a $3.6 million seed funding round from Global Ventures, Proparco, and Digital Africa via the Bridge Fund, and was further supported by Wrightwood Investments, among other international financiers.
Established in 2017 by Noha Khater and Rania Kadry, Almouneer is a digital platform dedicated to assisting patients suffering from chronic illnesses.
The funds raised are earmarked for the advancement of the patient-focused platform to treat pre-diabetes, diabetes and obesity.
UAE’s fintech NOW Money closes funding round
UAE-based fintech NOW Money secured an undisclosed funding round led by Dubai’s entrepreneurs Mark Nutter and Nicolas Andine.
Founded in 2015 by Ian Dillon and Katharine Budd, NOW Money facilitates peer-to-peer remittances and aims to utilize the funding to further expand its product offering.
Saudi insurance premiums rise in Q2, medical inflation catches eye
Health insurance accounted for the largest share of total premiums in the second quarter at 59 percent
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector surged 24 percent in gross written premiums to SR15.12 billion ($4.03 billion) in the second quarter compared to SR12.17 billion in the year-ago period.
According to the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, health insurance was the dominant line of business in the sector during that term.
Health insurance accounted for the largest share of total GWPs in the second quarter at 59 percent.
The category grew 30 percent in GWPs to SR8.8 billion during the period under review.
Motor insurance, which accounted for 21 percent of total GWP, came a close second at SR3.12 billion.
The category grew about 43 percent in GWPs from SR2.12 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
Engineering insurance, a specialized form tailored to construction, engineering projects and heavy machinery operations, exhibited remarkable growth, surging 94 percent and amassed SR507 million, despite its relatively small market share.
The launch of the authority marks the latest step taken by the Kingdom to regulate, supervise, control, support and enhance the Saudi insurance sector.
Adel Al-Eisa, Media spokesperson for Insurance Companies in Saudi Arabia
According to Saudi-owned Bupa Arabia, the two main factors propelling the growth of health insurance in the Kingdom were the rising number of insured individuals and the advent of medical inflation.
The health insurance company, in its second quarter report, found that the total number of insured people reached 11.8 million in the first half, up from 10.4 million in the same period the previous year.
Out of the total insured in the first half, Saudi nationals hiked 8 percent to 4.3 million compared to the corresponding period last year.
The number of insured expatriates, on the other hand, grew 4 percent to 7.6 million.
As per the International Monetary Fund, the reduction in overall unemployment in Saudi Arabia to 4.8 percent by the end of 2022, down from 9 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic, can be attributed to a surge in labor force participation.
This reduction results from the increased presence of Saudi workers in the private sector and a rebound in the number of expatriate workers, particularly in the construction and agricultural sectors, surpassing the levels seen before the onset of the pandemic.
According to the General Authority of Statistics, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom recorded 4.9 percent in the second quarter.
● The total number of insured people reached 11.8 million in the first half, up from 10.4 million in the same period the previous year.
● The Bupa Arabia report notes that the normal medical inflation in Saudi Arabia historically maintained an average rate of around 5 to 6 percent.
● Bupa Arabia identified several key drivers of medical inflation, including normal inflation, delayed pandemic-related inflation and new forms of illness, such as the flu.
In terms of employment’s impact on health insurance, it is essential to note that the Cooperative Health Insurance Law mandates that employers must provide medical coverage to their employees and their families.
The second component contributing to the growth of the health insurance sector was medical inflation.
The Bupa Arabia report identifies several key drivers of medical inflation, including normal inflation, delayed pandemic-related inflation and new forms of illness, such as the flu.
Normal medical inflation represents the typical yearly increase in the costs of medical goods and services.
It represents the rate at which medical expenses tend to rise annually under normal economic and healthcare conditions.
The report notes that the normal medical inflation in Saudi Arabia historically maintained an average rate of around 5 to 6 percent.
However, 2020 witnessed a remarkable shift due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this year, medical inflation fell by 7.4 percent.
This downturn primarily stemmed from individuals postponing necessary medical treatments and procedures as the pandemic unfolded, creating a backlog of deferred claims.
The net result was that deferred claims in 2020 fell by 13.2 percent. The effect of this continued into 2021, raising medical inflation to 15 percent.
Another key factor contributing to the rise in medical inflation in 2021 was Article 11 within the Cooperative Health Insurance Regulations.
This stipulates that individuals covered by cooperative health insurance providers are entitled to medical services from government facilities, with the onus placed on the former.
Policyholders generally opt for private health facilities to avoid the extended waiting times experienced in public clinics.
Nevertheless, there are circumstances under which policyholders favor public medical care.
For instance, in smaller cities, the quality of private healthcare may not match that of public service; hence, patients may opt for the latter.
This arrangement burdened medical costs, contributing an additional 1.1 percent to the total medical inflation in 2021, bringing it to a total of 22.1 percent.
The fourth factor highlighted in the report was the emergence of the “New Norm Flu” — a new strain of influenza, which posed a significant challenge.
Insurance companies had to factor it into their calculations, contributing 3.5 percent to medical inflation in 2022.
Additionally, there were enhancements made to medical insurance, encompassing additional services and incorporating new elements into private coverage.
These improvements, while beneficial for policyholders, pushed medical inflation further.
As the cost of medical goods and services continues to surge, it places added pressure on private insurance companies to adjust their pricing and coverage options.
In response to these challenges, many countries, including Saudi Arabia, have recognized the need for regulatory oversight and intervention.
Creating an independent regulator for the insurance industry was a strategic move aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of soaring medical inflation.
This regulatory body works to ensure fair practices and cost control within the private insurance sector, ultimately striving to strike a balance between the interests of policyholders and the sustainability of private insurance companies in the face of mounting healthcare costs.
In August, the Saudi Council of Ministers approved the Saudi Insurance Authority — an entity that will regulate the sector and protect the policyholders’ interests.
Adel Al-Eisa, media spokesperson for Insurance Companies in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News last month that the cabinet’s decision to institute the SIA demonstrates the Kingdom’s dedication to cultivating a top-tier insurance sector, distinguished by its adherence to best practices and global standards.
“The launch of the Authority marks the latest step taken by the Kingdom to regulate, supervise, control, support and enhance the Saudi insurance sector and enhancing its effectiveness,” Al-Eisa said.
The new entity is expected to commence operations by the end of November.