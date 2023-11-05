Saudi fund injects $2.9bn into Omani economy over 46 years 

You are here

the Saudi financier has supported numerous development projects in Oman since 1977, covering areas such as infrastructure, transportation, education, health, water, and energy.  Supplied
ARAB NEWS  
ARAB NEWS  
RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development has contributed over SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) to Oman’s economy since initiating financing for projects in the sultanate 46 years ago. 

According to the fund’s CEO Sultan Al-Marshad, the Saudi financier has supported numerous development projects in Oman since 1977, covering areas such as infrastructure, transportation, education, health, water, and energy. 

In an interview with the Oman News Agency, Al-Marshad expressed optimism about the ongoing collaborative efforts between the fund and Oman in advancing their development goals. 

Furthermore, Al-Marshad revealed that the fund has recently concluded an agreement to provide financing for the construction of infrastructure within the integrated economic zone in Al-Dhahirah, with an estimated amount of approximately SR1.2 billion.  

He emphasized that the project’s implementation will commence in the first quarter of 2024. 

Al-Marshad emphasized that the integrated economic zone in Al-Dhahirah plays a crucial role in enhancing trade exchanges and establishing high-quality industries. It also promotes inter-sector partnerships to facilitate the production of goods and products, ultimately reducing production and export costs between the two nations. 

Additionally, the CEO of the SFD explained that the fund has allocated SR500 million for the establishment of a fish industries complex in the marine fishing port of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. 

Banking Sector 

The total value of private deposits with commercial banks in the Sultanate increased by 7.3 percent to reach 15.293 billion Omani rials ($40.09 billion) by the end of August 2023, compared to 14.24 billion rials during the same period in 2022. 

The monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Central Bank of Oman stated that the total value of these deposits was broken down into term deposits amounting to 5.16 billion rials, savings deposits amounting to 5.281 billion rials, and demand deposits amounting to 4.71 billion rials. 

The bulletin further indicated that the total value of deposits was 13.408 billion rials in Omani currency and 1.884 billion rials in foreign currencies. 

In terms of banking indicators for Omani commercial banks as a percentage at the end of August, the bulletin stated that the ratio of total cash and clearance to deposits in Omani rials amounted to 7.2 percent.  

Additionally, the ratio of total cash and clearance to total deposits reached 6.1 percent, while the ratio of total loans to deposits reached 109.4 percent. 

Qatar’s non-oil sector maintains growth as PMI hits 50.8 in October

Qatar’s non-oil sector maintains growth as PMI hits 50.8 in October
Updated 14 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The non-oil private sector in Qatar continued to maintain its healthy growth in October, as the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hits 50.8, driven by improving business conditions. 

Compiled by S&P Global, the latest survey data from Qatar Financial Center, however, revealed that the newly released figure is down compared to 53.7 recorded in September. Nevertheless, overall growth has been maintained since February. 

PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of non-energy private sector performance. It is derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases. 

The latest period saw the headline figure dipping below its long-run average of 52.3 in 2017. 

“Business conditions in Qatar’s non-energy private sector economy continued to improve moving into the final quarter of 2023, albeit at a slightly reduced tempo,” said QFC CEO Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida in the report. 

He added: “The three main indicators for output, new orders and employment all registered further expansions in October, and companies remained optimistic about the 12-month outlook.”  

The report revealed that activity and new businesses in the Gulf country both rose for the ninth month in a row, with strong demand at wholesalers and retailers in particular. Nevertheless, the overall rate of expansion eased since September. 

Additionally, non-oil private sector employment expanded for the eighth month until October as the outlook remains positive. 

This rise was mainly attributed to recruitment, driven by construction firms and manufacturers, who also held the strongest 12-month outlooks for activity during the month. 

On the other hand, while profitability improved as companies elevated the prices linked to their goods and services at the swiftest rate since February, input prices have fallen for the first time in 10 months. 

“While business volumes increased at a slower pace, the latest data suggested that firms’ profits improved as the input and output price sub-indices moved in opposite directions,” Al-Jaida highlighted. 

The CEO added that the service charges rose for the second month, running at the fastest rate in six months. 

“Data on financial services suggested the sector continued to outperform the wider economy in October. There was further strong growth in activity and new contracts with the respective indices posting 58.3 and 55.0,” he disclosed. 

The PMI report is compiled from survey responses from a panel of around 450 private sector companies. 

The index covers the manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail and services sectors, and it reflects the structure of the non-energy economy according to official national accounts data. 

Saudi manufacturing sector firms top Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders’ list 

Saudi manufacturing sector firms top Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders’ list 
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi manufacturing sector firms top Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders’ list 

Saudi manufacturing sector firms top Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders’ list 
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s prominent companies have been acknowledged for their environmental initiatives, securing top positions on Forbes Middle East's Sustainability Leaders list. 

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma'aden, have emerged as leaders in the sector.  

The manufacturing and industrial field is one of 11 key industries categorized, with SABIC taking the top spot, followed by Ma’aden. 

Among the 100 companies featured on Forbes Middle East’s list, 44 are based in the UAE, 22 hail from Saudi Arabia, and 10 represent Qatari businesses. 

Moreover, 12 international corporations with regional offices in the UAE and Egypt have secured five entries, while Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman also made notable appearances. 

Saudia wins top honors in global sustainability challenge

Saudia wins top honors in global sustainability challenge
Updated 59 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudia wins top honors in global sustainability challenge

Saudia wins top honors in global sustainability challenge
Updated 59 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Saudia has been acknowledged for its commitment to sustainability in the 2nd annual Sustainable Flight Challenge organized by the global aviation alliance SkyTeam. 

At an award ceremony held in Atlanta, Saudia was recognized for “Most Innovative Ground Operations” and “Best Employee Engagement and Collaboration” in the management of flights across short, medium, and long-haul routes. This victory marks the airline’s second consecutive win in the challenge. 

Saudia said it remains dedicated to implementing measures that boost the reduction of carbon emissions, preserving the environment, and exploring alternative fuel sources. 

The airline was also nominated for the “Greatest Carbon Reduction” award in the medium-haul flights category.

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port has achieved its highest-ever handling rate, successfully processing 511,348 standard containers in October. 

The positive growth underscores the continued commitment of the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, to improving the maritime transportation sector. 

This development comes as the national body aims to increase the handling capacity to 40 million standard containers and elevate the Kingdom’s market share in regional transshipment to 45 percent by 2030.   

The objective aligns with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a hub connecting three continents. 

The Jeddah port has cemented its role as a leading port on the Red Sea coast for transit maritime trade and container and goods transshipment. This achievement surpasses its previous processing record of 491,197, established in July. 

The port is set to host an integrated logistics zone with an investment value of SR1 billion ($266 million) following an agreement between the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Mawani.  

The authority aims to increase the number of logistic zones to 30 by 2030. 

Notable changes have been implemented by the Jeddah Islamic Port, such as the “Smart Ports Initiative, which utilizes 5G technologies to enhance operational efficiency.”

This initiative, designed to automate operational processes through 5G, exemplifies the Kingdom’s leading role in adopting the latest technologies in infrastructure. 

In February, Mawani, represented by the Jeddah port, won the Digital Transition Award at the 7th edition of the International Green Shipping Summit for its modern berths and automated equipment that abide by international sustainability standards. 

In June, Mazen Al-Bunyan, CEO of Standard Chartered in Saudi Arabia, said the Kingdom’s logistics initiatives are helping to drive the Middle East “into a new era of trade and economic prosperity.” 

He added: “The Kingdom aspires to become the next global logistics hub and has pledged to make its economy more sustainable and innovative.”

Egypt’s PMI hits 5-month low, signaling non-oil sector downturn: S&P 

Egypt’s PMI hits 5-month low, signaling non-oil sector downturn: S&P 
Updated 05 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Egypt’s PMI hits 5-month low, signaling non-oil sector downturn: S&P 

Egypt’s PMI hits 5-month low, signaling non-oil sector downturn: S&P 
Updated 05 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Egypt’s economic landscape faced fresh challenges in October as the North African country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to a five-month low, standing at 47.9.  

The S&P Global Egypt PMI report reflected a 0.8-point decline from the previous month’s 48.7, signaling a deterioration in the non-oil private sector.  

Furthermore, new order intakes plunged deeper into negative territory, with an increasing number of companies reporting a decrease in new work, as indicated in the report. 

Concurrently, employment numbers experienced a modest decrease, the fastest rate of decline since February, while inventory levels fell. 

On a more positive note, backlogs of work increased in October, though to a lesser degree than in the previous month. In September, backlogs of work rose at the fastest rate on record. Work-in-hand has now seen growth for four consecutive months. 

“Expectations towards the year-ahead outlook for activity improved to their highest in 2023 so far in October, after reaching record lows earlier this year. Firms were moderately hopeful of a recovery in economic conditions, with 13 percent of respondents predicting growth for the next 12 months,” the report added. 

Additionally, Fitch Ratings downgraded Egypt’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating from "B" to "B-" while maintaining a stable outlook. 

According to the firm’s report, the downgrade is attributed to increased risks in Egypt’s external financing, macroeconomic stability, and government debt. 

Slow progress on key reforms, such as transitioning to a flexible exchange rate regime and delayed International Monetary Fund program reviews, has eroded confidence in exchange rate policies and intensified external financing challenges.  

Nevertheless, Fitch anticipates that reforms will gain momentum following the presidential elections in December, potentially leading to a larger IMF program and increased support from the Gulf Cooperation Council.   

The report elaborated: “GG (General Government) debt to GDP (gross domestic product) jumped to about 95 percent in FY23, from nearly 87 percent in FY22, mostly due to the weaker currency.”  

Fitch Ratings forecasts that the general government debt-to-GDP ratio will decrease to 90 percent in the financial year 2024 and further decline to 87 percent in the financial year 2025. This positive trend is expected to be bolstered by primary surpluses, negative real interest rates, and an average GDP growth rate of 3.8 percent.  

“This is considerably above Fitch’s 2023 ‘B’ median of 56 percent. A 10 percent currency depreciation above our forecast would increase debt by about 3pp of GDP, in our projections. We forecast interest-to-revenues will exceed 50 percent in FY25, one of the highest among the sovereigns we rate and pointing to marked solvency pressure,” the report revealed. 

