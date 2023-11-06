You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors

Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors

Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors
Saudi Arabia has expanded the list of beneficiaries eligible for the immediate e-visa service.  
Short Url

https://arab.news/j4jrr

Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors

Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: International investors no longer have to visit a Saudi embassy to get a visa to travel to the Kingdom after the process for applying for the permit was moved online.

The government have introduced the second phase of the “Investor Visitor” e-visa service, expanding its coverage from nearly 60 nations to include all countries worldwide, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

This e-visa can be used for multiple entries and has a validity period of up to one year. Some beneficiaries may receive access immediately, enabling them to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom directly.  

This service is part of the Kingdoms’s ongoing efforts to align with the Vision 2030 initiative, with a focus on improving the investment environment and facilitating the start of business activities.  

Mohammed Abahussain, deputy of Integrated Investors Services at the Ministry of Investment, explained that the visa is designed to provide international prospects and employees of foreign entities the opportunity to apply for an electronic visitor visa through the ministry’s platform.  

It will manage the application process and digitally issue the authorization through the unified national visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, eliminating the need for physical visits to Saudi missions abroad for biometric data collection.  

This expansion includes individuals from countries listed on the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” platform, those holding valid tourist or business visas from the US, the UK, or Schengen countries, and those with permanent residency in the US, the UK, or EU countries.  

Additionally, individuals holding valid residency for a minimum of three months in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and entities licensed by the Ministry of Investment for three immediate visas per year can also benefit.   

The Kingdom has seen a surge of over 135 percent in foreign investment licenses, reaching 2,192 permits during the third quarter of 2023 as part of a push to attract global businesses to set up operations in the Kingdom.  

According to the Ministry of Investment, this is an increase of 1,261 visas compared to the same period in 2022, excluding permits issued under the “Tasattur” anti-concealment campaign.  

In the second quarter of 2023, the direct foreign investment balance in the Kingdom increased by 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter, as shown in the ministry’s report for November 2023.  

Total fixed capital formation experienced a 7 percent increase in the second quarter of 2023 annually, attributed to growth in both government and non-government sectors by 3.5 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively, during the same period. 

The report also revealed that the capital of newly licensed factories in 2023 grew by 215 percent in the second quarter due to efforts to enhance industrial competitiveness, boost local content value, and support locally manufactured products.  

Meanwhile, foreign trade experienced a 3.1 percent decline in the third quarter of 2023 annually, leading to a 55.4 percent decrease in the trade balance during the same period. This was mainly a result of a 31.8 percent decrease in total exports.  

The data also indicated that government revenues reached approximately SR258.5 billion ($68.93 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, marking a 14.4 percent decrease on an annual basis, while government expenses totaled around SR294.3 billion in the third quarter, representing a 2.3 percent increase on an annual basis. 

Topics: visa e-visa

Related

GCC countries to roll out unified tourist visa within 2 years, UAE minister says 
Middle-East
GCC countries to roll out unified tourist visa within 2 years, UAE minister says 

Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 

Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 

Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will be showcasing its advancements in building smart townships at a global event in Spain through the participation of its artificial intelligence authority. 

According to the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, it will display its AI expertise at the Smart City Expo World Congress held in Barcelona from Nov. 7-9. 

Essam Al-Wagait, director of the National Information Center, will shed light on SDAIA’s contributions in deploying the latest technologies to enhance the quality of life of its residents. 

As a global event partner, SDAIA will also demonstrate its commitment to aligning with the UN’s sustainable development goals and achieving the objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030. 

Topics: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Related

Saudi Arabia launches ‘Artificial Intelligence Hour’ initiative in more than 1,300 schools
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches ‘Artificial Intelligence Hour’ initiative in more than 1,300 schools

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked higher than the US, France, and Italy in a global digital regulatory environment list produce by the International Telecommunication Union.

The Kingdom has been recognised for its ability to keep pace with contemporary developments in the field, and was also placed higher than China, Japan, and Russia.

This announcement falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s endeavors to meet the goals of the Vision 2030 initiative, which focuses on creating an appealing and motivating regulatory environment for different sectors.

 

Those goals also revolve around promoting digital economy investment and harmonizing among regulators on common topics in an attempt to further elevate the digital regulatory environment across several major industries.

 

 

 

Topics: Digital Regulatory Maturity digital economy

Related

stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation
Business & Economy
stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Pausing a five-month price hike cycle, Saudi Arabia kept its December official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia unchanged from the previous month at $4 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the oil company announced on Monday.

The top oil exporter slashed its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe by $2.30 a barrel to $4.9 per barrel above ICE Brent and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI. The OSP to the US also remain unchanged from November.

The price change for the Saudi flagship grade is in line with market expectations, as refiners weighed weak oil processing margins and supply uncertainties.

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day in December to keep output at around 9 million bpd, a source at the ministry of energy said in a statement.

Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.

This reduction is in addition to the voluntary cuts the Kingdom had previously announced in April, when Riyadh agreed to reduce output by 500,000 bpd until the end of December 2024.

Oil prices rose on Monday following the oil producers’ decision.

Oil rebounded on Monday after Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures each lost around 6 percent in the week to Nov. 3.

ING analysts said in a note that the oil market will be in surplus in the first quarter of next year, “which may be enough to convince the Saudis and Russians to continue with cuts.” But price gains could have been capped by an easing of crude oil throughputs at Chinese refineries.

 

Topics: Aramco

AI driving transformation in Saudi logistics sectors, minister says

AI driving transformation in Saudi logistics sectors, minister says
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

AI driving transformation in Saudi logistics sectors, minister says

AI driving transformation in Saudi logistics sectors, minister says
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s transport and logistics sector is witnessing a significant global and regional transformation, thanks to the adoption of technology and artificial intelligence, according to a senior minister.

Speaking during the fifth Smart Transport, Infrastructure, and Logistics Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East and Africa in Cairo, Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of Transport and Logistics, noted that these changes aim to improve performance efficiency, contribute to sustainable development, and promote national economies.

The minister also emphasized the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s goal of doubling the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product, making the Kingdom one of the top 10 countries in the Logistics Performance Index, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Additionally, objectives include increasing the public transportation share to more than 15 percent of total trips and reducing carbon emissions from the sector by 2 percent per capita annually.

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser

Related

MODON inks three agreements to boost Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector
Business & Economy
MODON inks three agreements to boost Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Oil prices edged up on Monday as top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would stick to extra voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the year, keeping supply tight, while investors watched out for tougher US sanctions on Iranian oil, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 55 cents, or 0.65 percent, to $85.44 a barrel by 10:00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.14 a barrel, up 63 cents, or 0.78 percent.

Saudi Arabia confirmed it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day in December to keep output at around 9 million bpd, a source at the ministry of energy said in a statement. The Saudi decision was in line with analysts’ expectations.

Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.

ING analysts said in a note that the oil market will be in surplus in the first quarter of next year, “which may be enough to convince the Saudis and Russians to continue with cuts.”

Both Brent and WTI contracts notched their second straight weekly falls last week, losing about 6 percent as the geopolitical risk premium faded as US diplomats met regional leaders to limit the risk of the Israel-Hamas war causing a wider conflict in the Middle East.

“The market is not pricing in too much geopolitical risk at current levels, so that remains a key upside risk,” said Suvro Sarkar, a DBS analyst based in Singapore.

This week, investors are eyeing more economic data from China after the world’s second-largest oil consumer released disappointing October factory data last week.

Sydney-based IG analyst Tony Sycamore expects oil prices to be driven by headlines from the Middle East and technical charts this week.

He added that WTI needs to hold above support at $80 a barrel in the early part of this week, otherwise prices could drop to the $77.59 low seen in August.

Sarkar expects Brent to stay supported at $80-85 a barrel, citing the continued supply cuts, the end of rate hikes, and a falling US dollar, after weaker-than-expected US payroll data on Friday.

On Friday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to bolster sanctions on Iranian oil that would impose measures on foreign ports and refineries that process petroleum exported from Iran if it is signed into law.

DBS’ Sarkar said analysts are still watching to see whether the potential law would affect Iran’s oil exports. Such sanctions often come with national security waivers, and China could still continue to import Iranian oil.

In the US, oil rigs fell by eight to 496 last week, their lowest since January 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

Related

Update Oil Updates – prices head for weekly loss as geopolitical risk premium wanes
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices head for weekly loss as geopolitical risk premium wanes

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors
Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors
Arab Miss Universe contestants talk personal advocacy in Voice for Change contest  
Arab Miss Universe contestants talk personal advocacy in Voice for Change contest  
Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 
Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran
Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.