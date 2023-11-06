You are here

  • Home
  • Israel ‘crafting a public lie’ to strike Indonesia Hospital in Gaza: NGO 
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel ‘crafting a public lie’ to strike Indonesia Hospital in Gaza: NGO 

This file photo shows the exterior of Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, which was constructed with donations from Indonesian citizens and organizations. (MER-C)
This file photo shows the exterior of Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, which was constructed with donations from Indonesian citizens and organizations. (MER-C)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yg6sh

Updated 13 sec ago
Follow

Israel ‘crafting a public lie’ to strike Indonesia Hospital in Gaza: NGO 

Israel ‘crafting a public lie’ to strike Indonesia Hospital in Gaza: NGO 
  • Israel’s army has accused Hamas of using Gaza hospitals as bases of operations
  • Indonesian hospital is one of the last remaining healthcare facilities in the besieged enclave
Updated 13 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai
Follow

JAKARTA: Tel Aviv has been “crafting a public lie” to attack the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza, the nongovernmental organization that funds the facility’s infrastructure said on Monday as it rejected the accusation by the Israeli military that the medical center has been used by Hamas to launch an attack.  

The Indonesia Hospital in Beit Lahiya was opened in 2015, built from donations raised by the Jakarta-based Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C. The NGO also dispatches Indonesian volunteers, three of whom have been at the hospital since Israel’s deadly onslaught in Gaza last month.    

The facility is one of the last remaining hospitals on the strip, which has treated over 3,500 Palestinian civilians as Israel continues its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.    

The Israel Defense Forces has accused Hamas of using hospitals in Gaza as bases of operation. The group is using the Indonesian hospital “to hide an underground command and control center,” IDF’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Sunday.  

MER-C, which was involved in the construction of the hospital since 2011, has rejected those allegations.  

“On several occasions, Israel has tried to craft a public lie to make it seem as if the Indonesia Hospital has a bunker to store fuel reserves. We all know that the IDF has released (statements) claiming that the Indonesia Hospital is doing things that Israel deemed wrong. For that reason, we reject all of it on this occasion,” Sarbini Murad, chairman of MER-C’s executive committee in Jakarta, told reporters in the Indonesian capital on Monday.  

“We built the Indonesia Hospital in a professional context and according to what is needed by the people of Gaza at the time and right now. The accusations may be Israel’s precondition to attack the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza.”  

He appealed to the international community to keep hospitals safe and said that such establishments are protected under international law.  

“We call on the public to condemn Israel so they do not commit brutal acts against the Indonesian hospital,” Murad said.  

Henry Hidayatullah, who also chairs MER-C’s executive committee, said “there were never any tunnels” connecting the Indonesian hospital with any other parts of the city.  

“From the very beginning, this hospital was designed … for the use of medical patients and had no other function but to serve purely as a hospital,” he said. 

More than 9,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since last month. Israeli airstrikes have hit hospitals, ambulances, schools and refugee camps, as Tel Aviv cut off food, fuel, water and power supplies to the enclave.  

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza

Related

Indonesia sends water purifiers, medical kits in first aid shipment to Gaza
World
Indonesia sends water purifiers, medical kits in first aid shipment to Gaza
First Indonesians leave Gaza after difficulties to ensure safe passage
World
First Indonesians leave Gaza after difficulties to ensure safe passage

South Africa recalls ambassador, diplomatic mission to Israel

South Africa recalls ambassador, diplomatic mission to Israel
Updated 06 November 2023
AP
Follow

South Africa recalls ambassador, diplomatic mission to Israel

South Africa recalls ambassador, diplomatic mission to Israel
  • The cabinet said it noted the remarks of the Israeli ambassador to South Africa about those opposing the atrocities and genocide of the Israeli government
Updated 06 November 2023
AP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s government has recalled Monday its ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel in condemnation of the bombardment of the Gaza Strip, calling it a “genocide.”
The government also threatened action against the Israeli ambassador to South Africa over his recent remarks on the African country’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war. No further details were given about the remarks.
The war broke out after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct.7, leaving over 1,400 people dead. More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
“The South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation,” said minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. She added the cabinet noted the “disparaging remarks of the Israeli ambassador to South Africa about those who are opposing the atrocities and genocide of the Israeli government” and that the department of international relations has been instructed to “take the necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with (his) conduct.”
Ntshavheni also said the position of the Israeli ambassador in the country was “untenable.”
Pro-Palestinian protesters — who have been staging demonstrations by the US Consulate in Johannesburg and Israeli embassies in Pretoria and Cape Town — have called on the South African government to expel the Israeli ambassador.
International relations minister Naledi Pandor, who on Monday hosted her Ukraine counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, said the South African officials would be recalled from Tel Aviv to give the government a detailed briefing about the situation in the region.
“We need to have this engagement with our officials because we are extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territory and we believe the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment,” said Pandor.
Pandor said she had discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties with her Ukraine counterpart, including meetings held by at least seven African leaders who visited Moscow and Kyiv earlier this year to propose a peace plan.
“We are one of the few countries around the regions of the world that are able to speak to both Ukraine, as well as Russia.”
The South African government, led by the ruling African National Congress party which has close ties to Palestine, has called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and for aid to be allowed into the bombarded enclave.
South Africa is among other countries to recall their ambassadors to Israel to protest the military operations in Gaza, including Chile, Colombia Honduras. Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with the country.
Israel criticized the Latin American countries last week and called on Colombia and Chile to “explicitly condemn the Hamas terrorist organization.

Topics: South Africa War on Gaza

Aid trickles in to Nepal villages struck by earthquake as survivors salvage belongings from rubble

Aid trickles in to Nepal villages struck by earthquake as survivors salvage belongings from rubble
Updated 06 November 2023
AP
Follow

Aid trickles in to Nepal villages struck by earthquake as survivors salvage belongings from rubble

Aid trickles in to Nepal villages struck by earthquake as survivors salvage belongings from rubble
  • Authorities on Monday pressed on with efforts to bring food and other supplies, tents and medicines to the remote villages, many only reachable by foot
Updated 06 November 2023
AP

KATHMANDU: Aid trickled in to villages Monday in Nepal’s northwest mountains flattened by a strong earthquake over the weekend as villagers searched through the rubble of their collapsed homes to salvage what was left of their belongings.
The magnitude 5.6 temblor struck just minutes before midnight Friday, killing 157 people, injuring scores and leaving thousands homeless. The U.S. Geological Survey said that the quake occurred at a depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers). Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center confirmed that the epicenter was in Jajarkot, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of the capital, Kathmandu.
Authorities on Monday pressed on with efforts to bring food and other supplies, tents and medicines to the remote villages, many only reachable by foot. Roads were also blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake. Soldiers could be seen trying to clear blocked roads.
Rescue and search teams said Monday that the first part of their mission — to rescue survivors, get the injured to treatment and search for bodies — was over.
“Now we are working on the second phase of our work to distribute relief material, get aid to the villagers, and at the same time we are collecting details about the damages,” said government official Harish Chandra Sharma.
The National Emergency Operation Center in Kathmandu said that along with the 157 killed, at least 256 people were injured and 3,891 houses were damaged.
In Chepare, villagers were going through piles of rocks and logs that used to be their homes on Monday, looking for anything they could salvage.
“Most of what belonged to us is under the rubble, all our beds, clothes, whatever jewelry and money we had, it's all under there," said Nirmala Sharma, pointing to her wrecked home.
She said they got a tent and some food on Sunday night. Authorities distributed rice, oil, instant noodles and salt in the village, to last them for a few days.
Tarpaulin and plastic sheets made for temporary shelters for a lucky few while thousands of others spent a third night in the cold.
Mina Bika said her family was sleeping on Friday night when the ceiling fell and buried them. A relative rescued them. Her husband was badly injured and taken to hospital in the town of Surkhet while she and the couple's two sons were only lightly hurt.
“It felt like the world had collapsed and I was not sure if anyone had even survived and would be able to help," she said.
Most of the homes in the villages in the districts of Jajarkot and Rukum — where houses are traditionally built by stacking rocks and logs — either collapsed or were severely damaged but even the few buildings made out of concrete were also damaged.
After a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Communications Minister Rekha Sharma told reporters that supplying food and setting up temporary shelters were the main focus of government efforts for the moment while also working on plans to reconstruct damaged houses.
Friday night's quake was also felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.
Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed around 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.

EU weighs advancing Ukraine’s membership bid as Russia war drags on

EU weighs advancing Ukraine’s membership bid as Russia war drags on
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

EU weighs advancing Ukraine’s membership bid as Russia war drags on

EU weighs advancing Ukraine’s membership bid as Russia war drags on
  • Ukraine hopes to start EU membership talks
  • Moldova seen possibly following suit, questions over Georgia
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union executive is expected to recommend taking Ukraine one step closer to becoming a member of the bloc this week, according to EU officials, a coveted prize for Kyiv as weariness creeps in nearly two years after Russia’s invasion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s Brussels-based executive will publish a report on Wednesday assessing progress achieved toward membership by EU hopefuls. On a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, she praised Ukraine for making headway.
The report and recommendation will inform a key decision in December by a summit of the EU’s national leaders on whether to start formal membership negotiations with Kyiv.
Such talks take years before candidates meet extensive legal and economic criteria to join, and the bloc is not willing to take in a country at war.
Still, advancing Western integration is a top priority for Ukraine, where troops face battle fatigue and concerns swirl over the future of vital US military aid.
The Commission said last June that Ukraine met two out of seven conditions the EU had set to start membership talks.
“You have made excellent progress,” von der Leyen told a news conference with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.
“You are fighting an existential war and at the same time deeply reforming your country,” she said in highlighting reforms to Ukraine’s justice system, reining in oligarchs and tackling money laundering.
She expressed confidence that Ukraine would soon complete the remaining steps — related to fighting corruption and safeguarding minority rights — and advance on its EU path.
Zelensky said Kyiv would deliver on the conditions, and that a positive EU decision would give fresh motivation to his society and troops. He said Ukraine eventually joining the EU would strengthen both.
“There will be no grey geo-political zones in Europe. We will secure a new basis for growth and development of Ukraine and all European countries. We will guarantee to our country and citizens real economic and social security,” he said.
His comments capped a week when Ukraine’s commander-in-chief said the war was moving toward attritional fighting and the Italian premier spoke of international fatigue with the war during a prank call that was later made public.

Moldova and Georgia
In good news for Ukraine, Germany’s foreign minister expressed confidence that the EU would advance its bid to join.
Kyiv is expected to get a green light this week “on the understanding that” it does more to tackle graft and secure minority rights, the latter issue raised by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who prides himself on his contacts with Moscow.
The Commission report on Wednesday will also cover other EU hopefuls, including Georgia and Moldova.
The latter got nine conditions to start membership talks, including fighting organized crime, and can get a conditional positive recommendation along with its neighbor Ukraine.
“Moldova has shown its resilience and commitment to progress its EU agenda while taking measures to mitigate the impact of Russia’s war of aggression,” said a draft of the report, which was seen by Reuters ahead of official publication.
EU officials say Georgia has not satisfied the 12 conditions it was given to win candidate country status, something Kyiv and Chisinau secured last year a few months after Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.
But Tbilisi has the backing of Orban and could still move ahead on its EU path as the bloc wrestles for influence with Russia.

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Russian-Ukraine conflict EU Ursula von der Leyen

Related

Russian drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, officials say
World
Russian drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, officials say
Russia denies Ukraine conflict at ‘stalemate’
World
Russia denies Ukraine conflict at ‘stalemate’

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Authorities in India’s smog-ridden capital New Delhi on Sunday extended an emergency schools closure by a week, with no signs of improvement in the megacity’s choking levels of pollution.

New Delhi is blanketed in acrid smog every autumn, primarily blamed on stubble burning by farmers in the neighboring agrarian states.

The city is regularly ranked as one of the most polluted on the planet, with its annual smog blamed for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year.

“As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November,” Delhi state’s Education Minister Atishi posted on X.

Secondary schools “are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” added Atishi, who uses only one name, after days of high pollution levels.

The Indian capital — which has a population of 30 million — once again ranked as the world’s most polluted city Sunday, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

Delhi state annually imposes restrictions on construction activities and orders some vehicles off roads when pollution reaches severe levels.

But critics say that governments willfully ignore the agricultural primary source of the public health crisis.

The farmers in neighboring states are a powerful electoral lobby and leaders have long resisted calls to impose strict fines and other punitive measures on them for their actions.

New Delhi is set to host a cricket World Cup match on Monday between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

But both teams canceled their scheduled pre-match training sessions in recent days over health risks from the smog.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha admitted on Sunday that they have “no choice” but to play.

“We were concerned. We are trying to minimize our exposure to the outdoors as much as possible,” he told reporters.

“The air quality is affecting both teams. It’s not ideal, but we have no choice. We have to play in the conditions in front of us.”

Some asthmatic players had not attended training, he added.

Severe smog levels are expected to persist in the city for several more weeks.

Topics: India

Related

Birthday boy Kohli equals Tendulkar's ODI ton record as India crush South Africa
Sport
Birthday boy Kohli equals Tendulkar's ODI ton record as India crush South Africa
India bat against South Africa in table-topping World Cup match
Sport
India bat against South Africa in table-topping World Cup match

Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack basic necessities once they cross the border

Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack basic necessities once they cross the border
Updated 05 November 2023
AP
Follow

Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack basic necessities once they cross the border

Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack basic necessities once they cross the border
  • People entering Afghanistan with just the clothes on their back
Updated 05 November 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: Afghans fleeing Pakistan to avoid arrest and deportation are sleeping in the open, without proper shelter, food, drinking water and toilets once they cross the border to their homeland, aid agencies said Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have left Pakistan in recent weeks as authorities pursue foreigners they say are in the country illegally, going door-to-door to check migrants’ documentation. Pakistan set Oct.31 as a deadline to leave the country or else they’d be arrested as part of a new anti-migrant crackdown.

Afghans leave Pakistan from two main border crossings, Torkham and Chaman. The Taliban have set up camps on the other side for people to stay in while they wait to be moved to their place of origin in Afghanistan.

Aid agencies said Torkham has no proper shelter. There is limited access to drinking water, no heating source other than open fires, no lighting, and no toilets. There is open defecation and poor hygiene. UN agencies and aid groups are setting up facilities with thousands of people entering Afghanistan every day.

Kayal Mohammad lived in the northwest Pakistani city of Peshawar for 17 years. He has five children and was deported to the Afghan border almost a week ago. He told The Associated Press he wasn’t allowed to take any household belongings with him. Everything he and his family own remains in Pakistan.

His seven-year-old daughter Hawa weeps because she is cold. She drinks tea for breakfast from a cut-up plastic bottle and sleeps without a blanket.

Her father urged the international community for help. “We cannot ask the Taliban government,” he said. “They have nothing because they are yet to be recognized as a government. There are families who have nothing here, no land, no home. They are just living under the open sky. No one is helping.”

Thamindri Da Silva, from the relief and development organization World Vision International, said most people are moved to a dry riverbed once they have gone through their initial registration and processing at a transit center.

People enter Afghanistan with just the clothes on their back because their watches, jewelery and cash were taken at the Pakistani border, she added.

Arshad Malik, country director for Save the Children, said many of those returning are coming back without education documents, making it difficult for them to continue their learning, as well as lacking the local Afghan languages of Dari and Pashto because they studied Urdu and English in Pakistan.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Related

Special Over 221,000 Afghans left Pakistan since Sept. 17 — official data video
Pakistan
Over 221,000 Afghans left Pakistan since Sept. 17 — official data
Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban — UN
World
Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban — UN

Latest updates

Riyadh forum highlights progress in mass gatherings medicine
Riyadh forum highlights progress in mass gatherings medicine
Israel ‘crafting a public lie’ to strike Indonesia Hospital in Gaza: NGO 
Israel ‘crafting a public lie’ to strike Indonesia Hospital in Gaza: NGO 
Kuwait to introduce new corporate tax initiative 
Kuwait to introduce new corporate tax initiative 
Saudi development fund provides $9m backing for Vietnam college expansion project
Saudi development fund provides $9m backing for Vietnam college expansion project
Saudi Arabia’s space sector records $400m in revenue in 2022
Saudi Arabia’s space sector records $400m in revenue in 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.