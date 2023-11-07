You are here

China's trade slump likely eased further in October: Reuters poll

China’s trade slump likely eased further in October: Reuters poll
Exports are expected to show a 3.3 percent fall in October from a year earlier, following a 6.2 percent drop in September, according to the median forecast of 34 economists polled. Shutterstock
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
China’s trade slump likely eased further in October: Reuters poll

China’s trade slump likely eased further in October: Reuters poll
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
BEIJING: China’s exports likely fell more slowly for a third consecutive month in October, a Reuters poll showed, adding to signs that the economy is stabilizing even if the trade performance remains weaker than it was before Beijing removed anti-COVID curbs.

Exports are expected to show a 3.3 percent fall in October from a year earlier, following a 6.2 percent drop in September, according to the median forecast of 34 economists polled.

Recent economic indicators suggest the policy support measures introduced since June to shore up economic growth are beginning to take effect, although China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted again last month.

Policymakers are contending with a domestic property crisis, high youth unemployment, depressed private sector confidence, a slowdown in global growth and Sino-US tensions over trade technology and geopolitics.

As a result, analysts anticipate policymakers will have to introduce further stimulus measures to ensure the economy hits Beijing’s annual growth target of around 5 percent, not least because trade remains weaker than during the pandemic when the government deployed strict curbs on the movement of people and goods. Those curbs were finally removed in December 2022.

Economists at BNP Paribas projected that exports fell by just 1 percent last month, while Barclays returned the most pessimistic forecast that outbound shipments fell by 5.5 percent in October compared with the same period a year earlier.

Both new export and import orders shrank for an eighth consecutive month in October, a sub-index in the official purchasing managers’ index survey showed, suggesting that manufacturers are still struggling for buyers overseas and ordering fewer components used in finished goods for re-export.

Global trade activities, represented by the Baltic Dry Index, reported falling demand in October as it dropped to its lowest rate since December 2020, owing to congestion in North American and European ports.

But South Korean exports to China, a leading indicator of China’s imports, fell at their slowest pace in 13 months in October, dropping 9.5 percent compared with the same period last year.

China’s imports are expected to have shrunk by 4.8 percent after dropping 6.2 percent in September, reflecting improving domestic demand.

The median estimate in the poll indicated that China’s trade surplus would increase, with analysts predicting it will come in at $82.00 billion, compared with $77.71 billion in September.

SPPC signs two purchase agreements for solar PV projects 

SPPC signs two purchase agreements for solar PV projects 
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
SPPC signs two purchase agreements for solar PV projects 

SPPC signs two purchase agreements for solar PV projects 
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Two major solar photovoltaic projects with a total capacity to power 265,000 homes a year have been announced by Saudi Power Procurement Co.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, SPPC declared that it had finalized a deal for the Tabarjal solar PV independent power plant, which boasts a capacity of 400 MW. 

This project is a collaborative venture involving a consortium of leading energy firms, which include China’s Jinko Power, Sun-Glare, and New York-based Sunlight Energy Group. 

The competitive levelized cost of energy bid submitted for the Tabarjal project stands at 6.40482 halalas (1.68420 cents) per kilowatt-hour. 

The project will also power 75,000 residential units annually, with an agreement duration of 25 years. 

Additionally, SPPC has inked an agreement for the Al-Henakiyah solar PV project, which will generate 1,100 MW.  

This initiative will supply power to around 190,000 residential units annually, with an agreement duration of 25 years. 

tasked with the responsibility of securing power and renewable energy in the Kingdom.

Furthermore, the project is undertaken by various renewable energy companies, including UAE-based Masdar, global energy company Electricite de France, and regional conglomerate Nesma & Partners.  

The submitted LCOE for this endeavor is 6.31575 halalas per kWh. 

These agreements are integral components of the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy program, forming the fourth round of bidding in its solar project implementations.  

Supervised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, the program is part of the comprehensive strategy to meet Vision 2030 goals, which aims to optimize the energy mix and reduce reliance on liquid fuels within the Kingdom’s power sector. 

The program also seeks to capitalize on the region’s land to tap into renewable resources, aiming to boost the proportion of renewables in the energy mix to approximately 50 percent by 2030. 

In October, SPPC announced its approval for Saudi Electricity Co. to commence the execution of the Rabigh Power Plant expansion by adding 1.2 gigawatts combined-cycle units. 

This also comes as part of SPPC’s mandate to continuously evaluate expansions and upgrade opportunities of existing projects to enhance generation capacity, meet electrical system needs, and ensure reliability of power supply. 

GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector

GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector

GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Localization in Saudia Arabia’s defense manufacturing industry has received a boost after the General Authority for Military Industries signed an agreement to help mergers with private firms in the sector.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, GAMI reached a deal with the General Authority for Competition which will also increase the attractiveness of the investment environment, and achieve the maximum benefit from its promising opportunities. 

“The memorandum aims to enable fair competition in the military industries sector between companies operating and associated with them in the same field,” said the SPA report.  

GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali and GAC Chairman Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Zoom signed the MoU. 

Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge

Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge
Updated 07 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge

Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge
Updated 07 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: European travelers to Oman helped fuel a 26.4 percent rise in hotel revenue in the first nine months of 2023, official data has revealed.

Figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information show that three- to five-star facilities in the country pulled in over 153 million Omani rials ($397.47 million) over the period.

The revenue growth was fueled by a surge in the total number of hotel guests, with 295,155 visitors from Europe – a 43.4 percent increase on the first nine months of 2022.

By September 2023, the country hosted 1.43 million visitors, marking an uptick of 27.3 percent from the 1.13 million guests recorded during the same period in 2022. 

Simultaneously, the hotel occupancy rate rose by 10.1 percent.  

The NCSI report provides a detailed breakdown of the nationalities among these hotel guests. 

Among them, 567,447 were Omani citizens, reflecting a substantial local turnout. 

The number of Gulf Cooperation Council citizens visiting the Sultanate also witnessed an increase, reaching 156,703 guests, a surge of 27.6 percent from the same period in 2022.

American tourists also contributed to the growth, with 41,079 travelers, marking a modest but positive 1.8 percent increase.  

Citizens from African countries demonstrated a strong interest, with an increase of 41.2 percent, resulting in 8,361 visitors. Asian countries also significantly contributed to the tourism growth, with the number of guests surging by 43.6 percent to reach 213,980.  

Additionally, guests from Oceania countries experienced an increase, with numbers surging by 204.5 percent, totaling 30,898 visitors.  

In addition, Oman has witnessed a 51 percent rise in the total number of airport arrivals by the end of August 2023 when compared to August 2022.  

The total number of passengers, including arrivals, departures, and transits, reached 9.38 million at Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm airports by the end of August 2023. 

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion megacity NEOM has received its first major delivery of wind turbines to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. 

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., responsible for designing the project, said that the devices were delivered to the Port of NEOM in Oxagon on Oct. 8.

The wind turbines are now being transported via road to the Wind Garden site near the Gulf of Aqaba, where they will be assembled and installed.

NGHC, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM, noted that 250 wind turbines will be installed to power the facility, and more deliveries are expected to occur before the year’s end. 

“This is the first of a series of major equipment deliveries arriving over the next year. We continue to make great progress since achieving financial close earlier this year and are on track to start exporting green hydrogen in 2026,” said David Edmondson, CEO of NGHC.

He added: “It is a major milestone in NGHC’s journey to becoming a leader in green hydrogen and a major step forward in Saudi Arabia and the wider region’s energy transition.”

The project, located in Oxagon, is expected to integrate as much as 4 gigawatts of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tons of carbon-free hydrogen daily.

Upon completion in 2026, NGHC aims to export green hydrogen in the form of green ammonia through a long-term agreement with Air Products.

Developing and exporting renewable and environmentally friendly energy is vital for Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon, said that the arrival of wind turbines for the green hydrogen project is a major achievement for the port as it continues to expand its operational capabilities.

“Across Oxagon, we are delighted to see production facilities of the future, such as NGHC, are rapidly advancing beyond the early groundworks phase of construction,” added Wanchoo.

NGHC reached financial closure for its green hydrogen plant in May.

It finalized backing agreements with 23 local, regional, and international banks and investment firms to construct the facility with a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 

Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 

Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: AlUla’s rise as a tourist destination has been boosted with national flag carrier Saudia increasing its connectivity to the ancient city from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to eight flights a week.    

Saudia Vice President of Passenger Sales Manal Al-Shehri and RCU Vice President of the Marketing and Management Office Rami Al-Moallim signed the agreement on Nov. 6 at the World Travel Market event in London.   

Commenting on the deal, Al-Shehri said that her company is a strategic partner of the RCU in supporting efforts to attract tourists to the Kingdom, both locally and internationally.   

She added that the agreement marks a progressive stride in strategic cooperation, especially following the launch of the airline’s new brand focused on embedding Saudi culture and identity into its products and services.   

Al-Moallim also said that the collaboration represents a continuation of several significant partnerships established by the RCU with the airline over recent years.  

He stressed Saudia’s pivotal role in advancing AlUla’s reputation as a tourist destination and its continuous efforts to support the city’s tourism sector by facilitating travel for visitors from important domestic and international locations.  

Al-Moallim further highlighted the airline’s active promotion of AlUla’s rich cultural and historical heritage, positioning it as a unique global destination. 

“Furthermore, it has played an integral role in various promotional campaigns launched by the RCU to increase the number of visitors to this tourist destination, aiming to receive 250,000 visitors by the end of 2023 and 292,000 visitors by the end of 2024,” he added.  

As part of its strategic partnership with the RCU, Saudia launched its first polo team comprising three players who participated in the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament held in February 2022.  

“This endeavor served as a testament to Saudia’s commitment to advancing the tourism and sports sectors in the Kingdom,” the company said. 

AlUla, a town divided by its geography, spans a 10 km stretch in a narrow valley surrounded by mountains, situated just 20 km south of Hegra. In 2008, Hegra was recognized as Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, celebrating the rich history of the Nabataean civilization. 

