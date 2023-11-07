GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector

You are here

GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali and GAC Chairman Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Zoom signed the MoU. SPA.
RIYADH: Localization in Saudia Arabia’s defense manufacturing industry has received a boost after the General Authority for Military Industries signed an agreement to help mergers with private firms in the sector.  

According to the Saudi Press Agency, GAMI reached a deal with the General Authority for Competition which will also increase the attractiveness of the investment environment, and achieve the maximum benefit from its promising opportunities.   

“The memorandum aims to enable fair competition in the military industries sector between companies operating and associated with them in the same field,” said the SPA report.    

GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali and GAC Chairman Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Zoom signed the MoU.  

GAMI recently unveiled a series of investment opportunities in the military industries sector, offering ten prospects with applications in both military and civilian domains.  

The announcement was a collaborative effort by GAMI, the Invest in Saudi Arabia initiative, and the Kingdom's Ministry of Investment, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

This initiative is a direct result of the Military Industries Enabler initiative, which underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities, diversifying its economy, and providing attractive opportunities for investors. 

The portfolio caters to various stakeholders in the defense sector, including manufacturers, service providers, and supporting industries that enhance the nation’s strategic military readiness.  

The investment opportunities in phase one cover several subsectors such as batteries, wires, and cables as well as harnesses and fiber optics. 

Additionally, they encompass mechanical transmission components and aircraft propellers and components. Other areas of focus are pipes, tubes, and rigid tubing. 

Among these opportunities are brakes, axles, tires, and track components, as well as electronic circuit components, pumps, electric motors, and valves.   

In a related development, the GAC imposed a SR10 million ($2.66 million) fine on Al-Moknaz Fodder Trading Co. in August for abusing its dominant market position, contributing to the improvement of market performance and consumer and business sector confidence.   

As part of its mission to combat illegal monopolistic practices in Saudi Arabia, this move by the authority is a crucial element of its strategy to promote competition-stimulating policies. The ultimate goal is to enhance market performance, instilling confidence among both consumers and businesses in the sector. 

RIYADH: Saudi exports are expected to gain momentum with a 12 percent increase in certificates of origin issued in October, indicating that more businesses will now contribute to international trade. 

According to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, it processed 38,988 certificates of origin in October compared to 34,745 recorded in September. 

The CO certifies that the products exported abroad have a national origin and includes information on the exporter and importer, a description of the goods and the signature and stamp of the issuing authority. 

These certificates support the national industry by offering preferential tariffs under free trade agreements and complying with customs regulations in importing countries. 

The document includes four distinct modes: one for national products intended for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, another for Arab nations, a preferential origin certificate, and a bilingual version for countries that do not grant preferential treatment. 

According to the ministry, the issuance has risen since it delivered 36,293 COs in August, up from 34,926 in July. 

The latest data reveals this service is not limited to large corporations or industrial conglomerates but encompasses a broad array of economic actors, including but not limited to farmers, fishermen, individual entrepreneurs and local artisans. 

The CO service is also an electronic service that enables businesses to avail of the certification without the need to visit the ministry to save time and effort. 

The ministry started issuing these COs on Jan. 1, following the Cabinet’s decision to transfer the issuance of these documents for all national products from the Ministry of Commerce to the Ministry of Industry.  

The Industry and Mineral Resource Ministry has also witnessed a notable increase in issuing industrial licenses.  

In September, it awarded 174 industrial permits compared to 136 in August, bringing the total number issued in the first nine months of the year to 969. 

This issuance also aligned with the ministry’s aim to promote the industrial and mining sectors and contribute to achieving sustainable development. 

The statement also revealed the volume of investments linked to the licenses during September amounted to SR5.3 billion ($1.41 billion). 

Small enterprises accounted for up to 88.51 percent of the funding, followed by medium companies at 10.92 percent and micro-sized firms at 0.57 percent. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index held steady on Tuesday, shedding just 2.89 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 10,945.97. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index amounted to SR5.40 billion ($1.44 billion) as 84 of the listed stocks advanced, while 128 declined.

While Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu shed 309.74 points to close at 22,306.80, the MSCI Tadawul Index went up by 0.03 percent to 1,423.76.

The best-performing stock of the day was Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. The company’s share price edged up by 7.41 percent to SR20.88. 

Among other top performers were Mouwasat Medical Services Co. and Dur Hospitality Co., whose share prices surged by 6.38 percent and 5.48 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price dipped by 9.99 percent to SR16.58.

Meanwhile, the share price of Osool and Bakheet Investment Co. which started its trading on Nomu today slipped by 15.56 percent to SR38. 

On the announcements front, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. reported an increase in its net profit for the first nine months of 2023, soaring by 77.58 percent to SR247.9 million compared to the same period in the previous year. 

The firm attributed the rise in profit to higher sales volume and new product launches.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development also revealed its financial results on Tuesday. The company reported that it trimmed its losses to SR22.25 million in the first nine months of this year, compared to the loss of SR56.43 million it incurred in the year-ago period. 

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved the public offer of Al Rajhi Real Estate Monthly Distributions Fund, emphasizing that this approval is based on compliance with legal requirements rather than as a recommendation to subscribe to the fund. 

RIYADH: A sugar manufacturing facility has been inaugurated at the King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu in keeping with the Kingdom’s drive to enhance national food security and diversify non-oil exports.

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman formally opened the Durrah Sugar Factory, a subsidiary of Durrah Advanced Development Co. 

The factory covers an area of 150.000 sq. meters and has a production capacity of 900,000 tons annually. 

This plant is the result of a strategic partnership between national development companies and global leaders in refined sugar manufacturing, all sharing a vision to establish a top company in the food and beverage industry in the Kingdom. 

Abdulmajeed Al-Sultan, chairman of the board, delivered a speech at the inauguration ceremony, emphasizing that the assets of sugar refineries in the Kingdom have surpassed SR1.5 billion ($400 million) and are considered among the most efficient sugar refineries globally. 

Al-Sultan expressed his gratitude to the Saudi government for its continued support and highlighted the strategic location of the project within the port’s infrastructure.

RIYADH: Two major solar photovoltaic projects with a total capacity to power 265,000 homes a year have been announced by Saudi Power Procurement Co.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, SPPC declared that it had finalized a deal for the Tabarjal solar PV independent power plant, which boasts a capacity of 400 MW. 

This project is a collaborative venture involving a consortium of leading energy firms, which include China’s Jinko Power, Sun-Glare, and New York-based Sunlight Energy Group. 

The competitive levelized cost of energy bid submitted for the Tabarjal project stands at 6.40482 halalas (1.68420 cents) per kilowatt-hour. 

The project will also power 75,000 residential units annually, with an agreement duration of 25 years. 

Additionally, SPPC has inked an agreement for the Al-Henakiyah solar PV project, which will generate 1,100 MW.  

This initiative will supply power to around 190,000 residential units annually, with an agreement duration of 25 years. 

tasked with the responsibility of securing power and renewable energy in the Kingdom.

Furthermore, the project is undertaken by various renewable energy companies, including UAE-based Masdar, global energy company Electricite de France, and regional conglomerate Nesma & Partners.  

The submitted LCOE for this endeavor is 6.31575 halalas per kWh. 

These agreements are integral components of the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy program, forming the fourth round of bidding in its solar project implementations.  

Supervised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, the program is part of the comprehensive strategy to meet Vision 2030 goals, which aims to optimize the energy mix and reduce reliance on liquid fuels within the Kingdom’s power sector. 

The program also seeks to capitalize on the region’s land to tap into renewable resources, aiming to boost the proportion of renewables in the energy mix to approximately 50 percent by 2030. 

In October, SPPC announced its approval for Saudi Electricity Co. to commence the execution of the Rabigh Power Plant expansion by adding 1.2 gigawatts combined-cycle units. 

This also comes as part of SPPC’s mandate to continuously evaluate expansions and upgrade opportunities of existing projects to enhance generation capacity, meet electrical system needs, and ensure reliability of power supply. 

RIYADH: European travelers to Oman helped fuel a 26.4 percent rise in hotel revenue in the first nine months of 2023, official data has revealed.

Figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information show that three- to five-star facilities in the country pulled in over 153 million Omani rials ($397.47 million) over the period.

The revenue growth was fueled by a surge in the total number of hotel guests, with 295,155 visitors from Europe – a 43.4 percent increase on the first nine months of 2022.

By September 2023, the country hosted 1.43 million visitors, marking an uptick of 27.3 percent from the 1.13 million guests recorded during the same period in 2022. 

Simultaneously, the hotel occupancy rate rose by 10.1 percent.  

The NCSI report provides a detailed breakdown of the nationalities among these hotel guests. 

Among them, 567,447 were Omani citizens, reflecting a substantial local turnout. 

The number of Gulf Cooperation Council citizens visiting the Sultanate also witnessed an increase, reaching 156,703 guests, a surge of 27.6 percent from the same period in 2022.

American tourists also contributed to the growth, with 41,079 travelers, marking a modest but positive 1.8 percent increase.  

Citizens from African countries demonstrated a strong interest, with an increase of 41.2 percent, resulting in 8,361 visitors. Asian countries also significantly contributed to the tourism growth, with the number of guests surging by 43.6 percent to reach 213,980.  

Additionally, guests from Oceania countries experienced an increase, with numbers surging by 204.5 percent, totaling 30,898 visitors.  

In addition, Oman has witnessed a 51 percent rise in the total number of airport arrivals by the end of August 2023 when compared to August 2022.  

The total number of passengers, including arrivals, departures, and transits, reached 9.38 million at Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm airports by the end of August 2023. 

