Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 10,946; Nomu slips

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index held steady on Tuesday, shedding just 2.89 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 10,945.97.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index amounted to SR5.40 billion ($1.44 billion) as 84 of the listed stocks advanced, while 128 declined.

While Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu shed 309.74 points to close at 22,306.80, the MSCI Tadawul Index went up by 0.03 percent to 1,423.76.

The best-performing stock of the day was Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. The company’s share price edged up by 7.41 percent to SR20.88.

Among other top performers were Mouwasat Medical Services Co. and Dur Hospitality Co., whose share prices surged by 6.38 percent and 5.48 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price dipped by 9.99 percent to SR16.58.

Meanwhile, the share price of Osool and Bakheet Investment Co. which started its trading on Nomu today slipped by 15.56 percent to SR38.

On the announcements front, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. reported an increase in its net profit for the first nine months of 2023, soaring by 77.58 percent to SR247.9 million compared to the same period in the previous year.

The firm attributed the rise in profit to higher sales volume and new product launches.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development also revealed its financial results on Tuesday. The company reported that it trimmed its losses to SR22.25 million in the first nine months of this year, compared to the loss of SR56.43 million it incurred in the year-ago period.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved the public offer of Al Rajhi Real Estate Monthly Distributions Fund, emphasizing that this approval is based on compliance with legal requirements rather than as a recommendation to subscribe to the fund.