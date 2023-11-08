G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo

You are here

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
  • G7 emphasized that they “support humanitarian pauses to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and release of hostages.”
  • Group condemn “the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians,”
Reuters
TOKYO, Nov 8 : G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday called for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas war to allow in aid and help the release of hostages and sought a return to a “broader peace process,” as Israeli forces continue to strike the Gaza Strip.

Winding up a two-day meeting in Tokyo, the Group of Seven wealthy nations said in a joint statement that Israel had the right to defend itself, while underscoring the need to protect civilians and to comply with international humanitarian law.

“The G7 members are committed to ... prepare sustainable long-term solutions for Gaza and a return to a broader peace process in line with the internationally agreed parameters,” the statement said. “.. We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and the release of hostages.”

The ministers shared the view that “a two-state solution... remains the only path to a just, lasting, and secure peace.”

It was only the second joint statement from the G7 since gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Hamas sparked the conflict with an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking some 240 hostages.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has since killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, around 40 percent of them children, according to counts by health officials in the Hamas-ruled territory.

“I believe it’s important that the G7 was able to put out its first unified message as a statement regarding a humanitarian pause... in terms of the responsibility the G7 has toward the international community,” Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters.

Asked whether all G7 members were calling for humanitarian pauses or whether some favored a full ceasefire, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the statement “very accurately reflects” what was discussed and that there was “real unity” among the bloc.

The communique also reiterated G7 support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, highlighted the need for engagement with China and condemned North Korea’s missile tests and arms transfers to Russia.

The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, with the European Union also taking part in the summit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would consider “tactical little pauses” but, alongside its close ally the United States and other Western countries, has rejected calls for a ceasefire that it says would allow Hamas to regroup.

The G7 had appeared to struggle to agree on a firm, united approach to the war, raising questions over its relevance as a force to tackle major crises.

The only other G7 statement came after a meeting of its finance ministers on Oct. 12 and amounted to a few, brief sentences. Other group members have issued joint statements.

LONG-TERM PLAN

At a working dinner on Tuesday, the ministers also discussed what happens after the Gaza conflict recedes and how to revitalize peace efforts in the Middle East, Japan said in a statement.

Israel has been vague about its long-term plans for Gaza. In some of the first direct comments on the subject, Netanyahu said this week that Israel would seek to have security responsibility for Gaza “for an indefinite period.”

But Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told the Wall Street Journal that Israel wanted the territory to be under an international coalition, including the US, European Union and Muslim-majority countries, or administered by Gaza political leaders.

Blinken told reporters following the G7 meetings that Gaza could not be under Hamas or Israeli control.

“Now, the reality is that there may be a need for some transition period at the end of the conflict... We don’t see a reoccupation and what I’ve heard from Israeli leaders is that they have no intent to reoccupy Gaza,” he said.

Diplomats in Washington, the United Nations, the Middle East and beyond have also started weighing the options.

Discussions include the deployment of a multinational force to post-conflict Gaza, an interim Palestinian-led administration that would exclude Hamas politicians, a stopgap security and governance role for neighboring Arab states and temporary UN supervision of the territory, Reuters reported this month.

After Tokyo, Blinken heads for his first visit to South Korea in more than two years, with talks set to focus on strengthening the Washington-Seoul alliance amid growing concern over North Korea’s military ties with Russia.

Topics: War on Gaza G7 summit

US House censures lone Palestinian-American lawmaker Rashida Tlaib, over Israel comments

US House censures lone Palestinian-American lawmaker Rashida Tlaib, over Israel comments
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
  • The symbolic rebuke has no specific punishment, although it was previously a rare measure used against members
  • The motion was sponsored by Republican Representative Richard McCormick
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US House voted on Tuesday to censure Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, Congress’s lone Palestinian-American lawmaker, for comments she made regarding Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.
Twenty-two Democrats joined with most Republicans in the chamber to censure Tlaib for allegedly “promoting false narratives” on Hamas’ Oct. 7 gun rampage in Israel and “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”
The motion was sponsored by Republican Representative Richard McCormick. The final vote tally in the Republican-controlled chamber was 234-188 in favor of censure. Four Republicans voted against the motion, while three Democrats and one Republican abstained.
Tlaib has repeatedly condemned Hamas’s assault, which killed some 1,400 people, while also criticizing US support for Israel as the country’s military retaliates with bombardment that has killed thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.
The measure specifically cited a video Tlaib published on social media containing the phrase “from the river to the sea,” a pro-Palestinian rallying cry that is viewed by many Jews as antisemitic and calling for Israel’s eradication.
She also enraged many fellow Democrats on Friday when she posted a video accusing President Joe Biden of supporting “the genocide of the Palestinian people.” Israel vehemently rejects accusations of genocide.
Tlaib rejected accusations of antisemitism during a speech on the House floor on Tuesday.
“I am the only Palestinian-American in Congress, and my perspective is needed more than ever,” Tlaib said.
“My criticism has always been of the Israeli government and (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s actions... The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent,” Tlaib said.
“Palestinian people are not disposable,” Tlaib added, taking a long pause as she became overcome with emotion. Her grandmother lives in a village in the occupied West Bank, a territory Israel captured in a 1967 war.
Representative Pete Aguilar, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, told reporters on Tuesday that while he “strenuously disagreed” with Tlaib’s remarks about Biden, he believed the censure motion was not productive.
The symbolic rebuke has no specific punishment. Although it was previously a rare measure used against members, it has become increasingly common in recent years.
Democrats censured Republican Representative Paul Gosar in 2021 for posting an animated video that depicted his character murdering Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Republicans censured Democrat Adam Schiff for his work investigating former President Donald Trump while he was in power.

Topics: War on Gaza Rashida Tlaib US Congress

Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
  • The historic roots of solidarity between Black organizers and Palestinians run deep, but both activists and scholars say events in recent years have crystallized the parallels for protesters
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Marching in Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 was the first time AnnEliza Canning-Skinner “experienced what solidarity is,” she says.
Fast-forward three years and the 28-year-old has been a regular on the streets of New York, marching in support of Palestinians as Israel’s bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip hits the one month-mark.
Israel launched the offensive, which the UN warns is creating a humanitarian “catastrophe,” after brutal Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7.
Canning-Skinner is one of thousands of demonstrators across the United States who’ve turned out for protests, with appeals including a cease-fire of deadly violence in Gaza and an end to US funding of the Israeli military.
And increasingly demonstrators stateside are drawing clear connections between the Palestinian and Black liberation movements.
At a recent protest in Brooklyn, Canning-Skinner, a Black woman, marched alongside fellow protesters who hoisted signs with messages including “Black Lives 4 Palestine” and “White Silence Is Violence.”
“It all correlates,” Canning-Skinner told AFP.
The historic roots of solidarity between Black organizers and Palestinians run deep, but both activists and scholars say events in recent years have crystallized the parallels for protesters.
“In terms of doing the kind of ideological work to convince people that Palestine is an issue that they ought to take up, I think Black Lives Matter has been tremendously important,” Derek Ide, a historian at the University of Michigan focused on the topic, told AFP.
“There are more people out in the streets and that is definitely a result of the kind of organizing that Black activists have been doing alongside Palestinian groups and organizations.”

Dating back to the 19th century, some Black nationalist thinkers found inspiration in the Zionist cause for a Jewish state, seeing an analog of their own vision for a Black homeland.
But with the mid-20th century emergence of the Black Power and anti-war movements, “it became much more common in African American activist circles to understand the Palestinians as an oppressed people,” explained Sam Klug, an African American studies historian focused on decolonization.
The 1967 Six-Day War marked an important turning point, he said, noting the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNICC) — a major organizing force during the US Civil Rights Movement — published a primer that “took a really strong pro-Palestinian stance.”
It “described a kind of shared condition of oppression and occupation among African Americans, Palestinians and a kind of global colonial community.”
Decades later, the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri triggered mass protests over racism and state violence, as the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement started gaining national attention.
That same summer Israel launched a seven-week military campaign against Gaza: “Seeing these two things happen simultaneously... solidified that these were united struggles” for many activists, historian Ide said.
“We saw a kind of flurry of action and dialogue between protesters in Ferguson as well as Palestinians in Gaza... sharing tactics and strategies and stories of repression and resistance to oppression.”
The 2020 police murder of George Floyd even further galvanized anti-racism efforts in the United States, sparking an enormous protest movement.
Once more, Palestinians posted advice online on how to deal with tactics deployed by riot police, including rubber-coated bullets and tear gas.
For Klug, “it’s hard to imagine” the current protests in the United States reaching their current scope without BLM.
“It’s certainly not the only factor,” he said. “But I do think it’s an important one.”

Several recent demonstrators interviewed by AFP drew connections between Israeli law enforcement and US police, in particular pointing to programs that see US officers train alongside Israeli counterparts.
Prior to the current war, Israel already had been carrying out stepped-up military raids, some including deadly force against civilians.
Klug pointed to “a clear shared visual language that people can see when Israeli security services are brutalizing Palestinian civilians, that Americans have become very familiar with from the scenes of white police officers committing acts of violence against African American civilians.”
Such factors can help explain in part why American public opinion on the Palestinian cause, particularly among young people, has warmed in recent years, in a country whose governmental support for Israel is unwavering.
Klug said the uprising over George Floyd and the BLM activism that preceded it has shifted the Palestinian conversation for many Black activists — but also more broadly “among younger Americans of all races.”
He pointed to growing activism on the left among anti-Zionist Jewish groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, both of which have taken a strong organizing role in recent weeks.
For Jo Behanzin, who cited BLM organizing as inspiration for marching in a recent Manhattan demonstration for Gaza, it’s a question of “global solidarity.”
The 25-year-old noted the international support for BLM in 2020: “I want to reciprocate that, as part of the continued global movement against white supremacy and colonialism.”
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US

Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza

Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
  • The Indian-born Canadian writer says she will not accept ‘any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment’ of civilians
  • She had been invited to attend a White House Diwali event on Nov. 8 hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Canadian poet Rupi Kaur has declined an invitation to attend a Diwali celebration at the White House, in protest against the Biden administration’s response to Israel’s war on occupied Gaza.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_)

 

In a message posted on Instagram, Kaur said she would not accept “any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment” of civilians.

The Indian-born poet added: “This administration is not just funding the bombardment of Gaza — they continue to justify this genocide against Palestinians (and) they want us to celebrate Diwali with them? When their support of the current atrocities against Palestinians represent the exact opposite of what this holiday means to so many of us.”

Kaur, the bestselling author of “Milk and Honey,” said she was “surprised this administration finds it acceptable to celebrate Diwali,” the Hindu festival of lights, as it is “a celebration of righteousness over falsehood and knowledge over ignorance.” She urged other South Asians to hold the Biden administration accountable for its actions.

The White House Diwali event on Nov. 8 will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has yet to comment on Kaur’s statement.

More than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza in the past 31 days, including more than 4,100 children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry. The Israeli siege of the territory has denied its 2.2 million residents access to basic items such as food, water, fuel and electricity.

In her message, Kaur condemned President Joe Biden for his refusal to support a UN-backed humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

“As a Sikh woman, I will not allow my likeness to be used in whitewashing this administration’s actions,” she said.

Biden reiterated his support for Israel on Monday during a call with the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the BBC reported. According to a White House transcript, during the conversation the president also emphasized “the imperative to protect Palestinian civilians and reduce civilian harm in the course of military operations.”

The Biden administration is lobbying Congress to provide more than $14 billion in assistance for Israel, and has announced $100 million of funding for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Topics: War on Gaza Poet Rupi Kaur Gaza war Biden administration

White House urges caution on polls showing Biden in trouble

US President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
US President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
US President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
  • The Times poll showed Biden behind Trump in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania and Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House urged caution on Tuesday regarding opinion polls showing Democratic President Joe Biden lagging behind leading Republican candidate Donald Trump.
A New York Times/Siena poll on Sunday showed Biden trailing Trump in five of six battleground states, with a year to go until the November 2024 presidential election.
“There’s going to be a lot of polls out there,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked about them.
She said they should be taken with a grain of salt and harked back to polls showing Republican Mitt Romney leading Democratic then-President Barack Obama ahead of the 2012 election, which Obama won handily.
She also recalled how Republicans were expecting to win big in 2022 midterm congressional elections, only to register a more modest showing, with Democrats holding on to power in the Senate and Republicans gaining only a small majority in the House of Representatives.
The Times poll showed Biden behind Trump in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania and Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin. The outcome in all six states will help determine who wins the presidential election.

 

Topics: Joe Biden Donald Trump 2024 US Elections

Related

US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call
Middle-East
US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call
Israeli artillerymen facing ‘harder war’ in Gaza
Middle-East
Israeli artillerymen facing ‘harder war’ in Gaza

‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police

‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
  • Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley says officers will keep protesters away from annual remembrance service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Nov. 11
  • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman had urged Rowley to prevent any protests from taking place on that day
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A pro-Palestinian protest march planned for Armistice Day in the UK will go ahead, the head of London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Sir Mark Rowley said there was no “legal mechanism” to ban such a gathering or static protest but his officers would keep protesters away from the Cenotaph in Whitehall, Central London, where remembrance and armistice events will also take place on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 11. However, the approach of officers will change if the demonstrators attempt to move toward that part of the city, he added.

“If, over the next few days, the intelligence evolves further and we get to such a high threshold — it’s only been done once in a decade — where we need to say to the home secretary we need to ban the march element, then of course we will do,” Rowley said. “But that’s a last resort we haven’t reached.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman had urged Rowley to prevent any protest from taking place on Saturday.

Sunak said the “provocative and disrespectful” march should not go ahead on the day when many Britons pause at 11:00 a.m. for a two-minute silence to remember those who gave their lives in conflicts. Braverman said it was “entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London.”

Rowley said he has spoken to organizers of the protest, who gave assurances that it would remain “well away” from the Cenotaph in Whitehall. They said the march will wait until after the traditional two-minute silence at 11 a.m. before setting off from Hyde Park and moving toward the US embassy.

Topics: War on Gaza UK Israel Palestine Gaza

