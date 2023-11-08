EU boosts support package for Jordan worth $963m

RIYADH: The EU Commission has announced a €902 million ($963 million) support package for Jordan to boost the Arab nation’s reform process and modernization of its economy.

The assistance program comprises €402 million in grants and €500 million in European Investment Bank loans, according to a press statement.

The announcement was made after EU chief Ursula von der Leyen met Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

“The EU is a strong friend and partner of Jordan and our cooperation spans many areas, from culture to water management, from refugee support to education and training,” said von der Leyen.

She added: “This is why I am happy to announce today that we will continue our strong support to Jordan’s reform process and modernization of its economy.”

A significant portion of the €185 million support package will be used to enhance education and technical training opportunities for the youth as well as to promote Jordan’s cultural heritage and create sustainable jobs in the tourism sector.

The backing further contains initiatives to help refugees and vulnerable host communities access education, social protection, and water and sanitation services.

The aid also consists of €110 million to promote private sector development and help small and medium enterprises in Jordan to grow.

A new program for energy efficiency and promoting biogas production with an EU contribution of €10.4 million will also be included.

The press statement noted that the EU will accelerate its efforts to reduce water losses and improve the sustainability of water supply across Jordan and added that an EIB loan of €400 million is currently under discussion to materialize this goal.

Oliver Varhelyi, EU commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said: “As water is an increasing concern in Jordan, the support will cover as well the Economic and Investment Plan’s flagship Aqaba-Amman Water Desalinization and Conveyance project, that will provide annually over 300 million cubic meters of fresh water to Jordan by 2027.”

During the meeting, von der Leyen and King Abdullah also discussed recent developments regarding the conflict in Gaza and the need to avoid a negative spillover in the region.

King Abdullah II said on Nov. 6 that it is Jordan’s “duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza.”