Saudi authorities to support local automotive firms expand globally 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s automotive companies will soon be able to expand their reach to global markets with the support from various initiatives taken by the local authorities, said a top government official.
Speaking at the Auto Connect Forum in King Abdullah Economic City, National Industrial Development Center CEO Khalil Ibn Salamah said the Saudi Export Development Authority is working on plans to export Saudi-manufactured cars.
This move aligns with the Kingdom’s policy of developing new industries that attract international investments and create jobs for local talent while empowering the private sector.
He said the government is taking measures to help the local auto sector cater to the domestic demand but also to export their products to the regional and global markets.
Speaking about the forum, Saleh Al-Khabti, deputy minister of investment transactions, said it opened the door for several opportunities within the sector.
“Auto Connect Forum is not merely an event. It’s a platform that exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and partnership. Today, we gather to discuss the investment opportunities that foster collaboration,” Al-Khabti clarified.
During the event — touted as the first of its kind — the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authorities showcased how special economic zones accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles by providing a supportive environment and implementing advantageous policies.
The two-day exhibition will include many workshops and the organization of an accompanying conference that includes dialogue sessions on the future of the industry and promising opportunities in manufacturing automotive components.
Moreover, the conference, expected to attract more than 300 foreign and local companies in multiple sectors, seeks to back the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming to establish an advanced industrial base and further propelling the automobile sector.
