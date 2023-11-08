You are here

Jazan region attracts over $266m in two years 

Jazan region attracts over $266m in two years 
Artificial island in Jazan Economic City. Shutterstock.
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Jazan region attracts over $266m in two years 

Jazan region attracts over $266m in two years 
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan attracted over SR1 billion ($266 million) in investments in 2022 and 2023 at it gained ground as an commercial region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the amount secured in the last two years represents 40 percent of the municipality’s total investments over the past 20 years. 

While the region had a competitive edge in terms of a vast coastline conducive to maritime and oil industries, it was the strategic decision to develop as a special economic zone catering to the logistics industry that gave it the upper hand.  

Besides hosting the third largest ports in the Kingdom, the coastal region is also home to a refinery, which is one of the largest refining stations in the world. 

Moreover, the rapid development of infrastructure in the region was another crucial factor that led to the spurt in investment over the last two years. 

In June, Al-Ekhbariya reported that Jazan’s economic zone was on track to attract SR11 billion in foreign investments by 2040 as it offered unused mining reserves valued at more than $1.3 trillion.   

The new mining reserves in the region make it an ideal platform for firms wishing to benefit from the mining sector’s vast potential, which is set to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s national industry, Al-Ekhbariya said at the time. 

The competitive and integrated economic center is also forecast to provide 17,000 direct jobs by 2040. 

Located on the Red Sea coast, the SEZ is an advanced industrial city and an ideal center for business growth.   

This advantage is because of its proximity to the largest export port in Jazan, host to 12 berths with a combined capacity of 5 million tons. 

Additionally, the region will provide access to abundant natural resources and raw materials for the agricultural sector, which is growing 9 percent annually.   

The Jazan region could contribute an estimated SR39 billion to gross domestic product, especially since it is a gateway to Europe and Africa and a bedrock of Saudi-Chinese investment. 

Topics: Jazan

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,928 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,928 
Updated 08 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,928 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,928 
Updated 08 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index experienced a slight dip, losing 17.21 points, or 0.16 percent, closing at 10,928.76.  

The total trading turnover for the benchmark index reached SR5.50 billion ($1.46 billion), with 96 listed stocks advancing and 118 retreating.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu saw an uptick of 740.51 points, marking a 3.32 percent increase and closing at 23,047.31. This gain was led by 26 advancing listed stocks, while 22 retreated.  

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index declined by 4.33 points or 0.30 percent, ending at 1,419.43. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Lazurde Co. for Jewelry. The company’s share price surged 10 percent to SR13.42. 

Other top performers include Naseej International Trading Co. as well as Saudi Research and Media Group, whose share prices soared by 9.97 percent and 6.62 percent, to stand at SR42.45 and SR145 respectively. 

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. The firm’s share price dropped by 7.14 percent to SR0.13. 

Other underperformers included Theeb Rent a Car Co. and National Agricultural Development Co., with their share prices decreasing by 4.42 percent and 4.18 percent, settling at SR60.50 and SR22.02, respectively.  

On the announcements front, Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain, has announced its interim financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profits reached a record SR971 million in the first nine months of 2023, reflecting a 224.75 percent increase when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. 

This rise is attributed to various factors, including an increase in gross profit, revenue, and cost of revenues. 

Additionally, Ades Holding Co. announced a surge in net profits, with a year-on-year increase of 60.8 percent, reaching SR283 million by the end of Sept. 30. This growth is linked to revenue and gross profit enhancements, particularly in the offshore drilling segment.  

Similarly, Theeb Rent a Car Co. announced its financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the entity’s net profits stood at SR106.54 million toward the end of the first nine months of 2023, down 23.6 percent from the same period last year.  

The drop in net profit is primarily due to a reduced utilization rate of the short-term rental segment and increased operational and financing costs. 

BinDawood Holding Co. also disclosed its financial results, revealing net profits of SR152.06 million as of Sept. 30. This reflects a 154.36 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, driven by increased sales and gross profit, partially offset by higher operating and other expenses. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Steel Pipe Co. announced orders totaling SR105 million for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes to Tenaris Global Services. These orders are expected to be supplied within eight months, with the financial impact anticipated in the last quarter of fiscal year 2023 and the first half of fiscal year 2024. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

ACWA Power teams up with UAE’s Masdar to develop clean energy projects in Azerbaijan 

ACWA Power teams up with UAE’s Masdar to develop clean energy projects in Azerbaijan 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
ACWA Power teams up with UAE’s Masdar to develop clean energy projects in Azerbaijan 

ACWA Power teams up with UAE’s Masdar to develop clean energy projects in Azerbaijan 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power plans to develop 500 megawatts of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan in partnership with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., also known as Masdar. 

According to a press statement, the Saudi-listed utility giant signed a memorandum of understanding with Masdar and the State Oil Co. of Azerbaijan. 

The joint venture will bolster Azerbaijan’s stride toward its net-zero ambitions while contributing to the global decarbonization effort. 

“We are thrilled to join forces with Masdar and SOCAR in our commitment to advancing clean energy solutions around the world. Our shared vision for a sustainable and decarbonized future transcends competition,” said ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli in the statement. 

Arcelli added: “We are proud to collaborate in helping Azerbaijan advance toward its net-zero goals, and through this partnership, we aim to set an example for the industry.”  

Since entering Azerbaijan in 2019, ACWA Power has contributed to the nation’s renewable energy objectives, assisting it in renewable energy integration, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pursuing comprehensive decarbonization strategies. 

Currently, ACWA Power is developing a wind energy project in Azerbaijan, with a capacity of 240MW for $286 million.   

In February, the company signed four implementation agreements for major renewable projects with Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.  

These projects include a 1 gigawatt onshore wind farm, a 1.5GW offshore wind installation and a battery energy storage initiative. 

Additionally, the utility giant also signed a cooperation agreement with SOCAR to collaborate and explore the field of green hydrogen. 

Masdar has also had a presence in Azerbaijan since 2020 through the 230MW Garadagh solar plant.   

The UAE’s clean energy pioneer has also signed agreements to develop wind, solar and green hydrogen projects with a total combined capacity of 4GW. 

In January, Masdar and Azerbaijan agreed on an option to expand the total capacity for renewable projects to 10GW across multiple technologies. 

Topics: ACWA Power Masdar Azerbaijan renewable

Saudi authorities to support local automotive firms expand globally 

Saudi authorities to support local automotive firms expand globally 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi authorities to support local automotive firms expand globally 

Saudi authorities to support local automotive firms expand globally 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s automotive companies will soon be able to expand their reach to global markets with the support from various initiatives taken by the local authorities, said a top government official.
Speaking at the Auto Connect Forum in King Abdullah Economic City, National Industrial Development Center CEO Khalil Ibn Salamah said the Saudi Export Development Authority is working on plans to export Saudi-manufactured cars. 
This move aligns with the Kingdom’s policy of developing new industries that attract international investments and create jobs for local talent while empowering the private sector. 
He said the government is taking measures to help the local auto sector cater to the domestic demand but also to export their products to the regional and global markets.
Speaking about the forum, Saleh Al-Khabti, deputy minister of investment transactions, said it opened the door for several opportunities within the sector. 
“Auto Connect Forum is not merely an event. It’s a platform that exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and partnership. Today, we gather to discuss the investment opportunities that foster collaboration,” Al-Khabti clarified. 
During the event — touted as the first of its kind — the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authorities showcased how special economic zones accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles by providing a supportive environment and implementing advantageous policies. 
The two-day exhibition will include many workshops and the organization of an accompanying conference that includes dialogue sessions on the future of the industry and promising opportunities in manufacturing automotive components. 
Moreover, the conference, expected to attract more than 300 foreign and local companies in multiple sectors, seeks to back the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming to establish an advanced industrial base and further propelling the automobile sector. 

Topics: Auto Connect SaudiVision2030

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has outperformed its target for attracting regional headquarters, with over 180 companies now established in the Kingdom. 

This number surpasses the initial goal of securing 160 HQs by the end 2023, as disclosed by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Al-Falih emphasized that the regional headquarters program is part of a “long-term journey,” adding that the Kingdom is working with international entities to create the “right ecosystem” to open their offices in Saudi Arabia.  

Some of the noted companies that opened their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia in recent months are PwC Middle East and GE Healthcare. 

“We had a target by year-end to have 160 regional headquarters for global companies. So far, the year is not up yet, and we have issued 180 licenses. In fact, the rate is picking up to the tune of 10 companies per week that are being licensed in Saudi Arabia, and they are being provided with a good set of incentives,” the minister revealed.  

This trend of corporate relocations aligns with Saudi Arabia’s policy, first introduced in early 2021, which mandates international companies to set up their regional headquarters in Riyadh if they intend to secure government contracts. 

He added that the Kingdom has been a “friendly” and “stable jurisdiction” for international investors with a very stable economic and political system, at a time of geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds.   

“Beyond the current situation in Europe and the Middle East, people will look around and find Saudi Arabia is the best destination to invest in. It is happening now, and we believe, we will transition through the set of crises going on now, and Saudi Arabia will continue to be a very attractive destination for investment,” said Al-Falih.  

During the conversation, the minister revealed that Saudi Arabia ranked 10th globally in terms of foreign direct investment inflows based on data from 2021 and 2022, attracting FDI worth $33 billion.

“It is the impact of Vision 2030. Within 2016 and 2022, our FDI has grown significantly by double digits on an annual basis,” he added.  

Discussing the automotive industry, the minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainability and mentioned the Kingdom’s plans to produce 500,000 electric vehicles in the coming years. 

Topics: Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih regional headquarters

Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology

Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology

Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised for enhanced precision in its foreign direct investment insights after a revamped methodology unveiled by the Ministry of Investment.

The new approach differentiates itself by dissecting individual financial statements for pinpoint accuracy as opposed to prior estimations based on flow accumulations, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

Unveiled on Nov. 7, the updated FDI figures result from a streamlined process initiated in October, garnering an endorsement from the International Monetary Fund and applause from the UN Conference on Trade and Development.  

Crafted through an 18-month collaboration among the Ministry of Investment, the General Authority for Statistics, and the Saudi Central Bank, the new methodology aligns with the IMF’s Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual’s global standards.  

Examining over 70,000 financial records from over 10,000 foreign enterprises has culminated in a refined FDI data set from 2015 to 2022.

The recalibrated figures reveal a substantial increment in FDI, positioning the Kingdom 16th among G20 nations in 2022 with an FDI stock of SR775 billion ($207 billion), a contrast to the former estimate of SR1 trillion.

Moreover, the new methodology has propelled Saudi Arabia to the 10th place in the G20 for FDI inflows for 2022, doubling the 2015 figures and fine-tuning the prior estimated inflows from about SR30 billion to SR122 billion last year.

Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi minister of investment, affirmed the Kingdom’s dedication to fostering an optimal investment climate, emphasizing the significance of a robust FDI statistical framework.  

“Investors are entering the fast-growing Saudi market with confidence due to its size and strategic position, which provides an excellent platform to access growth opportunities across the Middle East and beyond,” the minister said.

“The updated data, produced under the new methodology, along with our investor outreach programs, will allow us to respond to and calibrate the investment environment to attract and retain even more investors,” he added.

The introduction of the new methodology is a strategic step towards elevating the Kingdom’s financial profile and consistently drawing foreign direct investment via a verifiable record of capital performance.

Topics: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Ministry of Investment General Authority for Statistics Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

