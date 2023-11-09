Saudi Arabia’s IPI climbs 0.8% in September driven by mining and quarrying

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index rose by 0.8 percent in September compared to August, primarily driven by a slight increase in mining and quarrying activities, official data showed.

According to the data released by the General Authority for Statistics, mining and quarrying activities registered a monthly increase of 0.6 percent in September.

The manufacturing sector and electricity and gas supplies industries increased by 1 percent each during the same period.

The report, however, added that the Kingdom’s IPI decreased by 11 percent in September compared to the same month of the previous year.

“Although the activity of the manufacturing industry and the activity of electricity and gas supply continued to rise, the decline in the mining and quarrying activity led to the decrease in the general index, given its high weight in the index,” said GASTAT in the report.

GASTAT added that mining and quarrying activities decreased by 18.7 percent in September, compared to the same month of the previous year, as the Kingdom decreased its oil output, aligned with the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.