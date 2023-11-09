Oil Updates – crude edges up; markets shrug off China inflation data, eye fresh drivers

You are here

Brent crude futures rose 67 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $80.21 a barrel by 10.30 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Thursday as markets shrugged off deflationary indicators in China and looked for further clues on the status of demand from the world’s two biggest oil consumers, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 67 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $80.21 a barrel by 10.30 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 56 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $75.89 a barrel.

The uptick came after both benchmarks fell more than 2 percent to their lowest since mid-July on Wednesday, as worry over possible supply disruptions in the Middle East eased and concern over US and Chinese demand intensified.

“The more subdued gains still reflect reservations in place, with macroeconomic factors and technicals giving sellers the upper hand for now,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Thursday’s gains likely reflect an attempt for prices to stabilize after the strong sell-off in previous days, said Yeap.

Meanwhile, China inflation data released on Thursday showed that October’s consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year on year, while PPI data fell 2.6 percent year on year. This was broadly in line with a Reuters’ poll that forecast CPI would fall 0.1 percent and PPI 2.7 percent.

Earlier in the week, customs data showed that China’s total exports of goods and services contracted faster than expected, although its crude imports in October were robust.

On the plus side for oil demand, central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said China was expected to achieve its annual growth target of 5 percent for this year.

For the US, inventory data may indicate a weakening in demand. US crude oil inventories increased by 11.9 million barrels over the week to Nov. 3, sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

If confirmed, this would represent the biggest weekly build since February. The US Energy Information Administration, however, has delayed release of weekly oil inventory data until Nov. 15 for a system upgrade.

Barclays on Wednesday cut its 2024 Brent crude price forecast by $4 to $93 a barrel, citing resilient US oil supply and higher output from Venezuela following the relaxation of sanctions on the Latin American producer.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises stakes in Aston Martin to 20.5%

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises stakes in Aston Martin to 20.5%
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has raised its stake in luxury carmaker Aston Martin to 20.5 percent from 17.9 percent, a bourse filing at the London Stock Exchange showed.

With a 2.6 percent increase in is holdings, the Public Investment Fund now holds a greater of share in the UK-firm than Geely and Chinese entrepreneur Shufu Li.

According to the bourse filing, the new shares were awarded to PIF-backed Lucid Group.

On Nov. 8, Lucid unit Atieva also disclosed to have a 3.44 percent stake in Aston Martin.

In June, Lucid and Aston Martin had agreed to establish a long-term strategic technology partnership.

Under the deal, the US electric vehicle firm will provide Aston Martin with technology, including a rear drive unit with twin motors, battery modules and software for integrating systems.

In September, Lucid announced that the company’s first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City has began production, with more than 155,000 EVs to be assembled annually.

The PIF, widely touted to be the region’s vibrant economic engine that is currently steering the Kingdom’s diversification efforts has made several strategic investments in the automotive industry in recent years, which includes the establishment of Saudi Arabia’s first national EV brand, Ceer, in partnership with Foxconn.

In August, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that Ceer is expected to contribute SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2034.

The ministry added that Ceer’s factory will attract over SR562 million in foreign direct investment and create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

In October, the PIF partnered with Saudi Electricity Co. to establish 5,000 fast EV chargers across the Kingdom by 2030.

Last month, the fund also launched a new company named Tasaru Mobility Investments to boost EV manufacturing and develop local supply chain capabilities in the Kingdom.

In a statement, PIF said that Tasaru Mobility Investments will accelerate the development of Saudi Arabia’s EV and autonomous mobility ecosystem.

Meanwhile, earlier in November, Aston Martin announced that it narrowed its pretax losses for the third quarter of this year to $142.9 million, compared to the loss of $227.2 million it incurred in the same period of the previous year.

IsDB enters European market with over $588m public sukuk issuance 

IsDB enters European market with over $588m public sukuk issuance 
Arab News
RIYADH: Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has made a return to the European market, with the issuance of sukuk worth €550 million ($588.22 million), marking its third such public offering this year. 

In a statement, the IsDB announced the successful pricing of the five-year Islamic bond under its $25 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Program. 

The bank revealed that the joint lead managers for this offering included Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, and Deutsche Bank.

Furthermore, the participating banks in the deal comprised HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered Bank. 

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank raises $500m from green sukuk issuance

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank raises $500m from green sukuk issuance
Arab News
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has raised $500 million through a green sukuk offering, making it the world’s first such US dollar-denominated Islamic bond issued by a financial institution.  

According to a statement, ADIB priced the five-year senior sukuk at a profit rate of 5.69 percent per annum, payable twice a year. The new sukuk will be listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and the Sustainable Bond Market.  

This move comes amid high demand from the Middle East and Africa, which was allocated 78 percent, followed by 13 percent to Europe and 9 percent to Asia and the US.  

In terms of investor type, private banks stood at 26 percent of the allocation, followed by asset and fund managers at 17 percent, commercial banks at 42 percent and others at 16 percent.

“We are thrilled to be the first financial institution in the world to issue the first USD-denominated green Sukuk, which builds on ADIB’s efforts to address climate change and to advance sustainable solutions that protect the environment and help facilitate a transition to a low-carbon economy,” ADIB Group CEO Nasser Al-Awadhi said.

“This is an important step in our sustainability journey and will further expand the bank’s role in catalyzing capital to address the pressing environmental and social issues facing society today,” Al-Awadhi added.

He continued that the bank has received interest from a broad range of local, regional, and global investors, cementing the demand and confidence in ADIB’s asset quality.

This comes as the issuance attracted interest from over 100 international and local investors, with the final order book closing at $2.6 billion, representing an oversubscription rate of 5.2 times.

This has tightened the final price guidance meaningfully by 30 to 115 basis points over the five-year US Treasury rate.

Moreover, ADIB intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of this issuance to fund eligible green projects to accelerate and propel climate transition.

This may include the financing or refinancing of green projects and funding customers for eligible green projects as described under the Eligibility Criteria in the ADIB Sustainable Finance Framework.

ADIB’s vision is to be a leading universal bank that is fully Shariah compliant, focusing on service excellence and product and solution innovation.

Qatar wealth fund eyes investment opportunities in China’s retail, tech sectors

Qatar wealth fund eyes investment opportunities in China’s retail, tech sectors
Reuters
BEIJING: Sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority is examining investment opportunities in China’s sectors including retail, health care, technology and logistics, said a senior official.

Abdulla Al-Kuwari, head of the fund’s unit Qatar Investment Authority Advisory for Asia Pacific, made the comment on Thursday during the Caixin Summit in Beijing.

(More to come)

Saudi Arabia to sign $533m deals with Africa as PIF plans ‘game-changing’ announcements

Saudi Arabia to sign $533m deals with Africa as PIF plans ‘game-changing’ announcements
MANAL AL-BARAKATI 
Saudi Arabia is set to sign SR2 billion ($533 million) worth of agreements with African countries, the Kingdom’s finance minister has announced.

Speaking during the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh, Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the deals would be reached through the Kingdom’s Fund for Development.

The minister said the agreements would be struck with a “multitude” of countries and entities on the continent.

“Our partnership with African countries is strong and ever growing. In energy, education and agriculture amongst many others, the Kingdom considers Africa a strong investment destination and partner,” he added.

Al-Jadaan also called for the creation of an additional seat for Africa on the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund to strengthen the voice of the continent in global forums.

The event, which has brought together representatives from the financial, trade, and government sectors to discuss improving ties between Saudi Arabia and Africa, was also told that the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund is eyeing up deals in the continent.

“PIF is looking at Africa with great interest and I believe they will be in due course making some game-changing announcements about their intent to invest in Africa,” said Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

He added that Ma’aden and PIF’s joint venture – announced in January – is going to “invest in the critical minerals in Africa.”

Al-Falih said: “There is already $75 billion of Saudi investment deployed in Africa. It’s a good number, but I think we’re only scratching the surface given the great potential that we've talked about today.”

An MoU is signed between Saudi Arabia and Rwanda.​​​​​

A number of memorandums of understanding were signed, including with:

  • Nigeria in the oil and gas sector.
  • Senegal, Ethiopia, and Chad respectively for cooperation in the field of energy.
  • Egypt to establish “high level financial dialogue.”
  • Gambia on the avoidance of double taxation of income and prevention of tax evasions.
  • Rwanda to implement the oil sustainability program initiatives.

Rwanda’s Minister of Public Investment and Resource Mobilization Jeanine Munyeshuli suggested that more deals are on the horizon.

“We are happy with this agreement, and are going to be signing more to deepen our relationship and have long lasting relationships. For me, it was a very good one,” she said.

The Saudi Fund for Development reached developmental loan agreements with the following countries:

  • Guinea, for a mother and child referral hospital – SR281.25 million.
  • Malawi, for the construction and rehabilitation of the Manchogi – Makanjira road – SR75 million. 
  • Burkina Faso, for the Manga Regional Hospital – SR63.75 million. 
  • Burundi, for the rehabilitation of King Khalid University Hospital in Bujumbura – SR187.5 million.
  • Sierra Leone, for the construction and equipment of Riyadh Referral Hospital – SR187.5 million.
  • Tanzania, for the Benako to Kyaka transmission line – SR28.7 million.
  • Niger, for the construction of secondary schools for girls in several regions – SR100 million.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman used his address to the conference to highlight how the continent needs more support to tackle global warming concerns.

“We have asked many of our colleagues in Africa if they have received any of the climate fund. I have yet to hear any who have,” he said.

The signing of a cooperation agreement with Senegal.

Strengthening industrial, mining and commercial partnerships is one of the key areas of discussion at the conference, along with sustainable energy, food security, and investing in business development, infrastructure and human capital.

Trade between the Kingdom and Africa has witnessed remarkable growth during the past five years, according to the Saudi Press Agency, with non-oil exports to the continent increasing at an annual growth rate of 5.96 percent from 2018 to 2022, reaching SR31.94 billion. 

Industrial and mining activities lead Saudi non-oil exports to Africa, with the chemicals and polymers sectors top, followed by packaging, building materials, and food products. 

Imports from Africa came from a number of sectors, including precious metals and jewelry.

