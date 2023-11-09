You are here

Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  

TASI reported a trading volume of SR4.9 billion ($1.3 billion) on Thursday, with 57 stocks advancing and 156 retreating.  
TASI reported a trading volume of SR4.9 billion ($1.3 billion) on Thursday, with 57 stocks advancing and 156 retreating.  
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  

Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index wrapped up Thursday’s trading session at 10,840.76, slipping 88 points or 0.81 percent.    

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also fell 12.70 points or 0.89 percent to close at 1,406,73. 

Conversely, the parallel market, Nomu, rose 175.73 points or 0.76 percent to 23,223.04.  

TASI reported a trading volume of SR4.9 billion ($1.3 billion) on Thursday, with 57 stocks advancing and 156 retreating.  

Nomu, on the other hand, saw a trading volume of SR19 million. 

On the announcement front, Tabuk Cement Co. released its financial results for the first nine months, recording SR25.16 million in profits, a 648 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

According to a bourse filing, the company attributed the growth to an increase in average selling prices. Despite the positive results, the company’s share price fell 0.55 percent to SR14.60. 

Furthermore, Alandalus Property Co. also announced its interim financial results for the first nine months, with its net profit dropping 37.89 percent to SR33.1 million.  

It earned a net profit of SR53.29 in the same period last year.  

In a filing to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the company said the slump resulted from a decrease in operating profit and an increase in general, administrative and marketing expenses. 

The bourse filing stated that the company also saw high financing costs and a drop in profits in its sister companies. Its stock price fell 1.31 percent to SR21.14. 

However, Al-Jouf Cement Co. saw a significant increase in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year,   

According to the company’s financial results, net profits increased 836 percent from SR7 million in 2022 to SR72 million this year. 

This surge resulted from an increase in sales of 26.27 percent and reduced sales costs. 

NEOM opens its first international office in London

NEOM opens its first international office in London
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
NEOM opens its first international office in London

NEOM opens its first international office in London
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM has opened its first international office in London, which will serve as a base for its business across Europe, said a press statement issued on Thursday.

The opening was led by Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP, Deputy Prime Minister of the UK, and NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

The opening of the office, located in Chancery House in the central district of Holborn, represents a major milestone in NEOM’s efforts to expand its international footprint, with many successful partnerships having already been established between NEOM and UK entities, the statement said.

As the first international NEOM office, the UK office will also serve as a base to support NEOM’s business across Europe, building on existing relations with partners, investors, and stakeholders across the continent, and nurturing new ones.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar said: “NEOM aims to transform how people around the world live and work, and the opening of its office in London provides a platform to introduce the project and its global importance to UK investors, organizations and innovators who share its vision and ethos. The opening of the office reflects the important role that we believe the UK and its industry leaders will play in contributing to NEOM’s efforts to accelerate human progress and deliver a new future for all.”

NEOM’s office will help identify future opportunities for collaboration as well as strengthen existing relationships, accelerating its efforts to address global challenges by redefining livability, business and conservation.

Dowden said: “This is an important milestone, integrating NEOM with London’s finance and tech ecosystems, with the potential for London to become NEOM’s second home for design and project management, promoting investment and growth across the UK.”

Speaking on the occasion, NEOM CEO said: “We believe we must have a global footprint and work with the world’s brightest minds to solve the world’s most pressing challenges. From this standpoint, choosing London to open our first international office fits within the framework of consolidating our presence in the United Kingdom and Europe in general.”

Abdallah Alhazani will lead the new NEOM Europe entity as CEO, transitioning from his current role as an executive director of Oxagon. Prior to that, Abdallah served as an executive director of NEOM Investment Fund.

Saudi energy minister signs 5 MoUs with African countries in sustainability push

Saudi energy minister signs 5 MoUs with African countries in sustainability push
Updated 09 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati
Saudi energy minister signs 5 MoUs with African countries in sustainability push

Saudi energy minister signs 5 MoUs with African countries in sustainability push
Updated 09 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has inked five memorandums of understanding with African nations focusing on collaborative efforts in the energy sector as the Kingdom continues its sustainability drive.

Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed agreements with Ethiopia, Chad, and Senegal, as well as Nigeria and Rwanda during the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference, pledging cooperation in various parts of the sector.

The MoU signed with Rwanda aims to establish initiatives targeting the oil demand sustainability program, raise the economic and environmental efficiency of gas and oil, and focus on innovation and sustainability.

Speaking during the forum, the minister said: “We have asked many of our colleagues in Africa if they have received any of the climate fund. I have yet to hear any who have.”

He added: “Economies of Africa need to grow, the people of Africa need to prosper, if these two things happen the world economy will grow and there will be a rippling effect.”

This step reaffirms the minister’s ongoing call to combat energy poverty and ensure energy sustainability in Africa.

Speaking during the conference, South Africa’s Minister of Trade Ebrahim Patel outlined that out of the 10 most significant renewable energy players last year in the African market, the top five were from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with ACWA Power in first place.

“The African continent has an enormous stock of the critical minerals that will be driving the Green Revolution. The single biggest magnet for international investment is indeed green energy,” he said.

In October, the Saudi energy minister unveiled his “Empowering Africa Initiative” during the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, which is a project that aims to promote energy equity and bring connectivity to Africa.

Speaking at the time, he noted that by bridging the energy gap, the global economy will benefit as it will bring many untapped contributors to the stage. He further noted the importance of “south-south” collaboration in the energy sector.

Speaking at the Future Investments Initiative in October, the minister also said: “Let’s not forget that a third of the world’s population is suffering energy poverty. I am approaching so many companies to have that reality check and more importantly have that moral commitment, we cannot leave the 2.2 million people behind.”

Oil Updates – crude edges up; markets shrug off China inflation data, eye fresh drivers

Oil Updates – crude edges up; markets shrug off China inflation data, eye fresh drivers
Updated 09 November 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude edges up; markets shrug off China inflation data, eye fresh drivers

Oil Updates – crude edges up; markets shrug off China inflation data, eye fresh drivers
Updated 09 November 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Thursday as markets shrugged off deflationary indicators in China and looked for further clues on the status of demand from the world’s two biggest oil consumers, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 67 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $80.21 a barrel by 10.30 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 56 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $75.89 a barrel.

The uptick came after both benchmarks fell more than 2 percent to their lowest since mid-July on Wednesday, as worry over possible supply disruptions in the Middle East eased and concern over US and Chinese demand intensified.

“The more subdued gains still reflect reservations in place, with macroeconomic factors and technicals giving sellers the upper hand for now,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Thursday’s gains likely reflect an attempt for prices to stabilize after the strong sell-off in previous days, said Yeap.

Meanwhile, China inflation data released on Thursday showed that October’s consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year on year, while PPI data fell 2.6 percent year on year. This was broadly in line with a Reuters’ poll that forecast CPI would fall 0.1 percent and PPI 2.7 percent.

Earlier in the week, customs data showed that China’s total exports of goods and services contracted faster than expected, although its crude imports in October were robust.

On the plus side for oil demand, central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said China was expected to achieve its annual growth target of 5 percent for this year.

For the US, inventory data may indicate a weakening in demand. US crude oil inventories increased by 11.9 million barrels over the week to Nov. 3, sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

If confirmed, this would represent the biggest weekly build since February. The US Energy Information Administration, however, has delayed release of weekly oil inventory data until Nov. 15 for a system upgrade.

Barclays on Wednesday cut its 2024 Brent crude price forecast by $4 to $93 a barrel, citing resilient US oil supply and higher output from Venezuela following the relaxation of sanctions on the Latin American producer.

Saudi Arabia's PIF raises stakes in Aston Martin to 20.5%

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises stakes in Aston Martin to 20.5%
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises stakes in Aston Martin to 20.5%

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises stakes in Aston Martin to 20.5%
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has raised its stake in luxury carmaker Aston Martin to 20.5 percent from 17.9 percent, a bourse filing at the London Stock Exchange showed.

With a 2.6 percent increase in is holdings, the Public Investment Fund now holds a greater of share in the UK-firm than Geely and Chinese entrepreneur Shufu Li.

Aston Martin chair Lawrence Stroll remains the top shareholder at the carmaker made famous for being fictional spy James Bond’s car brand of choice.

According to the bourse filing, the new shares were awarded to PIF-backed Lucid Group.

On Nov. 8, Lucid unit Atieva also disclosed to have a 3.44 percent stake in Aston Martin.

In June, Lucid and Aston Martin had agreed to establish a long-term strategic technology partnership.

Under the deal, the US electric vehicle firm will provide Aston Martin with technology, including a rear drive unit with twin motors, battery modules and software for integrating systems.

In September, Lucid announced that the company’s first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City has began production, with more than 155,000 EVs to be assembled annually.

The PIF, widely touted to be the region’s vibrant economic engine that is currently steering the Kingdom’s diversification efforts has made several strategic investments in the automotive industry in recent years, which includes the establishment of Saudi Arabia’s first national EV brand, Ceer, in partnership with Foxconn.

In August, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that Ceer is expected to contribute SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2034.

The ministry added that Ceer’s factory will attract over SR562 million in foreign direct investment and create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

In October, the PIF partnered with Saudi Electricity Co. to establish 5,000 fast EV chargers across the Kingdom by 2030.

Last month, the fund also launched a new company named Tasaru Mobility Investments to boost EV manufacturing and develop local supply chain capabilities in the Kingdom.

In a statement, PIF said that Tasaru Mobility Investments will accelerate the development of Saudi Arabia’s EV and autonomous mobility ecosystem.

Meanwhile, earlier in November, Aston Martin announced that it narrowed its pretax losses for the third quarter of this year to $142.9 million, compared to the loss of $227.2 million it incurred in the same period of the previous year.

IsDB enters European market with over $588m public sukuk issuance 

IsDB enters European market with over $588m public sukuk issuance 
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
IsDB enters European market with over $588m public sukuk issuance 

IsDB enters European market with over $588m public sukuk issuance 
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has made a return to the European market, with the issuance of sukuk worth €550 million ($588.22 million), marking its third such public offering this year.  

In a statement, the IsDB announced the successful pricing of the five-year Islamic bond under its $25 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Program.  

The bank revealed that the joint lead managers for this offering included Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, and Deutsche Bank. 

The deal also involved participants such as HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered Bank.

With triple-A ratings from S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch, the bank has announced that the proceeds from this benchmark-size issuance will further its sustainable development initiatives in member countries. This marks a notable return to the euro public market since its inaugural green sukuk issuance, which successfully mobilized €1 billion in November 2019.

The bank explained that its realigned strategy of commitment to sustainable development focuses on three overarching, interconnected strategic objectives, which include boosting recovery on top of priorities, tackling poverty and building resilience, and driving green economic growth.

Zamir Iqbal, IsDB’s vice president for finance and chief financial officer, said that after a hiatus of 4 years, he is delighted with the outcome of their third euro public sukuk since 2018.  

“We are thankful to both our anchor as well as new investors for their trust in IsDB’s mission of sustainable development and the support for this transaction,” Iqbal added. 

Mohammed Sharaf, the bank’s treasurer, said that the investor response was very positive in a volatile market backdrop.  

The IsDB is a multilateral development finance institution that aims to promote economic and social development in its member countries. It provides financial and technical assistance to support various development projects and initiatives, focusing on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation. 

