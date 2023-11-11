You are here

Eddie Howe aims to upset Premier League big boys but leaves off-field talk to Newcastle board

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe reacts from the sidelines during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United FC. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 November 2023
Liam Kennedy
  • The head coach refused to be drawn on the topic of discussions within the league, and an imminent vote, about tightening the rules on player loans between clubs with ownership connections
  • It comes as the Magpies face an injury crisis and eye a possible deal in January with Al-Hilal, who like Newcastle are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, for Ruben Neves
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe said on Friday he is determined to continue pushing the Premier League big boys at the top of the table but added that he is happy to leave all the off-field talk to club bosses.

This week has been dominated by discussions, and an imminent vote, about Premier League pacts with regard to a tightening of top-flight rules on player-loan deals between clubs with ownership connections.

The move — and the timing of it, as the Magpies face an injury crisis and are said to be eyeing a possible deal for Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves in January — is seen by many as an attempt to deny Newcastle the chance to obtain top players in short-term deals from Saudi Pro League outfits which, like Newcastle, are owned by the sovereign wealth fund.

The rule change, which would have to be ratified by at least 14 of the 20 English top-flight clubs, would block all loans of players between clubs with the same owners. As a result, Newcastle would be unable to raid the rosters of top Saudi sides Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al Ahli.

It is believed that the same Premier League meeting, on Nov. 21, will also include a vote on further tightening the rules for related-parties sponsorship deals.

Howe refused to be drawn on the issue of such Premier League discussions and votes, instead preferring to focus on efforts on the pitch to turn up the heat on the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

“We are here to compete on the pitch and all of these things we are discussing are off the pitch,” said Howe, whose side take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

“That’s why it is difficult for me to give you an answer that is clear and concise. I’m not involved in those talks I just see and hear things in the media like you do. That’s where I have to be careful and draw a line at what I can talk about. I’m not involved in that world, I’m involved in the football world. We want to compete on the pitch within the rules that are set for us.

“We will work within the rules the Premier League set and we have to respect those rules, whatever they are. But like I’ve said, I will let you decide why those rules are coming in. It’s not a situation I’m in any control over. I’m reacting to what is happening. It’s probably better that you draw conclusions to that, not me.”

When pushed on the motives of clubs for bringing the vote to the table, Howe said: “I wouldn’t know the motives behind the rule changes coming in. It’s very difficult for me to give a definitive opinion. We just have to react to the changes as they come in.”

Premier League profit and sustainability rules will again largely define exactly the degree to which Howe can strengthen his squad during the January transfer window. As the club’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said recently, it is often not the best time to spend big but if value is to be had, money will be made available. The need to act could well be heightened as a result of the injury crisis at United, who will be missing 10 players through injury or suspension when they travel to the Vitality Stadium tomorrow.

“Honestly, at the moment I don’t have any plans for January,” Howe said. “It’s such a moving thing, in a sense of we don’t have clearly identified targets. There’s too many moving parts at this stage and a lot of football to be played.

“From our side, there are injuries that may return and injuries that may not return. It’s very difficult for us to have finalized those plans at this stage. A long-winded answer, but no.”

Howe added that he hopes to have Callum Wilson, who was withdrawn midway through the 2-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League midweek, available again on Saturday.

“We’re doing various tests,” he said. “He’s been called up for England so we’re waiting to see if he’ll be fit for this game and then make a decision after.” But he added: “My options are restricted.”

Topics: Eddie Howe English Premier League (EPL)

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad
  • The 28-year-old Grimaldo, signed from Benfica in the close season, has been a key member of the Leverkusen side
  • Coach Luis de la Fuente has also handed a first call-up to Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

LAS ROZAS DE MADRID, Spain: Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alejandro Grimaldo has been rewarded for his outstanding start to the season with a call-up to the Spain squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Cyprus and Georgia this month.
The 28-year-old Grimaldo, signed from Benfica in the close season, has been a key member of the Leverkusen side that has surged to the top of the German Bundesliga under former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso.
Coach Luis de la Fuente has also handed a first call-up to Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, who replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga with the Real Madrid shotstopper injured.
Midfielder Aleix Garcia, who has starred in Girona’s flying start this season in La Liga, and Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme also appear in the squad for the first time.
However, former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, misses out with a foot injury that required stitches.
Spain have already qualified for Euro 2024 from Group A along with Scotland, having won five of their six matches.
They complete their qualifying campaign by taking on Cyprus away in Limassol next Thursday, November 16, and entertaining Georgia in Valladolid three days later.

Spain squad
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Inigo Martinez (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Aston Villa/ENG), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), David Garcia (Osasuna), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)
Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao), Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid), Aleix Garcia (Girona)
Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Topics: Bayer Leverkusen Alejandro Garnacho Spain Euro 2024

Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag

Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag

Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag
  • Early-season results boosted hopes of a genuine title race but City were the only team in the top five to win last weekend
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Chelsea on Sunday with Erling Haaland in ominous form as Arsenal and Tottenham seek to recover from their first defeats of the season.

Early-season results boosted hopes of a genuine title race but City were the only team in the top five to win last weekend.

At the other end of the table, the bottom four sides are in danger of being cut adrift even before the season is a third of the way through.

Here are three talking points ahead of the action in the English top flight.

 

Manchester City recently had an uncharacteristic mini-wobble but they have responded in emphatic style, hitting 17 goals in five games in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s champions are back on top of the Premier League, taking advantage of slip-ups from Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals for City last season, is in red-hot form, with 15 in the current campaign so far.

City travel to Chelsea on Sunday not knowing exactly what to expect from Mauricio Pochettino’s inconsistent team, who beat nine-man Tottenham 4-1 on Monday.

But the treble winners will be full of confidence, having won their past six matches against the Stamford Bridge side in all competitions without conceding a single goal.

 

Manchester United got out of jail last week when Bruno Fernandes struck a last-gasp winner to earn a 1-0 victory at Fulham and ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

But the Dutchman is once again in the spotlight after United went down 4-3 in a chaotic Champions League match in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The club have lost nine of their opening 17 matches in a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973/74, a campaign in which they were relegated.

United would normally be expected to sweep aside Luton, Saturday’s opponents at Old Trafford, but they have scored just 12 goals in 11 Premier League matches so far and their injury-ravaged defense looks shaky.

Ten Hag, however, is convinced his team’s luck will change.

“This squad is resilient,” he said after the defeat in Denmark. “The whole season, so many decisions are against us, so many setbacks for injuries.

“Every time there is a spirit, there is a fight and we will keep going because I am sure and I said to the lads it will turn — on one moment in the season it will turn in our favor.”

 

The bottom four teams in the Premier League each have just a single win and a paltry combined total of 20 points from 11 rounds of games.

Newly promoted Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all struggling along with Bournemouth — there is already a five-point gap between 17th-placed Luton and Everton, one place above them.

Despite those poor results, not a single Premier League manager has been sacked so far — there were a record 14 managerial changes last season.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany urged his team not to lose confidence after they became the first side in English top-flight history to lose each of their first six home games to begin a season.

“We have to put everything into context and not let ourselves get knocked down by something which is supposed to be one of the hardest achievements to do, which is to establish yourself in this league,” he said.

Kompany’s men have a daunting trip to face Arsenal this weekend, with the Gunners smarting from their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

 

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Wolves vs. Tottenham (1230), Arsenal vs. Burnley, Crystal Palace vs. Everton, Manchester United vs. Luton, Bournemouth vs. Newcastle (1730)

Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa vs. Fulham, Brighton vs. Sheffield United, Liverpool vs. Brentford, West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest, Chelsea vs. Manchester City (1630)

Topics: Manchester city Chelsea Erling Haaland Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers
  • Sterling, who has 82 caps and 20 goals for England, has not played for the national team since last year’s World Cup in Qatar
  • “The door is 100 percent open not only for Raheem but for other players,” said Southgate
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Gareth Southgate said the door was still “100 percent” open for Raheem Sterling after leaving the Chelsea forward out of England’s squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Southgate, whose side are already assured of their place in the tournament in Germany next year, named a 25-man group on Thursday for a home match against Malta on November 17 and a trip to North Macedonia three days later.
Sterling, who has 82 caps and 20 goals for England, has not played for the national team since last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where England reached the quarter-finals.
“The door is 100 percent open not only for Raheem but for other players,” said Southgate. “There’s no doubt about that.
“We don’t need to know about his quality, his personality. He is a crucial part of why we’ve had the journey we’ve had over the last few years.”
The England boss said it was tough to leave in-form players out to accommodate Sterling, 28, who has scored four goals for Chelsea this season.
“He wasn’t available in March or June and the team started on a good run,” he said. “We won in Italy for the first time in 60 years, the two performances in June were excellent, so we stuck with that group,” he added.
“There is no question Raheem is looking dangerous for his club, he looks invigorated since the start of the season. (But) that is an area of the pitch where we’ve probably got as much competition for places as anywhere.”
Manchester City defender John Stones and Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah are both out injured.
Chelsea captain James is fit again after a hamstring injury, but asked to be left out of the squad after it had been expected he would replace Stones.
Southgate said: “I was hoping to call up Reece James, but he doesn’t feel he is quite ready and I understand that.
“He’s had a long path back from a number of injuries and he’s cautious in that respect. I can understand why.”
Southgate paid tribute to Bobby Charlton, who died last month and will be honored in England’s match against Malta at Wembley.
“I think he is respected around the world and clearly our greatest-ever player when you think of not only the World Cup, but also winning the European Cup and everything he did at club level,” he said.
“Very sad. We were fortunate to have met him a few times and incredibly humble, so, yes, our condolences are with all his family but hopefully we get the chance to honor him at Wembley and it will be a celebration of life.”

England squad
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan/ITA), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq/KSA), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), James Maddison (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Topics: Raheem Sterling Gareth Southgate England Euro 2024

Stuttgart striker Guirassy credits Kane for record-breaking start

Stuttgart striker Guirassy credits Kane for record-breaking start
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Stuttgart striker Guirassy credits Kane for record-breaking start

Stuttgart striker Guirassy credits Kane for record-breaking start
  • “It’s something big to be competing with Harry Kane, who is a world-class striker,” Guirassy told The Guardian
  • Despite his blistering start, Guirassy is not currently atop the Bundesliga goalscoring charts
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Record-breaking Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy said England captain Harry Kane’s arrival in Germany has “pushed a lot of strikers in the Bundesliga to raise their level to try and compete with him.”
Guirassy, who scored a record 14 goals in the opening eight league matches this season before injuring his hamstring, told English newspaper The Guardian in an interview published Thursday he relished the competition.
“It’s something big to be competing with Harry Kane, who is a world-class striker.”
Despite his blistering start, Guirassy is not currently atop the Bundesliga goalscoring charts, after the Guinean’s injury allowed Kane to overtake him.
Kane has 15 league goals since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer, having played two more matches than Guirassy.
Last season, Niclas Fuellkrug and Christopher Nkunku shared the Torjaegerkanone, the award given to the top goalscorer, with each scoring 16 goals, indicating how dramatic the turnaround has been.
Guirassy, who scored 11 league goals in total last season, credited a more mature game understanding as the reason for his boosted output, while trying to “learn from the best.”
“When I was younger, I liked to run everywhere on the pitch but I’ve learned about myself. I watch a lot of football on TV and I like to watch players like (Robert) Lewandowski, Kane or (Erling) Haaland and analyze what they are doing.”
“I’m always trying to be in the right place at the right time.”
After missing two games, Guirassy returned to team training on Wednesday and is in line to return for Saturday’s clash with Borussia Dortmund.
Stuttgart, who needed to win a two-legged playoff to avoid relegation last season, sit third on the table, one spot ahead of Dortmund.

Topics: Bundesliga Harry Kane Serhou Guirassy Stuttgart Bayern Munich

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition
Updated 09 November 2023
AP
Follow

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition
  • The 23-year-old Diop was born in France and has family ties to Morocco and Senegal
  • “He’s a player who could have chosen other countries also,” Regragui said
Updated 09 November 2023
AP

SALE, Morocco: World Cup semifinalist Morocco will start their qualifying campaign for the 2026 tournament with a newly-recruited France Under-21 player named in the squad for the first time Thursday.
Sofiane Diop, a midfielder with French league leader Nice, was picked by coach Walid Regragui for the scheduled games at home to Eritrea next Thursday and in Tanzania on Nov. 21.
The 23-year-old Diop was born in France and has family ties to Morocco and Senegal. FIFA rules let players change their national eligibility before they have played a senior competitive game.
“He’s a player who could have chosen other countries also,” Regragui said at a news conference. “He’s deserved to be with us.”
Eritrea are reportedly withdrawing their team from the qualifying campaign, but Regragui said FIFA has not yet confirmed cancelation of the game with Morocco in Agadir.
At the 2022 World Cup, Regragui called on several players from the Moroccan diaspora in Europe to build a squad that stunningly became the first African country to reach the semifinals.
Morocco topped a group ahead of Croatia, the 2018 World Cup beaten finalist that also reached the semifinals last year, and eliminated No. 2-ranked Belgium.
Regragui then helped Morocco eliminate Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds before his injury-hit team lost 2-0 to France. Morocco have now united with Spain and Portugal and will co-host the 2030 World Cup.
Morocco start as strong favorite in Group E in African qualifying for the 2026 tournament being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Africa has nine guaranteed places in the expanded 48-team lineup.
Morocco also will play Niger, Republic of Congo and Zambia and only the group winner in October 2025 will qualify.

Topics: Walid Regragui Morocco France Nice Sofiane Diop World Cup FIFA

