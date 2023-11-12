Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week

You are here

In conjunction with the Global Entrepreneurship Week, Monsha’at is organizing the Entrepreneurship Week in its enterprise support centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Alkhobar from Nov. 12 to 16. Photo/Supplied
RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneurs are set to receive increased support in promoting their businesses as the Kingdom’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at, begins the Entrepreneurship Week on Sunday. 

In conjunction with the Global Entrepreneurship Week, Monsha’at is organizing the Entrepreneurship Week in its enterprise support centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Alkhobar from Nov. 12 to 16. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Entrepreneurship Week aims to highlight the most prominent initiatives and programs that contribute to supporting startups expand in the market. 

The event includes a number of panel discussions that host a group of officials and investors in the entrepreneurial sector, including Monsha’at Deputy Governor for Entrepreneurship Saud bin Khalid Al-Sabhan, CEO of Tech Invest Com Hussein Attar and CEO of The Chefz Abdulrahman Al-Shabanat.

RIYADH: The stage is set for the opening of a new artificial intelligence center in Riyadh, dedicated to promoting ethics in advanced technologies and contributing to the development of sector policies in the Gulf region. 

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Farhan announced the establishment of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics during the 42nd session of UNESCO’s General Conference in Paris on Nov. 11.  

The initiative, approved by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in June, aims to advance competencies and legislative frameworks in the field of AI and other advanced technologies. 

The proposal for the International Center for AI Research and Ethics was initially submitted to UNESCO in March 2022, garnering support from Kuwait and Oman. As per the Saudi Press Agency, the center will operate with legal personality and financial and administrative independence, working toward fostering the growth of advanced technologies like AI within the Kingdom.
Earlier this year, the global consultancy firm PwC projected that AI would contribute $135 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030, positioning the Kingdom as the primary beneficiary of technology in the Middle East.  

“In absolute terms, the largest gains are expected to accrue to Saudi Arabia where AI is expected to contribute over $135.2 billion in 2030 to the economy, equivalent to 12.4 percent of the gross domestic product,” said PwC in its report.  

In June, Saudi Arabia established the Global Cybersecurity Forum Institute in Riyadh, aiming to harness the potential of cyberspace and support global efforts to enhance cybersecurity.  

According to a report published by the SPA, the institute will host an annual global security forum, bringing together experts and decision-makers from around the world to discuss ways to protect the most vulnerable in cyberspace while maximizing its benefits for everyone. 

As Saudi Arabia continues its embrace of advanced technologies, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella told in a recent interview with Arab News that the country’s push toward artificial intelligence has significantly increased productivity. 

“Especially with the age of AI coming, this is a fantastic time for us to bring world-class technology to Saudi Arabia so that it can create world-class technology for the world,” he said.  

Nadella added that small businesses in Saudi Arabia could become more productive if they leverage the advantages of AI. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will display its opportunities across critical industries in the US this week, such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and information and communication technology. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the US-Saudi Business Council will showcase the Kingdom’s market opportunities in Seattle and Portland on Nov. 14 and 17, respectively.   

The SPA added that the two executive roundtables aim to promote foreign direct investment, drive manufacturing growth, encourage localization and facilitate knowledge transfer within the Kingdom. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade relations with Africa have strengthened, marked by the Kingdom’s investment ministry hosting a series of roundtable talks.  

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water and agriculture, held meetings with several heads of state on the sidelines of the inaugural Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Presidents from the Republics of Chad, Somalia, and Nigeria attended the talks along with representatives from both sides’ private sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The roundtable meetings addressed practices to improve investment relations between the countries and enhance efforts to develop economic ties, investments, and bilateral trade. Discussions also focused on devising strategies to stimulate quality investments and enable the private sector to benefit from business opportunities in both countries.

During Thursday’s Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference, Al-Falih said: “We see economic potential in Africa that is unmatched… We want our investments to draw more investments, in order for that to happen we need to de-risk for the investor.”

He further stated that Saudi relations with the continent span hundreds of years and are rooted in a shared history, similar cultures, and geographical proximity.

“We consider ourselves an extension of the African continent. We share many links that go back thousands of years,” the minister added.

The Saudi Fund for Development signed various developmental loan agreements with several African countries during the economic forum, amounting to SR2 billion ($533 million).

The forum also saw the signing of several memorandums of understanding between the Kingdom and African nations, including five targeting the energy sector.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan spoke at the forum and noted that the Kingdom’s relationship with African countries is “strong”.  

“Our partnership with African countries is strong and ever-growing in energy, education, and agriculture, amongst many others. The Kingdom considers Africa a strong investment destination and partner,” the minister said.

The meetings demonstrate a continuous effort by the Kingdom to facilitate growth in the region and strengthen its business relationship with the continent.

Saudi Arabia and the Ivory Coast expressed their intent to establish the Saudi-Ivorian Business Council to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

The council will organize commercial activities and launch promotional campaigns to enhance trade and investment and joint economic ventures, providing a platform for Saudi and Ivorian businesses to introduce and promote their activities and establish partnerships.

RIYADH: The premature abandonment of traditional energy sources threatens energy security, leading to expenditure challenges, according to a top official of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. 

Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan emphasized in an interview with Japan’s Nikkei on Thursday that the early phase-out of conventional sources has created cost-related challenges, as witnessed in the recent energy crisis.  

He said in the interview that bridging the gap between unrealistic goals through data will be necessary to drive the global economy toward carbon neutrality. 

Al-Rumayyan explained that global demand for energy and petrochemicals is expected to continue rising in the long term, indicating the need for diverse forms of energy, both traditional and new, in the near future. 

He pointed out that emerging economies, particularly China and India, continued to drive oil demand growth, considering that the fundamentals of the oil market remain generally sound throughout the rest of the year. 

Discussing the oil industry and market indicators, Aramco’s chairman noted that the inhibition of investment in oil and gas has hindered the global energy transition instead of assisting it, making economies more vulnerable to shocks, as seen in recent years.  

He stated: “We have seen the world become less stable when issues related to energy security or the ability to bear its costs arise.” 

Al-Rumayyan, who is also the governor of the Public Investment Fund, stressed that investing in traditional energy alongside ongoing efforts to enhance alternative resources and technologies is the most effective way to achieve an organized transition without compromising economic prosperity and energy security. 

He also mentioned the support for energy transition coming from unrealistic global goals of energy mix and timelines, often attributed to impractical scenarios and assumptions. 

Regarding Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 progress, the PIF governor reaffirmed that the transformational path launched in 2016 is evident in the comprehensive economic, political and social changes that have made Saudi Arabia a global business and tourism hub. 

He stated: “The motivation for embarking on this transformative path was the importance of maintaining the flexibility and dynamism of our national economy.” 

“Despite the challenges in recent years, we have tirelessly worked to support the Saudi private sector, diversify the economy, and invest in sectors where the Kingdom can compete globally,” he added. 

Al-Rumayyan highlighted Saudi Aramco’s ambition to actively shape the Kingdom’s economic future and enhance its domestic and global competitiveness.  

For example, Saudi Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add program was designed to enhance the local manufacturing sector and improve the reliability of the supply chain through strategic partnerships and investments.  

The program facilitated the establishment of 31 new local factories last year, with the company entering into over 90 agreements to build long-term relationships with local suppliers valued at an estimated $17.3 billion. 

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Sunday he expects to reach an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government and foreign oil companies operating in the Kurdish region to resume oil production from the region’s oilfields within three days.

Abdel-Ghani said during a visit to Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan, that Iraq has reached an “understanding” with Turkiye in relating to the resumption of northern oil exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline

