You are here

  • Home
  • NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture

NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture

NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture
NADEC’s stake will be 37.5 percent of the new company’s capital. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdmy5

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture

NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to increase the production and distribution of fresh commodities as leading food enterprises come together to establish a joint venture company in the Kingdom.

The National Agricultural Development Co., also known as NADEC, and Del Monte Saudi Arabia Factory Co. Ltd. have entered into a memorandum of understanding to launch an initiative specializing in specific goods, including fruits, vegetables, fresh juices, potato processing, and their distribution throughout Saudi Arabia. 

In a statement published by the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, NADEC underscored that the MoU specified ownership percentages for each party. NADEC’s stake will be 37.5 percent of the new company’s capital. 

The announcement added that the agreement aims to establish manufacturing facilities to supply fresh products and process french fries, juice, canned fruits and vegetables as well as processed fruits, frozen fruits, and various other items to diversify the company’s products in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: NADEC Del Monte fruits vegetables

Related

NADEC signs agreement with Minerva Foods  video
Corporate News
NADEC signs agreement with Minerva Foods 

Sipchem announces largest calcium chloride operation in the world

Sipchem announces largest calcium chloride operation in the world
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Sipchem announces largest calcium chloride operation in the world

Sipchem announces largest calcium chloride operation in the world
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, has initiated the world’s largest calcium chloride operation at their factory.

Based in Saudi Arabia, the Khair Inorganic Chemical Industries Co., also known as InoChem, will operate a greenfield of soda ash and calcium chloride industrial complex spanning over 800,000 sq. meters of land in Ras Al-Khair, according to the Saudi Exchange.

Sipchem, which owns 30 percent of InoChem’s capital, will continue the trial until the testing of the plant equipment is completed and its efficiency is confirmed.

The project’s total cost is estimated at SR2.9 billion ($783 million), with an annual production capacity of 300,000 tons of soda ash and 348,000 tons of calcium chloride in various grades, densities, shapes, and sizes. The production employs the latest advanced technologies and equipment.

The plant is also the first soda ash producer in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the largest in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The financial impact will be calculated at the beginning of commercial operations. Any material development will be announced in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

InoChem is a Saudi closed joint-stock company founded in 2016 by a partnership between the public and private sectors.

Topics: Sahara International Petrochemical Co. SIPCHEM Khair Inorganic Chemical Industries Co. InoChem calcium chloride soda ash

Related

Sipchem gets nod for blue ammonia plant in Saudi Arabia 
Business & Economy
Sipchem gets nod for blue ammonia plant in Saudi Arabia 

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle infrastructure has a new identity, with its core company responsible for building EV charging stations in the Kingdom getting a brand name. 

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. will promote fast-charging points across the Kingdom as the EVIQ, says an official statement.

EVIQ, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and the Saudi Electricity Co., plans to install over 5,000 fast chargers across 10,000 locations across the Kingdom. 

While the PIF owns a 75 percent stake in the EV infrastructure company, the SEC holds the remaining 25 percent. 

“Electric cars are the future of transportation, and we observe a widespread and growing interest in electric vehicles among Saudi consumers,” said EVIQ CEO Mohammed Bakr Qazzaz in a statement. 

He added: “EVIQ will provide a network of fast and reliable charging points for electric vehicles throughout the Kingdom, laying the groundwork for increased electric vehicle usage within the community.” 

EVIQ’s goal is to build a strong foundation for the sector, increasing the adoption of EVs among Saudis and making the industry more attractive to investors. 

“By offering a national network of dependable and fast-charging stations, EVIQ aims to bridge this gap and empower drivers in the Kingdom to purchase and use electric vehicles confidently,” said Qazzaz.  

He added: “We will work to make EVIQ charging locations easy to identify and access, contributing to building confidence in the efficiency of electric vehicles and the supporting infrastructure.” 

With total Saudi investments in EV production expected to reach $50 billion over the next decade, the hope is that at least 30 percent of the vehicles on the road in Riyadh will be electric in the next seven years. 

“The Saudi public has a strong affinity for their cars. There’s so much enthusiasm for classic cars and for iconic car models,” a spokesperson for Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown EV brand, told Arab News in March. 

“You can find battery electric vehicles on the streets of Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh even though many brands don’t sell BEVs officially in Saudi Arabia today,” the spokesperson said, referring to fully electric vehicles with rechargeable batteries and no petrol engine. 

Topics: #EVs Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. EV charging stations EVIQ

Related

Saudi Arabia forms company to develop EV charging infrastructure
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia forms company to develop EV charging infrastructure

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement
Updated 56 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement
Updated 56 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Drilling Co.’s operations in the oilfield service and energy sectors are set to receive a technological boost through the establishment of a joint venture with Alpha Dhabi Holding.  

This strategic move aims to invest up to 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) to acquire technology-enabled companies, enhancing ADNOC Drilling’s capabilities in the field, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported.
ADNOC Drilling will maintain a 51 percent stake in the joint venture, while Alpha Dhabi will hold a 49 percent ownership. This collaboration combines the expertise of a drilling and oilfield services specialist with a well-established UAE conglomerate. 

Asset management support for the joint venture will be provided by Lunate Capital Ltd. 

Topics: ADNOC Drilling Alpha Dhabi JV

Related

ADNOC Drilling’s profit surges 34% to $379m on revenue boost in H1 
Business & Economy
ADNOC Drilling’s profit surges 34% to $379m on revenue boost in H1 

Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week

Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week

Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneurs are set to receive increased support in promoting their businesses as the Kingdom’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at, begins the Entrepreneurship Week on Sunday. 

In conjunction with the Global Entrepreneurship Week, Monsha’at is organizing the Entrepreneurship Week in its enterprise support centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Alkhobar from Nov. 12 to 16. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Entrepreneurship Week aims to highlight the most prominent initiatives and programs that contribute to supporting startups expand in the market. 

The event includes a number of panel discussions that host a group of officials and investors in the entrepreneurial sector, including Monsha’at Deputy Governor for Entrepreneurship Saud bin Khalid Al-Sabhan, CEO of Tech Invest Com Hussein Attar and CEO of The Chefz Abdulrahman Al-Shabanat.

Topics: monsha'at General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Entrepreneurship Week

Related

Monsha’at launches new training programs to empower Saudi entrepreneurs
Monsha’at launches new training programs to empower Saudi entrepreneurs

Saudi Arabia unveils International Center for AI Research and Ethics

Saudi Arabia unveils International Center for AI Research and Ethics
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia unveils International Center for AI Research and Ethics

Saudi Arabia unveils International Center for AI Research and Ethics
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The stage is set for the opening of a new artificial intelligence center in Riyadh, dedicated to promoting ethics in advanced technologies and contributing to the development of sector policies in the Gulf region. 

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Farhan announced the establishment of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics during the 42nd session of UNESCO’s General Conference in Paris on Nov. 11.  

The initiative, approved by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in June, aims to advance competencies and legislative frameworks in the field of AI and other advanced technologies. 

The proposal for the International Center for AI Research and Ethics was initially submitted to UNESCO in March 2022, garnering support from Kuwait and Oman. As per the Saudi Press Agency, the center will operate with legal personality and financial and administrative independence, working toward fostering the growth of advanced technologies like AI within the Kingdom.
Earlier this year, the global consultancy firm PwC projected that AI would contribute $135 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030, positioning the Kingdom as the primary beneficiary of technology in the Middle East.  

“In absolute terms, the largest gains are expected to accrue to Saudi Arabia where AI is expected to contribute over $135.2 billion in 2030 to the economy, equivalent to 12.4 percent of the gross domestic product,” said PwC in its report.  

In June, Saudi Arabia established the Global Cybersecurity Forum Institute in Riyadh, aiming to harness the potential of cyberspace and support global efforts to enhance cybersecurity.  

According to a report published by the SPA, the institute will host an annual global security forum, bringing together experts and decision-makers from around the world to discuss ways to protect the most vulnerable in cyberspace while maximizing its benefits for everyone. 

As Saudi Arabia continues its embrace of advanced technologies, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella told in a recent interview with Arab News that the country’s push toward artificial intelligence has significantly increased productivity. 

“Especially with the age of AI coming, this is a fantastic time for us to bring world-class technology to Saudi Arabia so that it can create world-class technology for the world,” he said.  

Nadella added that small businesses in Saudi Arabia could become more productive if they leverage the advantages of AI. 

Topics: Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Farhan International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics UNESCO’s General Conference artificial intelligence (AI) Satya Nadella

Related

Agreements signed on developing educational policies at UNESCO conference
Saudi Arabia
Agreements signed on developing educational policies at UNESCO conference

Latest updates

Egypt’s Mohra Tantawy prepares for Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador  
Egypt’s Mohra Tantawy prepares for Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador  
NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture
NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture
Sipchem announces largest calcium chloride operation in the world
Sipchem announces largest calcium chloride operation in the world
Jordan-Bangladesh Friendship Association seeks to boost bilateral investment, tourism
Jordan-Bangladesh Friendship Association seeks to boost bilateral investment, tourism
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.