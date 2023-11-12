Closing bell: TASI edges down to close at 10,834

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 7.12 points or 0.07 percent on Sunday to close at 10,833.64.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.26 billion ($1.14 billion) as 127 stocks advanced, while 93 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also edged down 6.59 points or 0.03 percent to 23,216.45 as 18 of the listed stocks advanced while 30 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index closed slightly low at 0.13 percent to 11,404.84.

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co., whose share price surged 9.93 percent to SR21.48.

Other top performers include Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices soared nearly 10 percent to SR12 and SR15.40, respectively.

The worst performer was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., whose share price slumped 9.94 percent to SR18.66.

Other poor performers were Al Moammar Information Systems Co. and Maharah Human Resources Co., whose share prices dropped 9.94 percent and 8.66 percent to SR125 and SR58, respectively.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and AYYAN Investment Co. also performed below par on Sunday.

On Nomu, National Building and Marketing Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising 13.96 percent to SR253.

Other noteworthy stocks on Nomu were MOBI Industry Co. and Ladun Investment Co., whose share prices soared 12.55 percent and 10.94 percent to SR8.88 and SR3.55, respectively.

Other top gainers also include Al Rashid Industrial Co. and Paper Home Co.

Mulkia Investment Co. also faced massive headwinds; its share price crashed 19.08 percent to SR30.75.

The share prices of Mayar Holding Co. and Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. also fell 16.19 percent and 7.74 percent to stand at SR4.40 and SR314.80, respectively.

Other significant losers include Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. and United Mining Industries Co.