You are here

  • Home
  • Closing bell: TASI edges down to close at 10,834

Closing bell: TASI edges down to close at 10,834

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.26 billion ($1.14 billion) as 127 stocks advanced, while 93 retreated. File
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.26 billion ($1.14 billion) as 127 stocks advanced, while 93 retreated. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmgvz

Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: TASI edges down to close at 10,834

Closing bell: TASI edges down to close at 10,834
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 7.12 points or 0.07 percent on Sunday to close at 10,833.64. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.26 billion ($1.14 billion) as 127 stocks advanced, while 93 retreated. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also edged down 6.59 points or 0.03 percent to 23,216.45 as 18 of the listed stocks advanced while 30 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index closed slightly low at 0.13 percent to 11,404.84. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co., whose share price surged 9.93 percent to SR21.48. 

Other top performers include Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices soared nearly 10 percent to SR12 and SR15.40, respectively. 

The worst performer was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., whose share price slumped 9.94 percent to SR18.66. 

Other poor performers were Al Moammar Information Systems Co. and Maharah Human Resources Co., whose share prices dropped 9.94 percent and 8.66 percent to SR125 and SR58, respectively. 

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and AYYAN Investment Co. also performed below par on Sunday. 

On Nomu, National Building and Marketing Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising 13.96 percent to SR253. 

Other noteworthy stocks on Nomu were MOBI Industry Co. and Ladun Investment Co., whose share prices soared 12.55 percent and 10.94 percent to SR8.88 and SR3.55, respectively. 

Other top gainers also include Al Rashid Industrial Co. and Paper Home Co. 

Mulkia Investment Co. also faced massive headwinds; its share price crashed 19.08 percent to SR30.75. 

The share prices of Mayar Holding Co. and Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. also fell 16.19 percent and 7.74 percent to stand at SR4.40 and SR314.80, respectively. 

Other significant losers include Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. and United Mining Industries Co. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks Saudi

Related

Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell – TASI ends the week at 10,841, shedding 88 points  

GACA to highlight Saudi aviation sector opportunities at Dubai airshow

GACA to highlight Saudi aviation sector opportunities at Dubai airshow
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

GACA to highlight Saudi aviation sector opportunities at Dubai airshow

GACA to highlight Saudi aviation sector opportunities at Dubai airshow
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s relations with major international airlines in the aviation and space industry are set to prosper as the General Authority of Civil Aviation participates in the Dubai Airshow 2023.

In its 18th year, the airshow will see participation from the air transport sector, national airlines and relevant institutions. The large-scale event is scheduled to take place from Nov. 13-17, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The authority’s participation aims to develop new routes and introduce promising opportunities in the Saudi aviation sector within the National Aviation Strategy framework.

It also seeks to highlight the position of the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom as a critical component of the national economy.

In addition, it emphasizes the leadership role played by the authority in achieving the sector’s objectives aimed at doubling capacity and access to 330 million passengers annually from more than 250 destinations in the world.

This initiative also aligns with the strategy’s goal of increasing freight capacity to 4.5 million tons of goods.

The five-day event will discuss the latest trends, innovations, and solutions in the aviation industry, focusing on air and space mobility, sustainability, and advanced technologies.

More than 1,400 exhibitors from around 95 countries and more than 300 regional and international experts are projected to participate in the event.

Topics: GACA aviation Dubai Airshow

Related

Participants from government and operational agencies attended the event. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
GACA president sponsors Jeddah Airports Company ceremony after success of Hajj and Umrah season

Jordan’s credit rating remains steady amid regional challenges

Jordan’s credit rating remains steady amid regional challenges
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan’s credit rating remains steady amid regional challenges

Jordan’s credit rating remains steady amid regional challenges
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings has confirmed that Jordan has maintained economic stability amidst regional challenges, holding a “BB-” rating with a stable outlook.

The agency noted that the country’s score reflects a heightened vulnerability to default risk, particularly in the face of adverse business or economic changes.

Highlighting Jordan’s commitment to fiscal consolidation, Fitch predicted a decline in the general government budget deficit to 2.2 percent of gross domestic product (5.2 percent at the central government level) in 2023, compared to 2.7 percent in 2022.

Minister of Finance Mohammad Al-Ississ underscored the significance of maintaining Jordan’s credit rating amidst regional uncertainties, considering it “a testament to the resilience of the Jordanian economy.”

Al-Ississ noted: “The need for ongoing measures to ensure financial stability while safeguarding the middle class and avoiding additional tax burdens on citizens.”

According to the Fitch website: “Jordan has a record of maintaining economic and political stability despite significant external shocks including social instability in the region (Arab Spring) and wars in neighboring countries (Iraq and Syria), but these shocks have led to lower growth and significant government debt build-up.”

The country’s ratings are supported by a record of macroeconomic stability, progress in fiscal and economic reforms, and resilient financing linked to the liquid banking sector, as well as the public pension fund and international support.

The agency said the assessments are constrained by high government debt, weak growth and domestic and regional political risks as well as a sizeable current account deficit, and net external debt higher than rating peers.

It acknowledged Jordan’s successful completion of its seventh review under the Extended Fund Facility, which is expected to be completed in March 2024. The country also secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a new four-year EFF amounting to $1.2 billion.

Topics: Jordan credit rating Fitch Ratings Minister of Finance Mohammad Al-Ississ

Related

Jordan ranks eighth regionally as it moves up UN E-Government Survey
Middle-East
Jordan ranks eighth regionally as it moves up UN E-Government Survey

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves Saudi Arabia’s first multimode transit

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves Saudi Arabia’s first multimode transit
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves Saudi Arabia’s first multimode transit

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves Saudi Arabia’s first multimode transit
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah Islamic Port has successfully executed Saudi Arabia’s first multimode transit, seamlessly connecting sea and air shipments. 
This achievement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority to implement this initiative.
The undertaking was facilitated through the customs authority’s shipment tracking and clearance procedures, transporting commercial cargo from the port to King Abdulaziz International Airport. Subsequently, it was transported via the Saudi Airlines cargo fleet to its final destination.
This accomplishment aligns with the Kingdom’s goal to become the next global logistics hub, serving as a meeting point connecting three continents while advancing a more sustainable and innovative economy. 

The experiment aims to enhance logistical services and components, ensuring integrated connectivity between sea and airports in the region.  

The success of the initiative underscores the efficiency of the Kingdom’s sea and air freight operations, with ports and airports demonstrating speed, accuracy, and readiness in executing logistical connectivity efforts, according to a Mawani release.
The achievement also reflects the high standard of services provided by the customs authority, which “contributed to raising the efficiency of operations by harmonizing all concerned parties.”  

Jeddah Islamic Port, positioned on the global shipping line, stands as the first port on the Red Sea coast in the field of transit maritime trade and the transshipment of containers and goods.
The MoU among the three parties aims to link logistics between air and seaports, supporting the efficient movement of goods by sea and air, in line with the objectives of the national strategy for transport and logistics services as per Saudi Vision 2030. 

The agreement’s scope includes examining the possibility of linking sea and airports, conducting realistic experiments for transporting goods between air and seaports and exchanging information and resources to support and activate logistical movement in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Jeddah Islamic Port multimode transport Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) zakat tax Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA)

Related

Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October
Business & Economy
Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October

German consultancy firm TÜV Rheinland establishes regional headquarters in Riyadh

German consultancy firm TÜV Rheinland establishes regional headquarters in Riyadh
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

German consultancy firm TÜV Rheinland establishes regional headquarters in Riyadh

German consultancy firm TÜV Rheinland establishes regional headquarters in Riyadh
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: German consultancy firm TÜV Rheinland has unveiled its new regional headquarters in Riyadh, reflecting the Saudi capital’s ongoing success in attracting fresh investments in line with the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

In a press statement, Michael Fübi, CEO and chairman of the executive board at TÜV Rheinland Group, emphasized the firm’s long-standing commitment to regional partners. 

He said: “For decades, TÜV Rheinland has provided industrial expertise for the local workforce to strengthen and contribute to local businesses. We are proud to build on this progress as we advance these transformational projects together.”  

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih revealed that over 180 companies have established their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, surpassing the previously set target of attracting 160 firms to the Kingdom by the end of this year.  

In an interview with Bloomberg, he said that the regional headquarters program is a “long-term journey” and added that the Kingdom is working with international entities to create the “right ecosystem” to open their offices in Saudi Arabia.  

“We had a target by year-end to have 160 regional headquarters for global companies. So far, the year is not up yet, and we have issued 180 licenses. In fact, the rate is picking up to the tune of 10 companies per week that are being licensed in Saudi Arabia, and they are being provided with a good set of incentives,” the minister revealed.  

Topics: TÜV Rheinland Michael Fübi CEO and chairman of the executive board at TÜV Rheinland Group Khalid Al-Falih regional headquarters

Related

NITI, TÜV Rheinland Arabia renew partnership to meet Saudi training needs
Corporate News
NITI, TÜV Rheinland Arabia renew partnership to meet Saudi training needs

Saudi Arabia records $2.8bn insurance expenditure in October

Saudi Arabia records $2.8bn insurance expenditure in October
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia records $2.8bn insurance expenditure in October

Saudi Arabia records $2.8bn insurance expenditure in October
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has increased the disbursement of funds for various insurance benefits for the third consecutive month, with the spending surpassing SR10.7 billion ($2.8 billion) in October, according to recent data from the General Organization for Social Insurance. 

In October, GOSI allocated over SR87.2 million to the Saned unemployment insurance scheme, marking an increase from SR85.9 million in September. Additionally, more than SR16.3 million was earmarked for occupational hazard pensions, showing a slight drop from SR16.8 million the previous month. 

As part of its digital transformation strategy, GOSI emphasized a complete shift toward reliance on digital platforms for transaction processing. 

During the reported month, the organization recorded over 1.8 million transactions, representing a decrease from 2.2 million in September. Despite this decline, its website and online services garnered over 2.1 million visits. 

This digital approach extended to the issuance of more than 209,000 electronically issued pension identifications and facilitated over 332,000 downloads of the agency’s mobile application. 

The report highlighted the proactive engagement of GOSI’s electronic communication channels, showcasing services like the virtual visit feature and the digital assistant, each serving over 33,000 clients. 

Furthermore, the insurance WhatsApp service addressed the needs of more than 23,000 clients, and the customer care service on the X platform managed over 57,000 inquiries. 

GOSI also aims to ensure regulatory compliance by conducting over 14,000 insurance compliance visits and 3,400 preventive visits to employers in October alone. This commitment is further strengthened by numerous educational workshops focused on reinforcing the principles of insurance compliance and occupational health and safety standards. 

The organization’s efforts in utilizing advanced artificial intelligence technologies are directed toward innovation and enhancing service offerings, ultimately improving customer satisfaction for all stakeholders, including subscribers, retirees, and employers. 

This initiative is part of GOSI’s strategy to foster a technologically forward and efficient social insurance system in Saudi Arabia.  

The organization is dedicated to tailoring its insurance products and services to better serve its customers, aligning with its strategic objective of customer-centric development, according to a statement in October.  

Embracing the concept of electronic participation, GOSI actively implements participatory practices through various digital channels.   

These platforms enable contributors, pensioners, employers, partners, and governmental entities to submit their insights and proposals directly to GOSI’s sectors and leadership. 

Topics: GOSI Insurance Saudi Arabia Saned General Organization for Social Insurance

Related

GOSI’s new e-service to ease registration process
Saudi Arabia
GOSI’s new e-service to ease registration process

Latest updates

UK revokes visa of exiled Egyptian TV presenter for ‘supporting Hamas’
UK revokes visa of exiled Egyptian TV presenter for ‘supporting Hamas’
EU warns of ‘another genocide’ in Darfur
EU warns of ‘another genocide’ in Darfur
What We Are Reading Today: Data Science for Neuroimaging
What We Are Reading Today: Data Science for Neuroimaging
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
Flooding in Somalia displaces 500,000 people
Flooding in Somalia displaces 500,000 people

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.