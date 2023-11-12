GACA to highlight Saudi aviation sector opportunities at Dubai airshow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s relations with major international airlines in the aviation and space industry are set to prosper as the General Authority of Civil Aviation participates in the Dubai Airshow 2023.

In its 18th year, the airshow will see participation from the air transport sector, national airlines and relevant institutions. The large-scale event is scheduled to take place from Nov. 13-17, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The authority’s participation aims to develop new routes and introduce promising opportunities in the Saudi aviation sector within the National Aviation Strategy framework.

It also seeks to highlight the position of the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom as a critical component of the national economy.

In addition, it emphasizes the leadership role played by the authority in achieving the sector’s objectives aimed at doubling capacity and access to 330 million passengers annually from more than 250 destinations in the world.

This initiative also aligns with the strategy’s goal of increasing freight capacity to 4.5 million tons of goods.

The five-day event will discuss the latest trends, innovations, and solutions in the aviation industry, focusing on air and space mobility, sustainability, and advanced technologies.

More than 1,400 exhibitors from around 95 countries and more than 300 regional and international experts are projected to participate in the event.