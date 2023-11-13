You are here

  • Home
  • Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo wins Athens Marathon in a course record of 2:10:34

Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo wins Athens Marathon in a course record of 2:10:34

Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo wins Athens Marathon in a course record of 2:10:34
Kenyan long-distance runner Edwin Kiprop Kiptoo crosses the finish line to win the 40th Athens Marathon race, at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Sunday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rz55b

Updated 13 November 2023
AP
Follow

Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo wins Athens Marathon in a course record of 2:10:34

Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo wins Athens Marathon in a course record of 2:10:34
  • As Kiptoo was crossing the finish line, about a 100 people in Athens’ Panathenaic stadium unfurled a banner saying “Free Palestine”
  • Soukaina Atanane of Morocco won the women’s race in 2:31:52, good for 19th overall
Updated 13 November 2023
AP
Follow

ATHENS: Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo has won the 40th Athens Marathon in a course-record time of 2 hours, 10 minutes and 34 seconds.

The 30-year-old Kiptoo gradually shook off his main challengers, most of them his compatriots, over the second half of the course, running the last 10 kilometers alone.

As Kiptoo was crossing the finish line, about a 100 people in Athens’ Panathenaic stadium unfurled a banner saying “Free Palestine” and waved Palestinian flags. Some spectators also held and waved Palestinian flags along the course.

Kenya’s Rhonzai Lokitam Kilimo came in second at 2:12:36 and Felicien Muhitira of Rwanda was third in the same time, his late charge just failing to edge out Lokitam.

Kenyan runners have won the race 17 times since 2001, including Felix Kandie, who had set the previous record of 2:10:37 in 2014.

Soukaina Atanane of Morocco won the women’s race in 2:31:52, good for 19th overall; Kenya’s Caroline Jepchirchir was runner-up 2:32:19, and Greece’s Gloria Privileggio came in third at 2:43:20.

The Athens Marathon course is hilly, rising almost continously between the 17th and 32nd kilometers before descending most of the rest of the way. This feature does not allow for times close to the world’s best, although a British runner, Bill Adcocks, clocked 2:11:07 in 1969, only about a minute and a half behind the then-record. His time was not improved until Italy’s Stefano Baldini ran 2:10:57 in the 2004 Athens Olympics. Kandie was the next record holder.

The start of the race is near the battlefield where Athenians and their allies beat a far larger Persian army in 490 BC. Legend has it that a messenger who ran the distance to Athens to announce the victory died upon arrival.

The race ends at the Panathenaic Stadium, a marble U-shaped reconstruction of an ancient arena that seats about 80,000 and hosted the track events in the inaugural modern Olympic Games in 1896.

A record 20,322 runners were registered to start at the village of Marathon, beating the previous record of 20,041 set in 2019. Attendance had dropped off by more than half in the first two races held after the coronavirus pandemic, in 2021 and 2022. The 2020 edition was canceled.

World Cup takeaways: India dominates, England flops, Afghanistan arrives and Kohli shines

World Cup takeaways: India dominates, England flops, Afghanistan arrives and Kohli shines
Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
AP
Follow

World Cup takeaways: India dominates, England flops, Afghanistan arrives and Kohli shines

World Cup takeaways: India dominates, England flops, Afghanistan arrives and Kohli shines
  • India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia are the four teams who have made it to the semifinals 
  • Defending champions England fared poorly throughout the tournament, winning only three matches
Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
AP

After 39 days and 45 matches, the long group stage of the Cricket World Cup is over and four teams remain in the running for the title.

It’s India vs. New Zealand and South Africa vs. Australia in the semifinals this week.

Before that, it’s time to have a look at the big storylines to emerge from the tournament:

HOME ADVANTAGE

Playing at home has never been so important in 50-over World Cups. The nation that was host or co-host has won the last three tournaments — India in 2011, Australia in 2015 and England in 2019 — and the Indians have swept through the group stage of this edition with nine straight wins in front of their own fans. They knew the conditions the best, they are most aware of the benefits of batting first or chasing in all venues, and are most comfortable in the environment. Before 2011, only once had a host nation won the event — Sri Lanka in the 1996 tournament it co-hosted with Pakistan and India, and the Sri Lankans only staged two games in total amid security concerns.

ENGLAND NEEDS REVAMP

The English arrived as the premier team in white-ball cricket, given their status as the World Cup holders in the Twenty20 and 50-over formats. The team that helped to revolutionize the ODI game with an ultra-aggressive approach has grown old, though, and English cricket authorities have taken their eye off the 50-over game in favor of focusing on a red-ball reset of the test team and introducing The Hundred, a contentious new domestic tournament. Together with the players maybe believing their own hype, as well as an unlikely downturn in form, England has put in one of the worst title defenses imaginable, winning three games and finishing in seventh place. England moved out of last spot by winning its last two games. So it’s back to the drawing board for the English, who’ll need to develop a fresh young team for the 2027 World Cup.

England's cricketers stand for their national anthem at the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and England in Kolkata, India, on November 11, 2023. (AP)

AFGHANISTAN ARRIVES
Looking at the big picture, the story of this World Cup has to be the coming-of-age displays of Afghanistan, for so long an easy-beat in international cricket and now a team widely admired because of its journey to the elite. Beating England in week two shook the tournament but wins over Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands have proved that it was no fluke, and a sensational victory over Australia appeared to be on the cards before Glenn Maxwell’s astonishing exploits. This, remember, is a team that has come a long way quickly in the face of many challenges such as security threats, ruined infrastructure and persistent poverty. It’s an inspirational story in a sport that can often cut off access for low-ranking teams to the top events and a sixth-place finish will be celebrated by many.

ENDURING KOHLI

No cricketer plays with more pressure on his shoulders than former India captain Virat Kohli. You wouldn’t know it from his performances at this World Cup. This might ultimately go down as Kohli’s World Cup, with “The King” — as he is sometimes referred — hitting two unbeaten hundreds and five half-centuries, including a 95 against New Zealand that saw him fall going for a match-clinching six. He averaged 99 and led the scoring list with 594 runs in the group stage and that takes in a duck against England. He even took a wicket — his first in ODIs since 2014 — in the last league game against Netherlands. At 35, approaching 300 ODIs and freed from the captaincy, Kohli might never have been so good and that’s saying something for a player selected by the ICC as the best men’s cricketer of the 2010s. Watch out Sachin Tendulkar — your record for most runs in ODIs (18,426) is not safe.

STAR PERFORMERS
Aside from Kohli, there have been a number of star performers. South Africa opener Quinton de Kock has been the most devastating batter with 591 runs, 23-year-old New Zealand allrounder Rachin Ravindra has been a revelation as the first batter to score three centuries and 565 runs on his World Cup debut and Maxwell’s tournament-high 201 not out to lead Australia to victory over Afghanistan last week might be the greatest innings in any World Cup. Of the bowlers, Adam Zampa’s spin has been a comfort blanket for the Australians after a slow start, especially in his 3-21 against England, and he led the wicket tally with 22. For India, paceman Jasprit Bumrah has taken 17 wickets and Mohammed Shami has snared two five-wicket hauls and comfortably the best average among specialist bowlers in the tournament.

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Cricket India England

Lilia Vu surges to victory at LPGA’s The Annika, back to No. 1 in world

Lilia Vu surges to victory at LPGA’s The Annika, back to No. 1 in world
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Lilia Vu surges to victory at LPGA’s The Annika, back to No. 1 in world

Lilia Vu surges to victory at LPGA’s The Annika, back to No. 1 in world
  • With the season-ending Tour Championship coming up next week, Vu has joined France’s Celine Boutier as the only players with at least four wins this season
  • Alison Lee and Spain’s Azahara Munoz shared second on 264, both carding three-under par 67s
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP

MIAMI: Lilia Vu grabbed her fourth LPGA title of the year on Sunday, firing a four-under par 66 to win The Annika by three strokes and return to the top of the world rankings.

Vu had five birdies and one bogey at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, more than enough to overhaul overnight leader Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark.

Pedersen’s bid for a first US LPGA title stalled, the Dane finishing with two bogeys and a closing double-bogey that left her tied for fifth.

With the season-ending Tour Championship coming up next week, Vu has joined France’s Celine Boutier as the only players with at least four wins this season.

The 26-year-old Californian notched her first career win in Thailand before adding major titles at the Chevron Championship and the Women’s Open.

Despite those successes, which will see her replace China’s Yin Ruoning atop the rankings and which have her neck and neck with Boutier in the race for Player of the Year, Vu said winning didn’t seem to be getting any easier.

“It doesn’t,” she said. “I think each win of mine has had its own battle and I think today (it) was, again, myself. The wheels were kind of falling off a little bit on the back nine, early on the back nine.”

She took heart from her caddie, who told her “we can make a putt from anywhere,” and after her lone bogey of the day at the 12th added birdies at the 15th and 16th that proved decisive.

Vu said the biggest lesson of her breakthrough season had been “to not give up.”

“I know I tend to be really hard on myself,” she said. “As long as I set myself kind of easy, just to be in contention on the weekend, then it kind of just somehow happens.”

Vu had played her way into contention with a 62 on Saturday and Pedersen, who started the day with a three-stroke lead over Vu, Amy Yang and Alison Lee, was unable to find the birdies she needed to fend off her pursuers.

After bogeys at the eighth and 11th, she made a double-bogey six at the last and missed out on qualifying for the Tour Championship.

Lee and Spain’s Azahara Munoz shared second on 264, both carding three-under par 67s.

South Korea’s Yang was alone in fourth after notching two birdies and two bogeys in her 70 for 265.

Pedersen was tied on 266 with Australian Stephanie Kyriacou (67).

American Nelly Korda, who came into the week seeking a third straight victory in the event, finished tied for 25th.

Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals

Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
Updated 13 November 2023
AP
Follow

Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals

Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
  • Djokovic: It was a very emotional and tough win because of the significance of tonight’s match
  • After this tournament, Djokovic will become the first player to hold No. 1 for 400 weeks, with Roger Federer at 310 the only other man to eclipse the 300-week mark
Updated 13 November 2023
AP

TURIN, Italy: Novak Djokovic has secured the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.

Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion did it in his opener, beating Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 over more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning.

“It was a very emotional and tough win because of the significance of tonight’s match,” Djokovic said. “That was added pressure, and attention.”

“It means a lot,” Djokovic added. “You could see there was a lot of emotions on the court. I could feel it. I was very eager to win tonight’s match and get that monkey off my back.”

The 36-year-old Djokovic had already moved ahead of previous record holder Pete Sampras (six years at No. 1) two years ago.

Carlos Alcaraz took the honors last year.

After this tournament, Djokovic will become the first player to hold No. 1 for 400 weeks, with Roger Federer at 310 the only other man to eclipse the 300-week mark.

If Djokovic raises the trophy next weekend, he’ll break a tie with Federer and capture a record seventh title at the finals.

“A big goal is achieved; everything else now is a bonus,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic has won 19 straight matches stretching back to his five-set loss to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July.

Earlier in the same group, Jannik Sinner beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic ended a close first set with a blazing forehand return winner — then flexed his right biceps and held the pose for a few moments before unleashing an authoritative fist pump.

The 20-year-old Rune was making his debut at the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players and pushed Djokovic to a deciding set for a fourth straight time in five career meetings.

Djokovic also beat Rune in three tight sets at the Paris Masters this month.

After Djokovic gave up an early break in the third, he broke two rackets with his foot before sitting down for the changeover. But he quickly regained his composure — and the lead — before finishing the match off shortly after midnight.

SINNER’S SERENADE

“Olé, Olé, Olé Olé, Sin-ner, Sin-ner.”

The way the crowd serenaded Sinner after his brisk win over Tsitsipas in the opening match of the tournament made it sound like a soccer stadium inside the Turin arena.

Before the Italian could respond during an on-court interview, fans started singing his name so loudly that all he could do was step back, smile and say, “Grazie.”

“The feeling is this,” Sinner said. “Kind of a football stadium. Also with the roof closed, it’s a little bit louder. It’s nice. It means that the people, they really care about me.”

Under an enormous spotlight as the poster boy for the tournament, Sinner didn’t show any nerves at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.

Supported by chants of “Vai Jannik” (“Go Jannik”) and signs that read “Facci Sognare” (“Let us dream”), Sinner gave the fans just what they came for with his blistering baseline shots and strong serve.

The 22-year-old Sinner is finishing up a year in which he has claimed four titles including his first Masters 1000 trophy and is up to a career-high No. 4 in the rankings — the first Italian that high since Adriano Panatta nearly a half-century ago.

Sinner even showed off some of his newfound touch when he produced a backhand topspin lob winner while on the run early in the second set.

Then on his first match point, Sinner spun an ace out wide on the deuce court to finish the match off in 1 hour, 25 minutes.

It was Sinner’s tour-leading 14th win indoors this year — against just one loss.

“The match went really, really well and the crowd support was crazy,” Sinner said. “It’s not just about improvement, it’s about destinations and the destination I wanted to reach this year was to be here.”

Sinner served nine aces to Tsitsipas’ six amid fast conditions inside the Pala Alpitour and didn’t face a single break point.

“He definitely has improved his serve, and he showed it today,” Tsitsipas said. “There wasn’t much I could do. I was trying to guess sometimes. He serves really close to the lines, to the corners. ... I’m not the Elastigirl from the superheroes to be behind these balls.”

Tsitsipas, the 2019 champion, had cut short a practice session on Friday due to an apparent physical issue but he said he was “absolutely fine.”

Matches in the other group on Monday feature Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev.

The top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

Topics: ATP Finals Novak Djokovic Holger Rune

Related

Djokovic not setting any limit on Grand Slam titles
Tennis
Djokovic not setting any limit on Grand Slam titles
Djokovic downs Medvedev at US Open to win record-tying 24th Grand Slam
Tennis
Djokovic downs Medvedev at US Open to win record-tying 24th Grand Slam

Lewandowski double rescues Barca, Atletico beat Villarreal

Lewandowski double rescues Barca, Atletico beat Villarreal
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Lewandowski double rescues Barca, Atletico beat Villarreal

Lewandowski double rescues Barca, Atletico beat Villarreal
  • Veteran forward Lewandowski scored a brilliant header early in the second half and thrashed home a penalty in the 77th minute to reach seven league goals
  • Ivan Rakitic snatched Sevilla a 1-1 home draw against Real Betis
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski ended his barren goalscoring spell with a brace to rescue the Spanish champions a 2-1 win over visiting Alaves in La Liga on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Villarreal 3-1 and Ivan Rakitic snatched Sevilla a 1-1 home draw against Real Betis in a pulsating Seville derby.

Samu Omorodion sent Alaves ahead in the first minute against a dire Barcelona but Lewandowski’s second half double rescued the hosts three points.

The victory keeps Barcelona in touching distance of shock leaders Girona, who are four points ahead, and second place Real Madrid, who have a two-point advantage, after both won Saturday.

Veteran forward Lewandowski scored a brilliant header early in the second half and thrashed home a penalty in the 77th minute to reach seven league goals.

Catalonia is in drought and Lewandowski was enduring one too, with the striker on his worst stretch of form for over a decade, having failed to score in six appearances prior.

Barcelona are also on their own miserable run of performances, which Xavi said is because the players are nervous, especially the younger ones, due to heavy media criticism.

“We were more tense than normal because of all the noise generated around the team,” Xavi told reporters after Barca’s comeback.

“It happened to me as a player and it’s happening to my players.”

Before the match Xavi said the team were not in crisis despite the recent Clasico defeat and a stumble against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, and that it was up to him to bring them out of their slump.

However it took just 18 seconds for Alaves to strike.

Ilkay Gundogan lost the ball in midfield and with Barcelona’s defense in total disarray, Javi Lopez crossed for Omorodion, who slotted through Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s legs.

“We cannot make those mistakes, it’s unacceptable,” said Xavi.

“We’re giving far too much away and that takes a toll.”

Barcelona were easily pulled apart on multiple occasions on the first half, with Alaves target man Omorodion, on loan from Atletico and only 19, bettering Jules Kounde repeatedly.

Xavi switched the French center-back to right-back midway through the first half, after the striker barged past Kounde and hit the crossbar.

Omorodion fired wide one-on-one with Ter Stegen on another occasion and Alaves could easily have walked off three goals up.

Fans whistled Barca players at the break and they reacted, levelling early in the second half.

Kounde crossed from the right and Lewandowski arced a brilliant header beyond Sivera’s reach and into the net.

Barcelona clinched the win when substitute Ferran Torres was clumsily felled in the area by Abdel Abqar and Lewandowski smashed the penalty into the roof of the net.

An inspired Antoine Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid come from behind to beat Villarreal.

The French forward netted his 300th strike for club and country in the win which keeps Atletico fourth, two points behind champions Barca.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone penned a new deal this week until 2027 and was able to celebrate in style, after Gerard Moreno put Villarreal ahead early on at the Metropolitano.

Axel Witsel, set up by Griezmann, levelled before the break and the Frenchman pounced to turn the game on its head after 80 minutes.

Substitute Samuel Lino wrapped up a 17th home win across all competitions five minutes later, further punishing managerless Villarreal, 14th, who sacked Pacheta this week.

“I know that Antoine will go down in the history of the club, for sure, because of the number of goals that he has scored and that we hope that he continues to score,” said Simeone, lavishing praise on his key player.

Griezmann said that he was delighted that Simeone had penned a new contract and he too would like to pledge his future to the club.

“Surely his turn will come,” the coach told Movistar.

“The club is working to continue growing and Griezmann is very important in the present and in the future.”

Seventh-placed Betis took the lead against Sevilla through Ayoze Perez in the 72nd minute as the visitors looked to pile on the misery for their suffering rivals.

Diego Alonso’s side have not won in La Liga since September, drawing five matches in a row.

However, Rakitic earned them a point on this occasion with a superb strike from outside the area, to keep his side in mid-table.

Topics: La Liga Robert Lewandowski Barca Deportivo Alaves

Related

Lewandowski scores late penalty in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna
Football
Lewandowski scores late penalty in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna
Barca snatch ‘inexplicable’ win at dominant Sociedad, Girona top Liga
Sport
Barca snatch ‘inexplicable’ win at dominant Sociedad, Girona top Liga

Lyon finally taste victory in French league at 11th attempt

Lyon finally taste victory in French league at 11th attempt
Updated 13 November 2023
AP
Follow

Lyon finally taste victory in French league at 11th attempt

Lyon finally taste victory in French league at 11th attempt
  • Irish center back Jake O’Brien scored from close range with a header following a corner in the 62nd minute in the Brittany city to secure a morale-boosting win
  • Last season’s runner-up Lens continued their recovery with a 1-0 win over Marseille
Updated 13 November 2023
AP

PARIS: Nearly six months after their last victory, seven-time champion Lyon finally got back to winning ways in the French league by beating 10-man Rennes 1-0 on Sunday.

That ended a 10-game winless run this season in the league for Lyon, whose previous win dated back last term to May 27, a 3-0 defeat of Reims.

“It’s a big release. We’ve been waiting for this win for a long time,” Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso said.

Irish center back Jake O’Brien scored from close range with a header following a corner in the 62nd minute in the Brittany city to secure a morale-boosting win.

“I feel very proud, and I’d like to thank the fans who made the trip,” said O’Brien, who joined Lyon during the offseason. “We’ll be able to build on this victory for the future. We approach every game as if it were our last, and we’ve been unlucky in the last few games.”

Despite the win, Lyon remain at the bottom of the standings with just seven points from 11 games.

The goal was a rare moment of quality in a poor game that featured the early dismissal of Rennes defender Guela Doue after just six minutes for a late tackle on Nicolas Tagliafico.

Lyon did not take advantage of the situation and struggled to create chances until O’Brien broke the deadlock from Saël Kumbedi’s cross following a corner.

The prospect of relegation still remains for Lyon, a storied club known for its record run of seven straight league titles from 2002 to 2008. The last time Lyon played in the second division was during the 1988-89 season.

The defeat extended 13th-place Rennes’ own winless run to five matches.

TOULOUSE HOLD LILLE

Lille were held to a 1-1 home draw by Toulouse after hitting the woodwork twice.

Lille extended their unbeaten run to six matches but missed the chance to reduce the gap with its rivals in the fight for Champions League places.

The result moved the northern side to fourth in the standings. It’s four points behind Monaco who drew 0-0 with Le Havre on Saturday, when PSG moved to the top of the league with a 3-0 win at Reims after Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick.

Leny Yoro put Lille ahead in the first half with a header from Edon Zhegrova following a corner. Toulouse’s equalizer also came from a set piece when Thijs Dallinga headed the ball home into the top left corner near the hour mark.

The hosts pushed hard in the closing stages and their efforts came close to being rewarded. First, in the 82nd minute when Remy Cabella hit the left post, then eight minutes later as Tiago Santos’s shot took a slight deflection onto the crossbar.

After two straight league losses it has been a much better week for Toulouse, who beat Liverpool 3-2 midweek in a Europa League game.

LENS BEAT MARSEILLE

Last season’s runner-up Lens continued their recovery with a 1-0 win over Marseille. The result extended the hosts’ unbeaten run to seven matches after four losses in their five opening matches.

After a close contest with few chances, the teams looked set for a draw but defender Jonathan Gradit struck with an injury-time header. Lens moved to sixth place, three points above 10th-place Marseille.

NICHOLSON SPOT ON

A penalty from Shamar Nicholson was enough to secure three important points for Lorient in its duel with fellow struggler Lorient.

After a VAR decision following a foul in the box, Nicholson converted from the spot with a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner in the 68th minute for his first goal in the French league.

Clermont remained in 17th place, two points behind Lorient, who have won just one of their past nine matches.

Also, Metz defeated Nantes 3-1.

Topics: Ligue 1 Lyon Stade Rennais

Related

French league sets date for Marseille-Lyon game, postponed after bus attack
Sport
French league sets date for Marseille-Lyon game, postponed after bus attack
Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals as PSG rout Lyon 4-1 in French league
Football
Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals as PSG rout Lyon 4-1 in French league

Latest updates

Egypt’s headline inflation eases to 35.8% in October
Egypt’s headline inflation eases to 35.8% in October
UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman - BBC
UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman - BBC
Gambian president discusses judicial, labor ties with Saudi Arabia
Gambian president discusses judicial, labor ties with Saudi Arabia
Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation case litigator Camille Vasquez to speak at Riyadh event  
Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation case litigator Camille Vasquez to speak at Riyadh event  
Niger PM, Mauritania president visit Islamic sites in Madinah
Niger PM, Mauritania president visit Islamic sites in Madinah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.