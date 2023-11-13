You are here

  • Home
  • Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing

Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing

Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing
Boeing holds a significant position in the operations of the Kingdom’s flagship carrier, Riyadh Air. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/5g9qy

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing

Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Boeing anticipates a demand for 3,000 new aircraft in the Middle East by 2042, signifying the region’s growth in the aviation sector.

During a media briefing ahead on Nov. 12, ahead of Dubai Airshow 2023, President of Boeing Brendan Nelson restated the company’s commitment to supporting the industry in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and neighboring nations. 

Boeing holds a significant position in the operations of the Kingdom’s flagship carrier, Riyadh Air ,as in March, the airline ordered a fleet of 72 787 Dreamliners, with the inaugural flight scheduled for 2025.

The aviation firm plans to work closely with regional governments, focusing on manufacturing aircraft parts, research and development, and professional training to contribute to the sector’s growth.

According to Khaleej Times, Nelson said: “Our vision is to build an ecosystem in the region, invest in R&D (research and development), develop industrial partnerships, and enhance manufacturing capacity in both commercial and defense sectors.”

As part of its expanding regional engagements, Boeing joined forces with the UAE’s leading renewable energy firm Masdar in October to advance the global sustainable aviation fuel industry, aligning with the industry’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

According to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook forecast, global airlines will need 42,595 new aircraft by 2042, with Middle East-based airlines requiring 3,025 – 45 percent being widebody planes.

These objectives are driven by the rising demand for travel within the region and the emergence of new flight hubs.

Boeing predicts that the global aviation industry will require 2.2 million new personnel by 2042, with the Middle East and Africa contributing 13 percent to meet this demand.

Nelson emphasized the company’s active exploration of additional opportunities in Saudi Arabia and the broader region, where over 3,000 aircraft, 58,000 pilots, and nearly 100,000 crews will be needed in the next two decades. 

The demand for airliners is anticipated to remain robust, propelled by the Kingdom’s target of attracting 150 million tourists as part of its economic diversification efforts.

Saudi Arabia’s aviation evolution 

Saudi Arabia launched a new aviation policy in October to boost the sector’s performance and attract investments worth $100 billion by 2030. 

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the plan will see new regulations for airports, ground services, cargo and air transport services. 

This approach supports the privatization of airports, facilitates the procedures for new investors to join the aviation market, and enables airport operators to set wages according to their plans. 

The authority will also enable airport operators to diversify their revenues flexibly by increasing revenues from non-navigational services.

In September, Randy Heisey, Boeing’s managing director of commercial marketing in Africa and the Middle East region, told Arab News that the company is working with Saudi airlines to implement advanced aircraft and engine technologies that align with global sustainability goals.

 

 

Topics: Boeing Dubai Airshow 2023

Related

Update Emirates opens Dubai Airshow with $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing
Middle-East
Emirates opens Dubai Airshow with $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing

Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  

Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  

Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport is poised to witness improved efficiency thanks to its partnership with ADB Safegate, a Belgium-based aviation service provider. 

Riyadh Airports Co., the entity overseeing the airbase’s operations, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the global aviation solution provider to foster cooperation. 

The collaboration aims to develop energy efficiency, implement predictive maintenance, and enhance streamlined passenger flow.  

The partnership also includes working on an innovative transformation process that leverages technical solutions to digitize airport automation, monitoring, and maintenance processes.  

The companies involved plan to explore the potential of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced video analytics. Furthermore, both entities will collaborate on virtual reality, augmented reality, as well as Internet of Things technologies. In addition, the implementation of 5G technology is also on the agenda. 

Osama Al-Fawaz, CEO of Information and Communications Technology at Riyadh Airports Co., said that this agreement aligns with the digital transformation goals of the company, relying on the latest specialized technologies. 

Laurent Dubois, CEO of Safegate, highlighted the transformative potential of this agreement, emphasizing that RAC operates one of the region’s most significant airports. He added that the deal reflects Riyadh Airports’ eagerness to adopt the latest international technologies in the field. 

According to data from the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Riyadh airport outperformed other international aviation hubs in Saudi Arabia for overall performance in September. It achieved high marks across the 11 operational performance standards, which track passenger experience and airport efficiency. 

The airbase secured the top spot in the category of international terminals serving over 15 million passengers annually, with a compliance rate of 82 percent.

The MoU aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 National Aviation Strategy, which seeks to diversify revenue sources by boosting the travel and tourism sector. 

According to the strategy’s goals, the Kingdom aims to enhance air connectivity to 250 destinations, accommodating 330 million passengers, and doubling air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030. 

Topics: King Khalid International Airport Riyadh Airports Company

Related

Participants from government and operational agencies attended the event. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
GACA president sponsors Jeddah Airports Company ceremony after success of Hajj and Umrah season

Riyadh Air unveils second livery design at Dubai Airshow

Riyadh Air unveils second livery design at Dubai Airshow
Updated 12 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh Air unveils second livery design at Dubai Airshow

Riyadh Air unveils second livery design at Dubai Airshow
Updated 12 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi flag carrier Riyadh Air revealed its second livery design via a QR code at the Dubai Airshow on Monday. 

The new livery maintains the indigo theme, announced in June at the Paris Air Show, with striking lines of Arabic calligraphy. 

This move reflects the Kingdom’s forward-thinking ambitions of using iridescent color to add a modern twist to the innovative design, making Riyadh Air, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, instantly recognizable on land or in the air. 

“As the largest startup in commercial aviation in decades, we are delighted to unveil to the world Riyadh Air’s second livery, which will be unmistakable when it takes to the skies in 2025 as we become one of the first international carriers to have permanent dual liveries on an active fleet,” said Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas in a statement. 

The new look features a widespread cockpit window design, contrasting the indigo signature theme against a light sparkling fuselage. 

Additionally, the aircraft will have Riyadh Air written in English and Arabic alongside the airline’s trademark logo on the tail, engines and underbelly. 

“We revealed our first livery reveal to global acclaim, announced fleet orders for our wide-body aircraft and signed several ground-breaking new partnerships,” said Douglas. 

He added: “This iconic second livery is the latest milestone for Riyadh Air as we shape and disrupt the future of air travel and aviation, with many more things to come.”  

Creating a second Saudi national airline alongside the existing flag carrier Saudia is part of the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its economy. 

The CEO said that the airline has already provisionally ordered 72 Boeing 787 wide-body jets, and narrow-body aircraft were next. 

Douglas also unveiled Riyadh Air’s plans to begin operations in 2025 and connect the Kingdom’s capital to over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030. 

“It’s a brand that has an obsessional attention to detail with guest experience. It’s a brand that is a true digital native because we have no legacy. It’s a brand that stands for commercial aviation and environmental sustainability,” he said. 

In March, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the creation of the new national airline. 

The airline seeks to enable Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism, the Saudi Press Agency reported at that time. 

Topics: Riyadh Air Tony Douglas livery Dubai Airshow

Related

Special Riyadh Air set to unveil new livery for wide-body aircraft at Dubai Airshow video
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air set to unveil new livery for wide-body aircraft at Dubai Airshow
Riyadh Air to place second major aircraft order ‘in weeks,’ says CEO
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air to place second major aircraft order ‘in weeks,’ says CEO

East Pipes secures $117m contract with Aramco  

East Pipes secures $117m contract with Aramco  
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

East Pipes secures $117m contract with Aramco  

East Pipes secures $117m contract with Aramco  
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dammam-based East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has secured a contract worth over SR440 million ($117 million) with Saudi energy giant Aramco for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes for key projects within the Kingdom.  

In its filing to Tadawul, the manufacturer of spiral steel pipes stated that the entire contract work is set to be completed within a 13-month period. The company further emphasized that the financial impact of the contract will be evident in the second and third quarters of the financial year 2024/2025.  

Established in 2010, East Pipes is one of the leading manufacturers of helical submerged arc welded pipes, with an annual production capacity of up to 500,000 tons, according to its website.  

In May, the firm secured a contract to manufacture and supply steel pipes to Aramco, marking another significant deal worth SR1.8 billion, according to a bourse filing.  

Topics: east pipes East Pipes Integrated Co.

Related

Update Saudi-listed East Pipes’s shares end lower despite 50% capital hike approval
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed East Pipes’s shares end lower despite 50% capital hike approval

Oil Updates - crude falls on weak demand outlook in US and China, Fed hedging

Oil Updates - crude falls on weak demand outlook in US and China, Fed hedging
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates - crude falls on weak demand outlook in US and China, Fed hedging

Oil Updates - crude falls on weak demand outlook in US and China, Fed hedging
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Oil prices fell on Monday, erasing gains from Friday as renewed concerns over waning demand in the US and China, coupled with mixed signals from the Federal Reserve, dented market sentiment, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for January were down 61 cents, or 0.75 percent, at $80.82 a barrel at 11.00 a.m. Saudi time, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December were at $76.56, down 61 cents, or 0.79 percent.

Prices gained nearly 2 percent on Friday as Iraq voiced support for oil cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, but lost about 4 percent for the week, notching their third weekly losses for the first time since May.

“Investors are more focused on slow demand in the United States and China while worries over the potential supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict have somewhat receded,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

The US Energy Information Administration said last week crude oil production in the country this year will rise by slightly less than previously expected while demand will fall.

Next year, per capita US gasoline consumption could fall to the lowest level in two decades, it said.

Markets were wary of potential US policy tightening after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that it could raise interest rates again if progress on curbing inflation stalls.

With financial conditions looser after a Friday jump in stock markets, “there is a good chance of more hawkish Fed speak this week,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

That is “not a prospect that crude oil will welcome given that recent data in China and the US has brought growth fears back to the surface,” he said.

Weak economic data last week from China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, increased fears of faltering demand.

China’s consumer prices fell to pandemic-era lows in October, casting doubts on the strength of the country’s economic recovery.

Additionally, refiners in China asked for less supply from Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter, for December.

Still, Kikukawa said oil prices would be supported if WTI approaches $75 a barrel.

“If the market falls further, we will likely see support buying on expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia would decide to continue their voluntary supply cuts after December,” Kikukawa said.

Top oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed last week they would continue with their additional voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the year as concerns over demand and economic growth continue to drag on crude markets.

OPEC+ will meet on Nov. 26.

On the supply side, US energy firms cut the number of oil rigs operating for a second week in a row to their lowest since January 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes said. The rig count points to future output.

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

Related

Update Oil Updates – crude set for third weekly decline as demand worries weigh
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude set for third weekly decline as demand worries weigh

Egypt’s headline inflation eases to 35.8% in October

Egypt’s headline inflation eases to 35.8% in October
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Egypt’s headline inflation eases to 35.8% in October

Egypt’s headline inflation eases to 35.8% in October
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rate dropped to 35.8 percent in October from a record high of 38 percent in September, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Saturday, coming in lower than analysts had expected.

The median forecast of 19 analysts polled by Reuters had shown inflation slipping to 37.1 percent.

Month on month, price rises slowed to 1 percent in October from 2 percent in September.

Inflation had accelerated every month since June, when it reached 35.7 percent, topping the previous high of 32.95 percent in July 2017.

Food and beverage prices rose by 1.5 percent month on month and an annual 71.3 percent, CAPMAS said.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s central bank said on Monday it sold $1.6 billion in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills with an average yield of 4.6 percent. The auction will be settled on Tuesday.

Topics: Egypt Inflation Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) Egypt central bank

Related

Egypt inflation accelerates to 5-month high in May
Business & Economy
Egypt inflation accelerates to 5-month high in May

Latest updates

Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing
Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing
Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup
Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup
Saudi initiative clears 637 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week
Saudi initiative clears 637 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week
Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  
Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  
UFC Saudi Arabia: Ranking fighters most likely to be on historic card
UFC Saudi Arabia: Ranking fighters most likely to be on historic card

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.