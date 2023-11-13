Dur Hospitality inks partnership with TDS to become top pick for global travel agents

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Dur Hospitality is set to be the preferred choice for global travel agents after it announced a strategic partnership with Travel Destinations Solutions.

The new agreement will allow Riyadh-based TDS to secure exclusive hotels for its business-to-business clients, promising competitive profit margins even amid peak religious festivities.

Formalized at World Travel Market London 2023, the partnership aims to bolster direct international sales for Dur Hospitality’s properties.

The collaboration will enhance Dur Hospitality’s market reach and customer access worldwide by leveraging TDS’s global presence.

“As a key player in Saudi Arabia’s thriving tourism industry, Dur Hospitality has been implementing a full expansion strategy to meet the growth in demand as the Kingdom continues to attract more international tourists,” said Adam Salem, commercial director of Dur Hospitality, in a statement.

He added: “Backed by our meticulously crafted offerings and strategic partnerships, Dur is well-positioned to meet and exceed this demand with a full lineup of services that seamlessly blend Saudi authenticity with world-class standards and modern technologies.”

The alliance is poised to make Dur’s offerings available exclusively in avenues across diverse ranges of tourist markets and networks.

“We believe our collaboration with TDS is a gateway to reach more markets with our diverse portfolio of hotels and offerings designed to cater to the Kingdom’s visitors — from Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to vacationers and business travelers,” Salem said.

TDS Chief Commercial Officer Ali Taheri said the partnership is a statement of the company’s commitment to boosting the Kingdom’s leisure and religious tourism.

“In line with Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy and inbound travel initiatives, we have opened two offices in Jeddah and Riyadh this year and deployed experienced commercial resources across the Kingdom to ensure our partner hotel suppliers can speak to sourcing and distribution colleagues around the clock on-site,” said Taheri.

Established this year, TDS aims to empower its partners and travelers with competitive products and personalized travel experiences.

Dur Hospitality is one of the leading Saudi hospitality companies. Established in 1976, it is recognized for its extensive record in managing, developing, and operating a comprehensive portfolio of hotels and residential compounds across the Kingdom.