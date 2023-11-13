You are here

Gulf International Bank reports 255% profit growth in Q3  

Gulf International Bank reports 255% profit growth in Q3  
he primary driver of the bank’s profits in the third quarter was net interest income, totaling $129.2 million. Supplied.
Gulf International Bank reports 255% profit growth in Q3  

Gulf International Bank reports 255% profit growth in Q3  
RIYADH: Gulf International Bank, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund as its main shareholder, witnessed a 255 percent increase in profits during the third quarter of 2023.  

The Manama-headquartered bank, owned by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, revealed a net profit of $41.2 million as of the end of September, representing a surge from the $11.6 million reported in the same period last year, according to an official statement. 

It attributed this upswing in profitability to a favorable interest rate environment and an optimized balance sheet structure. The bank’s strategic focus on enhancing and diversifying its core revenue streams has also played a pivotal role in this success. 

The primary driver of the bank’s profits in the third quarter was net interest income, totaling $129.2 million. Additionally, trading income and other income contributed $2.3 million and $8.5 million, respectively.  

Comprehensive income for the period, comprising net income and additional items, surged by 195 percent, reaching a total of $38.7 million. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased from $0.46 to $2.06. 

In the nine-month period ending on Sept. 30, the bank’s net profit soared by 141 percent, reaching $122.4 million, as indicated in the statement. The group’s net income for the same period witnessed a 125 percent increase, totaling $146.4 million. 

Additionally, foreign exchange income amounted to $28.2 million, and trading income rebounded from a negative $11.7 million to $27.7 million. This positive shift was linked to the market value of equity funds managed by the bank’s subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia and London. 

As of Sept. 30, GIB reported consolidated total assets of $46.1 billion, reflecting a 41 percent increase from December 2022. 

The bank said its strong liquidity position, with cash and other liquid assets at $24.7 billion, remained stable compared to the end of 2022. Investment securities of $6.4 billion mainly consisted of highly rated and liquid debt securities. Loans and advances grew by 9 percent to reach $12.6 billion during this period. 

GIB said it adopts a cautious approach to risk management, bolstering provisions during this period against potential credit defaults, from $22.2 million to $72.6 million.  

The bank is also in compliance with Basel 3 standards, indicating it holds more than ample capital to offset its risk-weighted assets, standing at a 16.3 percent of the capital adequacy ratio. 

Dur Hospitality inks partnership with TDS to become top pick for global travel agents

Dur Hospitality inks partnership with TDS to become top pick for global travel agents
Dur Hospitality inks partnership with TDS to become top pick for global travel agents

Dur Hospitality inks partnership with TDS to become top pick for global travel agents
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Dur Hospitality is set to be the preferred choice for global travel agents after it announced a strategic partnership with Travel Destinations Solutions. 

The new agreement will allow Riyadh-based TDS to secure exclusive hotels for its business-to-business clients, promising competitive profit margins even amid peak religious festivities.   

Formalized at World Travel Market London 2023, the partnership aims to bolster direct international sales for Dur Hospitality’s properties.   

The collaboration will enhance Dur Hospitality’s market reach and customer access worldwide by leveraging TDS’s global presence. 

“As a key player in Saudi Arabia’s thriving tourism industry, Dur Hospitality has been implementing a full expansion strategy to meet the growth in demand as the Kingdom continues to attract more international tourists,” said Adam Salem, commercial director of Dur Hospitality, in a statement. 

He added: “Backed by our meticulously crafted offerings and strategic partnerships, Dur is well-positioned to meet and exceed this demand with a full lineup of services that seamlessly blend Saudi authenticity with world-class standards and modern technologies.”  

The alliance is poised to make Dur’s offerings available exclusively in avenues across diverse ranges of tourist markets and networks. 

“We believe our collaboration with TDS is a gateway to reach more markets with our diverse portfolio of hotels and offerings designed to cater to the Kingdom’s visitors — from Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to vacationers and business travelers,” Salem said. 

TDS Chief Commercial Officer Ali Taheri said the partnership is a statement of the company’s commitment to boosting the Kingdom’s leisure and religious tourism. 

“In line with Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy and inbound travel initiatives, we have opened two offices in Jeddah and Riyadh this year and deployed experienced commercial resources across the Kingdom to ensure our partner hotel suppliers can speak to sourcing and distribution colleagues around the clock on-site,” said Taheri. 

Established this year, TDS aims to empower its partners and travelers with competitive products and personalized travel experiences. 

Dur Hospitality is one of the leading Saudi hospitality companies. Established in 1976, it is recognized for its extensive record in managing, developing, and operating a comprehensive portfolio of hotels and residential compounds across the Kingdom. 

Emerging global trends to create development opportunities of up to $20trn in next decade

Emerging global trends to create development opportunities of up to $20trn in next decade
Emerging global trends to create development opportunities of up to $20trn in next decade

Emerging global trends to create development opportunities of up to $20trn in next decade
RIYADH: Space manufacturing, advanced agriculture and the next generation of artificial intelligence are among a variety of prospective opportunities identified by the UAE government as outlined in a report.

Through a collaboration between the Government Development & The Future Office and the New York-based Future Today Institute, the statement highlighted the key movements that will help leaders and decision-makers to keep pace and prepare for rapid global transformations worth around $20 trillion over the next decade.

The assessment provided a detailed forecast and an analysis of the upcoming 10 trends, including responsive AI, end of disease, seamless finance, expediting movement and manufacturing in the final frontier. It also highlighted sustainable opportunities, educational evolution and ending water scarcity as well as digital deception protection and advanced agriculture.

Minister of State for Government Development and Future Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi said: “Today, our world is witnessing major accelerating tectonic shifts that affect countries, governments, societies worldwide, leading to a future with a different global development map and new economic realities.”

She highlighted that governments would “need to act proactively and enhance readiness to seize future opportunities by designing innovative development models to achieve economic diversification, readiness and sustainability.”

The minister added: “Proactive investment in these trends will achieve developmental leaps for the UAE towards a strong, dynamic economy and a more sustainable future.” 

Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing

Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing
Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing

Middle East will need 3k new aircraft by 2042: Boeing
RIYADH: Boeing anticipates a demand for 3,000 new aircraft in the Middle East by 2042, signifying the region’s growth in the aviation sector.

During a media briefing ahead on Nov. 12, ahead of Dubai Airshow 2023, President of Boeing Brendan Nelson restated the company’s commitment to supporting the industry in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and neighboring nations. 

Boeing holds a significant position in the operations of the Kingdom’s flagship carrier, Riyadh Air ,as in March, the airline ordered a fleet of 72 787 Dreamliners, with the inaugural flight scheduled for 2025.

The aviation firm plans to work closely with regional governments, focusing on manufacturing aircraft parts, research and development, and professional training to contribute to the sector’s growth.

According to Khaleej Times, Nelson said: “Our vision is to build an ecosystem in the region, invest in R&D (research and development), develop industrial partnerships, and enhance manufacturing capacity in both commercial and defense sectors.”

As part of its expanding regional engagements, Boeing joined forces with the UAE’s leading renewable energy firm Masdar in October to advance the global sustainable aviation fuel industry, aligning with the industry’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

According to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook forecast, global airlines will need 42,595 new aircraft by 2042, with Middle East-based airlines requiring 3,025 – 45 percent being widebody planes.

These objectives are driven by the rising demand for travel within the region and the emergence of new flight hubs.

Boeing predicts that the global aviation industry will require 2.2 million new personnel by 2042, with the Middle East and Africa contributing 13 percent to meet this demand.

Nelson emphasized the company’s active exploration of additional opportunities in Saudi Arabia and the broader region, where over 3,000 aircraft, 58,000 pilots, and nearly 100,000 crews will be needed in the next two decades. 

The demand for airliners is anticipated to remain robust, propelled by the Kingdom’s target of attracting 150 million tourists as part of its economic diversification efforts.

Saudi Arabia’s aviation evolution 

Saudi Arabia launched a new aviation policy in October to boost the sector’s performance and attract investments worth $100 billion by 2030. 

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the plan will see new regulations for airports, ground services, cargo and air transport services. 

This approach supports the privatization of airports, facilitates the procedures for new investors to join the aviation market, and enables airport operators to set wages according to their plans. 

The authority will also enable airport operators to diversify their revenues flexibly by increasing revenues from non-navigational services.

In September, Randy Heisey, Boeing’s managing director of commercial marketing in Africa and the Middle East region, told Arab News that the company is working with Saudi airlines to implement advanced aircraft and engine technologies that align with global sustainability goals.

 

 

Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  

Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  
Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  

Riyadh Airports partners with ADB Safegate to modernize aviation infrastructure  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport is poised to witness improved efficiency thanks to its partnership with ADB Safegate, a Belgium-based aviation service provider. 

Riyadh Airports Co., the entity overseeing the airbase’s operations, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the global aviation solution provider to foster cooperation. 

The collaboration aims to develop energy efficiency, implement predictive maintenance, and enhance streamlined passenger flow.  

The partnership also includes working on an innovative transformation process that leverages technical solutions to digitize airport automation, monitoring, and maintenance processes.  

The companies involved plan to explore the potential of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced video analytics. Furthermore, both entities will collaborate on virtual reality, augmented reality, as well as Internet of Things technologies. In addition, the implementation of 5G technology is also on the agenda. 

Osama Al-Fawaz, CEO of Information and Communications Technology at Riyadh Airports Co., said that this agreement aligns with the digital transformation goals of the company, relying on the latest specialized technologies. 

Laurent Dubois, CEO of Safegate, highlighted the transformative potential of this agreement, emphasizing that RAC operates one of the region’s most significant airports. He added that the deal reflects Riyadh Airports’ eagerness to adopt the latest international technologies in the field. 

According to data from the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Riyadh airport outperformed other international aviation hubs in Saudi Arabia for overall performance in September. It achieved high marks across the 11 operational performance standards, which track passenger experience and airport efficiency. 

The airbase secured the top spot in the category of international terminals serving over 15 million passengers annually, with a compliance rate of 82 percent.

The MoU aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 National Aviation Strategy, which seeks to diversify revenue sources by boosting the travel and tourism sector. 

According to the strategy’s goals, the Kingdom aims to enhance air connectivity to 250 destinations, accommodating 330 million passengers, and doubling air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030. 

Riyadh Air unveils second livery design at Dubai Airshow

Riyadh Air unveils second livery design at Dubai Airshow
Riyadh Air unveils second livery design at Dubai Airshow

Riyadh Air unveils second livery design at Dubai Airshow
RIYADH: Saudi flag carrier Riyadh Air revealed its second livery design via a QR code at the Dubai Airshow on Monday. 

The new livery maintains the indigo theme, announced in June at the Paris Air Show, with striking lines of Arabic calligraphy. 

This move reflects the Kingdom’s forward-thinking ambitions of using iridescent color to add a modern twist to the innovative design, making Riyadh Air, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, instantly recognizable on land or in the air. 

“As the largest startup in commercial aviation in decades, we are delighted to unveil to the world Riyadh Air’s second livery, which will be unmistakable when it takes to the skies in 2025 as we become one of the first international carriers to have permanent dual liveries on an active fleet,” said Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas in a statement. 

The new look features a widespread cockpit window design, contrasting the indigo signature theme against a light sparkling fuselage. 

Additionally, the aircraft will have Riyadh Air written in English and Arabic alongside the airline’s trademark logo on the tail, engines and underbelly. 

“We revealed our first livery reveal to global acclaim, announced fleet orders for our wide-body aircraft and signed several ground-breaking new partnerships,” said Douglas. 

He added: “This iconic second livery is the latest milestone for Riyadh Air as we shape and disrupt the future of air travel and aviation, with many more things to come.”  

Creating a second Saudi national airline alongside the existing flag carrier Saudia is part of the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its economy. 

The CEO said that the airline has already provisionally ordered 72 Boeing 787 wide-body jets, and narrow-body aircraft were next. 

Douglas also unveiled Riyadh Air’s plans to begin operations in 2025 and connect the Kingdom’s capital to over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030. 

“It’s a brand that has an obsessional attention to detail with guest experience. It’s a brand that is a true digital native because we have no legacy. It’s a brand that stands for commercial aviation and environmental sustainability,” he said. 

In March, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the creation of the new national airline. 

The airline seeks to enable Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism, the Saudi Press Agency reported at that time. 

