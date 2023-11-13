You are here

OPEC slightly raises 2023 forecast for global oil demand

OPEC slightly raises 2023 forecast for global oil demand
A lifting of pandemic lockdowns in China has helped oil demand rise in 2023. OPEC has consistently forecast stronger demand growth for next year than other forecasters such as the International Energy Agency. Reuters
  Oil producers' group blames speculators for a drop in prices
RIYADH: Blaming speculators for a drop in prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday said the market fundamentals were strong despite “exaggerated negative sentiments.”

The producers’ group in its monthly report also slightly raised its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth and stuck to its relatively high 2024 prediction.

“Recent data confirms robust major global growth trends and healthy oil market fundamentals,” OPEC said in a feature article at the start of its report.

The report said the market was healthy citing strong Chinese imports, minor downside risks to economic growth and a robust physical oil market.

“Oil prices have trended lower in recent weeks, mainly driven by financial market speculators.”

Oil has weakened to around $82 a barrel for Brent crude from a 2023 high in September near $98. Concern about economic growth and demand has pressured prices, despite support from supply cuts by OPEC and its allies, and conflict in the Middle East.

In the report, OPEC nudged up its forecast for world oil demand growth in 2023 to 2.46 million barrels per day, up 20,000 bpd from the previous forecast. In 2024, OPEC sees demand rising by 2.25 million bpd, unchanged from last month.

A lifting of pandemic lockdowns in China has helped oil demand rise in 2023. OPEC has consistently forecast stronger demand growth for next year than other forecasters such as the International Energy Agency.

This is the last report before OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, meets on Nov. 26 to set policy. The group has been cutting production since late 2022 to support the market and its latest agreement calls for output curbs throughout 2024.

The report also said OPEC oil production rose in October despite the pledged supply cuts, driven by increases in Iran, Angola and Nigeria.

Iran, exempt from OPEC supply cuts because of US sanctions, has been boosting output in 2023 in a trend that analysts say appears to be the result of Iran’s success in evading the sanctions and US discretion in enforcing them.

Nigeria and Angola have been recovering from internal challenges that limited their output.

But in the feature article about the oil market’s underlying strength, OPEC observed that Nigeria’s oil output, as well as that of the 11 members subject to output limits, remained below their output targets.

OPEC also cited a strong physical crude markets as a further sign of market health.

“The robust physical crude market is further reflected in the strong crude differentials seen in almost all regions in October and continued in early November,” OPEC said.

OECD commercial oil inventories

Total commercial oil inventories in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries fell by 15.6 million barrels on a monthly basis to 2.78 billion barrels in September, the OPEC report showed.

This marked a downturn compared to the latest five-year average of about 118 million barrels. It is also 184 million barrels less than the 2015-2019 average.

Preliminary data indicated that US commercial oil inventories shed 9.1 million barrels month-on-month in September to 1.26 billion barrels, which is about 32 million barrels above the September 2022 reading, but 20.6 million barrels less than the average of the previous five years.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of countries ready to embrace cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources said on Monday.

Bandar Alkhorayef affirmed his outlook during his participation in the “RAD” Entrepreneurship Forum in the Eastern Province, noting that investment opportunities in the industrial sector have undergone radical changes, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

He highlighted that the Kingdom is among the most prepared countries to embrace modern manufacturing technologies, attributing this readiness to the nation’s strong commitment reflected in the objectives of Vision 2030. 

The absence of competition between technology and Saudi employees, coupled with a youthful population inclined toward modern innovations, positions the Kingdom favorably for accelerating the industrial sector’s transformation, as SPA reported.

Alkhorayef explained that the national industrial strategy encompasses over 60 enabling initiatives. 

Half of these projects are directed toward entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises, with ongoing efforts to create spaces for businessowners in industrial cities. 

He highlighted successful initiatives launched by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, such as the “Industry Hackathon” organized by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and “Alf Mile” introduced by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Alkhorayef underscored that expediting exploration is a top priority for the ministry in the mining sector. This includes both state-led accelerated exploration and efforts by private companies. Accelerated venturing, he emphasized, is the nerve center around which the mining sector revolves.

The minister further emphasized the significant role of the “Made in Saudi” program in enhancing the identity of regional products and encouraging their acquisition, as well as making foreign markets accessible to local exporters. 

He noted that the initiative has recently started leveraging sub-brands such as “Made in Makkah” and “Made in Madinah” and introduced the sub-brand “Saudi Technology.”

Alkhorayef emphasized the program’s commitment to selecting brands that meet the required standards of quality and efficiency.

The Entrepreneurship Forum and Exhibition 2023 connects the economic community, corporations, and entrepreneurs with innovative projects. The focus is on promoting youth products and services, educating young entrepreneurs, and showcasing successful experiences.

RIYADH: The number of Saudis with more than 20 years’ experience in the private sector is now beyond 123,000, according to a first-of-its-kind report.

The National Labor Observatory claims this figure indicates an improvement in the overall survival and sustainability of such jobs in the Kingdom.

The report also highlighted that this rise is mainly attributed to efforts exerted by the sector such as financial incentives and rewards.

In addition to this, private firms also offer continuous training and development, driven by government support, retention, and nationalization programs.

According to the report, the number of citizens continuing to work in the sector across categories for a period between 15 and 20 years reached 164,000.

Similarly, over 380,000 citizens have been working in the sector between 10 to 15 years, more than 714,000 between five and 10 years, and over 377,000 between three and five years.

As for those that have been employed between one and three years, the figure stood at more than 611,000 citizens.

Over 134,000 employees were recorded to have been working in the private sector for less than a year.

Earlier this month, the NLO revealed that the total number of employees in the Kingdom’s private sector reached 10.7 million workers in October — with 2.3 million of them being Saudi.

In October alone, the net growth in jobs for the Kingdom’s nationals was 17,830, indicating a steady increase in employment within the private sector.

This data represents a positive trend in the employment sector as the private sector continues to expand its workforce, creating opportunities for Saudi citizens. 

Moreover, in 2021, a study revealed that the Saudi private sector is hiring women at twice the rate of the public sector.

Between the beginning of 2019 and the end of 2020, Saudi women in the labor market grew by 64 percent, as the Kingdom underwent several social reforms, particularly for its female population, the study disclosed at the time.

The study, commissioned by US think tank Brookings Institute, showed the surge was “genuine, private-sector-led,” as female employment in these sectors rose by about 10 percent, twice as quickly as in the public sector, where it grew 5 percent.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Saudi Arabia private sector employees

RIYADH: Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Co., known as solutions by stc, is set to supply Saudi Aramco with a high-performance computer in a deal worth SR329 million ($87 million).

Over a five-year period, the contract will see solutions by stc facilitate the digital transformation of the world’s largest oil producer, including managing, maintaining, and providing technical support.

The deal also outlined the design, implementation, operation, and management of the high-performance computer. It will incorporate hosting services for the data centers, which includes providing a secure and dedicated communication network and deploying the latest cybersecurity mechanisms and services.

According to Tadawul, the financial impact of the contract will appear on the company’s financial statements starting from the fourth quarter of 2023, noting that there are no related parties.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s new airline, Riyadh Air, is aiming to reintroduce some “romance” into traveling, according to its chief commercial officer. 

In an interview with Arab News at Dubai Airshow 2023, Peter Bellew talked up the digital-first focus of the carrier, which will see passengers’ faces serving as their boarding passes. 

His comments came after the company revealed the second livery for its wide-body aircraft through virtual reality, allowing visitors to experience the airline through their phones. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the creation of the new national airline in March, with Riyadh Air set to make its first flight in 2025. 

The CCO declined to say if there are confirmed destinations for the airline but said the company is set to have links with over 100 airports from Riyadh by 2030. 

Reflecting on the focus on creating an unrivaled customer experience, Bellew said that in the early days of aircraft-powered tourism, the trip to the airport was seen as part of the positive experience of traveling. 

“Maybe travel has lost that a little bit,” he said, adding: “What we’re trying to do is put that back into travel so that people will actually look forward to traveling, coming to the airport, visiting our lounges, being on board our aircraft no matter what class of travel they go in, (and) that we try and put a little bit of the romance back into travel so people will actually be actively looking forward to traveling with Riyadh Air as part of their overall holiday and their journey rather than maybe traveling on an aircraft as a chore.” 

The airline’s goal to deliver a ticketless experience is a key part of this, and Bellew said: “Once passengers register their details with the airline, their biometrics will be recognized and will ensure a smooth traveling experience with no need to have physical tickets or boarding passes, your face will be your ticket.” 

The new livery features an iridescent white aircraft, which differs from the indigo exterior announced at the Paris Air Show in June. 

The color purple is representative of the Saudi lavender flower which represents the regal experience of the airline, said Bellew. 

Riyadh Air’s latest livery continues the indigo theme inspired by canopies of traditional Bedouin tents and curves of Arabic calligraphy. 

Bellew said the decision to reveal the livery via VR was in touch with the company’s goal to become a fully digital native airline. 

“Everything we are doing throughout the airline is digital in nature. The obvious thing to do instead of spending money on painting an aircraft is to do the reveal digitally, which I don’t think is common and has the potential to go viral,” he said, adding: “The reaction has been great, and it’s proved to be a unique idea.” 

Bellew said Saudi Arabia is the perfect country to launch a project as big as this as the Kingdom is “so digitally enabled.” 

He added: “We plan to leave no stone unturned to treat people really as if they were guests in our own house and the way we travel,” he said. 

With Saudi Vision 2030 in mind, Bellew said Riyadh Air is in line with the sustainability goals of the Kingdom. 

“We are brand new; we’re getting brand new aircraft, so they will be highly fuel efficient. But also the way we run the airline, the way the software that we run, the way we plan our flights, everything like that, I think we will learn a lot that would benefit the rest of the airline industry,” he said. 

“We’ve ordered 72 Boeing 787 aircraft. We expect the fleet will go up to about 170 aircraft by 2030, and we will be really focusing on linking Riyadh with direct flights to all the major capitals in the world that are within range of Riyadh,” he said. 

Bellew was clear that he not only sees the airline benefiting from being a Saudi company but also that the Kingdom will profit from the company, particularly through establishing aviation training infrastructure. 

“If I can help grow the world’s best education for Saudi Arabia and give them an opportunity, I would be very happy. If I could travel in 15 years and meet young Saudi people running other airlines from what they’ve learned in the Kingdom, from what we’ve established, for me, I’d be very proud of that,” he added. 

Dubai Airshow 2023 is taking place from Nov. 13 - 17 at Al Maktoum International Airport and features 1,400 exhibitors from 48 countries, with over 180 advanced commercial, private and military aircraft on display. 

Other Saudi companies at the airshow include Saudia Airlines and Saudi Aerospace Co. 

RIYADH: Oil and gas systems manufacturer Alkhorayef Petroleum has received a financial boost after the Public Investment Fund reached a share subscription agreement with the firm.

This strategic move also involves a capital increase of an undisclosed amount, alongside PIF securing a 25 percent stake in the company.

Parent firm Alkhorayef Group retains 75 percent ownership, according to a press release. 

PIF’s move aims to support the growth of promising private sector companies to further develop the industrial ecosystem and increase export revenues. 

Alkhorayef Petroleum specializes in oil and gas production optimization solutions, including artificial lift, wireline services and equipment, and early manufacturing facilities. 

Muhammad Al-Dawood, head of industrials and mining sector in MENA Investments at PIF, said: “This transaction forms part of PIF’s broader efforts to deepen the manufacturing sector in Saudi Arabia and represents a milestone in strengthening the regional industrial ecosystem.”  

He added: “This investment is expected to enable Alkhorayef Petroleum’s growth strategy in local and international markets and further expand its manufacturing output while also focusing on innovative R&D (research and development) in high-growth areas.”  

Al-Dawood explained that their investment is in line with PIF’s domestic process, aiming to develop key sectors and collaborate with strategic economic partners in the private sector to advance the goals of Vision 2030. 

As the sole Gulf-based manufacturer of electric submersible pumps, a crucial component in oil and gas production, Alkhorayef Petroleum has achieved a diversified revenue base and operational success in 13 countries across the Gulf Cooperation Council, Africa, and Latin America. 

“This investment is a recognition of our achievements in the Middle East as well as across Africa and Latin America and the strategic role Alkhorayef Petroleum plays in supporting the oil and gas sector in Saudi Arabia and other regions,” said Saad Alkhorayef, chairman of Alkhorayef Petroleum and Alkhorayef Group. 

He highlighted that the investment with PIF is a “major milestone” and will allow the company to strengthen its position as a prominent oilfield services company and preferred long-term partner to customers worldwide. 

“We firmly believe that the company can become one of the world’s leading oilfield services companies, and this investment further reinforces our ambition and determination,” added Alkhorayef.

The finalization of the agreement is subject to obtaining customary approvals from the relevant authorities and meeting specific conditions outlined in the transaction agreements, the release added. 

