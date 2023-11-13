Real estate investment firm Oryx acquires £25m Milton Keynes logistics development

LONDON: Oryx Real Estate Partners, the investment and asset management firm specializing in deploying international private capital, has acquired a 5-acre logistics site in Milton Keynes, marking its debut UK logistics investment.
The London-based development specialist Pembury Real Estate will act as development partner for the project, which has an estimated development value of between £25 million ($30.6 million) and £30 million, Oryx said in a statement to Arab News.
Founded in 2019 by Fawaz AlRajhi and Johan Eriksson, Oryx is an adviser to international investors seeking to allocate capital to UK and European real estate.
A statement said: “This transaction aligns with Oryx’s strategy of identifying suitable sites and developing well-located logistics facilities.
“The sector continues to witness robust occupier demand and offers an attractive entry price point, with values now stabilizing following a period of correction, making it a defensive allocation option amidst wider volatility.”
The acquisition was undertaken on behalf of the London-based company’s Middle Eastern clients, including Saudi Arabian family offices, and “highlights growing appetite for UK real estate from the region, given its attractive pricing, occupier demand trends and stable income-producing qualities.”
It added: “The region’s dollar-based investors also benefit from a stronger currency position and wealth growth underpinned by robust domestic economies.”
AlRajhi said: “After a period of being active in the logistics market, we exited our positions in 2020.
“Following the correction in land values over the past years and the continued potential of rental growth, we believe it is an opportune time to re-enter the market.”
The Saudi national, who invests in UK real estate principally on behalf of Gulf investors, said: “We value the UK real estate market highly due to its landlord-friendly legislation, long-standing international interest, and with attractive opportunities arising due to liquidity requirements and growing distress, this sentiment is shared by our clients, and we look forward to continuing serving them across strategies and risk profiles.”
The site has been acquired from distribution firm WH Barley, which is vacating the building.
It was reported that the location “will bring forward a new 110,000 square feet speculative urban logistics unit which is targeting a BREEAM excellent and EPC A rating, with sustainability features including EV charging points and rainwater harvesting on site.”
Eriksson said the acquisition was considered “a deep value play in one of our core investment thesis with compelling fundamentals, complementing the income generation and value-add strategies we are also pursuing on behalf of our investors.”
He added: “Increased interest rates and economic headwinds have led to a decline in speculative development for logistics units, which means that state-of-the-art, sustainable warehouse products suitable for a range of tenants will continue to command rental growth as operators commit to expanding distribution networks and nearshoring operations.
“Looking at our pipeline, we expect the near future to be busy given the opportunities available across various UK regions and real estate sectors.”
The company’s investment pipeline comprises around £300 million of additional logistics sites, offices, residential blocks, and opportunistic distressed assets, with deals valued up to £50 million in advanced stages of consideration.