Saudia and Riyadh Air sign deal to link loyalty schemes and seat booking options

RIYADH: Passengers using Saudia and Riyadh Air will benefit from shared loyalty points and synced-up booking arrangements thanks to a new agreement by the Kingdom’s airlines.

A Memorandum of Understanding reached by the firms includes the provision to sell seats on each others flights as part of a new deal to unify their efforts to boost the aviation sector.

The MoU, the first of its kind between the two companies, also encompasses a detailed interline and codeshare framework, enabling seamless passenger connections across sectors serviced by the carriers.

The agreement also extends to loyalty programs, with members from both airlines set to enjoy the ability to earn and redeem points or credits when utilizing the codeshare services.

“We’re delighted to be working alongside Riyadh Air and look forward to seeing another Saudi carrier supporting the national aviation strategy and Kingdom’s objectives in tourism,” Saudia CEO Ibrahim Koshy said.

“This is a historic moment in where we join forces to serve guests traveling from and to the Kingdom. Saudia and Riyadh Air will positively disrupt the industry as a whole and so we are proud to sign this MoU that signifies our partnership intent,” Koshy added.

Furthermore, the agreement signifies a pivotal moment for the national companies, aiming to enhance cooperation and joint action in pursuit of the Kingdom’s aspirations on various fronts, particularly in aviation, according to the press note.

Under the agreement, Saudi Airlines and Riyadh Air will offer their guests a diverse range of services and the convenience of codeshare flights and tracking options.

This strategic move is set to enhance the travel experience across the sectors managed by each carrier, fostering an environment of distinctive service quality.

“The MoU signing of this strategic collaboration shows a solid statement of intent from both airlines. Riyadh Air and Saudia will play a significant part in the growth of travel tourism within the Kingdom and so having the national carriers working side-by-side is the best way to accelerate and manage this growth,” Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said.

“We are confident that Riyadh Air will raise the bar in air travel and working in cooperation with Saudia will help us achieve this as we prepare for takeoff in 2025,” Douglas added.

The MoU promises to lay the groundwork for future bilateral initiatives and agreements, extending beyond flight operations to encompass a suite of benefits for travelers within and outside the region.

A broader loyalty framework is also anticipated, providing further elite-level benefits across the airline’s extensive global networks.