Saudi competition authority greenlights 19 business ventures in October 

Saudi competition authority greenlights 19 business ventures in October 
This marks a 58.33 percent increase from the 12 approvals in September, showcasing the Kingdom’s evolving business landscape. Pic/Supplied
Updated 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi competition authority greenlights 19 business ventures in October 

Saudi competition authority greenlights 19 business ventures in October 
Updated 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition granted approval for the Arab Education and Training Holding Group to acquire a 55 percent stake in Majd International Private Schools Co, as part of the 19 approvals issued in October.  

This marks a 58.33 percent increase from the 12 approvals in September, showcasing the Kingdom’s evolving business landscape. 

The surge in approvals aligns with Saudi Arabia’s push to foster a dynamic and flexible business environment, encouraging strategic growth and innovation across various sectors. 

Acquisition applications dominated October’s approvals, securing 79 percent of the total, while mergers constituted the remaining 21 percent.  

Among the sanctioned transactions was the acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Informa Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd. by Events Investment Fund and Etihad Exhibitions and Conferences Co. 

The regulatory nod was also given for Arab Education and Training Holding Group’s acquisition of a 37 percent stake in Al-Alsun International Schools Co.  

Other approvals included PDT Capital Partners’ acquisition of 44.70 percent of SoFiMa Societa Finanziaria Macchine Automatiche and the establishment of a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and Ivanhoe Electric Inc. in mining and quarrying. 

Further diversifying the approved ventures, the competition authority authorized a joint venture between Grant Thornton KIA Holdco No.1 Ltd. and Abdul Majeed Abdullah Al Basri to explore opportunities in management consulting. 

In the domain of all-share acquisitions, Olympus Corp. secured full ownership of Taiyong Medical Co. Ltd., while First Insurance Investment Co. acquired all shares of Asila Hospitality Co. Ltd. and the National Medical Care Co. of Chronic Care Specialized Medical Hospital Co. 

The authority disclosed issuing 150 non-conditional approvals and three conditional approvals for various transactions in the first 10 months of 2023. 

Additionally, it approved 41 mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures in the third quarter of 2023, clearing 39 without objection and conditionally authorizing two. 

The General Authority for Competition actively reviews applications for inorganic growth from companies, conducting necessary analyses and rendering decisions on buyouts or mergers.  

Beyond facilitating business transactions, the authority aims to combat illegal monopolistic practices, enhance market performance, build consumer and business sector confidence, and contribute to a more robust investment landscape.

UAE dredging firm wins 3 Saudi contracts worth $1.8bn 

UAE dredging firm wins 3 Saudi contracts worth $1.8bn 
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
UAE dredging firm wins 3 Saudi contracts worth $1.8bn 

UAE dredging firm wins 3 Saudi contracts worth $1.8bn 
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s public sector dredging company has won three contracts with a total value of nearly $1.82 billion from Saudi oil giant Aramco, according to a statement. 

In its filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the National Marine Dredging Co. said that its subsidiary, the National Petroleum Construction Co., had received the contract from the Saudi company to replace a marine pipeline. 

The company added that the scope of the project includes the replacement of the offshore subsea trunk line for an approximate length of 67 km. The value of this contract is estimated to be around $520 million.

KAUST's Shaheen III claims title of most powerful supercomputer in Middle East

KAUST’s Shaheen III claims title of most powerful supercomputer in Middle East
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
  Arab News 
KAUST’s Shaheen III claims title of most powerful supercomputer in Middle East

KAUST’s Shaheen III claims title of most powerful supercomputer in Middle East
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
  Arab News 

RIYADH: Scientific exploration and innovation are set to receive a boost with the operation of the Shaheen III supercomputer at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia.  

Developed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Shaheen III has already secured its place as the most powerful supercomputer in the Middle East, according to a recent report by TOP500, known for releasing statistics for this sector. 

Tony F. Chan, president of KAUST, said: “Shaheen III takes KAUST’s world-class research capabilities to the next level through its processing power and ability to create models across many fields in a short period of time.”   

The system is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the construction and testing of predictive mathematical models. It employs a multifaceted approach that includes traditional simulations based on differential equations, statistical emulation, and machine learning based on neural networks. 

These mathematical models will be used in various operations including scientific discovery, engineering design, and policy support. 

He added: “Shaheen III will be crucial in supporting sustainability campaigns related to our National Center for Climate Change and for national projects that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, helping to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s growth in areas such as sustainable development.” 

Ranked 20th globally for supercomputer efficiency, the system is six times faster than its predecessor, Shaheen II, and boasts processing power exceeding that of 500,000 of the latest MacBook Pros. 

“Supercomputing is part of KAUST’s research and curricular DNA, with many of our faculty recruited around supercomputing. Computational approaches formerly lagged theoretical, observational, and experimental approaches. Now, more often than not, they lead because of supercomputers like Shaheen III,” said David Keyes, KAUST’s founding dean. 

In its initial operational phase, Shaheen III will focus on powering research contributing to sustainability goals, encompassing materials, catalysis, combustion of alternative fuels, carbon sequestration, and bioinformatics. 

“Research universities like KAUST are increasingly putting supercomputers at the heart of their curriculum because modeling, simulation, machine learning and AI capabilities are fundamental to scientific discovery and innovation,” said Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and chief product officer, HPC, AI & Labs at HPE. 

According to TOP500’s list, Frontier, hosted at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility in Tennessee, retains its status as the world’s most advanced supercomputer.  

Following closely are Argonne National Laboratory’s Aurora and Microsoft’s Eagle, securing the second and third spots, respectively.

Oil Updates – crude gains on China economic data, strong demand forecast

Oil Updates – crude gains on China economic data, strong demand forecast
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude gains on China economic data, strong demand forecast

Oil Updates – crude gains on China economic data, strong demand forecast
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as China’s factory output and retail sales beat expectations, a day after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year, according to Reuters.

Brent futures rose 18 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $82.65 a barrel by 9:47 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 15 cents, also 0.2 percent, to $78.41.

China’s October economic activity perked up as industrial output grew at a faster pace and retail sales growth beat expectations, an encouraging sign for the world’s second-largest economy.

The IEA joined the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies in raising oil demand growth forecast for this year, despite projections of slower economic growth in many major countries.

“It (IEA) sees oil demand remaining healthy. It raised its forecast due to better-than-expected consumption in China,” ANZ Research said in a note on Wednesday.

A softer US inflation reading that bolstered expectations for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next spring sent the US dollar down to a two-and-a-half-month low against a basket of other currencies.

A weaker dollar can boost oil demand by making crude cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The US Energy Information Administration will release its first oil inventory report in two weeks on Wednesday. EIA did not release a storage report last week due to a systems upgrade.

For the week ended Nov. 10, analysts forecast energy firms added about 1.8 million barrels of crude into US stockpiles, according to a Reuters poll, in line with from the American Petroleum Institute out Tuesday.

Saudi aircraft maintenance company Saudia Technic targets IPO before 2030 

Saudi aircraft maintenance company Saudia Technic targets IPO before 2030 
Updated 15 November 2023
REUTERS 
Saudi aircraft maintenance company Saudia Technic targets IPO before 2030 

Saudi aircraft maintenance company Saudia Technic targets IPO before 2030 
Updated 15 November 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Saudia Technic, the aircraft maintenance subsidiary of state-owned Saudia Group, is targeting a public share sale before the end of the decade, its CEO told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow. 

The company is planning an initial public offering in either 2028 or 2029, Fahd Cynndy said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the major aviation industry event, without disclosing which exchange it would float on. 

The company has no immediate plans to tap debt markets, he added. 

“We have institutional investors that have committed a significant amount for the capability building .... It covers our business plan up until the IPO target,” Cynndy said. 

Saudi Arabia has seen a flurry of IPOs in recent years as several state-backed companies have listed shares or are pursuing listings, as part of broader plans to deepen capital markets, grow the private sector, and attract investment. 

Cynndy said the company was planning a substantial expansion of its capabilities so that aircraft can be fully serviced within the kingdom. 

“We’ve just managed to secure north of 5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion) to complete our maintenance repair and overhaul village,” he said, with phase one of the facility scheduled to open in August 2024. 

Cynndy declined to disclose the source of the investment. 

The company plans to almost triple its headcount of mechanics and technicians in the next three years as well as expand in new international markets. 

Saudi Arabia has been massively spending on the aviation industry as it seeks to transform the Kingdom into a tourism and transportation hub, as part of far-reaching economic diversification objectives under its Vision 2030 blueprint. 

Saudia and the kingdom’s new airline Riyadh Air both flagged sizeable upcoming orders of aircraft at the air show this week. 

Saudi Arabia's inflation slightly eases to 1.6% in October: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s inflation slightly eases to 1.6% in October: GASTAT
Updated 9 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s inflation slightly eases to 1.6% in October: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s inflation slightly eases to 1.6% in October: GASTAT
Updated 9 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index fell to 1.6 percent in October from 1.7 percent in September, official data showed. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics, inflation fell due to a 0.8 percent dip in personal goods and services expenses in October.

Prices for furnishings and household equipment also witnessed a monthly drop of 0.3 percent in October.

Clothing and footwear expenses also decreased by 0.3 percent during the same period. 

On the other hand, food and beverage prices increased by 0.6 percent month on month in October, while expenses for education also rose by 0.9 percent.  

Saudi Arabia’s resilience in controlling the inflation rate comes in line with the predictions made by the International Monetary Fund.

In June, the IMF had projected that the inflation rate in Saudi Arabia will average at 2.8 percent in 2023 amid global economic headwinds.  

The Washington-based lendor had claimed in April that the possibilities of a rise in headline and core inflation in oil-exporting countries like Saudi Arabia are low.  

“Headline and core inflation in many oil-exporting countries like Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia remain relatively lower than elsewhere — as subsidies and caps on certain products, the strengthening of the US dollar to which many of the countries peg their currencies, and limited share of food in the consumer price index basket have helped to offset imported inflationary pressures,” said the IMF. 

Moreover, the overall inflation rate in Saudi Arabia increased by 1.6 percent in October compared to the year-ago period.

The annual rise in inflation was mainly attributed to higher housing rent prices, which recorded a significant increase of 9.3 percent. 

“Prices for rents were the main driver of the inflation rate in October 2023 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 21 percent,” said GASTAT in the report.  

On an annual basis, food and beverage expenses increased by 0.8 percent, primarily driven by the rise in milk products and egg prices by 4.4 percent.  

In contrast, furnishings, household equipment, and maintenance prices dipped by 3.1 percent in October 2023, compared to the same month of the previous year.  

Meanwhile, in another report, GASTAT revealed that Saudi Arabia’s wholesale price index increased by 1 percent in October, compared to the year-ago period.  

GASTAT attributed the rise in WPI to an increase in prices of dairy products which went up by 14.5 percent in the same period.  

Compared to September 2023, the Kingdom’s WPI rose by 0.5 percent as a result of the increase in the prices of transportable goods which surged by 1.8 percent.  

