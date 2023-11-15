Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia saw a surge in cultural visits to 22 million in 2022, up from the 12.2 million recorded the previous year, reflecting the Kingdom’s strategic efforts to boost the tourism sector through increased investments in infrastructure.

According to a recent report by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture, these numbers were driven by domestic visits, which saw a 52 percent growth in 2022, increasing to 18 million trips from 11.8 million recorded the preceding year.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia experienced a surge in inbound travelers, reaching 4 million in 2022 for culturally specific tourist trips, rebounding from a low of 480,000 trips in 2021.

The ministry’s annual report highlighted the significant economic contribution of cultural tourism to the Kingdom and noted a 27 percent rise in female participation in the sector’s workforce in 2022.

The expansion of the Kingdom’s cultural infrastructure was evident, with the number of active establishments reaching 11,850, primarily micro-enterprises, driven by increased private sector investments.

The number of cinemas continued its upward trend, reaching 63 across various cities.

This expansion aligns with the broader growth in entertainment and cultural spending, which surged by over 22 percent compared to 2021. Cinemas alone reported a 10 percent increase in revenue between 2021 and 2022.

The Kingdom has been actively empowering the growth of its cultural sector by enhancing opportunities for employment and professional development.

In September, Saudi Arabia provided a major boost to 160 cultural professions by increasing “employment support” for individuals working across sectors such as publishing and architecture.

In the same month, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan revealed that the rate of employment support has been increased from 30 percent to 50 percent.

This initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Human Resources Development Fund, aligns with Vision 2030 and aims to bolster the professional sustainability of cultural sectors.

Employment support, an incentive provided by the government through Hadaf, is extended to a diverse range of occupations spanning heritage, language, books and publishing. It also includes libraries, fashion arts as well as theater and films.