Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022

Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022
Saudi Arabia experienced a surge in inbound travelers, reaching 4 million in 2022 for culturally specific tourist trips, rebounding from a low of 480,000 trips in 2021. Shutterstock
Updated 22 sec ago
  Arab News  
Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022

Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022
Updated 22 sec ago
  Arab News  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia saw a surge in cultural visits to 22 million in 2022, up from the 12.2 million recorded the previous year, reflecting the Kingdom’s strategic efforts to boost the tourism sector through increased investments in infrastructure. 

According to a recent report by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture, these numbers were driven by domestic visits, which saw a 52 percent growth in 2022, increasing to 18 million trips from 11.8 million recorded the preceding year. 

Additionally, Saudi Arabia experienced a surge in inbound travelers, reaching 4 million in 2022 for culturally specific tourist trips, rebounding from a low of 480,000 trips in 2021. 

The ministry’s annual report highlighted the significant economic contribution of cultural tourism to the Kingdom and noted a 27 percent rise in female participation in the sector’s workforce in 2022. 

The expansion of the Kingdom’s cultural infrastructure was evident, with the number of active establishments reaching 11,850, primarily micro-enterprises, driven by increased private sector investments.  

The number of cinemas continued its upward trend, reaching 63 across various cities. 

This expansion aligns with the broader growth in entertainment and cultural spending, which surged by over 22 percent compared to 2021. Cinemas alone reported a 10 percent increase in revenue between 2021 and 2022. 

The Kingdom has been actively empowering the growth of its cultural sector by enhancing opportunities for employment and professional development.  

In September, Saudi Arabia provided a major boost to 160 cultural professions by increasing “employment support” for individuals working across sectors such as publishing and architecture. 

In the same month, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan revealed that the rate of employment support has been increased from 30 percent to 50 percent.  

This initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Human Resources Development Fund, aligns with Vision 2030 and aims to bolster the professional sustainability of cultural sectors.  

Employment support, an incentive provided by the government through Hadaf, is extended to a diverse range of occupations spanning heritage, language, books and publishing. It also includes libraries, fashion arts as well as theater and films.

Topics: Saudi culture Travel

Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA

Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA

Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Clean energy sector jobs have increased 20.27 percent since 2019 to hit 36.2 million while employment in the fossil fuel industry remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.

The International Energy Agency’s latest analysis shows the number of workers in the green fuel sector in 2023 is 5.2 million higher than those in the non-renewable industry, keeping with the global transition to sustainability.

However, the agency expressed concern about the slow filling of vacancies in the clean energy sector despite fossil fuel workers having the skills and specializations needed to fill the roles.

“The unprecedented acceleration that we have seen in clean energy transitions is creating millions of new job opportunities all over the world – but these are not being filled quickly enough,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

He added: “Governments, industry and educational institutions need to put in place programs to deliver the expertise needed in the energy sector to keep pace with growing demand, particularly to manufacture and build the clean energy projects necessary to meet our energy and climate goals.”

IEA confirmed the number of people employed in the energy sector globally stands at 68.3 million, growing by 3.4 million from pre-pandemic levels.  

The report noted that investments in clean energy increased by 40 percent in the last two years, creating a strong demand from leading energy firms to recruit additional workers in the renewable energy sector.

Despite this growth, the agency warned that global economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties continue to cast a shadow over the outlook for the energy industry and workers.  

“Some regions continue to face tight labor markets and high interest rates, contributing to cautious hiring in parts of the energy sector,” said IEA.  

The report noted that five sectors – solar photovoltaic, wind, heat pumps, electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, and critical minerals mining – employ over 9 million people worldwide.

“Solar PV is the largest of these sectors, at around 4 million jobs, while manufacturing of EVs and their batteries was the largest source of growth, adding globally well over 1 million jobs since 2019,” added the report.  

IEA further noted that the world is witnessing an uptick in jobs in the clean energy sector. China is leading from the front as the Asian giant employs nearly 30 percent of the global renewable energy workforce.  

“Today, 60 percent of China’s energy workforce is employed in clean sectors, compared to just over 50 percent in 2019. China’s clean energy manufacturing sectors employ roughly 3 million workers, accounting for 80 percent of solar PV and EV battery manufacturing jobs globally,” said IEA.

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) fossil fuel clean energy

Qatar's October CPI surges 2.52% amid communication price rise

Qatar's October CPI surges 2.52% amid communication price rise
Updated 15 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Qatar's October CPI surges 2.52% amid communication price rise

Qatar's October CPI surges 2.52% amid communication price rise
Updated 15 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Qatar’s consumer price index reached 108.09 points, marking a 2.52 percent increase compared to the same month in 2022, according to the latest data released by the Qatari Planning and Statistics Authority.  

This surge was driven by communication prices which experienced a 14.50 percent increase compared to the same month last year, leading in six out of the 12 CPI categories.  

Following closely were increases in recreation and culture at 11.18 percent, education at 6.72 percent, and food and beverage at 3.86 percent, the data showed. 

However, housing, water, electricity, and other fuel prices declined by 2.41 percent, followed by restaurants and hotels at 2.35 percent, and clothing and footwear at 1.35 percent. 

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI registered a 1.08 percent increase in October compared to September. 

The monthly changes saw four categories declining, six increasing, and two remaining unchanged.  

Recreation and culture prices led to monthly increases at 10.27 percent, followed by a 2.83 percent increase in restaurants and hotels, and a 0.18 percent rise in communication prices. 

Furniture and household equipment prices fell by 2.08 percent, clothing and footwear dipped by 0.84 percent, while tobacco and education prices remained unchanged from the previous month. 

Jordan’s October CPI up by 1.36%

Meanwhile, Jordan’s statistics department reported a 1.36 percent rise in CPI for October compared to the same month last year, with a slight 0.08 percent increase from September.  

The cumulative CPI for the first 10 months of this year saw a rise of 2.21 percent compared to the same period in 2022.  

Categories such as vegetables, dry and canned legumes witnessed a 3.3 percent month-on-month increase in October. Additionally, there were marginal upticks of 2.72 percent in fruits and nuts.  

The other categories that saw slight increases were dairy products and eggs, transportation, fuel and lighting.  

As per Trading Economics, the inflation rate in Jordan averaged 4.89 percent from 1977 until 2023, peaking at an all-time high of 37.50 percent in August 1989 and experiencing a record decline of 4.54 percent in December 1983. 

Topics: CPI Qatar jordon

UAE's defence acquisition authority inks deals worth $1.87bn on day 2 of Dubai Airshow

UAE's defence acquisition authority inks deals worth $1.87bn on day 2 of Dubai Airshow
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
UAE's defence acquisition authority inks deals worth $1.87bn on day 2 of Dubai Airshow

UAE's defence acquisition authority inks deals worth $1.87bn on day 2 of Dubai Airshow
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s defense and security acquisitions authority inked 11 new deals worth 6.9 billion dirhams ($1.87 billion) on the second day of the Dubai Airshow 2023, underscoring the UAE’s trajectory toward growth.  

The agreements, signed with local and global firms, bring the total number of deals sealed by Tawazun Council to 20 with a cumulative value estimated at 11.6 billion dirhams, the spokespersons of the organization Zayed Saeed Al-Meraikhi and Majed Ahmed Al-Jaberi said in a press conference, according to Emirates News Agency, or WAM.  

This aligns with the UAE’s goals outlined by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to leverage the city as a global travel hub and support international connectivity.  

This progress also streamlines the Gulf country’s objective of maintaining the market share of travelers and boosting traffic rights into and out of Dubai.

During the conference, Al-Meraikhi explained that the Tawazun Council signed 8 deals totaling 4.9 billion dirhams in value on behalf of the Ministry of Defense.

The largest contract, amounting to 3.3 billion dirhams, was awarded to aircraft rental service firm Black Diamond to procure an air defense system.

The second largest local contract, worth 738 million dirhams, was signed with Advanced Integrated Systems for the provision of aircraft maintenance services. In comparison, an agreement valued at 588 million dirhams was finalized with Edge’s Earth to purchase ammunition.

In addition, a deal with Emirates Aviation Supply Center will provide technical assistance for systems, radars, control, and communications with a value of 8 million dirhams.

A series of other agreements with both domestic and international companies were signed during the Dubai Airshow 2023.

In its 18th year, the conference will see participation from the air transport sector, national airlines and relevant institutions. The large-scale event is scheduled to take place from Nov. 13-17.

The five-day event will discuss the latest trends, innovations, and solutions in the aviation industry, focusing on air and space mobility, sustainability, and advanced technologies.  

More than 1,400 exhibitors from around 95 countries and more than 300 regional and international experts are projected to participate in the event.

Topics: Dubai Airshow 2023 Tawazun Council

Saudi competition authority greenlights 19 business ventures in October 

Saudi competition authority greenlights 19 business ventures in October 
Updated 15 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi competition authority greenlights 19 business ventures in October 

Saudi competition authority greenlights 19 business ventures in October 
Updated 15 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition granted approval for the Arab Education and Training Holding Group to acquire a 55 percent stake in Majd International Private Schools Co, as part of the 19 approvals issued in October.  

This marks a 58.33 percent increase from the 12 approvals in September, showcasing the Kingdom’s evolving business landscape. 

The surge in approvals aligns with Saudi Arabia’s push to foster a dynamic and flexible business environment, encouraging strategic growth and innovation across various sectors. 

Acquisition applications dominated October’s approvals, securing 79 percent of the total, while mergers constituted the remaining 21 percent.  

Among the sanctioned transactions was the acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Informa Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd. by Events Investment Fund and Etihad Exhibitions and Conferences Co. 

The regulatory nod was also given for Arab Education and Training Holding Group’s acquisition of a 37 percent stake in Al-Alsun International Schools Co.  

Other approvals included PDT Capital Partners’ acquisition of 44.70 percent of SoFiMa Societa Finanziaria Macchine Automatiche and the establishment of a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and Ivanhoe Electric Inc. in mining and quarrying. 

Further diversifying the approved ventures, the competition authority authorized a joint venture between Grant Thornton KIA Holdco No.1 Ltd. and Abdul Majeed Abdullah Al Basri to explore opportunities in management consulting. 

In the domain of all-share acquisitions, Olympus Corp. secured full ownership of Taiyong Medical Co. Ltd., while First Insurance Investment Co. acquired all shares of Asila Hospitality Co. Ltd. and the National Medical Care Co. of Chronic Care Specialized Medical Hospital Co. 

The authority disclosed issuing 150 non-conditional approvals and three conditional approvals for various transactions in the first 10 months of 2023. 

Additionally, it approved 41 mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures in the third quarter of 2023, clearing 39 without objection and conditionally authorizing two. 

The General Authority for Competition actively reviews applications for inorganic growth from companies, conducting necessary analyses and rendering decisions on buyouts or mergers.  

Beyond facilitating business transactions, the authority aims to combat illegal monopolistic practices, enhance market performance, build consumer and business sector confidence, and contribute to a more robust investment landscape.

Topics: Merger and acquisitions Saudi business

UAE dredging firm wins 3 Saudi contracts worth $1.8bn 

UAE dredging firm wins 3 Saudi contracts worth $1.8bn 
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
UAE dredging firm wins 3 Saudi contracts worth $1.8bn 

UAE dredging firm wins 3 Saudi contracts worth $1.8bn 
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s public sector dredging company has won three contracts with a total value of nearly $1.82 billion from Saudi oil giant Aramco, according to a statement. 

In its filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the National Marine Dredging Co. said that its subsidiary, the National Petroleum Construction Co., had received the contract from the Saudi company to replace a marine pipeline. 

The company added that the scope of the project includes the replacement of the offshore subsea trunk line for an approximate length of 67 km. The value of this contract is estimated to be around $520 million. 

In another filing, NMDC disclosed that its subsidiary had received a similar letter from the same company for two projects, adding that they are part of the firm’s Arab medium facilities upgrade scheme. 

It noted that the scope of the two projects comprises the fabrication and installation of 11 slipover production deck modules and nine structural jackets in addition to the assembly of eight subsea pipelines with an approximate length of 23 km and 22 15-kilovolt subsea cables with a total approximate span of 115 km. 

It concluded that the total value of these awards amounted to $1.3 billion. 

Last October, the Saudi oil giant announced it had partnered with NMDC’s subsidiary and McDermott International to establish two offshore fabrication yards in Ras Al-Khair. 

According to a statement by Aramco, the move aims to deliver a more than 200 percent increase in Saudi Arabia’s offshore fabrication capacity, adding that the start-up of the facilities was planned for the third quarter of 2023, with the initial combined production capacity estimated at around 70,000 tons.

The Saudi company added that this would increase the Kingdom’s offshore fabrication capacity from 30,000 to 100,000 tons annually. 

According to NMDC’s website, the company, which was established in 1973, owns a fleet of 22 offshore vessels equipped with modern facilities to support its shallow and deep-water operations. It can lift structures weighing up to 4,200 tons and is capable of laying subsea cables and pipelines up to 66 inches in diameter in water depths from 10 to 2,000 meters. 

Topics: National Marine Dredging Company Aramco

