You are here

  • Home
  • Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to end at 11,022

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to end at 11,022

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to end at 11,022
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.96 billion ($1.85 billion). Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbgjm

Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to end at 11,022

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to end at 11,022
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 165.79 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 11,022.89.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.96 billion ($1.85 billion) as 182 of the listed stocks advanced, while 40 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu jumped 332.52 points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 23,129.38. This comes as 32 of the listed stocks advanced while as much as 24 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index climbed 30.56 points, or 2.17 percent, to close at 1,436.63.

The best-performing stock of the day was Arab Sea Information Systems Co. The company’s share price surged 9.89 percent to SR5.89.

Other leading performers include Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. as well as Almunajem Foods Co., whose share prices soared by 6.03 percent and 5.92 percent to stand at SR30.75 and SR68, respectively.

Al Kathiri Holding Co. and Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. also saw prices rises.

The biggest faller of the day was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., whose share price dropped by 9.94 percent to SR152.20.  

Others to see falls were Arabian Pipes Co. and Arabian Drilling Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.31 percent and 2.88 percent to stand at SR111 and SR182.20, respectively.

Americana Restaurants International PLC and Retal Urban Development Co. also saw their values decrease.

On the announcements front, the Saudi Exchange has confirmed the issuance of its resolution on approving Riyadh Cement Co.’s request to transfer from Nomu to the main market, with a capital of SR1.2 billion and 120 million shares.

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s shares will continue to be traded in the parallel market until the end of the period for publishing the transfer document, which is within three trading sessions following the announcement.

Meanwhile, Almunajem Foods Co. has announced the distribution of SR120 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the second half of 2023.

A bourse filing revealed that the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 60 million, with the dividend per share at SR2.

In addition, the statement also revealed that the percentage of dividends to the share par value stood at 20 percent.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 10,857
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 10,857

Adopting gamification needed to amplify cybersecurity awareness

Adopting gamification needed to amplify cybersecurity awareness
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Adopting gamification needed to amplify cybersecurity awareness

Adopting gamification needed to amplify cybersecurity awareness
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Cybersecurity awareness can be amplified in organizations by adopting gamification techniques, which introduce game mechanics into a nongame environment to enhance the participation of employees.

Abdulrahman Alnaim, upstream information security manager at Saudi Aramco, highlighted the gamification concept at the Black Hat MEA in Riyadh on Wednesday.

“Gamification is not a new idea, it has been around for a long time, but we are trying to apply it in a way that allows us to use the elements of competition among our employees to make sure that we have that security culture in our organizations.”

He added: “Everyone wants to build a cybersecurity culture because centralizing cybersecurity within a cybersecurity team is no longer enough.”

Alnaim explained that the gamification of cybersecurity is not that common in Saudi Arabia as he was aware of a “couple of companies that have done something around that (concept).”

He said that the program they use at Aramco is “more customized” to the company’s specific needs.

The Aramco executive emphasized that “we’re going through digital transformation,” which means “more assets and more data to be shared internally within an organization” that would require them to “pay more attention to how our people are being innovative.”

He said: “With every new technology comes new challenges that’s a fact of life.”

Alnaim said it is necessary to assess the benefits and challenges of a technology. If the benefits outweigh the challenges, he added, the technology should then be embraced.

He said there is “no such thing as zero risk…While adopting new technologies you have to keep in mind with this new technology there is a new set of risks, and a new set of challenges, you have to make sure you have the culture to ensure these challenges are not being used against you.”

Alnaim gave the example of how artificial intelligence is largely used by the “bad guys” and without cybersecurity countering them as the “good guys” it would give the former “speed, agility, ease of use, and introduce them to a host of malicious activities.”

Topics: blackhatmea23

Related

Cybersecurity leader Fortinet showcases OT solutions at Black Hat MEA in Riyadh
Corporate News
Cybersecurity leader Fortinet showcases OT solutions at Black Hat MEA in Riyadh

Riyadh Air flies toward its sustainability goals 

Riyadh Air flies toward its sustainability goals 
Updated 15 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Riyadh Air flies toward its sustainability goals 

Riyadh Air flies toward its sustainability goals 
Updated 15 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s nascent flag carrier, Riyadh Air, is seeking cutting-edge operational systems to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. 

The airline recently signed an agreement with Lufthansa Systems to integrate a comprehensive operational suite from the German company, comprising Lido Flight 4D, NetLine/Ops ++, NetLine/Crew, and NetLine/HubControl solutions.

In a statement by Lufthansa Systems, the operational suite runs in its Global Aviation Cloud with the highest level of reliability. 

“Lido Flight 4D’s advanced technology computes the most efficient routes resulting in substantial savings for the airline while the next-generation operation control system NetLine/Ops ++ helps Riyadh Air to optimize the daily utilization of their flights,” the company said in its press release. 

Lufthansa Systems added that NetLine/HubControl allows a fully digitized turnaround and optimized passenger connection management at the hub. “Furthermore, Riyadh Air will benefit from the new web-based pairing application in NetLine/Crew,” said the release. 

Commenting on the agreement, Peter Bellew, chief operating officer at Riyadh Air, highlighted that one of their key goals is to achieve their sustainability goals, emphasizing that the “unique capabilities’ of Lufthansa Systems” solutions will help them to maximize fuel and carbon savings using the integrated Lido and NetLine solutions. 

“The design can simultaneously drive the most effective and least carbon-intense routing with the lowest cost fuel usage. Our aim is to show the wider industry how each member of the Riyadh Air family can digitally track their own carbon footprint while reducing costs. The Lufthansa Systems cloud operations suite will be a key to unlocking digital leadership in aviation sustainability,” Bellew said. 

He added: “As a digitally native airline, we require effective technological solutions that allow us to run an efficient and sustainable business. This agreement with Lufthansa Systems clearly demonstrates our continued progress towards our first flight in 2025 and is a significant building block in our operational readiness.” 

The statement noted that as a new airline, Riyadh Air does not have to transition from legacy systems and can immediately start with fully digitized solutions. 

“We are excited to support Riyadh Air during their ambitious growth in the next years. In partnering closely with Riyadh Air, we will continue to optimize our integrated operational suite and additionally strengthen our position in the Middle East”, added Thomas Wittmann, CEO at Lufthansa Systems. 

Topics: Riyadh Air

Related

Saudia and Riyadh Air sign deal to link loyalty schemes and seat booking options
Business & Economy
Saudia and Riyadh Air sign deal to link loyalty schemes and seat booking options

Careem to implement AI in secure manner in KSA

Careem to implement AI in secure manner in KSA
Updated 15 November 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Careem to implement AI in secure manner in KSA

Careem to implement AI in secure manner in KSA
Updated 15 November 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Careem is set to implement artificial intelligence technology in a secure manner to personalize user experience in Saudi Arabia, a top official told Arab News.  

Due to the inherently sensitive nature of the data collected by the app, it is emphasizing the ethical use of the technology, ensuring that it is being used in the “right way,” Srijith Nair, chief information security officer at Careem, said on the sidelines of the Black Hat MEA 2023 forum.  

“It (AI) will definitely be used in different parts of Careem. There will be lots and lots more features, which will use the data that you’re producing within our platform to give you better services i.e. food that you can order based on your preferences, where you want to get picked up. Those kinds of things will definitely come in,” he explained. 

Nair added: “We work with customer data, captain data, partner data and so on. As we grow in this region and scale specifically, it’s very important for us to make sure that people trust the data that we have on you as a customer, like where you are getting dropped off, your credit card details, etc.” 

He said the company’s main goal is for the customer to be able to utilize their services while never feeling that their transactions with the domain are being misused, namely in Saudi Arabia which he deems a “key market” for the company. 

“Saudi Arabia is a key market for Careem. This is where I see the potential of being able to influence the socioeconomic aspects of Vision 2030. Each geography comes with unique challenges and Saudi Arabia is no different in that sense. So what we’re trying to make sure is that our products are always reliable, but more importantly from my perspective, secure,” he continued. 

According to Nair, the company strongly emphasizes security initiatives, aiming to have the “upper hand” when it comes to technology, ensuring that “Careem’s technology has to be better than the attacker.” 

In order to do so, the company is working closely with the Saudi authorities to facilitate the sharing of knowledge as a preventative means to any cyber incident. He views this symbiotic relationship as necessary to the protection of the larger cyber ecosystem. 

“We work closely with the Saudi government entities to make sure that when there is a cyber incident, which kind of impacts not just Careem but the wider ecosystem, we share knowledge and information as needed,” he explained. 

Nair noted that there is “a lot of potential” to beef up security within the Saudi society and ecosystem, catalyzed by a strong drive for fast-paced growth by both the population and the government. 

“There is a lot of potential for security as a domain as the Saudi society and the ecosystem becomes more and more digital … There is always going to be a lot more technology needed within this region to kind of get to that next level. So if you look at what the government is doing and the society is asking for, it is the ability to go faster and faster, but doing that in a sustained and a secure manner.  I think that’s where that balance needs to be struck out. I think Saudi Arabia is doing a great job at this point, making sure that you’re doing the right thing, and you’re doing it fast,” he noted.  

In order to ensure this fast-paced growth is sustainable and protected, Careem is emphasizing the “build up” of the Saudi talent pools in order to defend interfaces like Careem against attackers in the Kingdom, Nair explained. According to the security officer, the company is partnering with engineering institutions to help find the “kind of people who can understand how to protect information ecosystems” and offer them internships and training at the company. 

Nair added: “We are working with engineering institutions because it’s a very fast-moving market, and there is a lot of difference between what you understand from a theoretical point of view versus what is practically needed as well, and closing the gap.”

Topics: blackhatmea23

Related

Black Hat MEA 2023: Riyadh gears up for global cybersecurity convergence 
Business & Economy
Black Hat MEA 2023: Riyadh gears up for global cybersecurity convergence 

NEOM unveils luxury tourist destination Epicon 

NEOM unveils luxury tourist destination Epicon 
Updated 15 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

NEOM unveils luxury tourist destination Epicon 

NEOM unveils luxury tourist destination Epicon 
Updated 15 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion futuristic project NEOM announced the development of Epicon, a new premium tourism destination set along the Gulf of Aqaba.  

Aligned with a commitment to sustainability, Epicon integrates eco-friendly practices and innovative design to harmonize with its coastal environment.  

It offers a diverse range of experiences that include leisure activities at a beach club, wellness programs, exploring natural landscapes, and fine dining options. 

The project features two towers, one reaching 225 meters and the other 275 meters in height, encompassing a luxury hotel with 41 high-end tourist apartments and exclusive residential suites.  

The development also includes a resort comprising 120 rooms and 45 beachfront villas. 

Facilities also include gyms, libraries, co-working spaces, swimming pools, and lounges, all under a luxury status. 

The project is designed to appeal to a wide audience, offering both a getaway for visitors and a high-end living experience for residents. 

The announcement follows on the heels of Leyja, another NEOM initiative focused on sustainable tourism, which was launched in October.  

This is a part of NEOM’s efforts to become a multifaceted destination, in line with the Kingdom’s ambitions to cultivate a strong and sustainable tourism industry under Vision 2030. 

The development will preserve 95 percent of its area for nature, incorporating innovative ecological design and construction techniques. 

The project includes three environmentally sustainable hotels which will provide 120 boutique rooms and suites. 

The first property caters to adventure and mountaineering enthusiasts that ascends the valley’s walls like a staircase. 

The second property will be located at the heart of the valley’s largest oasis while the third is an immersive wellness retreat. 

Upon completion, Leyja will offer various experiences and activities, including fine dining, rooftop infinity-style pools, hiking and mountain biking. 

Epicon underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to utilizing its natural landscapes innovatively and sustainably.  

The development of Epicon is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify its economy and establish the Kingdom as a significant player in the global luxury tourism market.  

Topics: NEOM Epicon 

Related

NEOM opens its first international office in London
Business & Economy
NEOM opens its first international office in London

Saudi exchange sees foreign net inflows rebound with $3.7bn

Saudi exchange sees foreign net inflows rebound with $3.7bn
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi exchange sees foreign net inflows rebound with $3.7bn

Saudi exchange sees foreign net inflows rebound with $3.7bn
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: International investors made a huge comeback into the Saudi Stock Exchange, or Tadawul, as they infused SR12.7 billion ($3.7 billion) in the first two weeks of November. 

According to Tadawul, foreign ownership increased in 111 companies listed on the Saudi exchange in the first two weeks of November. 

The rally came as a surprise as foreign investors sold shares worth SR26 billion in October, fearing market uncertainties due to the escalation of the Israel-Hamas war. 

Etihad Atheeb Communications was one of the biggest beneficiaries as foreign investors picked up 85,405 shares in November, increasing their stake to 3.26 percent from 2.9 percent in October.  

However, the spotlight was on the insurance sector as three companies saw some decent buying. 

In the last five days, foreign ownership in Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co., Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., and United Cooperative Assurance Co. jumped 0.36 percent, 0.76 percent and 0.21 percent, respectively.  

However, international investments decreased in 48 companies so far in November. 

For instance, the foreign ownership in Maharah Human Resources Co. decreased by 0.41 percent to 5.80 percent. 

Other companies that witnessed an outflow in the first two weeks of November were Al Mawarid Manpower Co. and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., which saw a decline of 0.33 percent and 0.22 percent, respectively. 

“Capital flight can be quite indiscriminate. It’s not necessarily 100 percent based on the fundamentals of each country. And so, obviously, there’s a perception that risks are increasing throughout the region. And we’re seeing a negative impact as a result of that,” said Torbjorn Soltvedt, principal analyst for the Middle East and North Africa with Verisk Maplecroft, told Reuters. 

Despite geopolitical tensions, Saudi Arabia’s main index, the Tadawul All Share Index, continued its upward trend on Nov.15. The index closed 165.79 points higher to 11,022.89, while the parallel market, Nomu, also edged up 332.52 points to 23,129.38. 

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Investment Ministry revealed that foreign direct investments to the Kingdom amounted to SR122 billion in 2022, thus placing the nation in the 10th rank among the G20 economies last year. 

Topics: TASI foreign investment

Related

Closing bell: TASI edges down to close at 10,834
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI edges down to close at 10,834

Latest updates

Medvedev books place in ATP Finals semis, Alcaraz back on track
Medvedev books place in ATP Finals semis, Alcaraz back on track
Beckham says Messi at Inter Miami is ‘our gift to America’
Beckham says Messi at Inter Miami is ‘our gift to America’
Xi, Biden agree to restart high-level military-to-military talks: state media
Xi, Biden agree to restart high-level military-to-military talks: state media
Speaking one language: CNN Arabic vice president highlights unifying power of the media
Speaking one language: CNN Arabic vice president highlights unifying power of the media
Clashes over Israel-Hamas war shatter students’ sense of safety on US college campuses
Clashes over Israel-Hamas war shatter students’ sense of safety on US college campuses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.