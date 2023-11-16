Canada police disperse Palestinian protest at restaurant where Trudeau dined

You are here

Trudeau is under pressure from Palestinian supporters to push for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas. (Reuters)
Reuters
  "Police assisted in controlling and dispersing the crowd, while the Prime Minister was escorted out of the restaurant"
Reuters
Nearly 100 police were summoned to deal with 250 pro-Palestinian protesters who surrounded a Vancouver restaurant where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.
Trudeau is under pressure from Palestinian supporters to push for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
“Vancouver police deployed nearly 100 officers Tuesday night to disperse a protest outside a Chinatown restaurant where the Prime Minister was dining,” the force said in a statement.
“Police assisted in controlling and dispersing the crowd, while the Prime Minister was escorted out of the restaurant.”
A 27-year-old man was arrested for punching a female officer in the face, police said.
“Yesterday evening the Prime Minister was approached by demonstrators in Vancouver,” spokesman Mohammad Hussain said by email but declined to comment further.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trudeau said the “killing of women, of children, of babies” in Gaza must end, in his sharpest criticism of Israel since war against Hamas broke out over a month ago.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing Trudeau in a social media post, said “the forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.”

Reuters
  Nearly a third of Labour's 198 lawmakers backed the amendment
Reuters

LONDON: British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer was under pressure on Wednesday after 56 of his lawmakers, including several of his policy team, voted with another opposition party to demand the government call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The so-called amendment — a proposed addition to the government’s legislative agenda for the next year — to call for a ceasefire in the violence did not pass and so will not become law. But the backing of so many Labour lawmakers showed the levels of disquiet in the party over the Middle East conflict.
Nearly a third of Labour’s 198 lawmakers backed the amendment introduced by the Scottish National Party which said: “(We) call on the government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate cease-fire.”
Starmer, like Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the United States and the European Union, has called for “humanitarian pauses” to help aid reach Gaza rather than a cease-fire which, they say, would allow Hamas to regroup after its attack on Oct. 7.
Eight members of Starmer’s ‘shadow’ ministerial team left their roles in order to defy the party position.
“On this occasion I must vote with my constituents, my head and my heart,” Jess Phillips, who resigned from her policy role to vote for a cease-fire, said in a letter to Starmer posted on the social media platform X.
“I can see no route where the current military action does anything but put at risk the hope of peace and security for anyone in the region now and in the future.”
It was a blow to Starmer, who is keen to present his party as united, disciplined and ready for power before a national election expected next year which Labour is on target to win, according to opinion polls.
“I regret that some colleagues felt unable to support the position tonight. But I wanted to be clear about where I stood, and where I will stand,” Starmer said after the vote.
Several lawmakers in Britain’s parliament have been pressing Starmer and Sunak to call for a ceasefire to end Israel’s siege of Gaza, where more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of war over a month ago.
A large protest by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign outside parliament demanding lawmakers back a ceasefire took place while the vote was going on.
Starmer had put forward a rival amendment, toughening the party’s position to say humanitarian pauses “must be longer to deliver humanitarian assistance ... a necessary step to an enduring cessation of fighting as soon as possible.”
That amendment was backed by 183 lawmakers, with 290 voting against it.

AFP
AFP

ASHULIA: Bangladesh garment factories reopened Wednesday as hundreds of thousands of workers returned to key manufacturing hubs after days of violent protests demanding a near-tripling of the minimum wage.

The South Asian country has been rocked by the worst labor unrest in a decade, with tens of thousands of workers clashing with police for a 23,000 taka ($208) minimum monthly wage, up from the 8,300 taka set by the government five years ago.

Bangladesh’s 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 percent of its $55 billion in annual exports, supplying many of the world’s top brands including Levi’s, Zara and H&M.

But conditions are dire for many of the sector’s 4 million workers who have been hard hit by soaring prices of food, house rents and costs of education and healthcare.

Rights groups have said that many workers are half-starving, and union leaders accused police of instilling a “climate of fear.”

A government-appointed panel raised the sector’s wage last week by 56.25 percent to 12,500 taka, but garment workers have rejected the hike, sparking further protests with at least 70 factories ransacked.

Top union leader Babul Akhter said on Wednesday that while they still rejected the new minimum wage, he urged workers to return to factories.

“We’ve not budged from our demand for 23,000 minimum wage,” Akhter told AFP.

He called on the government to release all arrested workers and drop charges against others.

At least 10,000 unidentified garment workers were charged with violence as part of the recent crackdown, according to authorities.

Police said scores of factories, which were shut down due to the protests at the main trouble spots of Ashulia and Gazipur last week, reopened after the manufacturers held talks with workers over the past two days.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers entered the factories,” Sarwar Alam, the head of Ashulia industrial police unit, told AFP.

“There is no violence. All factories are open.”

AFP
AFP

GENEVA: Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere hit new record highs in 2022, with no end in sight to the rising trend, the United Nations warned Wednesday.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization said levels of the three main greenhouse gases — the climate-warming carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide — all broke records last year.

Such levels of heat-trapping gases will mean further temperature increases, more extreme weather and higher sea levels, the WMO said in its 19th annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.

“Despite decades of warnings from the scientific community, thousands of pages of reports and dozens of climate conferences, we are still heading in the wrong direction,” said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

The bulletin comes ahead of the Nov. 30 - Dec. 12 COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai.

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to cap global warming at “well below” two degrees Celsius above average levels measured between 1850 and 1900 — and 1.5C if possible.

The global mean temperature in 2022 was 1.15C above the 1850-1900 average — and Taalas said it was all but certain that 2023 would be the warmest year on record.

“The current level of greenhouse gas concentrations puts us on the pathway of an increase in temperatures well above the Paris Agreement targets by the end of this century,” said Taalas.

“This will be accompanied by more extreme weather, including intense heat and rainfall, ice melt, sea level rise and ocean heat and acidification.

“The socioeconomic and environmental costs will soar. We must reduce the consumption of fossil fuels as a matter of urgency.”

In 2022, carbon dioxide concentrations were at 418 parts per million, methane at 1,923 parts per billion and nitrous oxide at 336 parts per billion.

These values constitute, respectively, 150 percent, 264 percent and 124 percent of the pre-industrial (before 1750) levels.

Reuters
  "The good news today is that 23 Irish citizens have come through — or are in the process — at Rafah," the Irish Times quoted Martin as telling reporters
Reuters

DUBLIN: Twenty-three Irish citizens left Gaza on Wednesday through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, the first Irish group to do so since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, local media quoted foreign minister Micheal Martin as saying.
The Irish government has previously said around 40 Irish citizens were stuck in Gaza and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said earlier that he expected additional Irish citizens to be added a list of those allowed to leave in the coming days.
“The good news today is that 23 Irish citizens have come through — or are in the process — at Rafah,” the Irish Times quoted Martin as telling reporters in Cairo on Wednesday.

Reuters
  Finland shares a 1,340-km (833-mile) border with Russia that also serves as the EU's external border
  "I don't see the border traffic ending in any other way than with very clear Finnish action," President Sauli Niinisto said
Reuters
HELSINKI: Further groups of asylum seekers arrived on Wednesday at Finland’s southeastern border via Russia, part of a sudden surge that the president said appeared to be Russian revenge for his country’s defense cooperation with the United States.
Finland, a European Union country whose accession to the NATO alliance earlier this year after decades of non-alignment angered Moscow, shares a 1,340-km (833-mile) border with Russia that also serves as the EU’s external border.
Finland’s government on Tuesday accused Russia of funnelling asylum seekers to crossing points along the frontier and said it might limit access unless Russian authorities reverse course.
“I don’t see the border traffic ending in any other way than with very clear Finnish action,” President Sauli Niinisto told a news conference on Wednesday.
He said he believed Russia, which normally stops people without valid EU visas from crossing, had begun letting them through in response to Helsinki’s plans to soon sign a defense cooperation agreement with Washington.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed his statement as “absolutely groundless.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow deeply regretted that the Finnish leadership had chosen to distance itself from what it said were previously good bilateral relations.
Last year, Finland adopted legislation that would allow crossing points stop receiving asylum applications if they experienced mass immigration orchestrated by another country.
Arrivals are far from mass levels but Finnish Border Guard Lt. Col. Jukka Lukkari said they were rising, with 55 recorded on Tuesday and 66 by Wednesday afternoon; most people crossing are originally from Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Syria.
“I assume many more will come today,” he said.
Jukka Laine, a border studies professor at the University of Eastern Finland, said Helsinki was overreacting to a Russian attempt to exert pressure, which was just what Moscow wanted.
“This is hybrid-influencing machined by Russia and a key element in it is to create havoc and panic,” he said. “If this is what they are aiming at, I would say they got it with very little effort.”
The Finnish Refugee Council said the right to seek refuge should be respected, regardless of where applicants came from or how they accessed the border.

