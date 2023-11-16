You are here

Beckham says Messi at Inter Miami is ‘our gift to America’

Former England footballer David Beckham and former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with children from UNICEF ICC Cricket 4 Good event before the semifinal match on Wednesday between India and New Zealand. (Reuters)
  • Beckham, speaking on his first-ever visit to India and in his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, admitted he still has to pinch himself when he sees the Argentinian World Cup winner on the teamsheet in Florida
  • Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star Messi shocked the football world when he shunned stratospheric offers from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere to join Inter Miami in July
MUMBAI: David Beckham told AFP in an interview on Wednesday that his Inter Miami franchise signed Lionel Messi as “our gift to America and the MLS.”

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham, speaking on his first-ever visit to India and in his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, admitted he still has to pinch himself when he sees the Argentinian World Cup winner on the teamsheet in Florida.

“It’s still hard to believe that when someone turns around to me and says Inter Miami have Lionel Messi in their team, you know,” he said.

“It’s a very proud thing for me to have as an owner, to have a player like that, the best player in the world, in our team.

“We always knew that bringing Leo to America, not just to Miami, it was our gift to America and the MLS.

“Because someone like that changes the game. You know, someone like that inspires another generation of soccer players.

“And that’s why we wanted to bring Leo to the team. Of course, we want to win championships. Of course, we want to be the best team in the league.

“But one of the reasons why we bought him was to also inspire the next generation of soccer players in America.

“To want to be soccer players. So bringing him does that and it’s an important thing for us.”

Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star Messi shocked the football world when he shunned stratospheric offers from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere to join Inter Miami in July, seven months after he had led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

The 36-year-old went on to light up Major League Soccer with some stellar performances but was unable to carry Inter Miami into the playoffs this season.

Beckham, 48, who has turned a successful playing career that included captaining England and winning the Champions League with Manchester United into a high-profile role as a rights advocate and style icon, is the co-owner of Inter Miami.

He was speaking to AFP in Mumbai before attending the start of the Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand, in an interview for which questions had to be vetted in advance.

Beckham explained that his first contact with the UN children’s charity began when he was a teenager.

“My first involvement with UNICEF was when I was 17 years old in Thailand when I was there with Manchester United, and I went to a women’s care center,” he said.

“But obviously with my travels over the years, I’ve seen how young girls are getting left behind, they’re not getting the same rights and the same equal opportunities as the boys.

“So our focus has really been on girls in the last five to 10 years and that is the same here.”

Beckham said he was convinced sport could play a key role in children’s lives, as it had in his own.

“It gave me the foundation to have leadership, teamwork, discipline, focus. And just to have that confidence,” said the father of four children.

“I’ve seen when I’ve gone into different villages around the world with UNICEF, when I take a football into this village, these children’s faces light up.

“For that time when I’m playing football with them or they’re kicking a football around, they forget about everything else that is going on around them that is not good.”

Saudi national team coach Roberto Mancini determined to take 3 points from Pakistan

Saudi national team coach Roberto Mancini determined to take 3 points from Pakistan
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi national team coach Roberto Mancini determined to take 3 points from Pakistan

Saudi national team coach Roberto Mancini determined to take 3 points from Pakistan
  • The World Cup qualifier on Thursday is the first competitive game since the Italian took control of the Green Falcons in late August
  • There are a number of new faces in the squad and Mancini is ‘confident that we have talented young players who deserve the opportunity’
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

AL-AHSA: The Saudi national football team’s match against Pakistan on Thursday “is our first official match and of course, beginnings are always challenging,” said head coach Roberto Mancini.
The match, at Al-Fateh’s Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, kicks off the first round of the second stage of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which also serve as qualifiers for the 2027 Asian Cup.
It is the first competitive game since Mancini took control of the team in late August, and the squad has been preparing this week in Al-Ahsa.
“I would like to thank the people of Al-Ahsa for the warm welcome we have received in the past few days,” said Mancini.
Regarding the readiness of the players for their first competitive game since the Gulf Cup in January, he added: “We are aiming to perform well and secure the points from the match.”
There are a number of new faces in his squad and Mancini said: “I believe it is the right time to call up new players, especially after observing several players over the past three months. I am confident that we have talented young players who deserve the opportunity.”
The Saudis will also take on Jordan in the qualifiers on Tuesday, and Mancini said: “Our goal is to give our best effort in all the matches but right now we need to focus on the match against Pakistan, where we aim to perform well and win all three points.”
Midfielder Faisal Al-Ghamdi said: “The match will not be easy, especially as it comes at the beginning of the qualifiers. We aim to show our best performance in it.”
When asked about how he has found working with assistant coach Yaya Toure, Al-Ghamdi said: “(He) is one of the best midfielders in football and I will surely benefit a lot from him.”

High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions

High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions
Updated 15 November 2023
AP
Follow

High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions

High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions
  • European soccer governing body UEFA and manufacturer Adidas unveiled the ball for Euro 2024 in Berlin on Wednesday
  • It is named “Fussballliebe,” the German word for “love of soccer”
Updated 15 November 2023
AP

NYON, Switzerland: A high-tech soccer ball that helps with more accurate offside decisions will make its European Championship debut next year in Germany after being used at the 2022 World Cup.
European soccer governing body UEFA and manufacturer Adidas unveiled the ball for Euro 2024 in Berlin on Wednesday. It is named “Fussballliebe,” the German word for “love of soccer,” and will be used at next year’s 51-game tournament from June 14-July 14.
A chip fixed on a gyroscope inside the ball sends data 500 times per second to record the point at which it is kicked. The “kick point” helps match officials make offside decisions using multiple camera angles to create 3D visualizations that illustrate player movement.
UEFA said the “connected ball technology (gives) unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball and contributing to UEFA’s video assistant refereeing decision-making process.”
Adidas also supplies balls to FIFA for the men’s and women’s World Cups.
UEFA highlighted the sustainable qualities of the “Fussballliebe,” using recycled polyester and water-based ink, plus materials including corn fibers, sugar cane and wood pulp.
Adidas has pledged 1 percent of net sales of the ball to the Common Goal soccer charity created by former Spain midfielder Juan Mata.

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan
Updated 15 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan

Eyes on Mancini’s Saudi team as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off against Pakistan
  • Italian coach has had a disappointing start as Green Falcons boss, with a draw and three losses in four friendlies
Updated 15 November 2023
John Duerden

On Thursday, it will be six days short of one year since Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Cup.

It also marks the start of qualification campaign for the 2026 tournament at home against Pakistan, with a tricky trip to Jordan to follow on Nov. 21.

Tomorrow’s opposition may not be as glamorous as the South Americans, who went all the way to lift the trophy, but nothing short of three points will be acceptable.

The standard of opponent for this first-time meeting is not the only thing that has changed from year ago, with Herve Renard having left in March to take over the France women’s team. The Frenchman led Saudi Arabia through qualification for Qatar 2022 in impressive fashion, though it started with a bit of a wobble and a 2-2 draw against Yemen in September 2019.

Now, four years and two months later, it is the turn of another European coach.

Roberto Mancini has been in place since August and needs a win, as results in the friendlies since then have not been encouraging. The former Manchester City boss, who left his job in charge of European champions Italy to head to Riyadh, has lost three and drawn one of his four games so far, though six of the seven before he arrived had also been defeats.

Under the Italian, the standard of friendly opposition has been relatively high: The defeats came against Costa Rica, South Korea and Mali, with the stalemate against Nigeria. However, it goes without saying that nothing less than a win will do on Thursday in Al-Ahsa.

Anything else would be as big a surprise as that victory over Argentina. This is, on paper at least, the easiest game the Green Falcons will have on the road to North America — a home tie against a team ranked 193, a full 136 spots below. A good start is essential ahead of a tricky trip to Jordan next Tuesday. It should at least end the winless streak and the talk around that.

Thursday is the start of the second round of qualification and the first time that Asia’s big boys step into the fray. The 36 teams have been divided into nine groups of four, with the top two from each going through to the final round. There, the successful 18 teams will battle it out for Asia’s eight automatic places.

The doubling of the continent’s allocation should make it easier for Saudi Arabia to add to the six previous appearances, though this week South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann said that expanding the number of spots will motivate all teams to fight harder than usual and go right to the end.

That remains to be seen, but to be one of the 48 to clinch a seventh World Cup appearance is obviously the target for Saudi Arabia. Mancini will be without his star player Salem Al-Dawsari, the match-winner against Argentina. The winger, named as the Asian Player of the Year last month, is doubtful due to an ankle injury sustained in Al-Hilal’s 2-0 win over Al-Taawoun last Friday. It is a blow, with the 32 year-old becoming increasingly influential as the Blues have gone to the top of the table. His team-mate and namesake Nasser Al-Dawsari is also out.

However, the real talking point is the relatively young and inexperienced squad named by Mancini, with most having fewer than 10 appearances. Even Talal Hajji, a 16-year-old forward from Al-Ittihad, has been selected. The likes of Firas Al-Buraikan — the leading Saudi Arabian goalscorer in the league recently — Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Sultan Al-Ghannam are absent.

It is a bold squad and bold statement that has resulted in some criticism from the local media for Mancini, who is looking to build for the future, including a likely home World Cup in 2034.

First, though, are Pakistan, a team that won their first World Cup qualifier just last month, with a 1–0 victory over Cambodia, and will be keen to avoid heavy defeat against an Asian powerhouse. The lineup includes a number of European-based players, such as former Manchester United youth player Otis Khan. Coach Stephen Constantine knows his way around Asia, but also knows that he will not be judged on what happens in Saudi Arabia.

Mancini will not be judged on what happens against Pakistan — unless the unthinkable happens — as tougher tests lie ahead. For the Italian and Saudi Arabia, the road to North America starts here, and it could be quite a ride.

Bento looking to extend winning start as UAE kick off 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bento looking to extend winning start as UAE kick off 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Updated 15 November 2023
Matt Monaghan
Follow

Bento looking to extend winning start as UAE kick off 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bento looking to extend winning start as UAE kick off 2026 World Cup qualifiers
  • Portuguese coach has racked up 3 friendly victories ahead of competitive debut with Nepal on Thursday
Updated 15 November 2023
Matt Monaghan

DUBAI: Another ticket to the World Cup after more than three decades away, or another false dawn?

That is the burning question which hangs over Paulo Bento’s UAE side ahead of Thursday’s competitive debut versus Nepal, when qualifying kicks off.

The ex-Portugal and South Korea tactician’s start has been exemplary. It has included a trio of friendly victories, opening with September’s 4-1 bow against Keylor Navas’ Costa Rica.

The UAE’s stale squad appears rejuvenated by fresh faces, and a renewed sense of purpose has radiated out to the country’s often jaded fanbase.

How Saudi Arabia’s Roberto Mancini and Bento’s Portuguese compatriot Carlos Queiroz with Qatar must envy this efficacious introduction.

Now comes the real test for a nation who stumbled through a torturous 2022 cycle under Bento’s many predecessors.

A cursory scan of the road to Qatar details a pained near miss for The Whites, with Australia edging their tense fourth-round tie 2-1. In theory, an improving side were almost one game away from returning to football’s grandest tournament for the first time since 1990.

The preceding World Cup process, however, featured two stints at the helm for Bert van Marwijk, brief spells with Ivan Jovanovic and Jorge Luis Pinto amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s third-round interlude headlined by an encouraging defeat of South Korea, then defining reversal to the Socceroos.

Order and focus must be inculcated by Bento, the UAE’s sixth permanent appointment since 2019. His record-long four-year tenure with South Korea culminated after last December’s World Cup round-of-16 defeat to Brazil.

Similar goodwill surrounded Van Marwijk at the same point in 2019. It soon dissipated into recriminations when results and performances crumbled.

November’s World Cup 2026/2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying double header – a trip to Bahrain comes on Tuesday – is speedily followed by 2023’s delayed continental tournament in December/January.

Expectations remain high for a country ranked 69th by FIFA. An expanded, 48-team World Cup awaits, while semi-final runs were recorded at the 2015 and 2019 Asian Cups.

The backbone of the 54-year-old’s squad is provided by Al-Jazira’s productive academy, plus Al-Ain and Sharjah sides excelling in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.

ADNOC Pro League champions Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club had the quality to give Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr an enormous scare in the continental club tournament’s play-offs.

Missteps will not be tolerated.

Bento, hired in July on a contract until December 2026, said: “Our goal is to restore the confidence and faith of the fans in the national team by continuing the positive results.

“We ask the fans to be present behind the national team because their presence is important to motivate the players to perform better.

“The Nepal match is of special importance because it is the first in the qualifying campaign and it is held in our stadium. I am satisfied with the commitment of the players in it (training at Al-Wasl’s Zabeel Stadium) and their serious effort to achieve the three points in our first qualifier.

“We went through several camps and matches, in the last period. Things are going well and there are many aspects that we are working on developing, and the start with the national team has been good so far.”

Contrasting styles and changing personnel detail the UAE’s recent history. These included Van Marwijk’s staccato revolutions, Jovanovic’s matchless existence, Pinto’s jarring stay, and Arruabarrena’s transitory period.

Bento, however, appears a man well-suited for the task.

Identity was swiftly imposed with South Korea, a nation he parted on warm terms last winter.

Further gravitas was generated by managing Ronaldo’s Portugal from 2010 to 2014, plus a solid playing career as midfield enforcer for the likes of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Prospects either ignored or unproductively utilised in prior regimes have come to the fore.

Shabab Al-Ahli flyer Yahya Al-Ghassani was sensational in the Costa Rica thrashing, Al-Wahda utility midfielder Tahnoon Al-Zaabi netted an acrobatic goal in the 1-0 defeat of Kuwait, and Al-Wasl forward Caio Canedo’s effort in a 2-1 victory over Lebanon made it two goals under Bento after failing to net during his nine prior caps.

Eighty-eight-goal record scorer Ali Mabkhout has been reintegrated and a long-deserved debut awarded to Al-Jazira teammate Zayed Sultan.

An eye to the future is, also, part of Bento’s present. Highly rated Al-Ain starlet Hazim Abbas, 18, has registered the same number of senior international caps (two) as ADNOC Pro League appearances.

Clubmate Eisa Khalfan has received similar exposure, plus Al-Wasl defender Omar Haikal and Ittihad Kalba loanee Sultan Adil.

Established figures – including Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, and Walid Abbas – appear to have been phased out.

It is unlikely that a U-turn on international retirement by 38-year-old Sharjah striker Sebastian Tagliabue will follow, after last playing under Arruabarrena during January’s humbling group-stage exit at the Arabian Gulf Cup.

New leadership figures are emerging. Al-Jazira’s rapid center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi was the UAE’s youngest selection at the 2019 Asian Cup, and now he is an outstanding 25-year-old with more than 30 caps to his name.

Al-Hammadi told Dubai Sports: “We are ready to fight in the first confrontation against Nepal. The UAE technical staff are making great efforts to prepare the players for the match.

“We are confident that Al-Abyad (The Whites) fans will come to the match to support their national team.”

Positivity defines Bento’s initiation, exemplified by supporters piling into last week’s open training session in Dubai.

A nation expects – and demands. There is belief Bento can deliver.

But, as ever, this remains fragile. Only results can solidify it, beginning with the UAE’s qualifying skirmishes against Nepal and surprise 2019 Arabian Gulf Cup victors Bahrain.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick
Updated 15 November 2023
AP
Follow

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick
  • Messi will likely be playing his last two matches of the calendar year against Uruguay and then Brazil next week at the Maracana Stadium
  • Brazil will travel to face Colombia in Barranquilla as they try to recover from a home draw with Venezuela and a loss at Uruguay in their previous two qualifying matches
Updated 15 November 2023
AP

SAO PAULO: Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez, close friends and former teammates at Barcelona, will renew their on-the-field rivalry on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.

Messi, who appears to have recovered from a muscle injury in his leg, led Argentina to their third World Cup title last year and has his team in first place in the South American qualifying group for the 2026 tournament. The 36-year-old Suarez has just returned to Uruguay’s national team as he nears the end of a high-scoring season in the Brazilian league.

The Argentines will take on two-time World Cup champion Uruguay at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Also Thursday, Brazil will travel to face Colombia in Barranquilla as they try to recover from a home draw with Venezuela and a loss at Uruguay in their previous two qualifying matches. Brazil coach Fernando Diniz, who recently won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense, could use teenager Endrick after calling him up for the first time.

Argentina leads the 10-team South American qualifying group with 12 points from four matches. Uruguay, Brazil and Venezuela have seven points each and are separated by goal difference. Colombia has six points, while Ecuador, Paraguay and Chile have four each. Peru has one point and Bolivia has zero.

The next World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada will include 48 teams, meaning direct entry for the top six teams in South America. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

ARGENTINA vs. URUGUAY

Messi will likely be playing his last two matches of the calendar year against Uruguay and then Brazil next week at the Maracana Stadium. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner finished his season with Inter Miami on Oct. 21.

Suarez, a teammate of Messi at Barcelona from 2014-20, will return to Uruguay’s national team for the first time under coach Marcelo Bielsa. The veteran striker earned his place despite knee pain, which he doesn’t hide during every match for Brazilian club Gremio.

Both Argentina and Uruguay are expected to qualify for the next World Cup, but Messi and Suarez are not guaranteed to be with their national teams in 2026.

Argentina left back Nicolas Tagliafico, however, is hoping Messi will stay in the mix if the team defends its Copa America title next year in the US.

“If we win, I think he might extend it a little more. If we didn’t win the World Cup in Qatar, he would leave. But he did it and wants to enjoy it,” Tagliafico told newspaper La Nacion. “If we win Copa America, I am certain that will be an incentive for Leo to continue.”

COLOMBIA vs. BRAZIL

Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid in January, is expected to get some playing time at Colombia.

The 17-year-old forward is likely to join Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo — both already playing for Madrid — up front.

Casemiro and Neymar, two of Brazil’s key players in recent years, are out with injuries.

Brazil have had a tough time winning in Colombia in recent World Cup qualifying campaigns, and facing Argentina in the next match on Tuesday could make it more difficult.

“We know that Brazil versus Argentina is a different match because of it all,” Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães said Tuesday at the team’s training ground in Teresopolis. “We have a big focus on Colombia, it is a tough and physical match. We are giving due attention to Colombia and then we will give it to Argentina.”

Colombia will field a recovered Luis Diaz, who on Tuesday was reunited with his father. Luis Manuel Diaz Jimenez was kidnapped by a guerrilla group in late October. He was released last week.

Also Thursday, Bolivia will face Peru, Venezuela will host Ecuador, and Chile will take on Paraguay.

