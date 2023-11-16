You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron before their meeting in Kyiv in this handout picture released November 16, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3gz9

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister
  • Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron wants to underscore London’s support for Ukraine
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

KYIV: Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron traveled to wartime Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks on his first working trip abroad, the Ukrainian leader said on Thursday.
Former prime minister Cameron, who was named as Britain’s new foreign minister on Monday, said in a video posted by Zelensky’s office that he wanted to underscore London’s support for Ukraine.
Zelensky said he was grateful for the gesture, which comes amid a conflict in the Middle East that he said had drawn global attention away from Ukraine’s war with Russia, which is now in its 21st month and with no end in sight.
“The world is not so focused on the battlefield situation in Ukraine, and this dividing of the focus really does not help,” he said.
Britain has been a close ally of Ukraine throughout the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022.
“What I want to say by being here is that we will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support... but above all the military support that you need not just this year and next year, but however long it takes,” Cameron said.
He added that Britain would work with its allies “to make sure the attention is here in Ukraine.”
The Ukrainian statement did not say when the talks took place. Strict security measures in place because of the war mean details of visits by foreign dignitaries are sometimes released only some time after they have happened.

Related

Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught
World
Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught
Zelensky says nothing will weaken Kyiv’s resolve against Russia
World
Zelensky says nothing will weaken Kyiv’s resolve against Russia

Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo

Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo

Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo
  • President Vladimir Putin announced the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle in 2018
  • Russia says the post-Cold War dominance of the United States is crumbling
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia’s rocket forces loaded an intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with the nuclear-capable “Avangard” hypersonic glide vehicle into a launch silo in southern Russia, according to a defense ministry TV channel broadcast on Thursday.
President Vladimir Putin announced the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle in 2018, saying it was a response to US development of a new generation of weapons and a US missile defense system that it could penetrate.
As it approaches its target, the Avangard glide vehicle detaches from the rocket and is able to maneuver sharply outside the trajectory of the rocket at hypersonic speeds of up to 27 times the speed of sound (about 21,000 miles per hour or 34,000 kilometers per hour).
The ‘Zvezda’ television channel owned by the Russian defense ministry showed a ballistic missile being transported to a launch silo, slowly raised into vertical position and then lowered into a shaft in the Orenburg region near Kazakhstan.
Russia installed its first Avangard-equipped missile in 2019 at the same Orenburg facility.
Russia and the United States, by far the biggest nuclear powers, have both expressed regret about the steady disintegration of arms-control treaties which sought to slow the Cold War arms race and reduce the risk of nuclear war.
But the United States, Russia and China are developing a range of new weapons systems, including hypersonic ones.
The United States casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat, while US President Joe Biden argues that this century will be defined by an existential contest with between democracies and autocracies.
Russia says the post-Cold War dominance of the United States is crumbling and that Washington has for years sown chaos across the planet while ignoring the interests of other powers.

Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend

Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend

Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend
  • Beijing looks to reassure global business and counter struggles to entice foreign investment
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States, and there is plenty of room for bilateral cooperation, President Xi Jinping told American executives in San Francisco on Wednesday, as Beijing looks to reassure global business and counter his country’s struggles to entice foreign investment.
The US executives dined with Xi on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum following a day of talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden, aimed at steadying relations between the world’s two largest economies.
Xi received a standing ovation and applause as he entered the room, and was applauded again as he took the stage to speak.
The world needs China and the US to work together, and it is wrong to view China as a threat and play a zero-sum game against it, Xi said in a speech to the audience, including some hand-picked by Beijing.
“Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others. China does not seek spheres of influence, and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone.”
He also expressed sympathy for the American people over the fentanyl crisis. China and the US reached an agreement to curb fentanyl production in earlier talks between Xi and Biden.
The high-security dinner was a chance for companies to hear directly from China’s leader as they search for ways to navigate China’s economic slowdown, a US push to “de-risk” some American supply chains away from China, and uncertainty caused by China’s expanding security rules.
The event attracted nearly 400 in attendance including business and government officials and academics.
Executives from US corporate giants such as Apple’s Tim Cook, BlackRock’s Laurence Fink, Broadcom’s Hock Tan, Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla were at the dinner tables.
Courses served included a seasonal vegetable salad, an option for coffee crusted black angus flat iron steak or a vegetable curry with squash and rice, a fruit tart and wine.
US Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo also attended the event with other US officials.

Topics: China US Xi Jinping

Related

Xi, Biden agree to restart high-level military-to-military talks: State media
World
Xi, Biden agree to restart high-level military-to-military talks: State media
Xi arrives in US after Blinken takes veiled swipe at China over freedoms
World
Xi arrives in US after Blinken takes veiled swipe at China over freedoms

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by widening Myanmar conflict

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by widening Myanmar conflict
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Follow

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by widening Myanmar conflict

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by widening Myanmar conflict
  • Antonio Guterres ‘deeply concerned by the expansion of conflict’ across a vast swathe of the country
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he is “deeply concerned” about the widening conflict in Myanmar, sparked by an offensive launched by ethnic minority armed groups last month.
Guterres is “deeply concerned by the expansion of conflict” across a vast swathe of the country that the UN says has displaced more than 200,000 people, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Fighting has raged since October 27 after the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) launched attacks on the military near the northern border with China.
This week, the AA launched fresh attacks on the military in western Rakhine state, while anti-junta fighters in Kayah state on the Thai border were battling the military near state capital Loikaw.
At least 75 civilians including children have been killed and 94 people wounded in the fighting, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, citing initial reports from the field.

Topics: Myanmar UN Antonio Guterres

Related

Myanmar rebels seek to control border with India after early wins
World
Myanmar rebels seek to control border with India after early wins
Northern Myanmar fighting displaces almost 50,000 civilians: UN
World
Northern Myanmar fighting displaces almost 50,000 civilians: UN

Pro-Palestinian protest turns violent at US Democratic HQ

Pro-Palestinian protest turns violent at US Democratic HQ
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Pro-Palestinian protest turns violent at US Democratic HQ

Pro-Palestinian protest turns violent at US Democratic HQ
  • Police escorted legislators who were at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) offices out of the building to safety
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Scores of pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday night clashed with police outside the national headquarters of the Democratic Party in a melee that forced a lockdown of nearby offices of the US Congress.
“Our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting” near the party offices, the US Capitol Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
“Officers are making arrests.”
Police escorted legislators who were at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) offices at the time out of the building to safety.
The protesters were calling for a ceasefire and an end to military activity by Israel in the Gaza Strip.
“Was just evacuated from the #DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-#Israel protesters grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building,” California lawmaker Brad Sherman posted on X.
“Thankful to the police officers who stopped them and for helping me and my colleagues get out safely,” wrote Sherman, a Democrat.
Another legislator, Sean Casten of Illinois, chided the protesters for “blocking all entries to a building with multiple members of Congress in it,” which he said left police dangerously unaware of their intent.
Casten posted on X that he, too, was “rescued by armed officers.”
Photos posted on social media showed protesters wearing black T-shirts stenciled with “Cease Fire Now” in white letters scuffling with police officers trying to pull them away from the building’s entrance.
Security agents ordered lawmakers and their staff in buildings near the US Capitol, close to the DNC building, to stay inside.
“Significant demonstration activity, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the buildings,” a security alert said.
The violent demonstration came a day after many thousands of people gathered on the National Mall in a pro-Israel rally.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Man arrested after car crashes near Israeli embassy in Tokyo: Media
World
Man arrested after car crashes near Israeli embassy in Tokyo: Media
Supplies alone won’t save Gaza hospital patients and evacuation remains perilous, experts say
Middle-East
Supplies alone won’t save Gaza hospital patients and evacuation remains perilous, experts say

Man arrested after car crashes near Israeli embassy in Tokyo: Media

Man arrested after car crashes near Israeli embassy in Tokyo: Media
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Man arrested after car crashes near Israeli embassy in Tokyo: Media

Man arrested after car crashes near Israeli embassy in Tokyo: Media
  • Media also reported that one police officer was lightly injured
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Japanese police arrested a man on Thursday after a car crashed through a barrier near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, local media reported.
Video footage appeared to show that the small car had crashed through a temporary barrier and into a fence at an intersection around 100 meters (109 yards) from the embassy.
Media also reported that one police officer was lightly injured.
The man arrested on the spot is a member of a right-wing group and in his 50s, the reports said.
Right-wing groups in Japan are generally not known for being critical of Israel or anti-Semitic.
A fire department spokesperson said only that they received “an emergency call (for an ambulance) for 3-11 Nibancho, Chiyoda ward came at 11.57 (am).”
Police declined to comment and the Israeli embassy could not be reached.
“Around 11:00 am, I heard a huge bang, so I went outside to check out. Then I saw a policeman injured and in pain near the traffic barrier and it looked like he was bleeding. There was also a black car parked nearby,” a restaurant employee working near the embassy told public broadcaster NHK.
Countries around the world have stepped up security around Israeli diplomatic missions since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.
Israel launched an offensive in Gaza offensive in retaliation for Hamas’s brutal October 7 attacks, which killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians.
With Hamas-controlled authorities claiming the death toll from the offensive has now topped 11,500, including thousands of children, calls for a truce are mounting.
Japan last week supported a joint call by Group of Seven foreign ministers for “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict.
On Thursday, in response to the Israeli army’s operation at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, Japan’s foreign ministry said: “We feel strong indignation on tremendous damage to innocent civilians. Attacks against hospitals or civilians cannot be justified on any ground.”
Japan had previously condemned the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, offering “its condolences to the bereaved families and expresses its heartfelt sympathies to the injured.”

Topics: War on Gaza Japan

Related

Gaza cancer patients arrive in Turkiye for treatment
Middle-East
Gaza cancer patients arrive in Turkiye for treatment
Pro-Palestinian protest turns violent at US Democratic HQ
World
Pro-Palestinian protest turns violent at US Democratic HQ

Latest updates

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister
UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister
Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto pledges to ‘share our stories’ ahead of first American tour
Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto pledges to ‘share our stories’ ahead of first American tour
Israel signals wider operations in southern Gaza as search of hospital has yet to reveal Hamas base
Israel signals wider operations in southern Gaza as search of hospital has yet to reveal Hamas base
Oil Updates – prices slip on US crude build, China demand worries
Oil Updates – prices slip on US crude build, China demand worries
Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo
Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.