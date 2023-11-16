You are here

MENA to pioneer sustainable construction with $2tn investment, generate 4.3m jobs

MENA to pioneer sustainable construction with $2tn investment, generate 4.3m jobs
A recent Strategy& Middle East report highlighted the potential for sustainability-focused construction technologies to slash lifecycle emissions by 50-60 percent amid the region’s $2 trillion construction surge. Shutterstock
Arab News
MENA to pioneer sustainable construction with $2tn investment, generate 4.3m jobs

MENA to pioneer sustainable construction with $2tn investment, generate 4.3m jobs
Arab News
RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa region is poised to lead in sustainable constructions, with a planned $2 trillion investment in new “built environments,” creating 4.3 million annual jobs. 

The term “built environments” encompasses human-made surroundings, including buildings, neighborhoods and cities, along with supporting infrastructure like water supply and energy networks. 

A recent Strategy& Middle East report highlighted the potential for sustainability-focused construction technologies to slash lifecycle emissions by 50-60 percent amid the region’s $2 trillion construction surge. 

The report said: “The size of the investment will have a substantial economic impact. It represents a little over 10 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) of the region annually, and we estimate it will create about 4.3 million jobs per year.” 

The MENA region is pioneering sustainable construction technologies as the UAE prepares to host the UN Climate Change Conference or COP28. 

Mega-projects like Saudi Arabia’s NEOM futuristic city and Qatar’s planned Lusail entertainment city are examples of where sustainability-focused technologies could propel the region toward achieving its net-zero emissions goals. 

The report emphasized: “The $2 trillion in investment encompasses projects in GCC countries and Egypt and can substantially underscore the region’s commitments to decarbonization.” 

“Saudi Arabia has pledged more than SR700 billion ($186.6 billion) to meet net-zero emissions targets by 2060,” it added. 

The report highlighted the potential for urban planning, real estate, construction and asset operations to adopt innovative and sustainability-focused methods and technologies. 

Yahya Anouti, a partner with Strategy& Middle East, noted that the “built environment” contributes significantly to global emissions, with approximately 37 percent of energy use, 39 percent of carbon dioxide emissions and 40 percent of material use. 

He said: “Our estimates show that a reduction in these emissions for urban development could take the region more than halfway to realizing its net-zero emissions goals.” 

The report identified existing technologies and innovations, such as solar photovoltaics, greener construction materials, and artificial intelligence systems in buildings that can be implemented soon. 

However, it also acknowledged the need for additional investment and time to develop, test and integrate other nascent innovations. 

Balsam Nehme, head of sustainability at Dar Al-Handasah, encouraged stakeholders to embrace an innovative and sustainable approach, emphasizing the potential for setting a new global standard. 

He stated: “From urban planning to architecture, civil engineering, mechanical systems and construction materials, sustainable development can unlock widespread better quality of life, incremental economic growth, and develop local skills and jobs.” 

The report underscored the significant implications for stakeholders in the built environment and outlined the necessity for regulators to stimulate demand for sustainable technologies, developers to adopt eco-friendly construction techniques and financiers to drive the transition. 

Collaboration among all stakeholders is crucial for success, with lessons learned from pilots and trials essential to drive the adoption of sustainable practices and innovations. 

Sarah Al-Feghali, the moonshots and innovation lead of the ideation center at Strategy&, highlighted the report’s examination of over 50 innovations that can shift the paradigm toward sustainable built environments. 

The report provided 17 high-potential and actionable applications across multiple areas to reduce emissions, including mobility, managed landscapes, development density, mechanical systems and construction processes. 

Topics: Middle East and North Africa (MENA) construction sustainable built environments Strategy& Middle East

Duqm Refinery one of 6 national projects totaling $10.3bn to be completed by Oman Investment Authority

Duqm Refinery one of 6 national projects totaling $10.3bn to be completed by Oman Investment Authority
ARAB NEWS 
Duqm Refinery one of 6 national projects totaling $10.3bn to be completed by Oman Investment Authority

Duqm Refinery one of 6 national projects totaling $10.3bn to be completed by Oman Investment Authority
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: An oil refinery is one of six major national projects completed by Oman’s Investment Authority, with a value of over 4 billion Omani rials ($10.3 billion). 

These initiatives form part of the National Development portfolio, aimed at bolstering economic diversification, stimulating regional development, attracting investments, and generating employment opportunities, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. 

The Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries project is the most significant venture, and is poised to transform the port town into a major industrial and economic hub in the region. 

The initiative comprises a refinery with a capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, producing various petroleum products.  

It also includes storage and export facilities at Duqm Port and an 81 km pipeline from Ras Markaz to the refinery, according to a report by the state-owned Oman News Agency. 

In Al-Wusta Governorate, the Ras Markaz Crude Oil Storage Terminal underpins government efforts in economic diversification. 

This facility holds a storage capacity of up to 200 million barrels, significantly enhancing Oman’s crude oil storage capabilities and export potential. 

The Duqm Integrated Power and Water Project in Duqm, with a capacity of 326 megawatts of electricity and 36,000 cubic meters of water per day, aims to support industrial development in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm by catering to the energy and water needs of heavy industrial companies. 

Another strategic initiative, the Rabt project in Duqm, comprises 660 km of transmission lines and five main stations. 

This project is set to improve the efficiency and integration of the National Electricity Transmission network, focusing on renewable energy sources. 

The Khuweimah Shrimp Farm project in Jalan Bani Bu Ali, South Ash Sharqiyah governorate, aims to achieve food security and leverage local raw materials. 

The farm, spanning 200 hectares, includes shrimp cultivation and processing facilities with an annual production capacity of 4,000 tons. 

Lastly, with its 304 rooms and suites, the JW Marriott Hotel Muscat represents Oman’s focus on tourism development. 

This project aligns with the country’s efforts to diversify its economy, boosting the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product and creating direct job opportunities for the local workforce. 

Oman releases 3 electronic platforms to boost investment climate 

Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion has inaugurated three digital platforms in Muscat to boost its investment potential. 

The Oman for Business, Hazm, and Maroof Oman platforms represent a significant leap toward comprehensive digital transformation in a bid to bolster the country’s business landscape. 

Oman for Business streamlines the process for foreign investors to start businesses, while Hazm ensures consumer safety and streamlines customs processes. 

Maroof Oman enhances the legal and regulatory framework for e-commerce, fostering a more efficient, secure online business environment. 

These initiatives mark a strategic move toward modernizing Oman’s economy and simplifying commercial activities.

Topics: duqm Duqm Refinery Oman Investment Authority

Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 

Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 
REUTERS 
Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 

Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt has sold a stake in tobacco products maker Eastern Co. in its first foreign sale of a major state asset since it agreed to a privatization program with the International Monetary Fund last December. 

The buyer was the UAE’s Global Investment Holding Co., Eastern CEO Hani Aman confirmed to Reuters on Thursday. 

Global Investment bought 30 percent of Eastern, or 669 million shares, for 16.40 billion Egyptian pounds ($531.60 million), or 24.51 pounds per share. The stock was trading at about 27.60 pounds on Thursday. 

The cabinet announced in early September that Global Investment had agreed to buy the stake for $625 million from state-owned Holding Co. for Chemical Industries, which held 50.95 percent of Eastern’s shares. 

The sale reduces the government’s stake to 20.95 percent and gives impetus to Egypt’s floundering privatization program. 

The cabinet said in September that as part of the agreement Global Investment would provide $150 million to buy the tobacco necessary for production. 

Egypt promised the IMF in December that it would roll back the state’s involvement in the economy and allow private companies a much greater role as part of a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package. 

Since then, the IMF’s first and second reviews of the Extended Fund Facility, initially scheduled for around March and September, have yet to take place, partly as a result of Egypt’s slow progress in asset sales. 

A number of sales to foreign investors have been announced in principle, but until now none had been completed. 

Topics: Egypt IMF

Saudi Arabia Railways inks deal with Air Products Qudra for hydrogen fueling stations

Saudi Arabia Railways inks deal with Air Products Qudra for hydrogen fueling stations
Arab News
Saudi Arabia Railways inks deal with Air Products Qudra for hydrogen fueling stations

Saudi Arabia Railways inks deal with Air Products Qudra for hydrogen fueling stations
Arab News

RIYADH: Hydrogen fueling stations will be built along select train routes in the Kingdom after Saudi Arabia Railways signed a memorandum of understanding with Air Products Qudra.

The MoU establishes an engagement for prospective collaboration between both parties, whereby Air Products Qudra will build multiple hydrogen train fueling stations for SAR, according to a press release. 

The future hydrogen fueling stations will be built along the Riyadh to Al-Kharj, Dammam to Jubail, and Ras Al-Khair to Jubail train routes. 

The MoU is a part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to increase the use of clean energy, reduce carbon emissions, and protect the environment. The deal will also help the region accelerate its journey to ensure net-zero emissions by 2060. 

Air Products Qudra’s CEO Ebubekir Koyuncu said: “We are honored to collaborate with SAR and look forward to developing ways we can deploy our global expertise, experience, and world-class engineering capabilities to support SAR and the Kingdom’s vision.” 

He added: “Hydrogen is essential to the energy transition and is playing a crucial role in creating low-carbon, sustainable transportation.”

In October, SAR had entered into an agreement with its French partner Alstom to commence testing for its hydrogen train project.

SAR and Alstom will embark on operational experiments and studies to assess the trains’ compatibility with the environment, setting the stage for their future deployment, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

Following the agreement with Alstom, SAR CEO Bashar bin Khaled Al-Malik said that the hydrogen train stands as one of the most pivotal innovations in modern sustainable transport.

The development came after SAR and Alstom signed a deal to develop hydrogen train solutions tailored for the Kingdom in September 2022. 

Air Products Qudra is a joint venture for the Middle East between Air Products and Qudra Energy. On its website, the company says that it helps countries in the region achieve net-zero targets. 

In March, NEOM’s water and electricity subsidiary ENOWA  signed an agreement with Air Products Qudra to build, own, and operate the giga-project’s first hydrogen fueling station. 

The facility will help decarbonize heavy modes of transport covering buses and trucks.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) Air Products Qudra Hydrogen

Saudi development fund commits $90m for infrastructure development in Caribbean states

Saudi development fund commits $90m for infrastructure development in Caribbean states
Arab News
Saudi development fund commits $90m for infrastructure development in Caribbean states

Saudi development fund commits $90m for infrastructure development in Caribbean states
Arab News

RIYADH: Two Caribbean states are set to receive a $90 million funding boost for the construction and rehabilitation of buildings and national infrastructure thanks to an agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development.  

According to the fund, the agreement signed with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines involves providing $50 million to finance the expansion, construction and rehabilitation projects of several buildings and facilities affected by natural disasters.  

The fund added that financing this project will restore essential infrastructure and enhance the nation’s economic resilience.  

Under the second deal, the fund will allocate $40 million to the Needsmust Power Plant expansion project in Saint Kitts and Nevis. This initiative is focused on bolstering the energy sector, improving energy quality and access to its people.  

Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the SFD, signed two framework MoUs in Riyadh with Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves and Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Terrance Drew

Miral unveils ambitious expansion plans for Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi 

Miral unveils ambitious expansion plans for Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi 
ARAB NEWS 
Miral unveils ambitious expansion plans for Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi 

Miral unveils ambitious expansion plans for Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi 
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Yas Waterworld on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will expand by 16,900 sq. meters as developer Miral Group plans to increase its guest capacity by 20 percent by 2025.  

According to a company statement, the expansion will see the addition of 3.3 km of slide sections and 18 more rides, targeting both local and international visitors. 

With the new addition, the total number of rides in the themed water park will reach over 60. 

Upon completion, Yas Waterworld will feature the UAE’s highest slide and the first amusement ride in a water park in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, integrated within a waterslide complex. 

“This expansion marks another addition to our world-class attractions and experiences on Yas Island and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure,” said Miral Group CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, in a statement. 

He added: “We are proud to be contributing to the development of Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem and economic diversification while further enhancing its global appeal as a tourism hub.” 

Other features that will be included in the new expansion include a swim-up bar, boat rides, racing and tube slides and family raft rides. 

Yas Waterworld will also add a new theme called The Lost City and create smaller versions of the park’s most popular rides for younger visitors. 

Opened in 2013, Yas Waterworld is joined on Yas Island by theme parks such as Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. 

In October, Miral Group partnered with Emerge, a joint venture between UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF, to develop a 524-kilowatt solar photovoltaic project at Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. 

This project aims to catalyze Abu Dhabi’s sustainability plan and offset 450 tons of carbon dioxide annually. 

Under the deal, 920 solar modules will be installed at Yas Bay waterfront, providing sustainable energy. 

Miral Group has three subsidiaries. Miral Destinations promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences operates a portfolio of immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management oversees food and beverage needs, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island. 

Topics: Miral Yas Waterworld Yas Island

